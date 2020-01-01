Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Women: They Get Shit Done

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Lighten up, Francis.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Just a few bad apples.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Verified, but limited!

I can see Russia from this blog!

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

The revolution will be supervised.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Mission Accomplished!

The Math Demands It!

Also, too.

Wetsuit optional.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / The Death of Shame

The Death of Shame

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Some things just leave me speechless:

A year ago, Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher was wearing drab prison scrubs at a brig near San Diego, facing murder charges that could have sent him to prison for the rest of his life. Now he is modeling his own lifestyle clothing brand, endorsing nutrition supplements and positioning himself as a conservative influencer with close ties to the man who helped clear him — President Trump.

It wasn’t always this way, was it? People used to have some shame, right? Like, David Calley didn’t launch a cologne brand or something and I just missed it, right?

We live in the worst timeline.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Bill Arnold
  • Bruuuuce
  • David Hunt
  • Drdavechemist
  • Jay
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • mvr
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • painedumonde
  • Patricia Kayden
  • randy khan
  • Ruckus
  • The Ancient Randonneur
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    3. 3.

      Ruckus

      The person who brought on the death of shame has never had any shame whatsoever so all he’s really done is bury shame under his tons of gold spray painted bullshit. And it stinks exactly like what you expect it to.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      randy khan

      People like Gallagher never had any shame. But once upon a time they were shunned. Now people celebrate them, so of course they take advantage.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mvr

      @The Ancient Randonneur:

      According to the linked article from Wikipedia, Calley expressed remorse in later life.

      Which is not to say he should not have been punished more seriously than he was in fact punished. You can’t let shit like this go by like its nothing.  Or else it will happen even more often than it otherwise would, which is still too often.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jay

      The State Department ran a full blown investigation to find out who at the US Embassy in Brussels liked a Chelsea Clinton tweet. We get closer and closer to a banana republic each day @realdonaldtrump stays in office. t.co/oqCDHpythQ— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) December 31, 2019

      And of course, the FTFNYT ran what is little more than a full page style ad for the scumbag’s “leisure line”, “fake charity” and of course, his Nazi knifemaker.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Bill Arnold

      What’s with the name “salty frog gear”? Is it a play on Pepe the Frog (the alt-right appropriation)?
      I’m feeling some possible meme ignorance here.
      FTR, there are no frog species that breed in saltwater and only two well known species that can survive salt water:
      Salt Water Frogs? (Johann Cruz, December 20th 2010)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jay

      There's a very selectively edited clip of Biden going around making it seem like he's promoting white supremacy. He's not. He's saying that violence against women has deep roots in English jurisprudence. This is from March of this year, same thing. t.co/5mnlhnviEZ— 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) January 2, 2020

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Drdavechemist

      @Jay: Cicilline is my representative and I love that he is speaking up loud and clear about abuses like this. Have run into him at CVS in my neighborhood and will always tell him how much I appreciate the work he’s doing in DC.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.