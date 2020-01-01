Over the past couple of days Iranian backed Shi’a militia in Iraq, which describe themselves as Islamic Resistance, have attacked the heavily fortified US Embassy in Baghdad in what appears to be an attempt to besiege or occupy it or parts of it. It is important to keep in mind that US Embassy Baghdad is a large and heavily fortified compound. Perhaps the most heavily fortified diplomatic compound that we or anyone else has anywhere. The damage that was done by Ktaib Hezbullah and Nujabaa was largely done to buildings and structures around the perimeter. That doesn’t make the assault on the facility any less frightening or dangerous for the US diplomatic and Interagency personnel that live and work within the fortified embassy.

The Washington Post’s Baghdad Bureau’s Mustafa Salim is now reporting that the assault and attempted siege or occupation is over.

They started to retreat from the US embassy and starting setting up tents in Abu Nawas street which is opposite to the embassy across the river, outside the green zone. — Mustafa Salim (@Mustafa_salimb) January 1, 2020

Some already retreated and started to set up tents outside the green zone pic.twitter.com/rAlVQ3vX4a — Mustafa Salim (@Mustafa_salimb) January 1, 2020

Lots of tents are still in the street of the US embassy pic.twitter.com/jTEKycsmjX — Mustafa Salim (@Mustafa_salimb) January 1, 2020

Those people who are staying are KH and Nujabaa (both classified as terrorist organizations by the United States) they said “we are Islamic resistance not part of PMU, we haven’t received orders from our leaders” — Mustafa Salim (@Mustafa_salimb) January 1, 2020

KH are leaving the area of the US embassy, with celebration chants and fireworks because they considered it as “victory”

It’s FINALLY over, happy new year everyone. pic.twitter.com/YYaog9vRCd — Mustafa Salim (@Mustafa_salimb) January 1, 2020

There are two outstanding questions: 1) what happens now? and 2) why did this happen. To answer the first, the quick reaction forces of the 100 Marines that were sent midday yesterday and the initial quick reaction companies from 82nd Airborne Division that were mobilized shortly after that are en route. The 3rd Brigade Combat Team/82nd Airborne Division (3BCT/82ndABN – the Panther Brigade) is the US’s designated rapid reaction brigade, but it is partially deployed to Afghanistan right now, so it is unclear just how much of the BCT is available if they have to deploy an entire brigade combat team. I would also expect the State Department’s Regional Security Officer (RSO) is conducting crisis action and contingency planning, as well as wargaming scenarios with his or her staff, as well as with counterparts from the Department of Defense. I expect that a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) contingency plan is being prepared in case the assault on the embassy is restarted.

The second answer is provided by Salim:

Those groups considered the protests as conspiracy act by the United States because it’s threatening the Iranian influence in Iraq, they even described the protesters as “American Joker gangs” — Mustafa Salim (@Mustafa_salimb) January 1, 2020

They were thousands of people some with weapons and military vehicles, then they headed towards the fortified green zone where the US and other embassies are located. This area is allowed for civilians, only those with special access, but those crowds couldn’t be stopped. — Mustafa Salim (@Mustafa_salimb) January 1, 2020

They wrote “Solaimani is my leader” and other graffitis and they holding photos of Khamenei. It was thousands of people chanting “death to America and Israel” among the crowd there were senior militia commanders like Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandus, who is classified as terrorist by the US — Mustafa Salim (@Mustafa_salimb) January 1, 2020

What Salim is reporting is that the Iranian theater leadership decided that the US was responsible for the emerging Iraqi displeasure with the Iraqi government, its ties to Iran, and to Iran’s presence and actions in Iraq. This displeasure also appears to once again be breaking along tribal and sectarian lines. One of the major ongoing problems in Iraq that leads to instability is not just the tribal or sectarian divide, but the divide between the Iraqis that never went into exile and the Iraqis that did and came back. Especially those Iraqi Shi’a that went into exile in Iran, came back, and have been running the government since the US’ Coalition Provisional Authority empowered them to form the majority coalitions in successive governments. I spent almost six months conducting between 40 to 50 interviews with both Sunni and Shi’a tribal and religious leaders (often the same people as many sheikhs are also imams) across central Iraq in the summer and fall of 2008. With the exception of some of the sub-sheiks or sheiks of very small, rural tribes, all of the sheikhs and imams I interviewed, including and often especially the Shi’a ones, made it very clear that they did not like and did not trust the Shi’a political leaders that went into exile in Iran and had been empowered by being given control of the Government of Iraq (GOI). It was during this time that then Prime Minister Maliki, leading a coalition government with a Shi’a majority made up of leaders, like Maliki, who had gone into exile in Iran, began to telegraph that he was going to move against the Sawha (Awakenings movement) and Sons of Iraq (the tribal militias we were training and partnering with). These tensions have never been resolved, have begun to bubble over again, and Iran decided it was a threat to its influence in Iraq and needed to change the narrative. And the collateral damage from the retaliatory air strike this past week provided the Iranians with the opening they needed.

Now we wait to see if cooler heads can and will prevail.

