On The Road – arrieve – Newfoundland

On The Road – arrieve – Newfoundland

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Good morning, all, I hope this finds you well in this new year.

Today we’re off to Newfoundland, wahoo!

 

I spent two weeks traveling around Newfoundland in August. It wasn’t a place I’d ever planned to visit, but I wasn’t up to the Arctic trip I originally had planned, and stumbled across this Road Scholar tour when I was looking around for something less strenuous and closer to home. It turned out to be a wonderful trip, not remotely a consolation prize, to a quirky, rugged and beautiful island, and I would love to go back.

On The Road - arrieve - Newfoundland 6
St. John'sAugust 16, 2019

Quidi Vidi (pronounced Kitty Viddy, or occasionally, Kwydah Vyda) is an old fishing village now part of St. John’s. The greenish building in the back is the Quidi Vidi Brewing Company, creator of much of the beer for sale on the island.

On The Road - arrieve - Newfoundland 5
St. John'sAugust 16, 2019

St. John’s is famous for the bright paint used on the buildings downtown (they’re known as the Jellybean Houses.) You see some of this all over Newfoundland, but with a more limited palette.

On The Road - arrieve - Newfoundland 4
St. John'sAugust 16, 2019

The city of St. John’s seen from Signal Hill, which overlooks the Narrows, the entrance to St. John’s harbor.

Marconi sent the first transatlantic wireless transmission from Signal Hill — the easternmost point of North American, Cape Spear, lies just outside St. John’s, so “transatlantic” is a lot shorter from St. John’s than say, New York. For the same reason, Amelia Earhart’s 1932 flight across the Atlantic also left from here. It was also the site of the last battle of the French and Indian War (or for non-Americans, the Seven Years War) in 1762.

On The Road - arrieve - Newfoundland 3
Elliston, NLAugust 19, 2019

A sample of the magnificent rocky coast, near Elliston.

On The Road - arrieve - Newfoundland 2
Witless BayAugust 17, 2019

And they have puffins! I can’t compete with Albatrossity where bird pictures are concerned, but considering I was bouncing around in rough seas balancing the camera in one hand and keeping a death grip on the railing with the other, not bad.

On The Road - arrieve - Newfoundland 1
Witless BayAugust 17, 2019

More birds from Witless Bay. These are kittiwakes, an adult (on the left) and a juvenile.

On The Road - arrieve - Newfoundland
Terra Nova National ParkAugust 20, 2019

The view from Terra Nova National Park, less rocky than most of the east coast of the island.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Rusty

      This brings back memories!  The summer my wife and I were dating we went on a road and camping trip up through the Gaspe, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and two weeks in Newfoundland.  We backpacked both Grosse Morne and Terre Nova, did a canoe trip in Terre  Nova.  We realized how remote these places were when we registered for one of the trips (so they would look for you if you didn’t return!) and the entire list of people that hiked or paddled to all their remote sites combined fit on one page of a ledger!  We even made it to the northern tip, spent a night at a tiny place called the Tickle Inn (tickle being a Newfoundland term for the narrow stretch of water between an island and mainland) and even took the ferry and spent a night in Labrador.  Beautiful province, some of the nicest people we have met.  30 years ago this summer, now I want to go back!!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      satby

      My maternal grandfather was born up in that part of Canada but ended up in Boston as a young child. It’s always sounded beautiful, and now I can see how beautiful it is. Thanks arrieve!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Citizen_X

      Very pleasant looking place.

       

      Sure, looks pleasant. But when you’ve got a howling blizzard in mid-May, well, as a native said to me, “Eh, it keeps the riffraff out.”

      Reply

