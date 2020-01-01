Is fantastic.
Being ornery, I’ll date it to 2009, and the beginning of Barack Obama’s presidency. However we count them off, we have to admit: These last 10 (or 11) years saw the rise of a sometimes violent right-wing American extremism, fueled by racism, and an even bigger story—the utter failure of political elites and mainstream media to figure out how to handle it.
Duh. But a great piece to spread the word.
Agree. Thanks for posting it.
From the article:
I don’t think political elites and mainstream media have failed to figure out how to handle it. I think those of this group who don’t call it out for what it is are happy with the new status quo and hide behind whatever excuses they conjure up to avoid making their true feelings known.
(Edited to correct typo)
Excellent piece, and I’m sure it will be entirely ignored
Has Colbert ever apologized for the mushy middle fest? Stewart never will.
I’m not thrilled with the Dem-bashing at the end. Biden may be our nominee. Don’t bash him. We’re in a fight with Nazis.
Interesting that most of the comments there were from persons attacking Walsh from the left, calling her a “neoliberal,” etc. I was tempted to ask if they’re hoping to heighten the contradictions even more, in ten months, but decided it would be a lost cause.
@Catherine D.: Jon Stewart’s detached “too kool for skewel” both sides guilty shtick has contributed to cynicism about politics and government. I detest him and am glad he no longer has a platform on TV.
@zhena gogolia: I agree with you. I thought she made some great points but the piece overall is uneven. I have to remember she writes for The Nation.
My God, the comments on that article. I really want to like Bernie, but his supporter cult doesn’t make it easy.
I wish you had. I’m not in the mood to register with the fucking Nation. Otherwise, I would have commented on my often expressed desire that Bernie Sanders heart explode out of his chest like an alien face huggerin the middle of one of his finger wagging speeches.
It’s The Nation. They indulged in Seth Rich conspiracy theories for a while.
Would not have seen it, so thank you for posting the article.
Happy New Year’s Day to all.
Toi aussi.
@Baud: Merci.
Yeah, it’s The Nation, forget it.
Great article. On a different subject, do broken Christmas balls go in recycling? Asking for a friend.
It isn’t that they couldn’t handle it .. you have to look at it from a marketshare point of view. They don’t want to lose that so they have to show balance.
It’s changed now because the right wing is easily lead and fear will open their pocketbooks ..that’s the market.
@call_me_ishmael: his supporters and Bernie ain’t your friend. He/they expect You and I to support Bernie. He/they have never and will never support the non-Bernie candidate.
Also, Driftglass and Bluegal had Jay Rosen on their pod and followed it a week later by calling out Chuck Todd and his “sudden realization” schtick- and unlike Joan Walsh, they stuck the landing. Well worth your time to give a listen.
I’m not in the mood to register with the fucking Nation.
Nor was I. Maybe we can
find some suckerconvince some dedicate Juicer to do it in our stead.
I agree that everyone in the Village should read it, but I am not sanguine about the possibility of a change in how they protect and promote Trump and the Republicans. They are just so used to doing that it is the RW is the press/media’s default position on every point in contention.
And Walsh writes
My party, the Democratic Party, was utterly unprepared for the carnival of racist bigotry the Republican Party was becoming, and remains mostly unready to confront it even as it has become unmistakably what it is.
Walsh must not recall what happened when Hillary Clinton called Trump’s racist supporters deplorable. The entire press/media world went DefCon 1 on her. This is what they have always done to people who point out racism in America: refuse to acknowledge the racism, make excuses and employ euphemisms for the racists, and attack the people who raise the issue
See also what happened to Mann & Ornstein when they wrote a book explaining what happened to the Republican Party. Banished.
R.I.P. Jack Sheldon, jazz musician and actor of SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK fame. Everybody knows this voice: pic.twitter.com/waTH5eOuEz— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) December 31, 2019
Interesting that most of the comments there were from persons attacking Walsh from the left, calling her a “neoliberal,” etc.
I saw that, too. Those people are beyond our powers to inform or persuade.
@PST: Not recyclable.
Don’t read The Nation very often, but two thoughts as we start 2020:
(1) Joe Scarborough recently had a Washington Post op-ed where he basically called out Trump as a fascist. Probably will only be dismissed as more ‘bothsiderism’. I believe the odious Matt Gaetz is sitting in the Florida US House seat once held by Joe.
(2) Just read that last year saw a record number of mass shootings in this country. We should probably expect a couple more before the end of the month, followed by the usual “but there’s nothing we can do” laments from the media.
@laura: Hell, they wouldn’t even support Bernie if he won the election and became president and then at some point had to make some concession to people who are not also socialists in order get anything accomplished. Saint Bernie would last 6 months tops before Jacobin magazine started deriding him as a neoliberal sell out.
Biden may be our nominee. Don’t bash him.
Don’t bash the clueless dimwit who said he was prepared to consider a Republican as his running mate? And of all threads on BJ, you chose this particular one to promote your horseshit?
Oh the ironing.
@DCrefugee: I think you are right on.
Happy New Year, asshole.
I’m off to a party now. Enjoy your next four years of Trump.
Ooh, maybe he has a private e-mail server too!
- 30.
Quite honestly, as I enter my sixth decade, the same article could have been written about each of the last five. Just the names change, and sometimes not even that.
pretty sure that Walsh remembers what happened.
She said “ The Party”, not “Hillary Clinton” or “Some Members”.
It was about the Democtratic Party’s lengthy and continued failure to have a unified message.
I got to the paragraph where Walsh quoted Joe and Mika and I had to stop reading. I just can’t.
Don’t bash the clueless dimwit who said he was prepared to consider a Republican as his running mate?
Biden wasn’t a clueless dimwit for saying that. He was just being Biden. He isn’t going to have a Republican running mate. It’s one of those ridiculous rules that the press/media only impose on Democrats: they must spout bi-partisan bullshit or they will be attacked.
@laura: re: difference between Joan Walsh’ take and blue gal & driftglass’ take — Walsh is part of the Village and is insulated / influenced by that very privileged bubble, driftglass and blue gal are not and probably don’t have the “right temperment**” to get into the Village.
** Family, other connections, $$$$$, acceptable political leanings
Litigation in the era of Trump:DOJ says the president had nothing to do with its decision to fire former FBI agent Peter Strzok. His lawyers respond by quoting President Trump's remarks last week taking credit for firing him and others. pic.twitter.com/nDGlmiqttz— Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 30, 2019
Lawyers of Balloon Juice, you will like this protest.
A bunch of lawyers in Uttar Pradesh take out a mock funeral procession for the state government, led by the saffron clad Ajay Bisht who calls himself Yogi Adityanath.
What they are saying
Hai Hai Yogi ( Booing Yogi)
Mar gaya Yogi (Yogi is dead)
In 2010, Kalief Browder is arrested and accused of stealing a backpack. Too poor to pay bail, he is held for 3 years at Rikers, with the majority of the time spent in solitary. He later commits suicide.Cashless bail reform goes into effect today in NYS.Remember #KaliefBrowder pic.twitter.com/Dy2G4DLNed— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) January 1, 2020
I gave it a chance, even after seeing the source. Glass house alert!
Unsurprisingly, the article has a huge blind spot when it come to how folks on “the professional left” (like The Nation) are constantly employing their own “both sides” inferences, in their unrelenting criticism of the mainstream Democratic Party.
And sure enough, the both sides criticisms show up about half-way though the article. Did you know that the whole Merrick Garland fiasco was Obama’s fault? Did you know that Joe Biden gives lip service to working across the aisle? Mainstream Dems are failure! Only Bernie can save us (and maybe Warren). Alert! Alert! 🚨 🚨 🚨
It’s the same old in-group/out-group BS that drove me away from that crew in the first place. Fuck their lack of self awareness. Take a look at yourself for change.
Trump told the troops in his Christmas videoconference call that they used to have old planes three years ago, but "now you have all brand new."As of late 2018, the average age of an Air Force plane was 28 years — 26 for fighters, 42 for bombers, 54 for tankers.— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 1, 2020
@SFAW: I let my subscriptions to it and TNR expire over 20 years ago.
- 42.
Musician and political activist Ted Nugent kicked off the new year by promoting QAnon. On his verified Facebook page he shared the popular "Q – The Plan To Save The World" Youtube video. pic.twitter.com/qQ07b4A0bl— Travis View (@travis_view) January 1, 2020
Did you see that Bronks is back?
- 44.
@WaterGirl: I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if Walsh was part of the pack who criticized Hillary
Not sure why you would say that. Walsh certainly isn’t my cup of tea, but she was a rock solid Clinton supporter throughout her campaign, and stood by her when she lost.
Actually I couldn’t find Walsh saying anything about the “deplorables” comment which makes me suspect that she didn’t embrace it, but didn’t want to dump on Clinton for it either. (The rest of the media was busy doing that anyway of course.)
I think it would be interesting to see whether Joan Walsh was one of the people who were critical of Hillary for that.
In fact, Walsh was right where we wish everyone else had been. She called it “more media malpractice.”
@Citizen Alan: A big problem with many Bernie supporters is that they subscribe to the Green Lantern theory of the Presidency. They believe he will be able to pass his agenda by sheer dint of his will or by fiat. It’s as if the obstacles and veto points within and without the system simply don’t exist.
I predict that should Bernie be elected, on January 20, 2021 at 12:01 pm, Joe Manchin will give him the middle finger, and all of Bernie’s proposals will lie in a heap of ashes.
@Jay: When one party is required to represent the entire range of sane political opinion, it is a little difficult have a unified message.
- 48.
Yes! (now I’m out the door)
@DCrefugee: Yeah.
I only made it a few paragraphs into the piece before I had to close the tab. It’s just too painful.
driftglass has had their number for a very long time:
I Was Going to Write a New Years End-Of-The-Decade Thing…
…lamenting how the American political press has helped sabotage American democracy by following an insane dogma of reflexively loathing Liberals for being right while excusing the grotesque failures of Conservatives in order to maintain a wholly false “Sensible Center”.
And then I remembered that I already wrote one.
A decade ago.
From me on January 1, 2010: “…If Christ Is Not Risen Then Our Preaching Is in Vain”
[…]
Cheers,
Scott.
@Jay:
I read what she said. I cited Hillary Clinton because it is the latest example of what happens to Democrats who raise racism as an issue.
- 51.
When one party is required to represent the entire range of sane political opinion, it is a little difficult have a unified message.
This has been the Democratic burden since Reagan.
@Jay:
She said “ The Party”, not “Hillary Clinton” or “Some Members”.
It was about the Democtratic Party’s lengthy and continued failure to have a unified message.
I find this expectation that the Democratic Party have a “unified message” to be frustrating, unreasonable, and misguided.
The USA is a diverse country. The Democratic Party is an even more diverse Party. We have a big tent, with lots of allies – we don’t agree on everything, and why should we? We’re not Fascists, Communists, or Republicans.
But everyone wants things exactly their way, and when they don’t get what they want, they blame “the Party”, or the DNC, or the “Democratic Establishment”, or some other fantastical boogeymen.
True allies would see our Party’s diversity as a strength, not a weakness to be overcome through adoption of a “party line”.
They filmed a hungry man eating at a Whole Foods. Then @nypost assigned 3 reporters to call a person in need of help: “A drooling and pungent homeless man.” “Grungy gourmand.” “Unidentified chowhound wet with drool and framed by a scraggly beard.” “Free loader.” Call them out. pic.twitter.com/lpgafq1LFV— Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) January 1, 2020
@Richard Guhl: Yes, it’s the cult of the Presidency, and it thrives due to general lack of in-depth civics education in this country, which has led to widespread ignorance of how shit actually gets done in Washington…
…as well as the psychological biases that make us predisposed to thinking in terms of independent actors – people with names, instead of groups of people organized into complex and interdependent systems.
Quite good article by Walsh, overall. But the comments by the goddamn leftier-than-thou assholes over there (as others here have noted)! The fucking Nation. Used to be all right, I think, but I unsubscribed over a dozen years ago, and probably should have done that sooner. Yes, fascists (all of them) are the enemy of humanity (and the whole living planet, for that matter) but useful tool leftist motherfuckers are just that — useful motherfucking tools.
See also what happened to Mann & Ornstein when they wrote a book explaining what happened to the Republican Party. Banished.
They were, and it’s worth noting that the book was written years before Trump ran for president.
But I suspect the larger reason they became outcasts was that they savaged the media as well as the Republican Party.
Chuckles the Toddler “naive”?
No.
Chuckles the Toddler a willing gullible sack of rancid shit who should be frog marched into a tumbrel?
Yes.
@Spinoza Is My Co-pilot: Looking at the fucking Wilmer crowd here. Staring them down.
Idiots.
- 59.
@Omnes Omnibus: That is an excellent point.
Joan Walsh @ The Nation, via John Cole @ Top:
I’ve always resisted the notion that new decades are news events, bestowed on us in pre-measured pallets of history to be analyzed later as self-contained units of meaning. But as we ring in 2020, it’s hard not to feel like we’ve been through an epoch we should pause to acknowledge. Being ornery, I’ll date it to 2009, and the beginning of Barack Obama’s presidency.
I’ll date it back to either Bush’s election in 1999 or 9/11/2001.
This is the decade that lasted 20 years. It was a shit score of years and I’m glad it’s over.
And I hope it is over, because I’m not entirely convinced this epoch is done with us yet. We’ve still got 10 months until the election in November – and even if, FSM willing, we get a Democratic president, she/he won’t take office until Jan. 2021.
That said, I can see what looks like light at the end of the tunnel (or the oncoming train of climate-change-induced armageddon, not sure which) and I guess I can put up with another year or so of this fucking decade, if it finally ends sometime within the next 12.75 months – because I really don’t think we’ll make it through another 10 years of this so far 20-year-long fucking decade.
Jon Stewart’s detached “too kool for skewel” both sides guilty shtick has contributed to cynicism about politics and government. I detest him and am glad he no longer has a platform on TV.
Preach.
I got to the paragraph where Walsh quoted Joe and Mika and I had to stop reading. I just can’t.
For me it all goes back to Jamelle Bouie’s observation that for too many white people, especially media white people, racism is just bad manners. So Olbermann’s histrionics were just like Rush’s “Barack, The Magic Negro”, or god knows what else went on with him back then.
- 66.
When he’s appeared on Colbert’s show (several times), he sure hasn’t been both sides about Trump.
- 67.
- 68.
@James E Powell: he also said that (something like) no living Republican would be right. And whether screechers like Mandalay, who would rather lose righteously then win with a horrible rhetorical taint that offends their adolescent righteousness, it’s the kind of thing that appeals to voters we need to win. That’s the way the Electoral College crumbles, or rather, doesn’t.
