Imagine if everything east of the Mississippi was on fire. Literally everything. Entire populations displaced, species being wiped out, cataclysmic infernos. And then imagine the entire world just yawning and the President saying “No big deal.”

There’s no need to really imagine that, actually, because that is pretty much exactly what is going on in Australia. And yes, there has been some media coverage, but compare an entire continent on fire to the coverage when Notre Dame caught on fire.

It’s fucking mind-boggling. I wonder if part of this is because we have to continue our denial of climate change?