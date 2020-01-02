On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Good morning, all, I hope this finds you well in this new year.

Today we’re off to Newfoundland, wahoo!

I spent two weeks traveling around Newfoundland in August. It wasn’t a place I’d ever planned to visit, but I wasn’t up to the Arctic trip I originally had planned, and stumbled across this Road Scholar tour when I was looking around for something less strenuous and closer to home. It turned out to be a wonderful trip, not remotely a consolation prize, to a quirky, rugged and beautiful island, and I would love to go back.