Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Lighten up, Francis.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

This Blog Goes to 11…

I personally stopped the public option…

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Verified, but limited!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The Math Demands It!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We have all the best words.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This is how realignments happen…

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Not all heroes wear capes.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You are here: Home / Election Year / Julián Castro Ends Presidential Bid

Julián Castro Ends Presidential Bid

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , ,

From The Times:

Julián Castro, the former housing secretary who was the only Latino candidate in the Democratic primary, said Thursday he would end his bid for the presidency, capping a yearlong campaign where despite struggling in the polls, he remained an enduring contender and policy pacesetter on immigration and fighting poverty.

Does this mean identical twin brother Joaquin can shave his beard? On a more serious note, I don’t think this is the last we’ll hear from the Castro brothers.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • FlipYrWhig
  • JanieM
  • JoeyJoeJoe
  • mali muso
  • Ohio Mom
  • PST

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      mali muso

      Well, that sucks.  I know he didn’t have a real shot, but it seems pretty rich (ha) that billionaire white guys can hop into the race while all of the POC get pushed off the stage.  :(

      Reply
    2. 2.

      FlipYrWhig

      Not loving this development.  But if one of the older candidates prevails I have a hunch they’ll pick either Castro or Beto as running mate.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cheryl Rofer

      He’s been generating policy papers that have gone unnoticed. I hope another candidate picks some of them up.

      Also, too: DNC GET BETTER RULES FOR DEBATES!

      Or, better yet, do some vetting. Candidates must have experience in national office, must have been a card-carrying Democrat for some number of years.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      Can’t say this is a surprise. I hold on to the thought that Castro is young yet and he’ll create for himself other chances to do good things.

      As for the billionaire white guys, Ugh. What will it take to push them off the stage?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      @Cheryl Rofer: He never caught fire, so never really had a chance this cycle.  And he made some enemies in the way he went after Biden in an early debate.  But he’s young and should have a bright future ahead of him in the party.

      I sent him $100 on 12/31.  :-/  But I knew this announcement was likely, so I’m not surprised.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JanieM

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Candidates must have experience in national office, must have been a card-carrying Democrat for some number of years.

      Agree about the second (bye-bye-Bernie), but not about the first.  A governor, for instance, can’t run for president?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PST

      This is obviously as subjective as hell, but I think Castro lacks the kind of magnetic personality that attracts a following. He often seemed innocuous except for occasional attacks on the other candidates. Harris has more charisma in her little finger, and losing her represents a much greater opportunity lost. The remaining candidates all have much greater abilities to bind themselves to an enthusiastic band of followers, and of course, as is natural, greater tendency to repel some other folks. I don’t think I ever talked to anyone who hated Castro, but he was kind of an afterthought to most.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.