Breaking: The US Has Struck Against the Iranian Militia In Iraq Killing Both Ktaib Hezbullah’s Leader and Quds Force Commanding General Qassem Suleimani

I cannot emphasize enough how significant this is! Major General Suleimani was not just Iran’s point man in Iraq, he was also coordinating Iran’s proxy forces in Syria and Lebanon. When Suleimani arrived in Syria in 2013 he took control of the theater on behalf of Iran, its Syrian client Assad, and Assad’s other benefactor Putin, which is what initially turned around the fortunes of Assad’s forces. Suleimani was, arguably, the best strategist in the region who was native to the Middle East. Dexter Filkins wrote a long profile of him in 2013 for The New Yorker.

Reuters is now reporting that the US is responsible for the strike that killed Suleimani and Muhandis.

What we don’t know yet, what we will not know until they inform us through their actual response, is what the response from Iran will be. For that we have to wait.

Update at 8:50 PM EST

As I’ve now had a bit of time to digest the news, here’s a bit more developed initial analysis:

My initial take regarding the killing of Suleimani is that this decapitates Iran’s capabilities in the Twelver Shi’a sphere of influence they were trying to build from Iran through Iraq and Syria into Lebanon in the short term. Suleimani was their theater commander, specifically coordinating the proxies in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. It is also my professional opinion that he was the best strategist in the region who was native to the region. So a major blow to Iran’s, as well as their proxies, immediate capability. Suleimani was also very powerful back in Iran. There were mutterings he might succeed Khameini as Supreme Leader despite not being an ayatollah.

This strike will also enrage the Iranians and provide the Iranian government with an internal opening for influence and propaganda to rally support for the Iranian state among a domestic Iranian population that may be wavering. So it will likely retard reform in general and attempts at democratization in specific in the short to medium term. Especially if there is immediate Iranian response and/or escalation to today’s attack and a US response to Iran’s actions that can be used by the Iranian government to reinforce its standing with the Iranian people.

Finally, I don’t see why anyone in the Iranian government would talk to anyone in the US government at this point while the current administration is in place. The President, his senior officials, and surrogates have made it clear that they really aren’t interested in talking. Last week Putin announced  that he’s not going to go along with the sanctions regime against Iran any longer, which further reinforces to Iran that they don’t need to talk to us as they have Putin to leverage as a patron. I also expect that Iran will sell their oil to the Chinese because Xi could care less about our sanctions. There is no way to squeeze the Iranians economically as the government is impervious to the pain and has ways to sell its oil to ease that pain. You can find my take on why making war in Iran would be strategic malpractice unless we were prepared for total war and even then it isn’t a good idea at West Point’s Modern War Institute.

Open thread!

    102Comments

    1. 1.

      Roger Moore

      What we don’t know yet, what we will not know until they inform us through their actual response, is what the response from Iran will be.

      I’m gonna go way out on a limb here and predict we won’t like it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Washington Post is saying that the perpetrator of the strike has not been confirmed. It could also be Israel.

      Everything is still in flux, but it does look like Soleimani has been killed.

      Whoever is responsible, this will not improve US relations with Iran. Expect retaliation in terrorist attacks against military bases and embassies.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Iraqi state TV is reporting the “martyrdom” of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Mohandis on the Baghdad airport road.

      So… is that phrasing from the official government media organization as troubling as it seems to me?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Renie

      We all know GOP has been jonesing for a war with Iran for decades.  And if it comes we have the worse possible admin to handle this.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      @zhena gogolia:

      So we’re going to get war with Iran that will assure Trump’s re-election.

      I predict there will be very little “rally around the flag” benefit for Trump.  He’s too polarizing, and this is clearly happening because he wants a war, not because it’s in the country’s best interests.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      @Roger Moore:

      I agree.  Plus, unlike W, who had the veneer of competent people around him, I don’t think many people other than his die-hard base would trust him to lead a war.  My 2 cents.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mike J

      If Iran were to assassinate an American, who would be comparable?

      And does anybody think that would put the US in its place, make them sit down and stop causing trouble?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Roger Moore: also, for all the ‘take the oil’ and ‘fire and fury’ bluster, his isolationism, his lies about having opposed the Iraq War, was a key factor in his 2016 support, and there’s no doubt in my mind that, among the thousand cuts that cost her WI, MI and PA, supporting the Iraq War was one of HRC’s most significant wounds

      that said, if anyone can blunder into war in spite of himself, it’s trump

      Reply
    22. 22.

      scottinnj

      Cui Bono?  Seems like it would be more benefit to Netanyahu in his election in a few weeks than DJT. Doesn’t preclude Netnyahu talking Trump into it…

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Renie

      @Mike J:  I would think it would be on the level of assassinating General Mark Milley. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff but I’m sure Adam knows.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Sam

      This will lead to undeclared war between Iran and the Sunnis in the Gulf.  Iranians are smart.  They will attack the weak links.  Not saying we won’t have militia attacks on us forces, but the ones that hurt most  will be attacks on Persian gulf oil, and there will be lots of those.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Mart

      I cannot emphasize enough how significant this is!

      Finally, just one or two more Friedman Units and we’ve won this endless war.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      zhena gogolia

      It would be nice right around now to have a president of the United States whom you could assume makes important foreign policy decisions on the basis of thoughtful consideration of America’s national interest, and not impulses based on perceptions of his personal self-interest.— George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 3, 2020

      Reply
    32. 32.

      RaflW

      @zhena gogolia:

      So we’re going to get war with Iran. I’m not sure the latter will follow. He’s a disastrous incompetent, an egomaniac, and surrounded by fools, idiots, and ne’er do wells. So how dog-waggy this ends up is quite murky.

      No matter what, this situation is not good for regional or possibility global stability. And probably not good for our overtaxed troops. (Have folks noticed that 50% of the military is unhappy with Trump?)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @zhena gogolia:

      I don’t think the “Rally Round the Flag effect” works anymore. The people who hate Trump (which is a solid majority) are not going to suddenly change their minds because we attacked Iran. I doubt this will work even with indies, who tend to lean Democratic as well.

      Trump will find some way to bungle the PR of this, I have no doubt

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Gozer

      Not linking to it, but the Trump war room Twitter is accusing former Obama admin folks of Logan Act violations. The tweet is based on some random opinion piece off of Fox News. Rich considering what those motherfuckers did in 2016 re: Russia.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW: That may be the only good political news I’ve seen all day.

      edit: Just to be clear, I am referring to 50% of the military not approving of Trump, not this assassination.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      lamh36

      @ChrisMurphyCT
      Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question.

      The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?

      7:49 PM – 2 Jan 2020

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Mike J: I’d guess (back in the day) Gen. Petraeus.  And yeah, if -Iran- had assassinated Gen. Petraeus (or, heck, -any- US officer of any rank) we’d be throwing a massive conniption-fit.  Fuck, we’re so damn stupid.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Raven Onthill

      It looks very much like Trump has started a war as part of his 2020 campaign.

      Too early to say for sure. But…

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Mike in DC

      Hope those anti-missile systems in KSA work really well, because Iran’s going to take out every refinery in range.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Rob

      This is freaking serious. aljazeera.com/live/ has broken into their regular coverage to cover this story and I am finding it quite informative.

       

      I have over half a tank in my Honda Civic and might fill it up tomorrow.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Adam L Silverman

      I just added the following update up top:

      My initial take regarding the killing of Suleimani is that this decapitates Iran’s capabilities in the Twelver Shi’a sphere of influence they were trying to build from Iran through Iraq and Syria into Lebanon in the short term. Suleimani was their theater commander, specifically coordinating the proxies in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. It is also my professional opinion that he was the best strategist in the region who was native to the region. So a major blow to Iran’s, as well as their proxies, immediate capability. Suleimani was also very powerful back in Iran. There were mutterings he might succeed Khameini as Supreme Leader despite not being an ayatollah.

      This strike will also enrage the Iranians and provide the Iranian government with an internal opening for influence and propaganda to rally support for the Iranian state among a domestic Iranian population that may be wavering. So it will likely retard reform in general and attempts at democratization in specific in the short to medium term. Especially if there is immediate Iranian response and/or escalation to today’s attack and a US response to Iran’s actions that can be used by the Iranian government to reinforce its standing with the Iranian people.

      Finally, I don’t see why anyone in the Iranian government would talk to anyone in the US government at this point while the current administration is in place. The President, his senior officials, and surrogates have made it clear that they really aren’t interested in talking. Last week Putin announced  that he’s not going to go along with the sanctions regime against Iran any longer, which further reinforces to Iran that they don’t need to talk to us as they have Putin to leverage as a patron. I also expect that Iran will sell their oil to the Chinese because Xi could care less about our sanctions. There is no way to squeeze the Iranians economically as the government is impervious to the pain and has ways to sell its oil to ease that pain. You can find my take on why making war in Iran would be strategic malpractice unless we were prepared for total war and even then it isn’t a good idea at West Point’s Modern War Institute.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Rob

      From Twitter:

      Chris Murphy

      @ChrisMurphyCT

      Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Rob

      oops, a typo in my email, corrected now

       

      From Twitter:

      Chris Murphy

      @ChrisMurphyCT

      Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Rob

      My first comment

       

      This is freaking serious. aljazeera.com/live/ has broken into their regular coverage to cover this story and I am finding it quite informative.

       

      I have over half a tank in my Honda Civic and might fill it up tomorrow.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Mike J@Renie: It would be more like killing either our theater commanding general (my former boss) or the JSOC commanding general as that is the closest American equivalent to what the Quds Force is. Suleimani was the commanding general of the Quds Force, but he was also the Iranian theater commander for operations in the Levant.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      It occurs to me that both Giuliani and Gingrich are both MEK lobbyists and members of trump’s kitchen (or cell phone) cabinet. Would they have been pushing for something like this? Does MEK tell neocons that the Iranian people are desperate for regime change? Is Pompeo– probably the most influential voice in trump’s ear on FP– in the camp that thinks regime change in Iran will be a cakewalk? Is Richard Perle still alive? Is trump calling John Bolton from the residence?

      Reply
    60. 60.

      debbie

      God help whoever is left in the embassy.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @lamh36:

      Iranian sources in Iran are warning that killing Gen. Qasem Sulaimani spells war.
      “Official reaction will begin with a strike,” one says.

      Oh fuck. This means WW3, doesn’t it? Iran is a client state of Russia’s, isn’t it? That arrogant asshole Putin thought he could control and ride the Trumpian tiger, but now potentially he along with everyone else on the planet is going to find out what happens after he gets thrown off

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Mike in DC

      @Matt McIrvin: In a worst case scenario, all out war in the region could take 20 million barrels per day offline for weeks or even months.  Nobody has enough control over spot prices to offset that kind of supply hit.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Cheryl Rofer: This shows us a couple of things. The first is that the Iranians thought they could operate with impunity in Iraq. The second is that someone in the US chain of command decided to remind them that “we own the night!”.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      lamh36

      @swin245m5 minutes ago

      More

      Before the president or administration has publicly confirmed that Soleimani is in fact dead, various Trump campaign officials are already doing victory laps on killing Soleimani on twitter

      Don’t follow Trumpworld on any SM…but I’m sure some of ya’ll might?  Anyone else seeing any victory laps before WH officially comments?

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Cheryl Rofer

      The people of Iraq and Iran have been protesting their governments. If the US did the strike, they have now empowered those governments. And the people will suffer. This will affect US relations in the Middle East for generations. Worse than the 1953 coup.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Mike in NC

      Two whole days into the new year and this shit goes down. What next, air strikes on North Korea for Valentines Day (suck it, Little Rocketman)?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Baud: No. Suleimani was the theater commander coordinating everything within the Levantine theater for Iran. This includes running the proxies in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. By taking out Suleimani, the leader of the largest and most effective Iraqi proxy (Ktaib Hezbullah’s Mohandis), and taking out one of the top two or three people in Lebanese (OG) Hezbullah means you’ve functionally decapitated the leadership of Iran’s low intensity warfare network in the region.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      lamh36

      Adam, I saw someone say this is comparable to the assassination of Saddam Hussein, i.e.  yes he had blood on his hands, but assassinating him was one of the most reckless acts of US-Iraq relations.

       

      Would you agree with that?

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Evil_Paul

      So serious question:  This is an act of war, right?

      There are no open hostilities between Iran and the US, and Iraq is allegedly a US ally that is already mad about a previous air strike in their country.

      So did the US just carry out an open act of war that also served to humiliate an ostensible ally?

      I mean, at least Dubya has that BS UN resolution as justification. What the f**k is this?  Who thought this was a good idea?

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Roger Moore

      @Adam L Silverman:

      It would be more like killing either our theater commanding general (my former boss) or the JSOC commanding general as that is the closest American equivalent to what the Quds Force is.

      In terms of his military role, yes, but he was also a big deal domestically in a way that no American general is today.  There’s no real comparison because our military is under much tighter civilian control.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Martin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
      Unlikely. I trust Adam here that it’s bad, but Iran blusters almost as much as Trump does. Yeah, they’ll likely retaliate, but it’s really up to us to go to war. Iran can’t reach us to any degree. Would we act if they attacked SA? Maybe. What about Israel? More likely. Is Iran willing to openly do that?

      As hard as it is for us to game out what Iran might do, it’s 10x harder to game out what Trump might do. There’s a reason Kremlinology was a thing for the CIA – unpredictable strongmen are unpredictable.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Roger Moore

      @Mike in DC:

      In a worst case scenario, all out war in the region could take 20 million barrels per day offline for weeks or even months.

      If you damage the port facilities badly enough, it could stay off-line for years.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      debbie

      I need cheering up after reading this thread. I’ll just go back to binging the first season of Handmaid’s Tale.  //  😖

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Just wildly speculating here.

      I can imagine Trump, or Netanyahu, or both, getting information that the Hezbullah leadership would be in Baghdad. I can imagine Trump comparing himself to Obama and his strike on Osama bin Laden. After all, Trump took out Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and NOBODY PRAISED HIM FOR IT. So here’s another chance: end Hezbullah and be a hero. /end speculation

      A strategic leader doesn’t necessarily take every opportunity like this that presents itself. A strategic leader thinks out beyond a single act. Sometimes the likely consequences of that act are too damaging.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      sdhays

      This smacks of equal parts wag-the-dog and President Liddle-Dick needing to feel like he’s dominating someone since Nancy Pelosi has taken up residence in his empty noggin. Part of Dump’s “appeal” during the campaign was his (stupid, disingenuous, lying) critique of W’s Iraq adventure. I think some of those Republicans in the ~13% above the crazification factor propping up his horrible approval numbers aren’t going to be thrilled by a Dump adventure in Iraq and Iran.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      lamh36

      @AdotSad 4m4 minutes ago

      More

      AdotSad Retweeted Palpatine Fucked

      We’re like 1 hour away from Dems passively asking Trump why he didn’t come to Congress first and Republicans responding by saying you hate America. Just wait for it.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Another Scott

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Oh fuck. This means WW3, doesn’t it?

      No, it doesn’t.

      Iran will respond, we know that for a fact. But they know that there is a heavy mismatch in capabilities vs the US. So, they will respond in ways that are most advantageous to them. Ways that may have semi-plausible deniability.

      It’s a dangerous escalation, no doubt.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Butter Emails

      @Adam L Silverman:

      1. Killing Suleimani seems a bit more than the equivalent of killing your old boss. Seems more like the equivalent of killing a theater commander who was also highly regarded as a genuine war hero.

      2.Suleimani also seems fairly competent. I find it difficult to believe that he’s organized his command in such a manner that it collapses into dust upon his removal.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      cain

      @Cheryl Rofer: The people of Iraq and Iran have been protesting their governments. If the US did the strike, they have now empowered those governments. And the people will suffer. This will affect US relations in the Middle East for generations. Worse than the 1953 coup.

      Do you really think so? I’m interested to see how Egypt and the others respond to this. I was under the impression that just about everyone to be against Iran.  I would think that with that power vacuum now Turkey and others will rush in as Iran influence wanes?

      Reply
    100. 100.

      sdhays

      @Cheryl Rofer: The 1953 coup seems to be the molotov cocktail that won’t die out. Is it really worse than that?

      Reply
    101. 101.

      lamh36

      @Cheryl Rofer: the fact that there is still NO statement from the WH on this is a tell…smh.

      Not only dont they know what to say, but likely TPTB ain’t even know what Chump authorized

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @lamh36:

      We’re like 1 hour away from Dems passively asking Trump why he didn’t come to Congress first

      I hate this kind of shit. What does this person want Dems to do? Order the Marshall of House to seize trump and cast him into the dungeons?

      Focus people. Fight the real enemy.

      Reply

