There’s a lot of negativity about Bernie in the comments, but he’s at a steady 15-25% in the polls and he sure can raise money from his small donors:

Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $34.5 million in the final three months of 2019 for his White House bid, his campaign said Thursday — a massive sum fueled by his online fundraising machine that may send a financial jolt throughout the Democratic race. Sanders raised more than $96 million in 2019 alone, and his fourth-quarter total is one of the biggest quarterly hauls reported by a presidential candidate at this point in the campaign.

I’m not supporting Bernie, but we need to get real about his candidacy. He is a contender and pretending he’s not, shitting on him because he’s an Independent, complaining about his asshole supporters (there are plenty of them, but ~20% of the Democratic electorate are not assholes), hating on AOC because she endorsed him, etc. is not a strategy for consolidating his supporters after his likely but not inevitable primary loss. A better strategy is to figure out why people like Bernie, and to pick the winners in his positions and rhetoric for the 2020 race. The best strategy is to learn how to raise money the way his campaign has been doing, and adopt that for the general.

If he was polling at 2%, we’d have the luxury of daily ragegasms directed at Bernie and his supporters. He isn’t and we don’t, if we want to beat Trump.