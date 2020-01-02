Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Word salad with all caps

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

We still have time to mess this up!

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Verified, but limited!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

This blog will pay for itself.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

The Math Demands It!

What fresh hell is this?

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I personally stopped the public option…

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

You are here: Home / Election Year / Election Year 2020: Elizabeth Warren Is Ready to Do the Work

Election Year 2020: Elizabeth Warren Is Ready to Do the Work

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , ,


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Cathie from Canada
  • Kraux Pas
  • Mike in DC
  • Mike in NC
  • Patricia Kayden
  • ruemara
  • schrodingers_cat
  • senyordave
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      senyordave

      Warren is far and away my choice of who is left IMO but she screwed herself by pushing Medicare for All and giving details on a plan to get there. She would have been much better off by pushing expanded coverage under Obamacare with more subsidies, etc. People don’t want details, most of the US population can’t do a simplistic household budget, much less read through details on how to overhaul the US healthcare system.
      When people say talk about policy, most people mean give it to me in one sentence.
      I’d love for Warren to be the candidate, but somehow she ended up occupying the same space as Bernie in terms of the public perception. She is light years ahead of Bernie in terms of understanding the financial implications of public policy (Bernie is either a fool or a liar based on his budgets, which in the past have included absurd 4% economic growth forecasts), but she has allowed herself to be painted as a Bernie-type socialist. Maybe she can turn it around but it seems unlikely to me.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cathie from Canada

      Glad she is going positive – I hope it will be enough. I love Hillary still, but I would think Dems would now feel they got burned by nominating a woman last time, so they won’t make that mistake again, not against Trump.
      My feeling is that she needs to win one of the February primaries/caucuses – Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina – to be competitive for March. With close to 30 states now decided in March, there is no time at that point to develop momentum – she needs it going in, and it won’t happen unless she can get ahead of Biden and Saunders in one of the early states.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mike in DC

      Warren would be boosted enormously by an early win. Sweeping IA and NH is her only path to securing the nomination early, and finishing outside the top 3 in either would likely be lethal to her campaign.
      Really I think only Biden can come out of IA/NH without a win and still have a good shot.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ruemara

      I wish I could feel this way about her, but I don’t. We’ll see if she can stay in the race. I don’t believe so, but we’ll see.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      schrodingers_cat

      Anand G has covered India for the NYT and even wrote a book about it. The country has been burning for the last two weeks and not a peep out of our class warrior. Does he support a government that jails and rapes orphans  who are minor because they are Muslim?

      I don’t take him and his showboating seriously.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      ruemara

      @schrodingers_cat: Because she’s about the same but with more work ethic and actual accomplishments. She’s about what I expected Bernie to be when he put his hat in the race. This also means they discovered minorities when they decided to run for president, focus on economic issues over systemic issues and are gobsmacked that not everyone gives two farts in a handbag about bank regulations. It’s cringe. At least her online fandom isn’t completely trumpian with cringefap pictures and rewriting history to boast about her civil rights credentials over actual civil rights legends. But she’s still a no from me.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mike in NC

      I have zero confidence in either Warren or Sanders taking on Fat Bastard in 2020.

      We finally got around to watching “When They See Us” — about the Central Park Five — and Trump’s preening, sneering mug from 1990 is prominently displayed. He took out an $85,000 ad to call for them to be executed because the were so obviously guilty of not being white.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kraux Pas

      I ❤ Warren

       

      @senyordave: So Medicare for all is not my preferred healthcare proposal. But I can personally look past that. I think ger best answer on this is that she would involve all tge stakeholders and would work for the best possible outcome. This was after a debate and didn’t get publicized much and I wish she’d push this angle more.

       

      And even if MfA is what we get, I can live with that. This despite the fact that I have an amazing union-negotiated supremely affordable employee healthcare plan.

       

      Because I remember what it was like not to have that.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.