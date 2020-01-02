From The Times:
Julián Castro, the former housing secretary who was the only Latino candidate in the Democratic primary, said Thursday he would end his bid for the presidency, capping a yearlong campaign where despite struggling in the polls, he remained an enduring contender and policy pacesetter on immigration and fighting poverty.
Does this mean identical twin brother Joaquin can shave his beard? On a more serious note, I don’t think this is the last we’ll hear from the Castro brothers.
Open thread.
