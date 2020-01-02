Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just a few bad apples.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Han shot first.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Women: They Get Shit Done

This blog will pay for itself.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

The Math Demands It!

We still have time to mess this up!

I can see Russia from this blog!

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Lighten up, Francis.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The revolution will be supervised.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

This is how realignments happen…

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

You are here: Home / Politics / Media / This, This, This

This, This, This

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: 

Catherine Rampell has a few resolutions for the media. This one really hit home:

Don’t spend more time analyzing an idea that the president proposes than he spent coming up with it.

This one is hard, I know. Sometimes Trump says things that are just so wrong, in so many ways, that it’s difficult to resist the urge to enumerate all the details of their wrongness.

But a 4 a.m. cyberbullying toilet tweet about Kim Jong Un doesn’t necessarily mean there’s an actual, deliberate shift in diplomatic strategy. A blurted parenthetical about how he’d love to pass a middle-class tax cut, the biggest tax cut ever, doesn’t mean he seriously plans to propose such a thing. Let’s not pretend a secret plan actually exists and then conjure up tea leaves for experts to read.

Don’t impute more seriousness or thoughtfulness than ad-libbed drivel deserves.

Trump’s Twitter feed is like a chicken shit cannon from which the media is constantly trying to make chicken salad. It’s a goddam waste of time and the sooner they find a way to ignore most of it, the better for all of us.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Bill Arnold
  • catclub
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Fair Economist
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hells littlest angel
  • Jay
  • Johnny Gentle (famous crooner)
  • Kay
  • Kent
  • Kraux Pas
  • laura
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • lumpkin
  • Mandalay
  • Martin
  • MattF
  • PAM
  • Quaker in a Basement
  • Roger Moore
  • rp
  • Ruckus
  • susanna
  • the Conster

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      lumpkin

      That’s all very true but we all know that nobody in the national press is going to change their behavior. Even Chuck Todd’s sudden self awareness is probably just a new schtick to try to draw a few disgusted former viewers back.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      PAM

      I used to manage a lumberyard and our rule was that if someone brought in a drawing on a cocktail napkin we would devote about the same amount of time doing their estimate as it had taken them to draw it. Probably less as we would be sober at the time. Same concept. Seems so easy and obvious!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kraux Pas

      I heard Amy Klobuchar, for lack of a fork, once took a staff member’s comb to eat her salad on a plane.

       

      Sometimes a quickly conceived ad-lib plan works and shows ingenuity.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      laura

      How are we to ever learn about the precise moment trump becomes “presidential” if the media doesnt obsess over imagined tea leaves? Asking for a friend.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rp

      I’m torn on this. Isn’t there value in calling out Trump’s “proposals” to say “hey, this is a terrible, idiotic idea for reasons x, y, and z”? I think she’s right that journalists shouldn’t impute seriousness to his comments, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t spend time attacking them.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      So, Trump’s an asshole. You’d imagine that, at some point, the Major Media would tire of attempting to add gravitas to that fact. Clue: you can’t do it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jay

      Monstrous lines as thousands try to flee NSW South Coast of Australia, facing a humanitarian crisis amid looming horror fire conditions. t.co/56Ue14A0iO— Nathalie #letsfixstuff Molina Niño (@NathalieMolina) January 2, 2020

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ruckus

      I figured out how to understand numbnuts tweets.

      I Blocked Him.

       

      I think my IQ rebounded at least 20 points with this simple step….

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      President Trump has made two major attempts (so far) to use his power to intimidate and control independent media. The second attempt was his intervention to deny Amazon a $10 billion Pentagon contract as retribution against the Washington Post. The first was ordering the Justice Department to block an AT&T merger, in order to punish CNN. And while the courts ultimately stymied the latter move, Trump is attempting to keep up public pressure on AT&T and its ownership of CNN, tweeting last night:

      I just think they seriously underestimated the damage he has done and can do and will do and they are too proud to admit it. They think it’s “fine!” and it’s really not. I don’t expect them to be hair on fire members of the resistance but all he has to do is hold those stupid lie fests by the helicopter and they roll over? He targets them. They can’t even defend themselves let alone the public.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jay

      @Ruckus:

      I found that Gollum J.Trump’s tweets better explain Doltus’s tweets, plus Gollum J Trump only does one or two a day, not hundreds.

      If the Media want to dig deep into Doltus’s tweets, they should wait until they are properly curated in his Presidential Library.//

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.): Quick explanation: We knew already that Trump insisted on holding the appropriation for Ukraine while the rest of the government balked. These emails show that the redactions in the emails released by his government were for the purpose of protecting people rather than anything to do with national security. Once again, the professional civil servants did their job under great pressure from Trump and his minions.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      rp

      Has Trump said anything about Australia?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      @Jay: So, for those not from fire areas. One of the negative feedback loops that develops is that when fire responders are maxed out, small fires that they could otherwise knock down quickly are ignored for more urgent needs and grow into larger fires. Australia passed that point weeks ago. The fires are beyond their capacity, they’re reliant on the weather to stop them.

      One benefit of the US is that we have more resources to send across country, as well as being able to easily get resources from Canada and Mexico. Its not easy, but you can move a firefighting helicopter across the country. But Australia is pretty isolated we can’t send one there. Once they max out the continents resources, they’re in real trouble.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Johnny Gentle (famous crooner)

      This is the problem with the rise of “punditry” and the need to fill countless hours of TV time. They’re all in on the game. No one knows or even cares what Trump means, they just need something to talk about because they can’t have dead air. The networks get to run segment after segment of panelists debating non-existent “policies,” while the panelists get to sell books or angle for future jobs or whatever.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gin & Tonic

      @PAM: Funny story – the data communications protocol that has been at the heart of the Internet for the last 25 years (BGP) was initially sketched on a cocktail napkin.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Bill Arnold

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      McCusker followed up in an email to OMB asking if this had gone through the Defense Department’s general counsel, indicating an early concern about the legality of these actions. When it released this email to the Center for Public Integrity, the Justice Department redacted this simple question from McCusker.

      Is it normal practice to redact such things? Or is there some national security excuse (not obvious to me at least)?
      What other sentences in similar categories are being redacted?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Roger Moore

      @rp:

      Isn’t there value in calling out Trump’s “proposals” to say “hey, this is a terrible, idiotic idea for reasons x, y, and z”?

      There is probably value in calling out his proposals when they’re actually proposals, but not when they’re just another instance of Trump free associating in public.  Both the media and the public have a limited amount of attention, which Trump is demonstrably taxing.  Devoting time and effort to what is at best Trump thinking out loud and at worst him actively trolling us is a waste of those finite resources that should be devoted to his serious wrongdoing.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Fair Economist

      @Martin: Even the US’ resources have gotten strained a couple of times in the past few years. No shocker that a country as large as the US with 1/10 the population is overwhelmed. The explosion in wildfire frequency and severity is alarming.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      hells littlest angel

      I think the print press is to some extent following this advice; certainly the WaPo is. I don’t know about TV news — I only watch a few shows on MSNBC which have a policy of not paying attention to his drivel.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Bill Arnold

      Re Catherine Rampell’s comments, there is value in examining DJT’s tweets (his, not the ones done for him) and other ad-lib pronouncements, but the value is not in the semantics; it’s more about his mental state, about the top floating turds in the propaganda cesspool that he’s swimming in, and about which turds he’s choosing to float in the broader polity as lines of attack.
      And etc. This stuff cannot be disrupted without it being understood.
      The media isn’t very good at this (there are plenty of specialists not in the media) but they need to get a lot better and also (real-time) consult the specialists, else they will be continue to be reliably roll-able.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Mandalay

      @Gin & Tonic:  I’m sure that you know what you are talking about from a language perspective, but this may be the rare case where a lot of knowledge is unhelpful.

      I suspect 99.999% of us who see “Tяump” simply take it as an (in)elegant way of associating Trump with Russia, just as many years ago Micro$oft was a cute way of referring to a very greedy company in Redmond. I doubt if anyone ever said “Micro-dollar-oft makes no sense!“.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kent

      @Bill Arnold: Trump is the government and tweeting is one of his official channels of disseminating official government policy.   I strongly object to the notion that we shouldn’t take his tweets seriously.  That’s what’s been fucking wrong with the media since 2016.  They just blow off the crazy and lies as “Trump being Trump”

      We don’t need a 20 page analysis explaining in detail why x-policy proposal is stupid.  But his shit does need to be called out every time.  Every lie and every criminally stupid idea.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      catclub

      @Kent:and  Amazon are both such god-awful companies I have a hard time caring.

       

      Ummm, it was Amazon web services that was pushed out of the DOD contract.  Do you have experience with them?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jay

      @Martin:

      Canada and other Northern Hemisphere countries are sending/ have sent resources and people to Australia to fight fires, just like they do when we are burning. Poulson Aviation spends their spring season on contracts in the Med, (Spain, Greece, Portugal), their summer/fall in BC, winter in the south, (Chile, New Zealand, Australia).

      The “problem” is that globally, fire “season” starts much earlier, ( April here, now, vs July a decade ago), lasts much longer, ( November here, now, vs September a decade ago), there are more fires, ( avg 2100 vs 265), they burn far hotter and more intensely*, and as a result, are larger. Added to the strain is that places that almost never burned, ( here, the Rainforest, taiga, tundra, moraine and high Alpine), now regularly burn.

      ”We”, ( depending on where you live in North America), haven’t been impacted as hard, because, funny thing, the impact models are turning out to be wrong. Mid latitutes are being buffered from the effects of Climate Change by the Oceans, high latitudes and equatorial regions sucking up far more of the added than is their “fair share” and at a much faster rate.

      When Forbes comes out with their 2019/2020 Billionaires lists, keep in mind, a mere $300 billion spent would buy us 20 years grace from Climate Change.

      *fires burning so hot that they sterilize the soil, consuming all the organic matter and soil organisms, even turning sand deposits into “glass”, are the new normal here.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.