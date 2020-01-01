Some things just leave me speechless:

A year ago, Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher was wearing drab prison scrubs at a brig near San Diego, facing murder charges that could have sent him to prison for the rest of his life. Now he is modeling his own lifestyle clothing brand, endorsing nutrition supplements and positioning himself as a conservative influencer with close ties to the man who helped clear him — President Trump.

It wasn’t always this way, was it? People used to have some shame, right? Like, David Calley didn’t launch a cologne brand or something and I just missed it, right?

We live in the worst timeline.