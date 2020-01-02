Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

How has Obama failed you today?

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

We have all the best words.

This is how realignments happen…

Han shot first.

Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

No one could have predicted…

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This is a big f—–g deal.

What fresh hell is this?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

We are aware of all internet traditions.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Peak wingnut was a lie.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Verified, but limited!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Yes we did.

The Math Demands It!

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Back to the Work

2020 Don't Be Like 2019 - Tom Toles

(Tom Toles via GoComics.com)

Click to enlarge the numbers:


(So much for comforting fictions about improving one’s diet in the new year… )

      Amir Khalid

      I am considering seeing Cats. I am aware of the not-too-encouraging reviews. But I am also aware that the director is Tom Hooper, who also directed Les Misérables, which has been described as the best movie musical ever made (by Anne Hathaway’s mom, but I happen to agree).

      Raven

      It’s 37 in the Windy City, not bad considering! I stayed up and watched my Dawgs win the Sugar Bowl so things could be worser!

      rikyrah

      This poor young man 😢😢😢

      Florida high school football star hit by train in suicide was under pressure, uncle says.Bryce Gowdy was days away from enrolling at Georgia Tech on a football scholarship.He was reportedly struggling w/ leaving his family, who were homeless in a hotel.t.co/bcbuntYgYJ— Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 2, 2020

      rikyrah

      Survivors Guilt is real

      This is the part of poverty no one understands from the outside. If you get that golden ticket, it comes wrapped in guilt-laden barbed wire. You aren't just "getting out," you're often leaving someone behind to shoulder what used to be your share of the burden.— Jojo (@JosinMcQuein) January 2, 2020

