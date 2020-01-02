Click to enlarge the numbers:
Only 84% of Republicans wanting him to run for reelection also seems not great. pic.twitter.com/W95nVbcVod
— Malarksist Revolutionary (@agraybee) January 1, 2020
Speaker of the House is a thankless job. The opposition uniformly hates you and your own caucus blames you for everything that doesn't go perfectly.
So any speaker polling on par-to-slightly-above a sitting President is frankly INSANE. https://t.co/o9zHHjVxL6
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) January 1, 2020
New guidelines require two side-by-side columns: one with nutritional information for a single serving, and a second with information for eating the entire package. https://t.co/M2rIc2EZON
— ABC News (@ABC) January 1, 2020
(So much for comforting fictions about improving one’s diet in the new year… )
making better choices in 2020:
-hard
-impressive
-everyone expects it
making worse choices in 2020:
-easier
-arguably more impressive
-no one expects it
-“how were there worse choices”, they will say
— randy (@leakypod) December 31, 2019
