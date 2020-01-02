Here at the old south meeting house for @ewarren big speech pic.twitter.com/5xEFMBy1vg — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) December 31, 2019

me: “what are your aspirations?” 9 year old: ?? me: “oh aspirations are something you hope for.” 9 year old: “Ms. Ayanna, I know what aspirations are. But I don’t have aspirations. I have PLANS”. Clearly she takes after our next President @ewarren pic.twitter.com/wKe9YHn0SI — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 31, 2019

"There is the chill of fear in the air" – @ewarren speaking a truth that so many people don't want to admit. "And now it comes to us to fight. back."#Warren2020 — Emily L. Hauser ??? ???? (@emilylhauser) December 31, 2019

"In the spirit of one young woman who raised her voice from these pews more than 200 years ago, let us dream big and fight hard in 2020—and to making big, structural change come 2021. Happy New Year." – @ewarren The crowd is on their feet #Warren2020 — Fresh Mouthed Heaux (@LeslieMac) December 31, 2019





.@ewarren “If you can imagine that something better lies on the other side of the chaos and ugliness of the last three years—then you are more than halfway there. The first step is to see it. The next step is to fight for it.” pic.twitter.com/9fsiK0ivbN — Kristen Orthman (@KristenOrthman) December 31, 2019

It feels like what's been missing from the Democratic primary is an affirmative message to match the fear, exhaustion, disgust and dread of Trumpism that so many people feel. Warren and Booker are both trying for that in different ways — Warren with this "imagine" theme. https://t.co/TnXD5zvWwe — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 31, 2019

It really makes you wonder what the knock down, drag out fight to stop her has been about; to the point where a whole billionaire seems to be running just to stop her (plus an ex MA governor). Which perhaps is about the *other* part of her message… https://t.co/2OCNTFTAmN — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 31, 2019

It will likely not be enough for the 2020 race to be about fear. At some level it also needs to be about inspiration. Not just negative energy and "vote for X or else," but also "vote for X and Y and Z will at least be possible." That's what Barack Obama had going in 2008. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 31, 2019

Because she is no longer running, unfortunately. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 31, 2019