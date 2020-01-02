Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Election 2020 Open Thread: It's Not A Campaign, It's A Performance

Election 2020 Open Thread: It’s Not A Campaign, It’s A Performance

by | 125 Comments

So Sanders’ most online supporters have successfully gamed the system — and the media — into another BIG WIN FOR BERNIE!!! media cycle, this time concerning his fundraising:

Hey, as long as it’s good for the credit-card companies, amirite? Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Meanwhile, out in the real(ish) world, where the actual work is done…

Part of the price of relying on volunteers and interns is that every campaign will be plagued with staffers who spend more time cultivating their personal issues than working on their candidate’s official program. But of course the Sanders campaign is the one whose staffers feel the need to contact the media about this eternal dynamic!

Also, it was reported as Excellent news for Bernie! when Jeff ‘Comic Book Guy’ Weaver lost his position as the official face of the Sanders campaign. Perhaps the political horse-race touts predicted this would give Weaver more opportunity to play to his real strength, nitpicking minor details and curating grudges…

Sen. Bernie Sanders frequently attacks Amazon on the campaign trail, vowing to break up the online retail giant if elected, denouncing its treatment of workers and decrying its ability to pay no federal taxes on billions in profits.

That’s why impassioned dissent erupted within the Sanders campaign earlier this year over its purchases of large amounts of supplies through Amazon, according to five people with knowledge of the situation…

The Sanders campaign continued using Amazon despite the concerns. Through September, it had spent more than $233,000 on Amazon purchases — much of it in office supplies, and often through Amazon’s Marketplace feature — a review of campaign finance records shows…

The campaign’s spending on Amazon is a small fraction of the more than $40 million it shelled out on operating expenditures during the same period. But it was more than other campaigns spent on the company, and more than enough to prompt surprise and complaints from staffers who felt it conflicted with the campaign’s principles…

“I hear you on amazon but who is the paragon of virtue in . . . office supplies?” wrote senior Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver in an email over the summer, according to a person who saw the email and described it to The Washington Post. “I hear uline is terrible. Cant beleive staples is a great company but happy to shown I’m wrong.”…

The Amazon purchases are not the campaign’s only business practice to spark internal protest. In April, the campaign used Airbnb to arrange housing for state staff who traveled to Washington for a team meeting, triggering blowback from New Hampshire campaign staffers reluctant to use the company, according to three people with knowledge of the situation. Critics of Airbnb have argued it negatively impacts housing prices and hotel workers…

These internal disputes, which have not been previously reported, underline a basic tension in the Sanders campaign: Many employees see it as not just a bid for office but a social movement that stands for workers’ rights and reining in big corporations. Some have privately vented that the campaign doesn’t always live up to those ideals.

That tension was also evident over the summer during a standoff between management and unionized Sanders field staffers over pay, with some employees complaining that their salaries conflicted with the senator’s calls for a minimum wage of $15 an hour. After the dispute became public, the workers won a raise

All of which, of course, reinforces my cynical conviction that Sanders isn’t running a campaign, where one wins or loses; he’s performing on the campaign stage, for the attention. Also — whether or not he’s consciously aware of the fact, I’ll grant him that loophole — because it’s become a permanent grift where St. Bernie the Pure collects ‘love offerings’ from people who think having the right political opinions is more important than actually being able to affect political outcomes.

Which would be just fine, if he weren’t doing his best to kneecap the actual Democrats in the race, and guarantee that the GOP will be allowed to loot our mutual commonwealth for another four years!

    125Comments

    2. 2.

      M31

      Man, the committed bernie bros really don’t like the Hoarse Whisperer.
      As in, endless spittle-flecked incoherent tantrumflailing ragegasms about him on Twitter–it’s quite remarkable.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Martin

      Goodhart’s law.

      When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure.

      Small dollar donations are good. Engineering small dollar donations means that nobody will give a shit about small dollar donations any longer. More individual donations is good. Engineering more individual donations means that nobody will give a shit about the number of individual donations any longer.

      Way to wreck the system.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Anne Laurie

      @M31: Yeah, that’s one reason I joined the Horse’s Patreon.  The RoseBros have already doxxed the man, and he’s not susceptible to threats of personal violence the way female commentors too often are.

      It’s kinda gentlemanly, how he keeps tweaking the ragers — while they’re abusing him online, they’re too busy to tell women exactly how they deserve to raped or murdered because they’re not on the Bernie bandwagon.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @Gin & Tonic: Didn’t you get the memo today? We’re not supposed to attack him here.

      We?  Why do you suppose I posted this in prime time, instead of waiting for my usual low-traffic late-night anti-Bernie rant?

      Sanders only gets to be the Democratic nominee if too many actual Democratic primary voters fall for the razzle-dazzle.  Fvck that noise, as the youngs would say.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      So is the data available to figure out how many actual donors he has and how much they donate in average when you add up the $1 contributions?

      You can’t game the total amount in any event.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: You can’t game the total amount in any event.

      But you can disguise a whole bunch of ‘dark money’ in a flurry of low-money divided donations from the same noisy minority of supporters.   The Sanders campaign has been as transparent about his actual donors as they’ve been about his health records or his taxes — enough to satisfy an incurious media base, but not enough for actual scrutiny.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      anarchoRex

      It’s pretty easy to take the 96mil he’s raised and divide it by fivemil donations to see that his avg is ~$18.

       

      And yeah, a few of my donations were like $2 because that’s all I could afford, so fuck you, asshole.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Elizabelle

      @Gin & Tonic:   I am hoping, and actually praying, that the Creator calls Bernie home.  Real soon.

      I will vote for a Democrat.  Not some scoldmonster high on his own supply.

      Washington Monthly:  Nancy LeTourneau:  paraphrasing: without white on white states like Iowa and NH as the first states to vote, we would not be hearing all about Bernie.

      The DNC needs to reign this system in.  Hard.  Change the primary schedule, no more Iowa and NH first, no more caucuses, period.  And presidential candidates have to be Democrats (for some length) who have been elected to a significant office and who cough up their tax returns, as a condition of filing in a state and as a candidate.  No more of this fan dance.

      I am sick of the savior from Vermont.  It’s his vanity run that has brought in the billionaires.  (OK, they fear Elizabeth Warren too.  And she would focus on and work for the serious structural change we need.  Rather than just flap her damn lips and rag on Democrats.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mo MacArbie

      I think that only donations of $200 and up need to be reported with names attached. We’re probably at the mercy of top line total money and total donors self-reported by campaigns with a simple average performed. Any billionaires in there? Who can say.

      Though frankly, I’m more concerned with the billionaires that fund data-mining and message-tailoring shops, donate to campaigns to use said shops, and actually turn a profit while trashing social media platforms with them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Yutsano

      @anarchoRex: Eh feux toi aussi. He’s gaming the total donation numbers so he can claim to have the support of millions. It’s not so much a scam as an ego boost. And it’s not like Bernie doesn’t have an ego.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      It’s how St. Bernard ears his living these days.  Unsurprising.

      In other news, AlMonitor:

      “We will take preemptive action as well to protect American forces and protect American lives,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters in a Pentagon gaggle on Thursday. “The game has changed, and we’re prepared to do what is necessary to defend our personnel and our interests and our partners in the region.”

      That seems to me to be a huge, and dangerous, expansion of the W’s preemption doctrine.

      Brookings from 2002:

      […]

      POLICY BRIEF #113

      The new shift in emphasis on preemptive and preventive uses of force is a response to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, which brought home the necessity to address potentially catastrophic threats before the country can be attacked. The first manifestation of this more forceful attitude was the president’s seminal Sept. 20, 2001, speech to a joint session of Congress vowing to hold responsible the terrorists as well as those who harbor them. It paved the way for a largely successful military campaign in Afghanistan and sent a clear warning to other state sponsors of terrorism.

      The preemption concept was further elaborated in the president’s West Point speech and then more formally in the National Security Strategy. It threatens to attack so-called rogue states, which pose a danger to the United States, whether or not they are demonstrably linked to terrorist organizations of global reach. The administration argues that the continued spread of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) technology to states with a history of aggression creates an unacceptable level of risk, and presents “a compelling case for taking anticipatory actions to defend ourselves, even if uncertainty remains as to the time and place of the enemy’s attack.”

      However, a broad-based doctrine of preemption carries serious risks. The Bush administration was right to take a strong stand against terrorists and extremist states, but it had already accomplished this goal with its early words in the period after the September 11 attacks and its actions in Afghanistan. It did not need a formal doctrine of preemption to drive the point home. Rather than enunciate a formal new doctrine, it would have been better to continue to reserve the preemptive military tool for a narrow, rare class of situations where inaction poses a credible risk of large scale, irreversible harm and where other policy tools offer a poor prospect of success. Given that the doctrine has now been promulgated, the Bush administration should clarify and limit the conditions under which it might be applied.

      Elevating the preemptive option to a policy doctrine can have serious negative consequences. For one, it reinforces the image of the United States as too quick to use military force and to do so outside the bounds of international law and legitimacy. This can make it more difficult for the United States to gain international support for its use of force, and over the long term, may lead others to resist U.S. foreign policy goals more broadly, including efforts to fight terrorism. Elevating preemption to the level of a formal doctrine may also increase the administration’s inclination to reach for the military lever quickly, when other tools still have a good chance of working.

      Advocating preemption warns potential enemies to hide the very assets we might wish to take preemptive action against, or to otherwise prepare responses and defenses. In this tactical sense, talking too openly about preemption reduces its likely utility, if and when it is employed. Finally, advocating preemption may well embolden other countries that would like to justify attacks on their enemies as preemptive in nature.

      One can argue that a more explicit policy of preemption actually reinforces deterrence by putting other countries on notice about America’s seriousness of purpose in addressing threats such as the possession of weapons of mass destruction by rogue regimes. It also allows the administration to argue that its focus on Iraq is part of a broader security concept and does not represent preoccupation with a specific regime. However, linking the real problem of Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction (WMD) to a broader doctrine of preemption (defined to include preventive war) complicated the administration’s task in gaining international support for its preferred policy, and may do so again if the administration chooses to use force against Iraq. Many countries worry that the Bush administration will take a similar approach in dealing with other cases such as North Korea or Iran or Syria. Further, other countries’ frustration with the United States’ decision to grant to itself, (though not to others), a right of preemption may chill their willingness to cooperate fully with the United States in the war on terrorism.

      […]

      Pretty soon, at this rate, preemption will be used against people who look at us funny. :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @anarchoRex:

      That’s not the allegation. The allegation is that he is lowering his average by having donors donate $1 at a time rather than $100 or $1000 all at once, and then treating each $1 donation as a separate donation.

      The only thing that should matter is the total per donor, not the timing of their donation.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mnemosyne

      @anarchoRex:

      How many of those 5 million “unique” donations are people donating $1 18 times to boost the number?

      I can’t stop you from throwing good money after bad if you’re determined to do it, but don’t get mad at me for telling you that’s what you’re doing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: The Obama campaign in 2008 was able to state x number  of donations and x number of unique donors.  It was a big deal when they got to x million dollars AND to x million unique DONORS.

      Fucking people are so busy gaming the system that they have lost the plot.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Yutsano

      @Elizabelle:

      The DNC needs to reign this system in. Hard. Change the primary schedule, no more Iowa and NH first, no more caucuses, period.

      Good luck with that. Iowa state law guarantees they will go first no matter what the DNC imposes.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      @Anne Laurie: I looked at the FEC site at one point near the end of the 2016 campaign.  St. Bernard had a bazillion $27 donations from what seemed to be inadequately-documented sources.

      It will be interesting to see if he’s better at documenting his support than he was last time.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      anarchoRex

      @Baud:

      @Mnemosyne:

      show me where his campaign encourages people to do that. Supporters deciding to do that on their own isn’t on him, and I’m certain that his finance people are tearing their hair out over all the extra CC processing fees that are eating up these tiny donations.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Elizabelle

      @Yutsano:   From your Slate article, from 2004:

      To preserve its kingmaker role, as well as the economic boon of hosting thousands of campaign workers and journalists, the Iowa legislature added a section to the state code that mandates that the caucus be held eight days prior to any other caucus or primary. The secretary of state’s office has also been active in lobbying the DNC and RNC to preserve Iowa’s unique status, arguing that the state’s relatively small size makes it an ideal testing ground for presidential hopefuls.

      So:  perhaps some Democratic candidates should skip Iowa from the get go, and go right ahead to a more meaningful state.

      I think Hillary Clinton’s campaign might have been thinking of doing just that in 2008, but the news leaked.

      What is good for Iowa is not good for the Democratic party, and we should have a say in that.  They can throw their damn party.  We don’t have to attend.  It’s outlived its purpose and actively skews the results and burns $$$ now.

      The GOP might do better too, since they pretty much get whoever is most beloved by the evangelicals.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      geg6

      Since this has an OT tag and because my disdain for Bernie and his minions rivals that of Trump and his minions, I have a question.

      Has there been a post with a link to the Pets of Balloon Juice calendar and I missed it?  Or any word on when that might be happening?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kent

      @Yutsano:Good luck with that. Iowa state law guarantees they will go first no matter what the DNC imposes.

      If the DNC had the balls and the rest of the country behind it they could do whatever they wanted.  Iowa can hold whatever caucuses they want according to whatever schedule they want but the DNC doesn’t have to recognize any of the delegates that would emerge.  Iowa gets away with always being first because there isn’t any meaningful organized opposition to it and the political class is comfortable going to Iowa every 4 years.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mnemosyne

      @anarchoRex:

      You mean like when a Sanders supporter said on Twitter that he hopes Obama gets cancer, and then doubled down?

      Or when a Sanders supporter decided to attack the father of one of the kids murdered in the Parkland shooting because he said he didn’t trust Bernie’s commitment to gun control?

      I have more Very Normal Behavior examples for you if you have a few hours to go through them all.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      kindness

      I don’t want to say Bernie appears to be a skank because that sounds harsh.

      How about Bernie is acting skanky.  Oh much better.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      anarchoRex

      This “grift” shit is hilarious considering most people’s preferred candidates have made way more money while serving in office for less time than Sanders. The projection is strong.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kent

      @Elizabelle:So:  perhaps some Democratic candidates should skip Iowa from the get go, and go right ahead to a more meaningful state.

      That was Guiliani’s strategy in 2008.  He went straight to Florida.  We all know how well that worked out for him.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      MazeDancer

      Two words; Pu.Tin

      What could cover mote for the Russians than a weakened FEC and all that 1 dollar malarkey.

      When is Warren going after him? At least on guns.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      @geg6: There was a comment a day or few ago that Beth was finishing it up (working on quotes from our departed friends).  It shouldn’t be too much longer.

      I’m sure the Blogmeister will let us know.

      HTH.

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Mnemosyne

      @anarchoRex:

      David Sirota is not a “supporter.” He’s a member of Bernie’s campaign staff, and yet he’s doing and encouraging this petty shit ALL. THE. TIME.

      Go search Sirota’s timeline for my nym and you’ll see my personal run-in that I had with his petty shit. Unless it was attached to one of the 20,000 tweets he deleted after being called out, of course.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mo MacArbie

      This does make me curious what Bernie’s median donation is, vs. average. You know, like monetary figures are often more meaningfully reported. It would be funny if it was…$1.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Starfish

      @Baud: Our Revolution is a 501(c)4 so they do not have to disclose what they are bringing in.

      Here are the donors donating $250 or more because they are choosing to disclose. On Twitter, someone was saying there were some very large donations, but I am not sure where the information about $100,000+ donations came from.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      anarchoRex

      For the record I think avg amount per donation  and # of donations is a dumb metric. # of donors and avg donation per donor would be much more meaningful. But all the campaigns crow about those figures, so here’s another case of it’s only bad when Bernie does it. The gnashing of teeth in this post probably has a lot more to do with the gangbusters quarter he had than any principled objection to this. LMAO Pete had a whole “compete for the lowest donation” scheme to try and game his avg donation figure and it’s crickets here on that.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Starfish

      @anarchoRex: There were people running up credit card debt to donate to Obama, and my advice for them is the same as my advice to you. This is not a financially sound practice, and you should not do this.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      patroclus

      Gee – yet another Wilmer thread!! I kind of defended him in the afternoon thread (I like him as a Senator), but once a day is good enough, so tonight I’m not going to defend him. I could not care less about how many donors he says he has and the idea that he’s gonna get money out of American politics is ludicrous (after Buckley v. Valeo – which isn’t going to be overturned by this Court – equating money with free speech, it’s about as realistic as getting money out of banking). But I do care about how he’s gonna vote on the MCA. Is he going to vote for it after Nancy got all the pro-labor and pro-environment and enforcement stuff in it, or is he going to purity pony it and vote against it? What is it – does he favor lowering tariffs and non-tariff barriers on dairy products and other agricultural stuff or not? This is a key question for me as to whether I’d ever consider voting for him.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      WaterGirl

      @geg6: Good question, I imagine others have it, too.  The calendar is delayed, but Beth is working on it.  We spoke a couple of days ago and she was in the process of arranging photos with the in memoriam quotes.

      I imagine John will post an update within a couple of days, but in the meantime I thought it couldn’t hurt to share what I know.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Mnemosyne

      @Elizabelle:

      Yeah, I should probably stop engaging. I ended up watching way too much of the burning dumpster fire that is the Sanders cult at work on Twitter, so I’m still a little het up about it.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Martin

      @Yutsano: The DNC can employ whatever process they want to choose their delegates. They can simply pick someone without benefit of caucus or primary.  They have the right to say they will only seat delegates chosen in primaries between June 1 and June 30 and put an end to all of this nonsense.

      Not saying that would be an easy or wise strategy, but nothing in Iowa law affects it.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      M. Bouffant

      All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players: they have their exits and their entrances; and one man in his time plays many parts, his acts being seven ages.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      anarchoRex

      @Starfish: thank you but there’s a reason I said it’s what I could “afford” as in I’m not hurting myself financially. I truly hope no one is getting themselves into money trouble by donating more than they can bear  to some politician.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Mnemosyne

      @anarchoRex:

      If you’re gaming the system and then crowing about the “great” numbers that result from gaming the system then, yeah, that’s cheating, because the numbers you’re crowing about are false. Sorry to disillusion you.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Kraux Pas

      Since open thread Inhad a question.

       

      Earlier today I misidentified a type of logical fallacy, where one either extrapolates to a group the actions of individuals or to individuals from a group. What is that type of fallacy?

      Reply
    64. 64.

      WaterGirl

      @patroclus: I was just thinking that abut 5 minutes ago.  I think we are being descended upon by Bernie people.  I am guessing that the vociferously anti-Biden new commenter may be in that camp, as well.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Starfish

      @anarchoRex: A lot of people have been let off the hook by his followers with this type of logic, and y’all need to do much better than this. The people harassing everyone on Twitter are not him, but culture flows from leadership.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Martin

      @anarchoRex: In the past, small dollars was a proxy for ‘not rich people’. It no longer means that. It was always a means to figure out what kinds of people are supporting the candidate.

      Maybe we could require that only people who are willing to release their tax returns can make political donations (even to their own campaigns), that way we can answer the question directly.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Adam L Silverman

      But he’s got Penelope Power!

      Also, did Sirota approve the touching?

      Reply
    70. 70.

      anarchoRex

      @Mnemosyne: I don’t have an account, is it possible to search a timeline without one? In turn, I think Sirota is an asshole, and Im not pleased that he was hired.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Elizabelle

      I think we might need a respite thread.  Two preceding threads on the conflagrations in Australia — really distressing topic, and now a thread tailor-made for anarchoRex to strut around in and too much on Bernie.  Enough.

      I’m out for a while anyway.  It’s Fidos night at the botanical garden; got to go look at some of the pups.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Martin

      @Yutsano: I’ll also note that’s blatantly illegal. if California (or any other state) passed a law that we had to go at least 8 days ahead of Iowa, neither state could ever hold a primary or caucus.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Cacti

      I do think Bernie has benefitted from his infarction in that it’s kept his opponents from going after him in debates, out of a real fear that he might die on stage, mid finger wag.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Baud

      A big problem is that you can’t just oppose Bernie with high minded arguments for the same reason you can’t just oppose Trump with high minded arguments: Because their people are playing a more ruthless game.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Mnemosyne

      @Kraux Pas:

      Dude. I know that you enjoy feeling like the lone voice standing up for the little guy, but you got WAY too caught up in that role in 2016 and ended up picking some really nasty fights that made you look really, really bad.

      I would like to respectfully request that you not do the same in 2020.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      delk

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: btw, I really liked your pictures the other day. Especially the last one. The beach hut looked like it could have been an outpost on another planet.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      patroclus

      @Cacti: I disagree.  Bernie supporters need to be won over to support whoever actually becomes the nominee.  I have two young co-workers who are Bernie fans and we’ve been debating him for weeks now (I routinely call him Shouty McPointyFingers which really irritates one of them but the other thinks it’s funny).  While I don’t really care where he buys his office supplies, I’m definitely going to use this Amazon.com/airbnb stuff in my next conversation with them just to annoy them.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Mnemosyne

      @Baud:

      I don’t know that it’s ruthless so much as destructive in that three-year-old’s tantrum kind of way.

      As mentioned above, I’m currently watching an organization I believe in tear itself apart so it can bend over backwards to make the few white supremacists in their ranks comfortable, so I may be feeling a little cranky right now. There’s a reason I haven’t been inflicting myself on all y’all for the past couple of weeks.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      satby

      @Cacti: I say they should go for it and have a defibrillator in the wings. Enough with that asshole.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      anarchoRex

      @WaterGirl: if this is in reference to me, Ive been reading this blog since before Obama was elected. I’ve always been a lurker, and the few comments I did have were under the “furioso ateo” nym way back in like 2009-2010. I can’t speak for other Bernie supporters.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Cacti

      I heard that after his heart attack, Bernie’s first words were:

      “Give it to me straight, doc.  Will I still be able to wag my finguh?”

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @WaterGirl:

       I am guessing that the vociferously anti-Biden new commenter may be in that camp, as well.

      Is that person new? I thought I recognize the initials, but a few people use initials to post, and I have trouble keeping track of nyms. If s/he isn’t a troll, then certainly a crank

      Reply
    97. 97.

      WaterGirl

      @anarchoRex: No, that was not in reference to you.  It was in reference to a brand-new nym less than two weeks ago, where – to the best of my knowledge – every single comment has been anti-Biden.

      Not a personal word, not “hey that’s a nice photo” in On the Road, not a “boy, I ate too much at the holidays’.  All anti-Biden, every comment.  Or even, “I hate Biden”, but so-and-so is my preference and this is what I like about him/her.  No, “boy do I not want it to be Biden, but I’ll vote for any Democrat, even one I hate, over Trump”.

      I love it when new people post, but that doesn’t feel like a new member of the community to me. It feels like someone who wants to disrupt this community, not join it.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Amir Khalid

      @anarchoRex:

      Couldn’t you have saved up and made fewer but bigger donations? More convenient for you, less work for Wilmer’s campaign to process so many small donations, less money lost in processing fees.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Starfish

      @Mnemosyne: I am sorry about the whole RWA thing. I blame Trump for foisting Diamond and Silk upon us.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      WaterGirl

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: There are actually two of them, I think.  One is jk and the other has several words in the nym, but I forget what they are at the moment.

      edit: I’m kind of anti anyone who wants to trash the Democratic candidates all the time.  Amy K is not my cup of tea, but I don’t spend all day every day trashing her.  She may be our nominee and that is not helpful.

      The candidates that I believe are doing Putin’s work?  Those I do not consider to be Democrats.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      patroclus

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Touche!  But it’s a long game.  Pointing out when Bernie is being hypocritical (he buys from Amazon.com???!!) is my effort to educate them that no politician is perfect even if they profess to be purity ponies.  And while I’m currently leaning towards Klobuchar, neither of them has ever heard of her and I don’t think she has a prayer of winning the nomination anyway.  So it’s really a matter of preparing them to compromise on their true choice as I will have to do anyway as well.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Mnemosyne

      @Starfish:

      Apparently part of the problem is that they’ve become a weird clique on a particular RWA message board that no one from the organization is willing to stand up to, and it only emboldens them. The parallels between Trumpers, Sandernistas, and the RWA mess are really apparent and creepy.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      anarchoRex

      @Amir Khalid: I tend to donate right before the end of a quarter. And that’s generally the little I can spare by then. I’ve made a couple ~$20 donations as well when I could afford it. Plus, the earlier a donation is given the more valuable it is to a campaign, so it’s best not to wait too long. If I took all my cumulative donations and gave them the week before Iowa they’d be much less helpful than spread out over the year the way they have been.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      anarchoRex

      @chopper: I’ll never understand why having a D next to your name is more important than anything else. By this logic you’d rather have Manchin for president.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      WaterGirl

      @Mnemosyne:

      I’m currently watching an organization I believe in tear itself apart so it can bend over backwards to make the few white supremacists in their ranks comfortable,

      I’m sorry, but if you’re bending over backwards to make white supremacists comfortable, then you’re either a white supremacist or you are too much of a coward to hold a leadership position.

      (Obviously the “you” there is not you, Mnem, but the leaders you are talking about.)

      Reply
    112. 112.

      MomSense

      @Mnemosyne:

      I’d still like to know what became of all the FEC violations from his last presidential campaign.  Candidates shouldn’t be able to start new campaigns and avoid the consequences from violations of the previous campaign.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      WaterGirl

      @anarchoRex: No one probably cares how much YOU are donating, or when you donate it, or the amount of each donation.

      People think it’s a bullshit campaign strategy. It’s disingenuous.  Its purpose is to mislead.  I think so, too.  I don’t like it.

      But it’s foolish of us to let a conversation with you about the details of your donations take over an entire thread.  Just my opinion.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      WaterGirl

      @MomSense: I’d donate good money for that to be put up on a billboard somewhere.

      Until we get that going, I’ll just copy it here so I can read it one more time.

      I’d still like to know what became of all the FEC violations from his last presidential campaign.  Candidates shouldn’t be able to start new campaigns and avoid the consequences from violations of the previous campaign.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      zhena gogolia

      @anarchoRex:

      Because I have seen no evidence that Manchin is the preferred candidate of Russian military intelligence. I have seen such evidence (in the Mueller Report) with regard to Sen. Sanders, and there is other supporting evidence as well.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      anarchoRex

      @patroclus: no on TPP, mostly because it shackled nation’s attempts to regulate products from international corporations by giving the corps an intl court to sue the offending nation in. Imagine Monsanto taking papa new guinea to court for wanting to regulate pesticides.

       

      On the MCA, I think it’s a colossally stupid political mistake to give Trump such a gold star win less than a year before the election. That said, if it’s an improvement over NAFTA I will 100% expect Bernie to vote for it.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Adam L Silverman

      @anarchoRex: I want to start with the below is not directed at you. Not personally, nor even spatially.

      I don’t have a lot of issues with Senator Sanders and those I do don’t need to be dealt with here. But at the end of the day it boils down to his being a free rider. He’s simultaneously running to win the Democratic presidential primary and at the same time already filed to run for reelection to the Senate in Vermont as an Independent in 2024. He says he’s in the tent pissing out while at the same time he’s actually outside the tent pissing in. He knows, because he’s a smart person, that he doesn’t have the numbers needed to achieve what he wants. He never has and he never will. That’s why he’s never been able to mobilize enough popular support for his initiatives to move any of them through Congress, which is one of the reason that there will never be a revolution (this is a whole other post in itself, which I’m not doing tonight and most likely not ever as I simply don’t need the grief). And it is why he has to both run under the imprimatur and using the resources of the Democratic Party while at the same time trying to argue that he’s not really a Democrat and doesn’t really like the party because a significant number of his senior staff and surrogates, as well as his supporters are not really Democrats and don’t really like the party. They have the numbers to be spoilers, but not winners in their own right. These things are incompatible. They don’t make him a bad person. They don’t even make him a bad politician or an unfit leader. But they do stand out to a lot of people as something that is very problematic.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Mnemosyne

      @WaterGirl:

      Yeah, there’s a reason why there’s a rising call for the permanent (executive) staff to be fired. There seems to be an institutional problem that the volunteer board of directors is not empowered to fix.

      I don’t have the link handy, but Nora Roberts had a good piece on her blog about her issues with the permanent staff that led her to leave the organization.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Baud

      @Adam L Silverman:

       

      it boils down to his being a free rider

      This is the key.  To put in it terms progressives can understand, he is the worker in a “right to work” state who doesn’t join the union but accepts its benefits.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Starfish

      @Mnemosyne: I wish we would write more about the patterns of behavior.

      There are a few repeated patterns of abusive behavior that I am seeing, and I wish more people would name the patterns and write about them.

      There are a bunch of men pretending they do not understand very basic stuff to waste people’s time.

      Then there are people being abusive and if you call them out on it, they are all “What did I do?”

      Reply

