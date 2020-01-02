Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog will pay for itself.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Word salad with all caps

Also, too.

Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Han shot first.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

We still have time to mess this up!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

I personally stopped the public option…

This Blog Goes to 11…

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

We have all the best words.

What fresh hell is this?

The revolution will be supervised.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Lighten up, Francis.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / Changing Climate / Australia Is Burning: A Guest Post from The Mighty Trowel

Australia Is Burning: A Guest Post from The Mighty Trowel

by | 64 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Commenter The Mighty Trowel, who lives in Australia, sent me a guest post on the Australia fires:

I’m mostly a lurker these days; but this seemed an apt time to stick my head above the parapet. I’m an American, but I’ve lived in Australia for the last 8 years.

I’m sure by now you’ve seen coverage of the bushfire crisis we’re currently enduring Down Under. Photographs of red skies, tall flames, native fauna fleeing and burnt out houses have gone global. It’s on the cover of all our papers too – also on all our minds, especially those of us (like me) that live in the southeast in fire-prone areas. I asked Adam if I could write this guest post because I wanted an excuse to talk through this ongoing crisis to an audience I didn’t have to constantly reassure about my own safety (yes, I’m safe), but I also notice that some of the local context is (surprise) missing in the international coverage.

This has been the most destructive bushfire season in Australian history. So far (and we’re only halfway through fire season!) nearly 6 million hectares have burnt, at least 1300 homes have burnt down and nearly 20 people have died (including three firefighters – more on that in a minute) with nearly 20 more unaccounted for. Out of control fires have been burning in Queensland and New South Wales (NSW) since September, in South Australia, West Australia and Tasmania since November. Most of these fires started with lightning strikes, but there have been a few cases of arson and others where backburning (controlled burns to use up fuel and protect inhabited areas) has escaped containment. These fires have devastated communities, killing tens of thousands of sheep and cattle, but they’ve also ripped through natural habitats and populations of native fauna. Current estimates suggest that at least (AT LEAST) 30% of NSW koalas have been killed by the fires.

To give a sense of the scale of the disaster, here’s a map published by the Insurance Council of Australia with highlighting areas of ‘insurance catastrophes’:

With a disaster of this scale, it’s unsurprising that the firefighting crews are thin on the ground. But there’s context here that also needs stating: while there are a number of professional, paid units (though the right wing New South Wales government keeps cutting their budgets and reducing their numbers), much of the work protecting communities, clearing roads and building containment lines is being done by volunteers like the CFS and RFS. Volunteers are the ones dying as they drive through dangerous fire grounds. Many have reported that their own houses have burnt while they helped neighbours protect theirs. The work they are doing is literally saving lives, but they’ve been doing this life-threatening, high stress job for months with no pay, few resources and little support beyond thoughts and prayers from our ‘leaders’ (in recent days, faced with the scale of the crisis and the backlash from the Australian public) the PM has promised some compensation to some volunteer firies and required the civil service to give all volunteers a month paid leave to fight fires. 

State and federal environmental departments, academics and fire chiefs had all warned that this year had the potential for a monstrous fire season. Local fire departments and volunteer organisations (the country fire authority in Victoria, the rural fire service in NSW, the country fire service in South Australia) spent as much of the winter as possible backburning, but the winter was short and dry – dangerous conditions for controlled burns. We’re in the midst of an incredibly severe drought and major climatic patterns have contributed to a particularly hot, dry winter and spring. This means that not only are plants dried out and dying (more fuel for fires to burn) but the air and soil are thoroughly dehydrated too which allows fire to spread faster.

I highly recommend reading this piece by the brilliant Prof Nerilie Abram for the scientific and climatic context. As she writes:

The angry summer playing out in Australia right now was predictable. The scientific evidence is well known for how anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions are causing long-term climate change and altering climate variability in ways that increase our fire risk. The role of climate change in the unprecedented fires gripping Australia is also well understood by our emergency services. Sadly, though, this summer has occurred against a backdrop in which the Australian government has argued, on the world stage, to scale back our greenhouse-gas-emissions-reduction targets. Our leaders are literally fiddling while the country burns.

Because that’s the thing… we knew this was coming, but the pollies have buried their heads in the sand in a way that reminds me ominously of Bush and co post Katrina. Our Prime Minister Scott Morrison (who once showed up to parliament with an ornamental lump of coal) has been absent from the conversation (literally in the case of the week he spent cavorting in Hawaii while western Sydney and the Blue Mountains burned).

(Mural by artist Scottie Marsh) 

The NSW emergency services minister is currently refusing to return from Paris where he’s holidaying with family. No state of national emergency has been declared even though 5 states are facing unprecedented emergencies and the Australian Defense Forces are (after considerable delay) having to rescue people from beaches in fire-affected communities that now have no water, electricity, telephone services or road access. For the record, Labour (our centre left party and chief opposition) have been pretty awful – they’re also cosying up to coal extraction companies and the current party leader is inarticulate at best)

I’ve been asking myself for days why the PM and others are so reluctant to lift a finger. Consensus among friends and colleagues is that it would mean acknowledging climate change is a real and destructive force that must be reckoned with. Conspiracies floating around the internet suggest that the PM wants the fire to clear land so he can sell it for profit to cronies and overseas consortia. I think it’s simpler than any of these: 

No one is holding these politicians to account for their inaction and their abdication of leadership, so they’re not bothering to lead.

More than that, a clear campaign of misinformation is being conducted by the Murdoch press and through anonymous facebook and twitter accounts that bushfires are normal for Australia and that the fires are all set by arsonists or are the fault of “greenies” who prevent backburning (despite only holding power in the Australian Capitol Territory (ACT) which is currently not on fire—though it is swamped in toxic smoke).

Climate change just seems to be too large for politicians with their notoriously short attention spans and transactional philosophies to get their heads around. The political class is so far out of their depth that they’re drowning in public and don’t even realise it. I genuinely don’t know what happens next.

If there’s an upside to these fires it’s that their enormity might be the one thing that can unite communities that have been set against each other on the basis of race, immigration, class, etc. for generations. We just have to live through them first.

Anyhow, here’s a magpie singing like a fire engine.

Donations can be made to:

Red Cross bushfire disaster relieve and recovery fund: https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-new-years-eve?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=socialorganic&utm_campaign=201913_drr_disaster-relief-and-recovery_don_transient_bushfires_none

Rural Fire Service: https://quickweb.westpac.com.au/OnlinePaymentServlet?cd_community=NSWRFS&cd_currency=AUD&cd_supplier_business=DONATIONS&action=EnterDetails

Country Fire Authority: https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa

South Australian Country Fire Service: https://cfsfoundation.org.au/donate

Community support org Givit, active nationally: http://www.givit.org.au/donate-funds

Emergency Management Victoria community relief fund: https://www.emv.vic.gov.au/news/community-relief-fund-launched-to-support-fire-affected-communities

Some affected community members have launched GoFundMe’s for their towns – this is one the Australian Broadcasting Corporation posted, so I assume it’s legit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/xycjem-cudgewa-has-burnt?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Here’s another legit gofundme to put on the list, this one for First Nations communities affected by the fires:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/fire-relief-fund-for-first-nations-communities
Open thread!
PS – Adam here, I’ll be along tomorrow to write a bit about the current and future national security implications of climate change.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost To Most
  • Adam L Silverman
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Butter Emails
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • chopper
  • Dan B
  • DaveInOz
  • dm
  • Dread
  • eclare
  • Emerald
  • feebog
  • germy
  • hedgehog the occasional commenter
  • Jack Canuck
  • JPL
  • Kamala.Harris.2020
  • Kelly
  • Kent
  • low-tech cyclist
  • mad citizen
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike J
  • Pete Downunder
  • PJ
  • prostratedragon
  • realbtl
  • Ruckus
  • satby
  • slightly_peeved
  • TheMightyTrowel
  • trollhattan
  • VFX Lurker
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    64Comments

    1. 1.

      Adam L Silverman

      The Mighty Trowel should be along to comment and answer questions. Please remember that it is currently 8:05 AM on Friday in Canberra, so she may not have had her coffee yet.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Thanks, MT.  I’ve been to Australia once. It’s a beautiful country.  I’m sorry you’re having to deal with this.

      Even Trump sometimes is forces to pretend to cancel a golf outing when a disaster strikes. Jeez.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Pete Downunder

      As another ex pat American living in Australia I must heartily agree with Mighty Trowel. The politicians are only interested in exporting coal. They PM and his pretty much right wing party are despicable and Labor only slightly better. Sadly the Greens have be riven with internal issues and only now are starting to get their act together. Where I live we have Green state member of parliament and he’s excellent.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      More than that, a clear campaign of misinformation is being conducted by the Murdoch press and through anonymous facebook and twitter accounts that bushfires are normal for Australia and that the fires are all set by arsonists or are the fault of “greenies” who prevent backburning (despite only holding power in the Australian Capitol Territory (ACT) which is currently not on fire.

      This is insane.  It’s as though some people would rather die or see their country destroyed than deal with reality.  But reality will ultimately bite them in the ass.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ruckus

      The end of the post is basically the political issue in many parts of the world, conservatives are selfish as fuck and as stupid. Their belief system, such as it is, is that money is the only thing that is truly important. Next is them having the  vast majority of it. Absolutely nothing else is on their radar.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TheMightyTrowel

      @Ruckus: I guess the frustrating thing for me is that it’s genuinely the whole of the dominant political class here – Labor and the LNP. Labor talks about sustainability and climate change, but they’re just as in bed with the coal mines as the rest. What’s been fascinating to me is watching otherwise quite evil companies (banks, major mining conglomerates) come out against fossil fuel extraction in ways the pollies just won’t. When BHP is your progressive hero…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mary G

      Wow, I did not know how indifferent the Australian government has been to this horror. That is appalling. Thank you for giving us this context.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Martin

      I’ll add an observation about US politics – particularly liberal politics. It doesn’t apply to specific individuals, but I think it applies pretty broadly.

      We are very motivated to the right words being said, as though the words will solve the problems, and not on the actions. Climate change is the mother of all collective action problems. We can rail on Exxon all we want, Exxon exists because we keep buying their products. We can talk all we want about what should be done, but this is one of those things that we all need to individually do, in order to solve the problem. There’s no getting around that. The average American emits 10x as much CO2 as we can afford to emit. For all my praise of California, we’re still emitting 5x what we can afford. It’s less bad, but it’s still bad. Australia is 8x. China is 4x.

      We can talk about taking cars off the road, but what about YOUR car. We can talk about less fossil fuels, but what about YOUR natural gas use, or YOUR electricity use. What are you doing to change that?

      This is not like other debates where we need those people over there to own fewer guns, everyone personally needs to step up on this, and in a big way. Last year I got our electricity down to near zero emissions and our transportation cut in half. This year I plan on cutting transportation in half again, but food and retail/services are now our biggest two categories to fix. Our plan is to cut them in half as well, and to cut our natural gas use in half. If we’re successful with all of that, we’ll still be at least 2x our target.

      Say one thing about conservatives, they don’t care, and their actions reflect that. We say we care, but too many of us aren’t backing that up with sufficient action.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      Mind-boggling. I honestly don’t know if humans are capable of taking the necessary action to save ourselves. Someone in the last thread mentioned successful global action to stop the ozone hole, and it’s true that back then, even reactionary leaders like Reagan and Thatcher worked together to phase out CFCs. But that was child’s play in comparison to what will be necessary to deal with climate change, and I do not know if we as a species are up to the challenge.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kelly

      Climate change just seems to be too large … to get their heads around

      Climate change is too large for most people to get their head around. “Too Large” seems to have been a hurdle most environmental issues must cross. The oceans are too large for us to catch all the fish. The forests are to large for us to cut all the old growth. The river is too large for our effluents to pollute.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      satby

      @Martin: We are very motivated to the right words being said, as though the words will solve the problems, and not on the actions.

      Truth. Easy to spout the right rhetoric, hard to actually act on it.

      @TheMightyTrowel: thank you for posting links where we can send donations. It’s about all we can do to support you all in the short term while we all fight for sanity in our governments longer term.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      PJ

      @Martin: being mindful of how our individual actions affect the environment is a good thing,  but individual actions are not going to lessen climate change in any appreciable way – that requires collective action on a massive scale, which means that people who are awake to reality and care about the future have to control our politics.  But there’s at least a third of our country that would just as soon see everything burn, and the wealthiest people don’t see this as much of a problem for themselves – if they did, Bloomberg and Steyermark would be spending a $100 million each on Senate races instead of their own vanity campaigns.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      feebog

      We are headed to Sydney on the 19th for a three week vacation.  Most of that will be on a cruise up and down the coast and then around New Zeeland.  I hope there is still something left to see by then.  And fellow Californians, we have already experienced a taste of this in Santa Rosa and Paradise.  But it could be even worse next summer and fall.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      A Ghost To Most

      Are the fairy penguins safe? Granted, that area is dune-ish, but not that far from Mallacotta. The penguins are a sight to behold, when they rise out of the surf.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Butter Emails

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      Individual action can add up to collective action, however to really make change widespread you need political action.

      The entire system is set up to utilize fossil fuels and a significant fraction of the people don’t have the resources to live comfortably in this system, let alone be first adapters in a low carbon/ carbon neutral lifestyles.

      You want people to make the correct decisions on a personal level, you need to provide the proper incentives, opportunities and subsidies.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      DaveInOz

      It’s been awful since September. We had a holiday up in Queensland in August, driving from Cairns to Brisbane. Two weeks later, bushfires were ravaging places we’d visited or passed through.

      I sent a text to a colleague yesterday who I know usually holidays with his family near Bateman’s Bay in NSW. He’s responded this morning to let me know that they were evacuated out to Canberra last night. Scary times.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      mad citizen

      I have a question for The Mighty Trowel or whoever wants to answer.  (Of course some of americans are concerned, etc.  and love Australia).  Sitting here reflecting and after recently watching Season Three of the Crown–Australia is part of the British Commonwealth, yes?  Just now looking at the BBC site, the top story is about a ship, the HMAS Choules rescuing people.  But HMAS stands for Her Majesty’s Australian Ship.  What is mother England doing about this crises?

      I hate to make the comparison, but it would be like a hurricane hit Puerto Rico, right?

       

      Also re-reading the post, I realize TMT is an American, not Australian, so I’m not pointing any fingers your way.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dm

      Australia and New Zealand have been sending fire crews to help with the California wildfires (and vice-versa). This used to work well, since fires used to be a summer seasonal thing, and the summer happens at different times in the northern and souther hemispheres.

      But now fire season is year round.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      TheMightyTrowel

      @mad citizen: It’s commonwealth not colony and a sovereign nation. We still have a governor general who acts as the Queen’s rep in Canberra (though has only a few and very ceremonial roles) but we self-govern – same deal as Canada. Also, frankly, I think the Brits have their own crisis to deal with at the moment.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      realbtl

      Interestingly enough a fellow native Californian and I were having lunch today.  Between us we spent 95 years growing up in SoCal and both agreed a similar fire from the coastal range to the ocean was possible today.  That would get peoples attention.  That’s why we’ve both been in Montana the last 20 years.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TheMightyTrowel

      @dm: yeah this is one of the big issues this year – the early fire season (typically fire season is ‘supposed’ to start in Oct) in Australia overlapped with the Northern Hemisphere season so the international fire crews were already tied up and then needed time for rest. We have had a number of firies from Canada and the US join the firefighting efforts in the last month.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      trollhattan

      Than you for this excellent post, MightyTrowel. The mynah vid is unexpectedly devastating–nature is telling us what we do not wish to hear.

      IIUC Australia is the top coal exporter by a factor of two ahead of Indonesia. Nearly 40% of the global total and too on-the-nose, evidently, for anybody to question continuing as such. I have no idea how to remedy that, but surely somebody needs to speak up and damn the pushback.

      Sending fervent hopes for some kind of relief from this devastation. California understands.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Martin

      @PJ: But a lot of collective action derives from individual action – particularly in a market environment.

      You steer your dollars toward the right solutions, and away from the wrong ones, and public policy as well as what dollars corporations chase will change.

      And as you interact with those changes locally, how you interpret policy and what you throw your weight behind changes.

      Climate change doesn’t require everyone act in unison, but it does require everyone to act.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Butter Emails: I agree.  Here’s my personal example…I rent, so I just can’t put solar panels on my roof, my landlord has to do that and would need incentives(I pay for electricity and gas so there’s no financial incentive there for the landlord) and I have to street park so there’s no place to charge my car.  When I got my Prius, I thought about a Leaf, but like a plug-in hybrid, there’s no place to plug it in.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      slightly_peeved

      @mad citizen: I’m Australian, and will answer.

      The British Commonwealth is a loose confederation of countries, and any legal effect the UK could exert on Australia was ended through the Australia Act 1986. The head of state – the Governor General – is technically appointed by the Queen, but it’s a formality by this stage. The Commonwealth of Australia’s been a near-independent nation since federation.

      The UK aren’t really experts on the whole fighting bushfires thing, so most of the boots-on-ground assistance is from American and Canadian volunteers who are experienced in such. There’s a long history of Australians going over to help during California’s fire season and vice versa, through the  problems with season overlap have been discussed upthread.

      Historically the relationship of the Australia (and NZ) to the UK is the reverse – we help them when they are in trouble more than the other way around. The Puerto Rico comparison is inapt.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kent

      I don’t really know anything about Australian politics but I’m curious if this crisis is going to shift anything down there.  Katrina was one of the factors that brought down Bush and finally ushered in unified Dem control over government in 2008.    This disaster seems about 10x larger in a much smaller country.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Matt McIrvin

      In the US, the state hit hardest by brushfires is usually California, and Trump’s attitude is literally “ha ha, suck it, California.” I mean, he does not even pretend to regard them with anything other than malice. I’m sure that if it got to the scale of the Australian catastrophe he would welcome it as hastening the depopulation of his least favorite state.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      TheMightyTrowel

      @slightly_peeved: to add, a direct line can be drawn between the ideals of British colonialism and the destructive extraction economy of present day Australia (that includes extraction of labor and military support).

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jack Canuck

      Expat Canadian permanently in Australia (Melbourne) here, and I just wanted to say thanks to The Mighty Trowel for the overview for the overseas folk. Though there hasn’t been much direct impact in Melbourne yet (aside from the city being blanketed by smoke from the NSW fires a week or two ago), it’s heartbreaking to watch what’s happening in the east of Victoria and other states. And absolutely infuriating to see the two major parties (Labor and Liberals, along with the Lib coalition partner that Nationals) absolutely refusing to engage with the larger issues. Morrison going on about how Australians have dealt with drought and fires and war and other crises in the past, and we should do that again. Yeah, you know how we dealt with them? By NOT ignoring the actual problems and trying to deal with them! The Greens have the right attitude on this, but as mentioned they have a lot of internal problems politically. I’m not generally an optimistic person, but I’m clinging to the sight of those affected by the fires – to generalise, likely conservative politically – pushing back at the pollies and refusing to be fobbed off by the usual crap responses.

      In terms of why they’re not leading, I think part of why they’re not being held accountable by the electorate can be found in the way that climate change (or rather, refusing to accept the evidence) has become a right-wing shibboleth. Accepting reality? That would mean the lefties were right! Can’t have that! And that can be found in both the party leadership and the voters. Another aspect, however, was pointed out by economist John Quiggin on his blog (johnquiggin.com): the Libs have  been spouting off about their five billion dollar surplus. But that will arguably be more than consumed by the cost of the fires (though they’ll probably talk up the ‘economic boost’ from construction etc!), and certainly would disappear if they actually started to address Australia’s contribution to climate change and dependence on fossil fuels both domestically and for foreign export. That goes against the narrative that the Right is the good economic steward for the country, and we can’t have that either.

      And so it goes, until/unless this crisis actually has political consequences. And it might. It’s big enough and hitting enough people, and enough land, that it could be a tipping point. If I’m feeling optimistic.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      TheMightyTrowel

      @Matt McIrvin: one of the conspiracy theories floating around twitter (no substantiation, but venal enough to be at least a little accurate) is that the PM is hesitating to act because if he makes this a federal problem then the Minister for Home Affairs, the odious Peter Dutton, takes over managing it. Dutton is his primary challenger for head of party/PM and he might not want to give him a platform of authority because it could weaken his own standing. The context here is that our political parties have a tradition of back-stabbing their leaders mid-term and installing new, unelected PMs from within the ranks – hunt up #libspill on twitter to see this chatter.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Brachiator

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      I rent, so I just can’t put solar panels on my roof, my landlord has to do that … and I have to street park so there’s no place to charge my car.

      Interesting.  Some basic limitations.  I hadn’t really thought about this as obstacles to some people being able to have electric vehicles.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      TheMightyTrowel

      @Jack Canuck:

      until/unless this crisis actually has political consequences. And it might. It’s big enough and hitting enough people, and enough land, that it could be a tipping point.

      One can only hope. But my god the cost (human not $) of this.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      chopper

      @PJ:

      the only individual action that will really make a difference is voting in people en masse who will use the power of the government to do something big. i mean hey, cutting your electricity and water use etc is helpful but you’re right, this isn’t something we’re going to individually conserve our way out of.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jack Canuck

      @TheMightyTrowel: I know, it’s enough to make me want to curl up in a ball and just not think about it. So awful, what’s happening (or being done to) the land, the wildlife, the plants, the people. I’m probably just trying to comfort myself by saying “this will make people wake up”, to be honest. Because to think otherwise is to give up.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Dread

      I genuinely don’t know what happens next.

      I would guess that we continue to do nothing until it is FAR too late. Civilization as we know it collapses within 50 years and is replaced by fascist corporate states that keep the ball rolling until fresh water and food run scarce, at which point, we revert to local fiefs and city states, and throughout the entire process, millions of people die every year.

       

      Maybe humanity pulls through in the long run. But we probably go extinct. The world adjusts to our absence and life rebounds as it always has with new species filling in the niches of those that went extinct.

       

      Maybe self-awareness evolves again in some other species. Eventually every trace of mankind fades away except for a couple of lonely little space probes drifting through the galaxy.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Dan B

      The video from the Tasman glacier reminded me of Seattle in 2017 and 2018.  Our smoke was reddish grey and it came from fires hundreds if miles away in Oregon and in B.C.  It was especially frightening to me because we have very dry summers which are getting drier.  Big conifers are dying from dry summers.  We have very dense forests that could burn as severely as Australias.  And there are limited evacuation routes since we’re surrounded by water.  Australia provides a horrible preview.

      The SE US has a similar potential and a prediction of more frequent droughts.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      TheMightyTrowel

      @Dread: Sure. We can be smugly nihilistic (appropriate user name, buddy); but this sort of attitude is one that means we shrug at harm done around us – to people, to communities, to the environment. I’m not comfortable being smug about people dying, losing their homes, the breakdown of trust and community. Maybe the structural problems will prove insurmountable, but that doesn’t mean we should assume de facto that they are. I’m not going to shrug my way through the apocalypse.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      chopper

      @Dan B:

      never mind the fact that huge swaths of forest in the NW east to the rockies are being killed by beetles. it’s just a matter of time before a seriously dry year turns all that dead wood into kindling.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Dread

      @TheMightyTrowel: Not being smug. I genuinely think and believe that most of humanity will be dead within 100-200 years because of rich fuckwads and our inability to do what will be necessary to save ourselves and our civilization.

      Doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try, if only because that’s what good people do. They try, even in the face of insurmountable odds. Try to elect the right people, try to minimize your personal impact on the planet, try to teach others even when it seems (and probably is) hopeless.

      If we have to go down, we should go down fighting.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      VFX Lurker

      @Brachiator: I hadn’t really thought about this as obstacles to some people being able to have electric vehicles.

      I drive a Prius, but I live in an apartment. I want my next car to be a plug-in hybrid — it’s an electric car as long as you can keep the battery charged, but the gas tank is there as backup.

      A bike or bus would be even better emissions-wise, but I have to sort some things out before I can make that work.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Kamala.Harris.2020

      I’m having trouble making sense of the numbers here.

      This is being portrayed as an unbelievably catastrophic fire.

      From numbers I’ve seen about 2K structures have been destroyed and 20-30 people killed (so far).

      In the Paradise fire in California 18K structures were destroyed and 80 people were killed.

      Is it that California had such poor emergency management that it couldn’t get people evacuated properly?  Or just that CA was more densely populated?

      Reply
    59. 59.

      TheMightyTrowel

      @Kamala.Harris.2020: more densely populated – Australia as a whole has a population of only about 25 million, of whom something like 75% live in 5 urban centres (Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane

      ETA: For comparison, CA has a population of about 40 million and is 423,970 km² while Australia is 7.692 million km²

      Reply
    61. 61.

      slightly_peeved

      @TheMightyTrowel:

      You could probably substitute ‘present day’ with ‘the last 200 years’ :). Since the First Fleet, Australia’s always been about digging stuff up (coal, copper, gold, opals) or growing stuff (wheat, wool, beef, Hemsworths) and shipping it overseas.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Another Scott

      No state of national emergency has been declared…

      It’s hard to think of a higher level of political malpractice.

      :-(

      Thanks for the post. Here’s hoping that the rains come earlier than expected.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      low-tech cyclist

      @Kamala.Harris.2020:Is it that California had such poor emergency management that it couldn’t get people evacuated properly?  Or just that CA was more densely populated?

      California has 40 million people, and Australia has only 25 million.

      I’ll let MT take over from there.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      eclare

      @Brachiator: I own my house, but it is surrounded by trees, so shade, so no solar.  And although I have a driveway, no external plug, so no way to charge.  Older houses have limitations.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.