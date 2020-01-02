Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Just a few bad apples.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

How has Obama failed you today?

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

It’s a tarp!

Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

This is how realignments happen…

Women: They Get Shit Done

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

No one could have predicted…

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Han shot first.

Wetsuit optional.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

You are here: Home / Climate Change / Why Does No One Care?

Why Does No One Care?

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: 

Imagine if everything east of the Mississippi was on fire. Literally everything. Entire populations displaced, species being wiped out, cataclysmic infernos. And then imagine the entire world just yawning and the President saying “No big deal.”

There’s no need to really imagine that, actually, because that is pretty much exactly what is going on in Australia. And yes, there has been some media coverage, but compare an entire continent on fire to the coverage when Notre Dame caught on fire.

It’s fucking mind-boggling. I wonder if part of this is because we have to continue our denial of climate change?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • brantl
  • Cam-WA
  • Dan B
  • Dread
  • Duane
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HarryBee
  • James E Powell
  • laura
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Litlebritdifrnt
  • lumpkin
  • Martin
  • MobiusKlein
  • PaulWartenberg
  • randy khan
  • wjs
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      PaulWartenberg

      Because the people in power – half our governments – are led by climate deniers, and because most of our media can’t handle the narrative of climate change due to accusations it’s all a left-leaning Socialist Plot ™.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Morrison is getting pilloried at home. The problem, as I understand, is that outside of Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, the country is loaded with the sort of rednecks akin to those that vote in huge numbers in the US South, Appalachia and the Midwest.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cam-WA

      I suspect there is an easier explanation.  Notre Dame is an iconic landmark that huge numbers of people recognize, even if they’ve never been there.  Australia is a continent, a long way away, not only physically, but we hardly ever in America get any coverage of what’s going on there.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      It really is horrific, and I can’t explain why the catastrophe isn’t getting more domestic media attention. It’s especially baffling since there’s quite a bit of cultural cross-pollination between the US and Australia, two predominantly English-speaking countries with similar colonial roots. Maybe it is climate change denial.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @PaulWartenberg:

      This. Even Australia’s own government, headed by a climate change denying far right-winger, has been trying to downplay the fires and/or any possible connection to climate change.

      I hate that “global warming” got tarnished by rightists. It’s completely descriptive because global, averagetemperatures have increased. But I guess a snow ball being tossed onto the Senate floor is proof positive that it’s not happening, despite what experts are saying. That fucker Inhofe will never live to see the true consequences of climate change. He’ll never live to see the collapse of civilization as we know it

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Dread

      It’s “somebody else’s problem”.

      Also, it’s not Climate Change because.

      But, uh, everything’s perfectly all right now. Were fine. Were all fine here, now, thank you. How are you?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MobiusKlein

      Imagine if vast sections of California were on fire, and the potus gave lectures about raking forests.

      Still furious about that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Martin

      1. Shit in the US is sufficiently bad that our capacity for empathy is kinda busted.
      2. Australia is very similar to the US in their climate denial and regulatory capture by coal. Politically, they’re not exactly on the right side of the climate change issue. So just as Europe has little sympathy for our own self-imposed problems by electing Trump, Australia is being treated similarly.
      3. If we acknowledged the source of the problem, we’d have to acknowledge our own lack of action. This is a truth we’re not willing to face.
      Reply
    10. 10.

      laura

      If it’s not denialism – and the intention to do nothing that inconveniences the MOTU, I’ll eat a bug. My state’s fire season is about 11 months out of the year and my home town of Santa Rosa has had 2 urban firestorms in the last three years. Who amongst the nations media dare challenge denialism and prove that young swedish girl right?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Martin:

      So just as Europe has little sympathy for our own self-imposed problems by electing Trump, Australia is being treated similarly.

      Except “we” didn’t elect Trump. The Russians did.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lumpkin

      I think humanity is just gradually coming around to simply accepting its fate. I really do mean that in the sense that many people (me for example) really do feel pretty much hopeless. Climate change is a potential extinction event for humans but we are institutionally incapable of addressing it. Perhaps we are simply genetically incapable. Humans have the capability to pathologically pursue their own individual desires but not the capability to cooperate on a large scale to the benefit of all of us.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Duane

      It’s a made for TV natural disaster. Cable news should find it irresistible. Days of constant coverage. A ratings boon. Why that’s not happening? Yeah I smell a rat.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      The real tragedy is that they are estimating that 500 MILLION animals have died.  500 MILLION.  Koalas are already endangered, to figure out how many we may have lost in these fires is heartbreaking.  Lots of Australian citizens have been doing what they can to save them but it is a drop in the bucket compared to the ones that are dying.  This is an extinction level event and no one is paying attention.  At least it was the lead story on the BBC News today.  For that I am grateful.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      wjs

      Welcome to the world that Rupert Murdoch created.

      Is there a massive, complex problem that requires sacrifice, commitment, and civic participation?

      If so, Murdoch has a media empire that will assess blame for this on the left, a plan to divide everyone so that nothing gets done, and a plan to put in power politicians who will make sure rich people don’t have to pay for anything. And half of the country (pick one!) will become intractably committed to making sure Rupert Murdoch is never held accountable for anything. He’s got a kid who will take over and continue this, so to heck with the next forty years.

      Just put a wet towel on your head and pray for rain. Cheers!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      James E Powell

      @Duane:

      I put it down to @Martin  point #3 above:

      If we acknowledged the source of the problem, we’d have to acknowledge our own lack of action. This is a truth we’re not willing to face.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dan B

      Coal has been a big part of Australia’s export business.  That plus Murdoch has been the drag on addressing the climate crisis in Australia.  If China would stop building coal plants in Asia it would help kneecap the Australian coal mines.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      HarryBee

      I care. And every day now is another heartbreak. On Ali Velshi just now, an announcement of the dozen or so human lives lost, but also the loss of half a billion animals. Trump and the climate deniers need to be dropped into NSW.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      randy khan

      Australia is, if anything, even more susceptible to big fires than California.  I was there last year and the sort of broad image of everything but the big cities as desert isn’t really right – a lot of it is the kind of land that’s not quite dry enough to be desert, so there’s lots of scrub and small trees that are ripe for fires.  And, based on the article, they not only have a climate change denier in charge, but he also cut the funding for firefighting, so they don’t have the resources in place.

      Also, this isn’t new.  We stopped in Canberra while we were there, and outside the city there’s a huge (I mean, really enormous) arboretum, still in the process of being completed, that will have 100 copses of significant tree species and also houses the national bonsai collection.  The land was available for it because of a huge fire maybe 10 years ago that cleared everything off, and it’s close enough to downtown that on a decent day you can see the building where Parliament meets.  (Granted, Canberra is not a city of tall buildings, but still, it’s pretty close.)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.