I’d like to believe this particular calumny will be obsolete by morning, but I suspect it’s actually a warning that 2020 is gonna be even dumber than 2019…

How did Biden manage to suppress his white nationalist beliefs during all 8 years he was the VP to the first black president. Must be that legendary self control of his. — Malarksist Revolutionary (@agraybee) January 2, 2020

There's a very selectively edited clip of Biden going around making it seem like he's promoting white supremacy. He's not. He's saying that violence against women has deep roots in English jurisprudence. This is from March of this year, same thing. https://t.co/5mnlhnviEZ — ??Dante Atkins?? (@DanteAtkins) January 2, 2020

You should agree with him, he's right that our nation's many prejudices were born in Europe because we're a European settler state. He says point blank that it wasn't Africans who brought us sexism and racism, it was white people. What do you disagree with. https://t.co/1cHwwNv2Bq — Malarksist Revolutionary (@agraybee) January 2, 2020

Every prominent left-lib Twitter account is basically going to be a bot for reproducing right wing disinformation and smears in 2020, huh? — Bernie Is CIA Truth Movement (@OfficialSynanon) January 2, 2020

This literally happened to Buttigieg two days ago!!!! https://t.co/kvyNF07FFM — veto players stan account (@Convolutedname) January 2, 2020

I'm impressed by the speed in which big accounts are correcting themselves on those Biden videos. If they were capable of doing this for women candidates they wouldn't have a Biden campaign to be worried about right now. — Malarksist Revolutionary (@agraybee) January 2, 2020