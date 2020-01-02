So Sanders’ most online supporters have successfully gamed the system — and the media — into another BIG WIN FOR BERNIE!!! media cycle, this time concerning his fundraising:

For those who do not know the mechanics behind this: Each time you donate = 1 individual contribution. Bernie bros don’t donate $5. They donate $1, then another $1, then another $1, and so on. This keeps their averages low + inflates individual contributions. Sad, huh? https://t.co/G92uWxcNSv — The General (@generalunite) January 1, 2020

If Bernie was really as popular as they would have us believe — why the need to go through this ? pic.twitter.com/3CDn8zJ9Qa — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 1, 2020

I’m curious mow much money the big banks have made by processing dozens of $1 donations from the same weird nerd who uses his rent money to feel the Bern ?? — Gay and Bad ???????? (@SJGrunewald) January 1, 2020

Hey, as long as it’s good for the credit-card companies, amirite? Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Meanwhile, out in the real(ish) world, where the actual work is done…

1) This is an un-serious issue to attack Bernie over 2) If this had come out about a different candidate, Bernie’s camp would have absolutely attacked them over it though https://t.co/hbKSftCKYa — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 30, 2019

Part of the price of relying on volunteers and interns is that every campaign will be plagued with staffers who spend more time cultivating their personal issues than working on their candidate’s official program. But of course the Sanders campaign is the one whose staffers feel the need to contact the media about this eternal dynamic!

Also, it was reported as Excellent news for Bernie! when Jeff ‘Comic Book Guy’ Weaver lost his position as the official face of the Sanders campaign. Perhaps the political horse-race touts predicted this would give Weaver more opportunity to play to his real strength, nitpicking minor details and curating grudges…

Internal Sanders campaign staff concerns about using Amazon to buy office supplies reached high levels, prompting a response from senior adviser Jeff Weaver —>https://t.co/YxMqlOEskG pic.twitter.com/Q1YfXK3gty — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) December 30, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders frequently attacks Amazon on the campaign trail, vowing to break up the online retail giant if elected, denouncing its treatment of workers and decrying its ability to pay no federal taxes on billions in profits. That’s why impassioned dissent erupted within the Sanders campaign earlier this year over its purchases of large amounts of supplies through Amazon, according to five people with knowledge of the situation… The Sanders campaign continued using Amazon despite the concerns. Through September, it had spent more than $233,000 on Amazon purchases — much of it in office supplies, and often through Amazon’s Marketplace feature — a review of campaign finance records shows… The campaign’s spending on Amazon is a small fraction of the more than $40 million it shelled out on operating expenditures during the same period. But it was more than other campaigns spent on the company, and more than enough to prompt surprise and complaints from staffers who felt it conflicted with the campaign’s principles…



“I hear you on amazon but who is the paragon of virtue in . . . office supplies?” wrote senior Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver in an email over the summer, according to a person who saw the email and described it to The Washington Post. “I hear uline is terrible. Cant beleive staples is a great company but happy to shown I’m wrong.”… The Amazon purchases are not the campaign’s only business practice to spark internal protest. In April, the campaign used Airbnb to arrange housing for state staff who traveled to Washington for a team meeting, triggering blowback from New Hampshire campaign staffers reluctant to use the company, according to three people with knowledge of the situation. Critics of Airbnb have argued it negatively impacts housing prices and hotel workers… These internal disputes, which have not been previously reported, underline a basic tension in the Sanders campaign: Many employees see it as not just a bid for office but a social movement that stands for workers’ rights and reining in big corporations. Some have privately vented that the campaign doesn’t always live up to those ideals. That tension was also evident over the summer during a standoff between management and unionized Sanders field staffers over pay, with some employees complaining that their salaries conflicted with the senator’s calls for a minimum wage of $15 an hour. After the dispute became public, the workers won a raise…

All of which, of course, reinforces my cynical conviction that Sanders isn’t running a campaign, where one wins or loses; he’s performing on the campaign stage, for the attention. Also — whether or not he’s consciously aware of the fact, I’ll grant him that loophole — because it’s become a permanent grift where St. Bernie the Pure collects ‘love offerings’ from people who think having the right political opinions is more important than actually being able to affect political outcomes.

Which would be just fine, if he weren’t doing his best to kneecap the actual Democrats in the race, and guarantee that the GOP will be allowed to loot our mutual commonwealth for another four years!