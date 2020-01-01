Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Assault on US Embassy Baghdad Has Ended. For Now…

The Assault on US Embassy Baghdad Has Ended. For Now…

Over the past couple of days Iranian backed Shi’a militia in Iraq, which describe themselves as Islamic Resistance, have attacked the heavily fortified US Embassy in Baghdad in what appears to be an attempt to besiege or occupy it or parts of it. It is important to keep in mind that US Embassy Baghdad is a large and heavily fortified compound. Perhaps the most heavily fortified diplomatic compound that we or anyone else has anywhere. The damage that was done by Ktaib Hezbullah and Nujabaa was largely done to buildings and structures around the perimeter. That doesn’t make the assault on the facility any less frightening or dangerous for the US diplomatic and Interagency personnel that live and work within the fortified embassy.

The Washington Post’s Baghdad Bureau’s Mustafa Salim is now reporting that the assault and attempted siege or occupation is over.

There are two outstanding questions: 1) what happens now? and 2) why did this happen. To answer the first, the quick reaction forces of the 100 Marines that were sent midday yesterday and the initial quick reaction companies from 82nd Airborne Division that were mobilized shortly after that are en route. The 3rd Brigade Combat Team/82nd Airborne Division (3BCT/82ndABN – the Panther Brigade) is the US’s designated rapid reaction brigade, but it is partially deployed to Afghanistan right now, so it is unclear just how much of the BCT is available if they have to deploy an entire brigade combat team. I would also expect the State Department’s Regional Security Officer (RSO) is conducting crisis action and contingency planning, as well as wargaming scenarios with his or her staff, as well as with counterparts from the Department of Defense. I expect that a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) contingency plan is being prepared in case the assault on the embassy is restarted.

The second answer is provided by Salim:

What Salim is reporting is that the Iranian theater leadership decided that the US was responsible for the emerging Iraqi displeasure with the Iraqi government, its ties to Iran, and to Iran’s presence and actions in Iraq. This displeasure also appears to once again be breaking along tribal and sectarian lines. One of the major ongoing problems in Iraq that leads to instability is not just the tribal or sectarian divide, but the divide between the Iraqis that never went into exile and the Iraqis that did and came back. Especially those Iraqi Shi’a that went into exile in Iran, came back, and have been running the government since the US’ Coalition Provisional Authority empowered them to form the majority coalitions in successive governments. I spent almost six months conducting between 40 to 50 interviews with both Sunni and Shi’a tribal and religious leaders (often the same people as many sheikhs are also imams) across central Iraq in the summer and fall of 2008. With the exception of some of the sub-sheiks or sheiks of very small, rural tribes, all of the sheikhs and imams I interviewed, including and often especially the Shi’a ones, made it very clear that they did not like and did not trust the Shi’a political leaders that went into exile in Iran and had been empowered by being given control of the Government of Iraq (GOI). It was during this time that then Prime Minister Maliki, leading a coalition government with a Shi’a majority made up of leaders, like Maliki, who had gone into exile in Iran, began to telegraph that he was going to move against the Sawha (Awakenings movement) and Sons of Iraq (the tribal militias we were training and partnering with). These tensions have never been resolved, have begun to bubble over again, and Iran decided it was a threat to its influence in Iraq and needed to change the narrative. And the collateral damage from the retaliatory air strike this past week provided the Iranians with the opening they needed.

Now we wait to see if cooler heads can and will prevail.

Open thread!

    38Comments

    1. 1.

      germy

      That doesn’t make the assault on the facility any more frightening or dangerous for the US diplomatic and Interagency personnel that live and work within the fortified embassy.

      Correction: Any less frightening?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Cheryl Rofer

      My big question is how they got into the compound so easily.

      I suspect the answer is that, although the US had Marines (snipers?) on the roofs of the buildings, they were ordered not to shoot unless things got really bad.

      But it seems to me there should have been other points at which the demonstrators were stopped.

      Would like to hear your take on that, Adam.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      J R in WV

      Good piece , Adam, but near the end you have people leaving Iraq to shelter in … Iraq.

      More specifically “…went into exile in Iraq.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Yutsano

      Oh boy. Let’s peel back the layers of the Iranian onion here. There is of course the Iranian military and then there’s the Revolutionary Guard. It would be interesting if both were involved but it’s usually one or the other. And that’s assuming the RG is in the mood to follow the government or even take over the operation from the military. So who got the back off order from Tehran?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      germy

      Looks like the US Embassy in Baghdad has more than just US Marines providing security and protection. The 2 armed “civilians” to the right in this picture are definitely not US Marines. pic.twitter.com/tHFSB84A8k— Lemon Slayer (@LemonSlayerUS) January 1, 2020

       

      There are more than a few possibilities. Could be contractors, US SOF, FBI Legats (Legal Attachés), members of the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service (DSS), Homeland Security, etc. Lot's of different US personnel in Iraq.t.co/hwHpenarnf

      — Lemon Slayer (@LemonSlayerUS) January 1, 2020

      Reply
    7. 7.

      hells littlest angel

      A sigh of relief, for now, that history didn’t repeat here. I blanch at imagining the Simpleton-In-Chief dealing with a hostage crisis.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Cheryl Rofer: The US security inside the gates had specific rules of engagement about what they could and could not do. The security outside the gates is supposed to be provided by Iraqi Security Forces. They either stood down or stood around and did nothing. That’s basically what happened.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Yutsano: It’s Suleimani. He runs the Quds Force within the IRGC and is Iran’s point person/theater commander for what is going on in Iraq and Syria.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Martin

      At the other end of security, the California Consumer Privacy Act goes into effect today.

      The crux of the CCPA is this: if your company buys or sells data on at least 50,000 California residents each year, you have to disclose to those residents what you’re doing with the data, and, they can request you not sell it. Consumers can also request companies bound by the CCPA delete all their personal data. And as The Wall Street Journal reported, websites with third-party tracking are supposed to add a “Do Not Sell My Personal Information” button that if clicked, prohibits the site from sending data about the customer to any third parties, including advertisers.

      So, it’s somewhat similar to EUs GDPR, but the enforcement mechanism is likely to differ given that the biggest targets of this legislation are California corporations. That the law exists at all shows you how limited regulatory capture is here in CA by the tech firms. And there’s pretty serious disagreement within the tech sector on these matters (Apple, Intel, and most of the hardware revenue companies against Facebook, Google, and most of the software revenue ones).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kent

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      My big question is how they got into the compound so easily.

      I suspect the answer is that, although the US had Marines (snipers?) on the roofs of the buildings, they were ordered not to shoot unless things got really bad.

      But it seems to me there should have been other points at which the demonstrators were stopped.

      Would like to hear your take on that, Adam.

      I know nothing about how things work in Iraq. But in other parts of the world, security within the Embassy walls and grounds is responsibility of the Marines and US contractors.  Security outside on the streets and surrounding area would be the responsibility of host-country police forces.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      debbie

      Tangentially on topic, I just finished listening to Howard Stern’s interview with Hillary Clinton. What a strong finish! She’s right. We’ve got a lot of problems. Iraq isn’t even the biggest one.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      debbie

      Was there no one in the war room who even brought the possible consequences of Trump’s flexing his dick with this bombing?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      AliceBlue

      @hells littlest angel: According to Lindsey Graham. the fact that we’re not dealing with a hostage crisis is due to said Simpleton-in-Chief’s extraordinary strength and leadership capabilities.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      hells littlest angel

      @germy:  What exactly did he say? Something like, “I would completely destroy Iran, but I have my good suit on,” I’d guess.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      japa21

      @AliceBlue:  As I understand it the Marines Adam talked about in his post were part of a rapid response team set up by Obama after the events in Benghazi. So once again, thanks Obama. Personally, I doubt there was ever a threat of a hostage situation. The firepower in that embassy is pretty large.

      ETA: If Trump had been aware that Obama had ordered that system set up, he probably would have eliminated it and things may have turned out differently.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Adam L Silverman

      @germy: Not that I’m aware of. Academi, which used to be Xe, which used to be Blackwater, is owned by a company that also bought up several large, medium, and small defense and intel contractors. But as far as I know Prince has no connection either to this conglomerate or to Academi. The company he runs, Frontier Services, is a front company that is bankrolled by the PRC. Basically Erik Prince works for, is bankrolled by, and is owned by Xi.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Cheryl Rofer: Not so much gotten past them as allowed to get past them. What we don’t know yet is whether someone gave the Iraqi Security Forces to let them through or whether the commanders on the ground decided they didn’t want to be in the middle of this fight.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Adam L Silverman

      @AliceBlue: We’re not dealing with a hostage crisis because someone high up in the Iraqi government made it clear that this was unacceptable and had to stop. And even then it really wouldn’t have been a hostage crisis so much as a NEO conducted under fire. It would have been less Tehran 1979 and much, much more Saigon 1975.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Adam L Silverman

      @debbie: KH is Ktaib Hezbullah, which I wrote out in the narrative parts of my post. It is one of the Iranian run Shi’a militias in Iraq. The overall term for the Shi’a militias in Iraq that the Iraqi government and, by extension, the US led coalition partnered with to fight ISIS are called Popular Mobilization Units, which is abbreviated as PMU. Most of them are under control of the Iraqi government, but a few like Ktaib Hezbullah and Nujabaa are under control of Iran’s Quds Force.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Adam L Silverman

      @bemused senior: I have now. Quick take: not surprising at all, though horrific, we basically use prisons and jails and detention centers as places to house “surplus” population that American state and society has decided there is not much use for.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @debbie:  My opinion of Howard Stern as an interviewer went up exponentially* when I watched that, and then another few orders of magnitude** yesterday when Terry Gross aired an excerpt from a “Fresh Air” she did with him earlier this year.

      *(I am not a real mathematician.)

      **(Obviously.)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for this.

      Something that struck me in an Al Jazeera piece yesterday:

      […]

      Raising flags of the powerful paramilitary group Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), the crowds chanted “down, down USA”.

      Tuesday’s rally was completely distinct from the recent, months-long protest movement which has seen tens of thousands of Iraqis demonstrate against the political establishment.

      Most at the US embassy were supporters of the Hashd Al-Shaabi. Dressed in army fatigues, they gathered around the heavily fortified embassy in the Green Zone, where government buildings and foreign embassies in Baghdad are based, arguing in favour of a state-backed militia.

      Within hours, dozens had broken into the embassy compound after smashing a main door and setting fire to the reception area, according to witnesses.

      Protesters told Al Jazeera that they stormed the embassy in response to US air attacks over Kataib Hezbollah positions in Iraq and Syria.

      At least 25 members of Kataib Hezbollah forces, which belongs to the PMF, were killed and 51 others were injured in the attacks on Sunday.

      The US said it launched the air attacks in retaliation to a rocket attack on Friday near Kirkuk – a raid that killed an American civilian contractor, and that Washington blamed on Kataib Hezbollah.

      “We are the Hashd and we are here to take revenge,” said a protester in his 40s, who refused to give his name for security reasons.

      “We [are] protesting here to condemn the US strikes on the Hashd,” said Haydar, a protester in his 20s. “The Hashd are the ones who protected Iraq against terrorism.”

      The Iran-backed Shia paramilitary group was aligned with the Iraqi government in its battle against the ISIL (ISIS) group. It was formally incorporated into the Iraqi military in July 2019.

      […]

      (Emphasis added.)

      So, basically, the Iraqi military attacked a US base and killed a US contractor. The US retaliated by attacking the Iraqi military and killing 25 of their guys. But it’s Iran’s fault.

      Ok then…

      :-/

      Seriously, it’s complicated and messy, and we still have no policy there other than occupation forever and always and squeezing Iran in the hopes of creating a casus belli so that the RWNJs can finally get their War on Iran to “take the oil”.

      Happy 2020. :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kent

      @SiubhanDuinne: He’s always been good. He just sort of vanished a decade ago when he took the big bucks to go on Sirius, which pretty much no one but long distance truckers listens to.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kirk Spencer

      @debbie: I know what you meant, but I wish you had chosen another phrase. I don’t know if there’s enough brain bleach in the world for that image in my mind.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      wenchacha

      New year’s greetings to everyone!

      I have been in some sort of holiday limbo since most of last year. My mother, 93, died just after Thanksgiving. Our dad had just been moved in to the same nursing home where she had recently become a full-time resident. My sister has been their live-in caregiver for nearly a decade.

      Now, confined to a nursing home, dad is depressed, grumpy, uncooperative. He is almost 94, and says he wants “freedom.” He has had moments of confusion, especially after the two days of funeral events. We have all seen evidence of cognitive changes in him this past year, but this past 2 weeks it has all been accelerated.I

      I know this stuff happens, but right now it feels relentless. He will either: get better for a while, then die, or just either away and die. I suspect he prefers sooner than later to exit. All these changes have happened quickly: Mom losing strength and dying, Dad’s inability to handle reality. I don’t know if hospice would allow him to refuse food and water, if he wants to go. Or if it is something he would do.

      He only became a resident there in November, and was placed in an area with “personal care” but no skilled care. Since the funeral, he has been moved to skilled care, to prevent more falls.

      This is the ultimate Debbie Downer post, aside from 45’s stuff. Dad has been an upstanding citizen his entire life. It is hard to see him be so small and helpless and not in control. He just lost his partner of 73 years. There is not anything I can tell him, aside from loving him.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kent

      @wenchacha: So sorry to hear it.  We are a couple stages away from where you are but those days are clearly approaching for my wife’s parents.  We spend an enormous fortune on eldercare in this country but the results seem so unsatisfactory.  I don’t know what the answer is.

      Reply

