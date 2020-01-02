Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Under the Radar

There’s a lot of negativity about Bernie in the comments, but he’s at a steady 15-25% in the polls and he sure can raise money from his small donors:

Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $34.5 million in the final three months of 2019 for his White House bid, his campaign said Thursday — a massive sum fueled by his online fundraising machine that may send a financial jolt throughout the Democratic race.

Sanders raised more than $96 million in 2019 alone, and his fourth-quarter total is one of the biggest quarterly hauls reported by a presidential candidate at this point in the campaign.

I’m not supporting Bernie, but we need to get real about his candidacy. He is a contender and pretending he’s not, shitting on him because he’s an Independent, complaining about his asshole supporters (there are plenty of them, but ~20% of the Democratic electorate are not assholes), hating on AOC because she endorsed him, etc. is not a strategy for consolidating his supporters after his likely but not inevitable primary loss. A better strategy is to figure out why people like Bernie, and to pick the winners in his positions and rhetoric for the 2020 race. The best strategy is to learn how to raise money the way his campaign has been doing, and adopt that for the general.

If he was polling at 2%, we’d have the luxury of daily ragegasms directed at Bernie and his supporters. He isn’t and we don’t, if we want to beat Trump.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    155Comments

    2. 2.

      Chyron HR

      Ah, yes, once again we see the strange power dynamic where a U.S. Senator and repeated presidential candidate can call Democratic voters scum, but we mere mortals must hold our tongue lest we offend him.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      Bernie’s entire campaign is toxic – IIUC, the doctored Biden video came from his shop – and how about you tell his surrogates to stop shitting on the candidates who are actual Democrats?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Chyron HR: Citation needed.  Seriously, I don’t hate-follow Bernie’s campaign the way some of you guys do, so I don’t know what you’re talking about.

      @CaseyL:  I acknowledged in the post that some of his followers are assholes – in fact, it seems like there’s a higher percentage than other campaigns.  But 20% of the Dem electorate are not assholes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      My dumbass 26 year old web-credulous middle daughter delivered the millennial threat this morning – “you’d better vote for Bernie this time, or millennials will give you Trump again”.

      Those donations, the things that keep that incompetent, mentally-lazy, nasty old fuck in the race beyond any positive utility should be divided into tranches – which parts are denoted in dollars and which parts started as rubles.

      He’s in it to burn down liberal consensus and thoughtful progressivism, and to dumb down an entire demographic of left-centrist younger voters.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rp

      His polling is steady, but is that a good thing? He has his die hard supporters, I don’t see any evidence that he can break the 20-25% ceiling. I suppose it’s possible that he can hang around and win a brokered convention, but that’s far-fetched. So I don’t think he’s a realistic candidate.

      As to wooing his supporters…not sure what to say. I agree that they’re not all assholes, but the non-assholes will come around without too much persuasion. And I’m not sure there’s anything we can do to mollify the assholes.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      My formerly smart 25 year old beyond woke daughter was appalled when I told her that I was sad that Harris was out.

      She bought the “Kamala the Cop” bullshit, hook, line and sinker.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cheryl Rofer

      15 Flush Mistermix, do you have polls showing who supports Bernie and why? I think I’ve seen them, but I haven’t collected them. That would give us some background for figuring out why he’s at 20%.

      IIRC, he’s got a pretty broad demographic, even though most of what we see and are irritated by is the Bernie Bros.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      One other thing:

      “The best strategy is to learn how to raise money the way his campaign has been doing, and adopt that for the general.”

      That would require making deals with Russian oligarchs and Putin.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      I’m happy with a moratorium on bashing all candidates, but this post sounds like another example of special rules for Bernie.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      kindness

      My problem with Bernie is his approach.  When asked how he would accomplish all the things he says he wants he replies he expects us, the citizens to be manning the barricades 24/7 demanding Bernie’s things get done.

      That ain’t the way it works.  I don’t want to trade an awful ineffectual Republican for an ineffectual Independent.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @15 flush mistermix:

      That’s funny.  She’s sure good at getting your goat, if nothing else.

      It took about a hundred thousand people like her, in a handful of states, to put trump in office. Fucking hilarious.

      The best case scenario is that $35M has been set on fire.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jude

      I have yet to figure out how we’re not all fucked. He’s going to burn it all down if he’s not made king and he’s taking it to the effing convention again.

      I’ve seen polls that show his numbers with black people anywhere from 6-20%. None of those numbers are high enough for him to win the nom, but that creepy stunt his minions pulled with turning Biden into a white supremacist in a 9 sec clip is how they’re going to try. Remember, Hillary lost WI because Milwaukee PoC stayed home (or were disenfranchised from voting by the Nazi Repugs in my state here).

       

      I guess the strategy is oh, I don’t know, maybe we could start vetting the jerk? We could write Op-Eds and circulate them and force the media to start looking at his weird past? The problem with that is when your name is attached, the Bernie Cult sends you death threats.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      The best strategy is to learn how to raise money the way his campaign has been doing, and adopt that for the general.

      Every Democratic candidate should hate Democrats. It’s lucrative.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      It’s not just that an online contingent of Bernie’s supporters are toxic assholes who ostentatiously sabotaged the party’s last nominee in a fit of pique — it’s that Sanders hired some of those very same folks (Turner, Gray, Sirota, etc.) for  major roles in his 2020 campaign. And the Uygur endorsement/withdrawal was a hugely stupid indicator that Sanders doesn’t get how serious a problem misogyny is among some of his most die-hard fans.

      That said, I agree with your basic premise. If we’re supposed to hold our tongues about Biden’s multiple, enormous flaws because there’s a decent chance he’ll be the eventual nominee (I don’t hold with that myself, but it’s not an uncommon view around here), it’s not crazy to argue that the same is true of Sanders.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Josie

      I cannot forgive him for what he did last time and expect him to do it again this time.  Hopefully, not all 20% of his voters are hard core enough to damage us in the election.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      I’ll support the nominee, but boy Biden makes it hard. I hear him with the coding and the miners and I thought of this:

      But this video, aimed at her neighbors, was an announcement: Redemption was here. A nonprofit called Mined Minds, promising to teach West Virginians how to write computer code and then get them well-paying jobs, was looking for recruits.

      Biden also supported Theranos. He has a kind of fatal attraction to stupid shit that rich people tell him is a great idea. It matters who you talk to and who you surround yourself with. It isn’t just the donations or the fundraisers. It’s the ideas. The theory. It’s bad. It’s also a loser for Democrats and it was a loser when idiot Arne Duncan was saying the same shit in Ohio in 2010, almost a decade ago. Stop listening to these people. Find new advisers.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JMG

      1. Sanders is not going to be the nominee barring some really weird even in this day and age developments.
      2.  It is my theory that many of his supporters are somewhat like Biden supporters in that familiarity is a big part of his appeal.
      3. Bernie will support the nominee and campaign for him/her. Any of his supporters, even the irritating online faction, who doesn’t do the same will be through in American politics forever, and after there is a nominee, Bernie ought to help point that out.
      Reply
    26. 26.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Cheryl Rofer:   This Politico interactive poll widget is pretty interesting.  He’s more likely to be supported by 18-29 age group (esp women), Hispanics, college educated (but not postgrad),  and under $50K income.  His support in the black community is pretty flat but not in negative territory (unlike Pete and Warren).  So relatively broad-based.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      gene108

      Democrats, in 2018, running for Congress and state elections, raised a ton of money from small donors. I’d bet most Congressional candidates forswore PAC money, in their campaign. My candidate did.

      And we were able to support them.

      I don’t think funding campaigns from small donations is something Democrats aren’t doing already.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jinchi

      If he was polling at 2%, we’d have the luxury of daily ragegasms directed at Bernie and his supporters.

      I see you wanted to wake up the commentariat on this sleepy Thursday morning.

      I predict a 200+ comment thread filled with respectful disagreement with your argument.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dww44

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:  I came to comments to say almost exactly the same thing but you said it better:

      Those donations, the things that keep that incompetent, mentally-lazy, nasty old fuck in the race beyond any positive utility should be divided into tranches – which parts are denoted in dollars and which parts started as rubles.

      This is what bothers me about his candidacy.  Maybe I’m too fixated on this, but we sure do need some liberal elites to start spending their money figuring out how and to what degree our primary candidates are being ginned up by those who seek to weaken our democracy.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Gin & Tonic

      @JMG:

      Bernie will support the nominee and campaign for him/her

      Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      satby

      @anarchoRex: actually, the young Bernie supporters I personally knew last time have all moved on to real Democrats. The current supporters I know now are generally non voters or old mostly white guys. And they’re cultists. Anecdata to be sure.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Kay:

      I hear him with the coding and the miners

      It’s remarkably easy for people who’ve never written a line of code to tell other people they can learn to do it. Coding doesn’t require genius-level intellect, but it requires your brain to be wired in a particular way that likely would have become evident at some earlier point in your life than after having spent 30 years digging coal.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Kay: I have a long post brewing about this “miners coding” nonsense, which it is, plainly and simply.  We’d be better to just hand them cash than to put them through job training for something they’re not suited to do, in a place that has almost no opportunity for what they’re trained to do.  And I don’t mean this in an elitist way – most people aren’t suited to do coding.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jude

      @JMG: Boy, I don’t see it that way at all. His supporters are OBSESSED. Last time around 74% ended up voting for Hillary. We will be lucky to get that number this time.  I think what Bernie is doing best is two-fold. Ultimately he’s convinced the people who were with him last time that he, and only he, can save us. He honestly seems like another Trump from my view.

       

      1. He uses simplistic language that sounds like it fixes things while being far too black/white to actually work–the Everyone Gets a Pony If You Just Take to the Streets method.
      2. He makes people feel important and superior by mocking the people who are using nuance to try to solve issues. He lies a lot about Democrats too.
      Reply
    35. 35.

      schrodingers_cat

      There were two campaigns that were helped by the Russians. One ended up in the WH and the other is destroying the D part from within. Coincidence? I think not

      Reply
    36. 36.

      anarchoRex

      @satby: my experience in my own bubble is that those who supported him last go round support him again, with more or less enthusiasm. But I haven’t been nearly as involved in this cycle so it’s a small sample size

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dr. bloor

      Fuck it.  I’m ready for him and willing to vote for him.  He’s either going to be this generation’s McGovern or Carter; every generation seems to need one or the other.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jinchi

      @Cheryl Rofer: The Washington Post has a recent article on how Sanders supporters changed between 2016 and 2019.

      Two demographic groups in particular stand out. One is nonwhite Democratic voters, a group that was a significant factor in his 2016 loss. Sanders’s support in primaries correlated inversely to the density of black voters, and Clinton’s delegate lead was largely a function of her dominating in heavily black states. In our November poll, he does 9 points better with nonwhites than he did four years earlier. Important caveat: The margin of sampling error for the group is 8.5 percent, so this may just be noise.

      The other group that sticks out is whites with a college degree.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: A thousand times this.

      @JMG: IMO, if it becomes a two-man race between Biden and Sanders, it wouldn’t take some bizarre black swan event to hand the nomination to Sanders. Biden has proved perfectly capable of melting down in a presidential campaign — he’s been doing it since I was a college student.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Yutsano

      I can’t support someone who refuses to join and work for the party he’s supposed to head. That’s my Sanders opinion. But he’ll get “cheated” out of the nomination as soon as this contest hits the South.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Eolirin

      @Betty Cracker: God help us if it comes down to those two. Equal chance of Biden burning himself down and Bernie falling over dead

      Edit: And most worryingly, even after the primary concludes.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kay

      I think Warren really benefited Sanders because she took the pile-on that would have been directed at him if she hadn’t have been there. But they’ll go after Sanders next. His supporters complain that he doesn’t get any media coverage. They may wish they could go back to no media coverage if and when it starts.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Jude:

       

      • He uses simplistic language that sounds like it fixes things while being far too black/white to actually work–the Everyone Gets a Pony If You Just Take to the Streets method.
      • He makes people feel important and superior by mocking the people who are using nuance to try to solve issues. He lies a lot about Democrats too.

       

      My GOD let’s never use simplistic language!  Only overly complicated, too detailed plans that will be picked apart by every both sides journalist and turn the debates into snooze fests will do.  I mean, I want to hear more about the little details of everyone’s M4A plans – we should have full debates about them, not just half of the debates.  That’ll keep ’em coming back for more!

      Frankly, I hope that this is one thing that Democrats learn from Bernie: hammer away at a few things that the majority of the population wants, without excessive detail.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Scout211

      I don’t like the negativity either, but this blog seems to be fine with differing opinions and even some very loud disagreements.

      Concern trolling has gotten the Democrats pretty much nothing over the past few decades.  It’s a powerful tool of suppression, IMHO.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jinchi: Saw a poll fairly recently that shows Sanders doing well with Latino voters. Pundits tend to lump Latino and black voters under the POC label, but they’re not a monolith, as we know. Also, Latino voters are projected to be the largest bloc of eligible non-white voters for the first time this year.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      MattF

      I see Bernie as a typical alte Kacker. He’s just tiresome.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’m well aware of Biden’s flaws and the risks of his campaign, but a Sanders nomination is a gift to the odious Susan Collins– and McSally and Tillis and Ernst. The ads write themselves, “Whoever’s in the White House, I’ll be a voice for common sense…”

      Reply
    52. 52.

      rikyrah

      Bernie is in the same place that he was in 2016.

      He excites a certain group.

      But, he is going nowhere fast with Black Southern Voters, and Black voters, in general.

       

      So, he is NOT going to be the nominee. Period.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      satby

      @15 flush mistermix: hammer away at a few things that the majority of the population wants, without excessive detail.

      And certainly without a cogent plan to get any of his wishlist legislatively enacted. Because people eat that up with a spoon, amirite?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Kraux Pas

      @satby:

      actually, the young Bernie supporters I personally knew last time have all moved on to real Democrats. The current supporters I know now are generally non voters or old mostly white guys.

      This is consistent with my experience, most people I know supporting him this year are young new voters or sporadic (to be charitable) voters.

      Also, that real Democrat thing is rude. Just throwing that out there. My sister moved from Bernie to Tulsi. Is that what you mean by real Democrat?

      Reply
    57. 57.

      gene108

      @Gin & Tonic:

      It’s remarkably easy for people who’ve never written a line of code to tell other people they can learn to do it. Coding doesn’t require genius-level intellect, but it requires your brain to be wired in a particular way that likely would have become evident at some earlier point in your life than after having spent 30 years digging coal.

        THIS times INFINITY

      I took a C++ class in college, and I started getting confused, when we got to functions.

      While-loops, I could manage, but Do-While-loops went over my head.

      There was enough partial credit for turning something in, I didn’t flunk out.

      But there’s no way in hell I could make a living as a programmer.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      15 flush mistermix

      @satby:

      And certainly without a cogent plan to get any of his wishlist legislatively enacted. Because people eat that up with a spoon, amirite?

      It worked for Trump.  People don’t vote for policy details.  The trick is to be loud and proud about fudging the details.  I think that what political junkies take as a weakness (Bernie doesn’t have a lot of details) can be a strength if it is handled the right way.  Bernie gives a rough outline about what he wants to achieve, and how he wants to achieve it.  But he doesn’t shy away from some tough statements (such as frankly saying he’ll raise taxes).  That mixture is pretty effective compared to excessive detail and waffling about how you’re going to raise money for your plan.

      But, as Kay pointed out above, he will be getting some media and other candidate heat now that he’s in second place.  We’ll see if he holds up.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Amir Khalid

      If I voted in America, Bernie would be a hard no for me. His health issues alone are disqualifying. So are his failure to see beyond economic inequality as the sole root of all that ails America, and his laziness about learning the breadth and depth of policy issues that POTUS must deal with. He will not be any better prepared to do the President’s job now than in 2016, and he won’t be in physical shape to deal with its rigours.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      zhena gogolia

      The great thing about the NYT 1619 project is how it brings into focus the way it’s African-Americans who have been at the forefront of the struggle for equality and justice in this country all along. I hate to say it, but we’re going to have to rely on them to save us again this time. White people are idiots with no common sense. (I say as a white person)

      Reply
    62. 62.

      JMG

      @Betty Cracker: I don’t see Sanders beating Biden one-on-one. Not at all. And I wish to remind folks that one reason that poll showed a high percentage of Sanders voters going for Trump is that they were always going to do that. Voting for Bernie was a vote against Hillary. He got like 70 percent in the West Virginia primary. He’d get like 30 percent in any general election.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Another Scott

      I’m horrible at predicting the future in politics, but I cannot see Sanders being the nominee.  He did well in 2016 because he was the Anti-Hillary.  There isn’t that dynamic this time, especially since she was Right About Everything™.

      I haven’t checked recently, but supposedly ex-Mayor Pete is doing well in Iowa polls. Warren’s doing well in New Hampshire. Biden’s doing well in SC. Where’s Bernie’s breakout supposed to be?

      Biden’s health report (3 page .pdf) is a little hair-raising, but all of his issues seem to be well under control. The race to Super Tuesday is going to be a sub-two-hour marathon. Sander’s health report (3 page .pdf) is a little hair-raising as well, but it paints a fairly rosy picture (as might be expected).

      It’s still early. I expect Bernie to be around as long as he’s not bed-ridden, but would not be surprised if he were an also-ran by Wednesday March 4, 2020.

      Amy may do well (Iowa and New Hampshire are more conservative than much of the rest of the country). Elizabeth may do better than expected, especially if she finds a way to break out of the “too scary-liberal” box that the press is trying to put her in.

      Donnie is a wild-card, of course.

      We’ll see.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Matt McIrvin

      I’m seeing a number of Bernie supporters online making the same argument some did in 2016: join us BECAUSE, of all the major candidates’ supporters, we have the greatest propensity to sabotage the nominee and reelect Trump if you don’t. It’s a flat-out threat, offered as a recruiting technique.

      But I’m asking myself if my distaste for this tactic and tendency to respond with “hell no” is irrational. I mean, if somebody has a gun to your head and asks for your wallet, you hand over your wallet.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Anya

      It’s distressing to me that my fellow Millennials are so gullible and can easily be manipulated. We have so much information sources but we’re susceptible to the purity argument and easily casting anyone who is not Bernie as a corporate shill or in Kamala Harris’ case as a cop.  what confuses me the most is why do they pin all of their hopes on Bernie? Honestly, I am baffled.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      satby

      @Kraux Pas: well Bernie makes no bones about the fact that he’s not really a Democrat, he only becomes one to run in the primaries. Tulsi is soon to leave the national stage in politics, though the wingnut Wurlitzer is keeping a seat warm for her, I’m sure.

      The kids have pretty much split between Warren and Pete, and either is a huge improvement as far as I’m concerned. But as a parting shot to Harris, too many of them bought the “Kamala is a cop” B.S. that the bros were peddling. So the fucker is still toxic.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Kraux Pas

      @khead: Umm, I mean Bernie is in (a distant) second with black people and doing rather well with other PoC from what I’ve seen. Just because one candidate has a demo locked up doesn’t necessarily mean that other candidates are doing something wrong or wouldn’t support other candidates if their preferred guy falters.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Kay

      @khead:

      I did consider it. I once sent faxes trying to stop Joe Biden from voting for the bankruptcy bill. In that case rich people convinced him that “mom and pop” drugstores were going out of business due to Chapter 7 filers. His malleability is a real concern. What makes him likable and easy to get along with also makes him a pushover. His main attraction is also his biggest liability.

      If we must have a centrist I prefer Klobachur. She’s tough as nails.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Anya

      @Matt McIrvin: the thing is Bernie as the nominee will be slaughtered by Trump. Bernie can’t handle the slightest criticism and he’s been treated with kid gloves in the Dem primary now and in 2016. His candidacy will decimate the Dem party.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Anya:

      We have so much information sources but we’re susceptible to the purity argument and easily casting anyone who is not Bernie as a corporate shill or in Kamala Harris’ case as a cop.  what confuses me the most is why do they pin all of their hopes on Bernie? Honestly, I am baffled.

      I don’t understand this either.  My daughter (25 years old) has friends who are hard core for Bernie.  And the Kamala is a cop accusation really hit home with this group.  (And it wasn’t just superficial – they could quote some accusations about Kamala that were maybe a bit exaggerated but based on real events in the world.)

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Gin & Tonic: Also, the Hour of Code stage where you can write a simple program given friendly development tools is pretty easy for most people, but getting from there to actually being a good software engineer takes years, decades of experience. You’re not going to get that unless you actually like doing it.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      satby

      @Another Scott:  and you’ve just summarized why the vociferous Tweet attacks and false information about all three of these candidates occur.

      I haven’t checked recently, but supposedly ex-Mayor Pete is doing well in Iowa polls. Warren’s doing well in New Hampshire. Biden’s doing well in SC. Where’s Bernie’s breakout supposed to be?

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Only you can decide what threats you are going to take seriously and give into.

      But keep in mind that white suburbanites also walk away easily. They’re just quieter about it.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      zhena gogolia

      If you want to be left of center, why not a sterling public servant, a person of integrity, a Democrat? I mean Elizabeth Warren.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Jinchi

      @khead: According to the Washington Post article mentioned above (which separates out blacks and nonwhites) Warren does distinctly better with blacks than Buttigieg and Sanders.

      Also, just because you aren’t their favorite, it doesn’t mean they hate you.

      Black:
      Biden 38
      Warren 22
      Sanders 5
      Buttigieg 3

      Nonwhite:
      Biden 30
      Warren 17
      Sanders 23

      Buttigieg 2

      *Note I’m eyeballing these from their chart.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Kay: I am going to vote for her in the primaries. Warren has shown that she may have policy chops but her political instincts are awful. Did you see that video where she says that she still supports BS and M4A? Why is she playing second fiddle to him?

      Reply
    80. 80.

      15 flush mistermix

      @satby:

      The kids have pretty much split between Warren and Pete, and either is a huge improvement as far as I’m concerned.

      You’d think this, especially about Pete, but it isn’t the case.  This recent polling at Politico shows that both Pete and Warren have relatively less support in the 18-29 demographic than the two who have the most:  Bernie and Andrew Yang.

      I read somewhere that Pete is an old person’s idea of what young people would like.  I think that’s on target.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      p.a.

      Tangental, and too late for this round of insanity, but we have a constitutional floor for the age of a President; surely the DNC could set a ceiling for Presidential candidates’ age.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Matt McIrvin

      @zhena gogolia: The Bernie argument is that Warren’s clearly done, her campaign’s going nowhere, so her supporters should jump to Bernie to stop Biden. Of course, they were saying that before Warren’s surge too.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @15 flush mistermix@Jinchi: Thanks for the data.

      I suspect that, attitudinally although not demographically, many Bernie supporters are in favor of burning (Berning?) it all down. So maybe not too different from a lot of Trump support. They are tired of the bullshit and want some plain speaking. That was more of a contrast in the contest with Clinton. A number of today’s candidates have incorporated that into their campaigns and position papers.

      My own preference for a candidate aligns somewhat with that, but I don’t want an old white man shaking his finger and shouting at me for the next four years.

      OTOH, the Biden support indicates that a great many folk want a quiet, let’s get back to “normal” candidate.

      What makes all this difficult is that the Democratic Party now incorporates the reasonable parts of what used to be the Republican Party, since today’s Republican Party has gone full nutcase. That’s a wide range to span.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Eolirin

      @15 flush mistermix: Social media usage is different between the youngs and the olds

      Edit: For clarity this means they’re being propagandized differently. That they’re Bernie supporters means they’re being propagandized specifically to that as well. The Russians are running a very sophisticated op, one that’s made easier by the way recommendation algos work to move people to more and more extreme and echo chamber like content.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Jinchi:

      Also, just because you aren’t their favorite, it doesn’t mean they hate you.

      This is an important point.  Also, the polling moves around a lot because Dems are spoiled for choice and their most important goal is defeating Trump.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Jinchi

      @gene108: But there’s no way in hell I could make a living as a programmer.

      Not to mention, simply learning to code well won’t guarantee you a job in your small West Virginia mining town.

      I don’t think the skills learned in coal mining are so completely exclusive that there aren’t many other professions these men are already fit for.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      satby

      @Matt McIrvin: did no one think of Biden’s statement as just an example of something glaringly obvious: coal jobs are going and they aren’t coming back, so if you want to work you need to retrain for something? I doubt any of his audience understood him to mean they all literally should become software engineers.

      We work too hard to pick apart every statement they all make (except the saint, evidently) when what people generally take away from these events is whether a campaign will help them.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jinchi: Also, just because you aren’t their favorite, it doesn’t mean they hate you.

      This is definitely something that reading too much Twitter can give one distorted ideas about.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Kraux Pas

      @JMG: God doesn’t hate me enough to make this a Biden/Sanders race. Does it?

       

      ETA: And I second Kay’s motion on Klobuchar. Moderates, can we please do Klobuchar?

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Kay

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Coding doesn’t require genius-level intellect,

      My oldest son works in fintech and honestly he’s been “that way” since he was three years old. I would literally rather mine coal than do what he does, even if I could do it, which I can’t.
      When Biden said “I was in charge of the Obama retraining….” my heart just sank. He’s the culprit! I wondered. He and Arne Duncan. Duncan came to Cleveland during the 2010 midterms and told unemployed machinists they needed to retrain for 15 dollar an hour jobs. I would have paid him to stay away. If it was even dumb AND politically beneficial I could understand it, but it’s dumb and politically tone deaf. They won’t let it go. They LOVE it.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Baud

      @satby:

      I agree.

      I’m curious what Warren or Bernie’s message to the coal miners is, if it’s not retraining and not (I assume) promising to mine for more coal.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jinchi:

      Also, just because you aren’t their favorite, it doesn’t mean they hate you.

      A very good point. I haven’t seen a “second choice” poll in a while, but if Biden and Sanders are still 1 and 2 with most of their supporters… it just underlines how different we political junkies are from the Normies

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Archon

      I’d feel much better about the Bernie candidacy if he publicly admitted he screwed up in 2016 and handled his defeat to Hillary Clinton poorly. He can even acknowledge that his behavior was based on the idea that Trump couldn’t win so he could take free shots at the “establishment”, then any type of anti-Clinton malevolence. More a sin of omission or lack of political imagination.

      The idea that Democrats would give the nomination to Bernie Sanders without at least a mea culpa from him would be absurd.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      FlyingToaster

      I’d like to see the crosstabs on Sanders’ support among registered Democrats (ideally, by state, but I don’t think more than a dozen states have polling).  Most of what I’ve seen is from up heah in New England, and Sanders has BernieBros (about half of whom are “unenrolled”, not registered democrats), hippies (as in people now in their 70s, majority “unenrolled”), and college kids (about half of whom aren’t registered to vote, at all).  It’s ancedata, but I think your “20% of Democrats” is ‘way higher than reality.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      chopper

      …etc. is not a strategy for consolidating his supporters after his likely but not inevitable primary loss.

      considering how many of his followers acted after it became clear he couldn’t possibly win the primary in 2016, i don’t think there’s any such strategy that could do that.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Scout211

      I mostly lurk here, but I would like to add that since I try to avoid the national news and don’t engage in any type of social media, I really appreciate reading the opinions of all the jackals here.  I really do want to know what people here really think about any of the candidates, whether those feelings or opinions are extremely positive or extremely negative.

      So I vote to keep on keeping on.  Carry on, jackals.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      15 flush mistermix

      @satby:

      @Matt McIrvin: did no one think of Biden’s statement as just an example of something glaringly obvious: coal jobs are going and they aren’t coming back, so if you want to work you need to retrain for something? I doubt any of his audience understood him to mean they all literally should become software engineers.

      Maybe – but the history of these retraining programs in economically depressed areas is full of nonsense like coding programs instead of more realistic skills programs.

      For example, the local community college here has a great HVAC program.  HVAC is a good career for someone who doesn’t want to sit behind a desk. It is both intellectually and physically demanding.  Because everyone’s heater is now a computer, they’re a tech job.  But nobody talks about a HVAC training initiative because it doesn’t have the same pizzaz that “coding” has.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Sorry, MM – but this is pretty lame.

      In summary: Why won’t you heathen neo-lib boomers show due respect to the Bern?

      He is a contender and pretending he’s not, shitting on him because he’s an Independent, complaining about his asshole supporters (there are plenty of them, but ~20% of the Democratic electorate are not assholes), hating on AOC because she endorsed him, etc. is not a strategy for consolidating his supporters after his likely but not inevitable primary loss.

      I “pretend” that Bernie does not have a realistic path to the nomination based on my understanding of the Democratic primary process and electorate. What’s Bernie’s path to 50% of the delegates? Which states does it run through? I can’t game out a scenario with that outcome that seems at all realistic, and that’s with Sanders winning California.

      When it became clear that my preferred candidate had no realistic path to the nomination, I moved on (and she eventually dropped out). I didn’t have to demand respect for my preferred candidate. She earned it herself.

      I don’t trust Bernie’s allyship, or that of his most vocal supporters.

      Most importantly – because this is criteria #1 when picking a nominee this year (and I don’t want to have to explain this again!) – I don’t trust that Sanders can win the general election, let alone drive the turnout needed in purple and red states needed to win a solid majority in the Senate.

      If Sanders and his supporters want to grow beyond that 20% ceiling, they should be extending a hand to the rest of us.

      Maybe running one of the most negative 2020 primary campaigns is not the best way to win friends and influence others.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Another Scott

      @Kay:

      As others point out, coding is very, very different from working in mining.

      Forbes:

      The renewable energy industry has become a major U.S. employer. E2’s recent Clean Jobs America report found nearly 3.3 million Americans working in clean energy – outnumbering fossil fuel workers by 3-to-1. Nearly 335,000 people work in the solar industry and more than 111,000 work in the wind industry, compared to 211,000 working in coal mining or other fossil fuel extraction. Clean energy employment grew 3.6% in 2018, adding 110,000 net new jobs (4.2% of all jobs added nationally in 2018), and employers expect 6% job growth in 2019.

      E2 reports the fastest-growing jobs across 12 states were in renewable energy during 2018, and renewable energy is already the fastest-growing source of new U.S. electricity generation, leading the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to forecast America’s two fastest-growing jobs through 2026 will be solar installer (105% growth) and wind technician (96% growth).

      It makes much, much more sense to train coal and oil industry workers to work in wind and solar and electrical infrastructure than to imagine that they’ll become coders, or nurses, or home health aids, or UPS and Uber drivers, or …

      Plus, far too many coal and oil industry workers are broken from the back-breaking labor. Increasing disability and retirement benefits for those shrinking industries would help the transition and reduce the political costs in those regions.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Jinchi

      @15 flush mistermix: Pete and Warren have relatively less support in the 18-29 demographic than the two who have the most: Bernie and Andrew Yang.

      To be clear, that’s the percentage of voters who support each individual candidate. 38% of the 4% of voters who support Yang are 18-29. But that’s still smaller than the number of 18-29 year olds who support Warren.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      tam1MI

      @15 flush mistermix: Frankly, I hope that this is one thing that Democrats learn from Bernie: hammer away at a few things that the majority of the population wants, without excessive detail.

       

      That seems to be exactly what Joe Biden is doing.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I don’t think it’s the message to coal miners that people object to. I think people hear it as dismissive of a whole group of people, where “coal miners” is proxy for “no longer useful” and “coding” is proxy for “work we value”. I object to it because it’s facile and dumb. Think of something else. This has never worked in Democratic politics. Not once. Yet they won’t let it go.

      It isn’t that difficult. Value the work that people do. All of it. Start there.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      dr. bloor

      @Baud: If they’re smart, they’ll just ignore them.  They’re not going to flip any of those votes.

      I don’t have any problem with Biden’s comments, other than the fact that he painted another bullseye on his ass in exchange for a nonexistent upside.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:

      Maybe running one of the most negative 2020 primary campaigns is not the best way to win friends and influence others.

      This seems to be taken as given by most of the commenters here, but I don’t see it.  I’m talking about Sanders’ campaign, not a few assholes on Twitter.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      khead

      @Jinchi:

      Also, just because you aren’t their favorite, it doesn’t mean they hate you.

      Assumes facts not in evidence.  Lol.  I like Warren so I am actually happy with this poll.  She still lags in support with a key Dem constituency.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      cleek

      national polls are meaningless. there are no national votes for anything in US politics.

      and i got no love for the guy, but he is currently leading in NH and CA. (though CA polls are few and far between)

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Both are talking up green economy jobs — manufacturing, refitting, etc. If it’s bullshit, it’s at least more plausible bullshit than “learn to code,” IMO.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Ohio Mom

      I’m skipping to the end of the thread to say, I try to imagine Bernie working the room at the G-8, or huddling with the generals  in the Situation Room, or giving a eulogy, and I start cringing.

      I don’t think he has the personality to be president. He’s too one-note, and I say this as someone who agrees with most all of his politics (well, except for that discounting the role of racism in everything).

      I think he would be a disaster.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Jinchi:

      To be clear, that’s the percentage of voters who support each individual candidate. 38% of the 4% of voters who support Yang are 18-29. But that’s still smaller than the number of 18-29 year olds who support Warren.

      Agree.  Yang is a poor example because he polls so low.  But out of the top 4, Bernie has relatively more support among 18-29 than the others.

      Also, as others have pointed out, these polls don’t really get to the complexity of the primary electorate, because we all have 2nd, 3rd and 4th choices.  For example, I’d rank myself as Warren, Booker, Klobuchar, Biden/Bernie right now.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Giant Military Weasel

      So “complaining about his asshole supporters” is off-limits? Might want to rethink that.

      I’ve encountered Gabbardista-levels of ‘Warren is a Manchurian-Wall-St-puppet-tool’ conspiracy theorizing from Bernie supporters. On the regular.

      Maybe some of those “Bernie assholes” I’ve encountered have been provocateurs or mentally-ill individuals who don’t truly reflect the huge majority of Sanders supporters… but none of the real Bernie supporters ever step forward to say, “Tone down the conspiracy theory garbage” to them.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Kay

      @Another Scott:

      It makes much, much more sense to train coal and oil industry workers to work in wind and solar and electrical infrastructure

      Yes, and OMG, STOP patronizing them by telling them things they already know! He’s not a career coach!
      My middle son is an apprentice electrician. They just added a community college course on data systems, because that’s 1/4 of their work. THEY KNOW they have to evolve. They’re AT these building sites. Joe Biden, who has not held a job outside government since he was 28 years old just has no business telling them this! They know the storefronts are empty! They live there.
      No one, and I mean NO ONE, wants “advice” from politicians. That’s not what people go to government for. They recognize this as a replacement for actually doing anything. Limit the speeches on “opportunity” to 8th graders. No one else wants to hear it and they will be insulted by it.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: I’m not sure they have any. Bernie almost certainly doesn’t.

      There aren’t any good solutions. You need to invest tremendously in infrastructure in an area with relatively few people, so you need to find a way to bring in more people if you want a self sustaining local economy, so many of the people you’d be trying to help are going to be extremely hostile to you doing so, and there’s little guarantee that they’d be suited to any of the new jobs that are created as a result, which will mostly be retail/service and medical, but maybe some in manufacturing for a few years before that’s all automated. And many of those miners are too old to reasonably be starting a new career especially if they have to wait a few more years before there’s even the possibility of jobs.

      You could just give them money, but that isn’t a real solution to the problem of lack of purpose and sense of worth that comes from being unemployable. Not to mention any cultural attachments to generational work in mining. It’s going to be painful in the best case, and devastating in the worst. 

      Reply
    121. 121.

      ruemara

      @zhena gogolia: Nope. We’re done. You guys want workhorses and then want to ignore us as leaders. Nah, tired of doing all the work. This field has done more to cement black disappointment in Dems & the left than anything else. The best candidates have left the field. The hostage takers, billionaires and MEH are left. We shouldn’t be the labour force for any of these candidates at all.

       

      @Giant Military Weasel: His campaign is run by those people this time around. Definitely fuck him and his campaign and his toxic social media people.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      khead

      So, let’s combine my last two posts.  I’m stuck between folks who want to be practical (Biden) and folks who want to be idealistic (Wilmer).   They both suck. Y’all can feel free to figure it out – and I will be sure and vote for whoever wins – but I reserve the right to take a few shots at them across all bows here at BJ.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Kraux Pas

      @khead: I agree they are. But a poll that indicates they have an overwhelming first choice doesn’t mean they dislike the other candidates. Also the polling can change after voting starts.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Giant Military Weasel:

      So “complaining about his asshole supporters” is off-limits? Might want to rethink that.

      How about “not characterizing his campaign completely by the statements of his asshole supporters”.  In this thread, I’ve asked the Bernie haters to provide links or evidence of the sweeping claims they make about his disloyalty and negative campaign, that are taken for gospel over and over, and have seen little to back it up.

      The shots I’ve seen Bernie take at others are the usual primary stuff and similar to what Warren has been doing lately (e.g., wine caves).

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Major Major Major Major

      I’m not supporting Bernie, but we need to get real about his candidacy. He is a contender and pretending he’s not, shitting on him because he’s an Independent, complaining about his asshole supporters (there are plenty of them, but ~20% of the Democratic electorate are not assholes), hating on AOC because she endorsed him, etc. is not a strategy for consolidating his supporters after his likely but not inevitable primary loss.

      I shit on him because I don’t think he would be a very good president, and I say (largely said, before she decided to do her job) mean things about AOC because she was letting her now-fired jackass CoS run everything, with predictably stupid consequences.

      Is the purpose of this blog laying the groundwork for consolidating the party six months in advance of his losing the primary to Biden? I didn’t get the memo.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      rebelsdad1

      27% is the crazification factor across the board. After seeing the Wilmernistas and Tulsistans in action, that’s close to 27% right there. Plus you’ve got the Yang Gang which although he’s polling at like 3%, I can’t imagine his supporters would break for Biden and not the Baron of Burlington.

      I think it ultimately will come down to Bernie v. Biden. Biden will get at least some Warren supporters, and probably all of Kamala’s, Buttigieg’s, and Klobuchar’s. Now with Castro out, I don’t see his peeps going to Bernie either. But we will see if the rubles from 5 million “donors” is enough to help Bernie out.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Scout211

      @15 flush mistermix:

      Okay, but does anyone anywhere ever ask anyone else to back up their personal political opinions with links and facts and articles?  That may be what the political world in the US used to be, but it’s not what is happening now.  The concern trolling is just . . . well, concern trolling.

      So now I am concern trolling your concern trolling . . .

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Kay:

      Biden also supported Theranos. He has a kind of fatal attraction to stupid shit that rich people tell him is a great idea.

      Wow – that’s pretty disingenuous inference, please be careful. Makes it sound like he was on the board or something, like Mattis was.

      Here’s the extent of this very limited “support”:

      Biden, who was Vice President of the United States at the time, and leading the Obama admin’s anti-cancer health technology initiatives, was clearly acting in his appropriate role as cheerleader for USA innovation, when his “supported” Theranos…

      …in that he said nice things about them, just like the US VP would and should say about any US technology firm that was engaged in this new area of digital diagnostics (which is a real area of new tech – just in Theranos’ case, the technology was bullshit – but that was not widely known yet).

      Read the article, to see what this “support” entailed. Theranos gets VP Biden’s Support (2015)

      Christ on a cracker! This is going to be the Solyndra, isn’t it. And Theranos didn’t even receive any government money – just encouragement and (temporary) good press.

       

      To the disinformation ramparts, friends! – We can at least keep each other honest.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Matt McIrvin
      Its more like they have a suicide vest strapped to their chest. Trump wins and they suffer too. Of course, if Bernie wins and given my view of how he’ll perform in office, its like the suicide vest was homemade and could go off anyway, even if they don’t detonate it deliberately.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      WaterGirl

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Coding doesn’t require genius-level intellect, but it requires your brain to be wired in a particular way…

      Yes, yes it does.

      I think it’s even possible to cultivate that, or at least encourage that, with early training.  But you have to start with the aptitude and a certain frame of mind.

      Both of my sisters are very smart, but neither of them could program or troubleshoot, not even to save their lives.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Betty Cracker

      @15 flush mistermix: Sanders hired some of the worst Bernie or Busters for his 2020 campaign, e.g., Sirota, Gray, Turner, etc. Also, the Uygur endorsement — hugely clueless. The way candidates manage campaigns provides the best insight into how they’d handle the POTUS job, IMO, and Sanders’ decisions tell me he’d be a disaster who’d set back progressive politics in this country for a generation. That said, if he’s the nominee, I’ll vote for him. Le sigh.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      khead

      @Kay:

      Uhhh, who’s doing the patronizing here?  You say that your son and THEY know THEY have to evolve.  You admit it.  Yet you keep coddling them. Sorry, I grew up in coal country and have faced the same frustrations as you. At some point these folks have to accept that shit changes.  Maybe when their water gets cut off.  I dunno.  Someone mentioned cutting them a check earlier.  I’d be all for that.  Every time some shitty ass grant for roads or water is given to southern WV I start counting houses and realize it would just be cheaper to cut them a check.

      I mean, Joe Biden has no business telling them that the party is over?   Really? How about you tell me who CAN do it then?  You can’t.  I can’t.  Who can?  If they “don’t want to hear it” I don’t care.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Kay

      @Another Scott:

      Obama keyed in on something else that is true of working class and which Democrats have apparently forgotten. They are aspirational as far as their children. THEY don’t want to go to college, but they are sure as hell proud as punch when their kids go. This is relevant to them. Mayor Pete is wrong when he says they view college programs as something THEY won’t use and will therefore resent. They flock to college programs. Not for them! For their kids. It is the height of elitism to think they are working class and hope to stay there for generations. That’s not true. It was the mistake Sara Palin made, her idiot assumption that working class people don’t aspire for their children. Obama knew better. That was how he reached them. They’ll figure out their own situation with things like health care and shoring up SSI. What they want is some hope and help for their children – they might like coding. That’s the apsirational hook for Democrats and it is true of all parents.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Starfish

      @anarchoRex: I went to a Warren organization event, and a lot of people who had supported Sanders were supporting Warren. After releasing details on her healthcare plan, she lost a lot of support. I am not sure where her supporters went though. Did they go to Biden or to Sanders?

      The online behavior has been very bad. There is a lot of terrible behavior towards women that includes a lot of gaslighting and abuse. It feels very GamerGate.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Jinchi: The margin of sampling error for the group is 8.5 percent, so this may just be noise.

      That’s one hell of a caveat. But it didn’t stop them from publishing the first paragraph of analysis based on this shitty data.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Major Major Major Major:

       I say (largely said, before she decided to do her job) mean things about AOC because she was letting her now-fired jackass CoS run everything, with predictably stupid consequences.

      Point out what’s changed since she canned him.  As far as I can tell – and I do follow her closely because I think she’s onto something good  – she’s doing pretty much the same things as she was 6 months ago.

      After time has passed since she fired him, treating him like some kind of Svengali / puppetmaster was simply a sexist/ageist attack on a good natural politician.  He got too big for his britches and she canned him, because she has good political judgment.

      As far as whether there was a memo on consolidation, there wasn’t, but I think a lot of commenters are blinded by their Bernie hate, so I wrote the post.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Nelle

      @15 flush mistermix: Didn’t he say that one of his goals was to take on the Democratic party establishment?  It wasn’t eons ago he said that…more like a week or two.  To me, that is disqualifying, if nothing else was.  I’m not a big on the bigwigs, but damn, you want the party to support you when you want to be that explicit about using the party to get what you want and then screw them?  Do you have the same attitude about the Russian support you got in 2016?  I want that support acknowledged by him, even if he didn’t solicit it or know it at the time (though if he didn’t realize it, I’m concerned about his blinders).

      Reply
    146. 146.

      satby

      @Betty Cracker@Baud: Was on my way to answer you with links to their policy positions when my Kindle shut down, which allowed Betty to answer more concisely than I would have. And both are remarkably similar in their prescriptions for improvement, go figure.

      @15 flush mistermix: Pete was identified early on by the Sanders team as a threat and they’ve worked hard to put out the kind of disinformation they tried last night with Biden, I assume with the same help from St. Petersburg as last time. Including an awesome disruption of an event here in South Bend of African-American Pete supporters by a bro. See that lady trying to club the guy with her cane? That’s Ms. Bernice, she’s been an activist in this area for a long time. And the brother of the guy who got shot by the police was there and helped restrain the Bernie bro before the bro got thrown out. Democracy, it’s only for Bernie stans.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      chopper

      @Archon:

      the idea that the democratic party would make their standard-bearer a guy who has spent the last 30+ years calling the party a ‘failyuh’ and refusing to join the party except for short bits to try to win a campaign is also pretty insane.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Kay

      @khead:

      Ok, I guess as an issue of principle we will continue to scold “coal miners” (who are really proxy for a whole group of people) and it will continue to tank politically but it’s so vital that we say it we must roll it out every cycle and watch it crash and burn. Can’t he just talk about Medicaid? How now they get health care and they never did under Republicans? Too easy?

      Reply
    149. 149.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Betty Cracker:

       Sanders hired some of the worst Bernie or Busters for his 2020 campaign, e.g., Sirota, Gray, Turner, etc. Also, the Uygur endorsement — hugely clueless.

      Yes, good point. Sirota is terrible.

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:

      That’s one hell of a caveat. But it didn’t stop them from publishing the first paragraph of analysis based on this shitty data.

      Yeah, that whole Bump piece isn’t very good.  It is a worthwhile question to see where Sander’s support went from ’16 to now, but it can’t be answered by ’16 polls compared to current, because Sanders and HRC were the only choice.  Bump seems to have his conclusion (Bernie’s base hasn’t changed) and worked the numbers to get it there.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Anya

      I am honestly disillusioned with this whole primary and it fills me with dread for what to come. It’s weird that Bernie and Mayor Pete are better candidates than Harris and Castro? like, WTF, Dem primary voters (who are being polled)?!

      Reply
    151. 151.

      WaterGirl

      @ruemara: I hope we never get there, but if we do, I hope the young pups who feel that way enjoy watching their future burning down right in front of them.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Gin & Tonic

      @khead:

      Every time some shitty ass grant for roads or water is given to southern WV I start counting houses and realize it would just be cheaper to cut them a check.

      Funny, today’s On The Road post is about Newfoundland, where the Canadian government is doing precisely that. Isolated villages that depended on a cod fishery that no longer exists have become economically unsustainable, so the government is buying people out and saying that they will be completely cut off from all utilities and services (i.e. they move.)

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Betty Cracker

      @15 flush mistermix:

      As far as whether there was a memo on consolidation, there wasn’t, but I think a lot of commenters are blinded by their Bernie hate, so I wrote the post.

      For what it’s worth, I’m glad you did, if only to illustrate that there’s a huge double standard around here on speaking ill of candidates with a non-zero chance of winning the nomination. Goose, sauce, gander, etc.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @15 flush mistermix:

      I’ve asked the Bernie haters to provide links or evidence of the sweeping claims they make about his disloyalty and negative campaign, that are taken for gospel over and over, and have seen little to back it up.

      last week Bernie lumped the “Democratic Establishment’ in with the list of enemies he and his cultists are going to “take on”. He spent much of 2017 telling his arrested adolescent supporters that the Democratic party was a “failure”. He refused to join the Democratic Party but is now running for its nomination for the second time. All these things strike you as a positive, unifying politician? Nina Turner, David Sirota, Cenk Ugyur, Jeff Weaver… all fine, upstanding, eyes-on-the-prize people ready to crawl across broken glass to support a non-Bernie nominee once the party’s voters (again, the party he refuses to join) have spoken?

      I don’t get the group psychology that causes so many people who could, if you asked them, probably cogently explain how bills become law in this country (RIP Jack Sheldon), to suddenly believe Bernie will bring about the Revolution through righteous bellowing, but that seems to be what they think. And they’re wrong. And he’s wrong. And he encourages the stupidity and infantilism of his supporters. And that frustrated infantilism becomes toxic hostility. You can’t honestly separate that toxicity from the man in whose name it has infected Democratic politics.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Starfish: Warren’s drop in support coincided with a rise for Buttigieg. I think her more economically moderate supporters who were with her mostly for cultural-affinity reasons went to him. (And there was a lot of counterproductive gloating from Sanders fans on Twitter about how Warren supporters had been revealed as shitty neolibs.)

      Reply

