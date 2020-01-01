Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Yes we did.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Word salad with all caps

This blog will pay for itself.

Just a few bad apples.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Also, too.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

It’s a tarp!

Wetsuit optional.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Han shot first.

Mission Accomplished!

You are here: Home / Impeachment Inquiry / Repubs in Disturbingly Close Array! Open Thread

Repubs in Disturbingly Close Array! Open Thread

by | 62 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

Over the past three years, Trump has spent his days at Mar-a-Lago — which he calls “The Southern White House” — surrounded by an unpredictable cast of Palm Beach residents, wedding guests and the characters Trump invites down for a meeting or a round of golf. It’s often led to a more freewheeling atmosphere, in which the president feels more comfortable to freely meet with people, knowing he’s outside the strictures of official Washington…

Multiple former White House officials said that Trump is much more comfortable when he is relaxing down at Mar-a-Lago and is surrounded by many fewer staffers who try to keep out shady individuals when he’s in the White House. One of those former White House officials described Trump as feeling “liberated” and at home when he’s at Mar-a-Lago…

In the early days, there was some consternation among White House officials about the lax situation. The Secret Service was “never happy,” according to the first former White House official.

“It was a bunch of hangers-on,” that official said. “You just don’t want to put the president in the same room with some folks … who were maybe closer to him when he was a developer or living in New York than you’d want, who were controversial in their own right, whether they were involved in lawsuits or other things.”

Back then, “every guy would bring a friend and the friend was some guy from some country or [a] lobbyist,” said a person close to the White House. “I think they put the kibosh on that and became a lot tougher on screening and who members were bringing as guests.”

The person remembered one time when a member showed up with people from a sub-Saharan African country who wanted to talk to Trump. In a sign that staff were trying to put some limits on things, the individuals were turned away…

War criminals, serial rapists, global gangsters — no problem! But anyone whose skin is darker than Tiger Woods’…

Laurence Leamer, the author of “Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace,” said one reason that Trump is in a better mood at the Palm Beach resort is because no members or visitors to Mar-a-Lago challenge Trump directly when they’re at his resort. Leamer noted that numerous one-time members who object to Trump’s policies resigned over their political differences.

“He can’t stand to be criticized or challenged. And when he asks you, ‘How am I doing?’ you just say ‘You’re doing great,’ that’s it, that’s what he wants to hear,” said Leamer, who has talked with Trump many times at Mar-a-Lago over the years…


And the GOP ‘professionals’ will be syringing flavor-aide down the babies’ throats…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • Amir Khalid
  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Bill Arnold
  • Bruuuuce
  • bucachon
  • CaseyL
  • chris
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Emma from FL
  • frosty
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gravenstone
  • HeleninEire
  • JaneE
  • Jay
  • JGabriel
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Jinchi
  • joel hanes
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nicole
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Patricia Kayden
  • prostratedragon
  • PsiFighter37
  • Ruckus
  • ruemara
  • ThresherK
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    62Comments

    1. 1.

      Nicole

      “He can’t stand to be criticized or challenged. And when he asks you, ‘How am I doing?’ you just say ‘You’re doing great,’ that’s it, that’s what he wants to hear,”

      Like I said in the last thread, he’s Little Anthony in that Twilight Zone episode.  Except without actual abilities, which makes the GOP’s endless fearful stroking of him even more embarrassing.  I guess losing an election = getting sent to the cornfield.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      in that clip of Giuliani rambling about being the prosecutor in the impeachment trial, as he walks away it looks like he has a tumbler of something, I’ve read that he likes single malts. In this picture tweeted out by Olivia Nuzzi, and as I read that, he sent it to her, he’s holding a martini, what my parents used to call “loud mouth soup” (my mom) or “asshole soup” (my dad, when my mom wasn’t around– he was old-fashioned, my old man

      ETA: and lest anyone be offended, my dad regularly had a bowl of said soup in the evening (gin based), and their youngest son occasionally has a bowl (vodka), sometimes two, never three. At least not in years.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Emma from FL

      My New Year’s Resolution is to spend a couple of hours each day in the (mental) company of people that are intelligent, creative, competent, and insightful.  Just to remind myself that there is more to the world and to human beings that those  malodorous paskudnyaks.

      And yes, that includes the present commentariat.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jinchi

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Giuliani rambling about being the prosecutor in the impeachment trial

      That’s how I heard it too. He’s asking if anyone has the courage to allow him to prosecute the case (against his own client) as a racketeering case. Or does he think he could do a fast switch and prosecute Joe Biden in the Senate?

      Either way, Trump is overpaying this guy.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Don’t do it!  It’s much better this way.  I laughed out loud twice in 9 comments, both yours.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jinchi:

      Or does he think he could do a fast switch and prosecute Joe Biden in the Senate?

      that was how I heard it– he also says he invented racketeering, which is an interesting Freudo-Kinsleyan slip

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JGabriel

      baby new year sloth  @ david_lee_sloth via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      Mar-a-Lago has the best and most beautiful Kool-Aid; everyone’s talking about it. It’s the most perfect Kool-Aid. It’s tremendous.

      To be fair, Jim Jones used a cheap, off-brand, off-tasting clone of Kool-Aid (Flavor-Aid) to save money – just like the cheap, off-brand, off-tasting clones Trump uses for all the fixtures, shop gifts, and food in his hotels and for his Trump-branded products.

      People talk about how Trump likes to get McDonald’s because of its consistency, but the primary reason is because Trump knows what he puts in his restaurant food, and he doesn’t want other hotels and restaurants giving him the same low-quality, tainted, expired shit he feeds his own customers.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I was going to point that out myself, but then I saw your reply, laughed, and my original thought apparently flew right out of my head.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Plus, what if they went back in and edited at the last minute?  And edited again? (new 5-minute edit window each time)

      You might never get to comment.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      The site has been so quiet for the last week that I just went to look at the Analytics.  I noticed that 89% of BJ peeps are in the US.  And we have more mac users than not.  I’m hoping the slowness is just the holidays.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      Did anyone watch the 5-part Crisis on Infinite Earths?  (3 parts so far)

      Since I have been feeling puny, I am catching up on some TV. I am able to get 2 of the episodes on reruns this week, wondering if it’s worth trying to track down the third before the final two episodes air in a couple of weeks.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Bill Arnold

      Those clips via Acyn Torabi are interesting. Nancy Pelosi for sure has a much better mental model of Donald J. Trump than he does of her. And Melania seems to be smarter than Donald.
      And when DJT did a tweet today including the following: “She’s all lies. Most overrated person I know!” he was doing a hi-fidelity projection.

      The Wolf Blitzer interview of Trump in the replies is fun as usual:

      Before Trump contracted a case of the brainworms, he had a different impression of Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/3150rTvsao
      — Joshua (@billyliberty) January 1, 2020

      Reply
    27. 27.

      bucachon

      Oh Rudy. So he says he doesn’t know if “anyone” would “have the courage” to have him try the case. Huh. Wonder who decides that? I’m guessing Donald will decide (and will he have the courage?) or does ivanka stage an intervention and tell him who?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      CaseyL

      Trump campaign Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: “In 2016, President Trump was the foregone nominee from the beginning. Never did anyone go up against President Trump. We loved our nominee.”

      See, this is the kind of thing that gets me:  this utter shamelessness in lying, this total subsumption of self into authoritarianism and personality cultism.  I cannot wrap my head around it, no matter how I try.

      And I’m not sure what it portends, politically.  I don’t know of they’re that sure they’ll stay on top because everything is already rigged, or if they’re simply that incapable of individual conscience – or even individual consciousness.

      If the latter – I guess we owe some thanks to Putin and Trump, for bringing all these automatons out into the open where we can see them, and fixing them firmly in the GOP where they can be ushered into oblivion.

      If the former… well.  Let’s not go there.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      PsiFighter37

      @Bill Arnold: Melania is as smart as a bag of hammers. I watched her speak for the first time in a clip when she got booed in Baltimore…literally could not be more of a picture of a Russian (Slovenian) mail-order bride.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Bill Arnold

      @CaseyL:

      or if they’re simply that incapable of individual conscience – or even individual consciousness.

      It’s a hive mind, and Donald J. Trump is the Queen.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jay

      Nans Losi looks for Squiddy Roe Poe’s with Countsil yes she does! But why doesn’t we peachers HER? Yes that’s it! If she peachers us precious we peaches HER!— Gollum J. Trump (@realGollumTrump) December 23, 2019

      Reply
    33. 33.

      CaseyL

      @Bill Arnold: We say things like that, but I wonder if it isn’t, somehow, literally true.  Biologically it shouldn’t be possible, human brains aren’t wired that way, but my god…

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Bill Arnold

      @PsiFighter37:
      OK will look for a video.
      I was watching her face while listening to DJT; she was clearly parsing what he said and seemed to be annoyed or similar. She may hear these rants privately.
      So, DJT is as smart as a smaller bag of hammers, or a larger bag?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Bill Arnold

      @CaseyL:

      We say things like that, but I wonder if it isn’t, somehow, literally true.

      I often censor what I really think. (Sometimes by telling the truth. [1] :-)
      Seems very cult-like, at the least.

      [1] Fun quote: “It’s not enough to be able to lie with a straight face; anybody with enough gall to raise on a busted flush can do that. The first way to lie artistically is to tell the truth — but not all of it. The second way involves telling the truth, too, but is harder: Tell the exact truth and maybe all of it…but tell it so unconvincingly that your listener is sure you are lying.” (Robert A. Heinlein, Time Enough for Love)
      Trump is inept and goes with basic lies, sometimes garbled.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      trollhattan

      @HeleninEire:

      2020 Rudy would go off-script reading from the Queens phone directory. He’s addled and addicted to the sound of his own voice, which sounds like nobody else I can think of whatsoever.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Bill Arnold

      @Gravenstone:

      Nice to see I’m not the only one getting the Jonestown vibe, I guess.

      With nuclear weapons!!!
      I hope (reasonably but not completely sure) that the military top brass love their families enough to have put into place a secret anti-Trump-nuclear-lashout protocol.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mike in NC

      Nancy Pelosi is so overrated that she managed to IMPEACH his fat ass on the first vote. That stain is permanent. We do need another article of impeachment for being Putin’s whiny bitch, however.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Bill Arnold

      @Jay:
      Another one, roughly the same genre:

      Me in 2010: "For teens, dystopian novels reflect the Orwellian strictures and Mad Maxian exuberances of high school, creating a narrative space both ludic and cautionary."Me in 2020: "Kids are, like, driving flamedeath-escape boats. Fuck knows why they read my shit." pic.twitter.com/4C5fDaruE5— Scott Westerfeld (@ScottWesterfeld) December 31, 2019

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Patricia Kayden

      Goals

      Here's hoping that a year from now, we are reporting on the distinguished Americans being appointed to new positions in an administration headed by a psychologically normal president who has disclosed his honest finances and owes nothing to any foreign thug or dictator— David Frum (@davidfrum) January 1, 2020

      Reply
    49. 49.

      CaseyL

      @Gravenstone: Jonestown was a few hundred people.  TrumpCult is a few tens of millions.  A society simply can’t function with that many biological robots willing to do anything, and I do mean anything, their masters tell them to.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Nicole: Undisciplined children turn into monsters as Bill Mumy said on the commentary for that Twilight Zone episode.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Aleta

      Reporter: “How about your New Year’s resolutions?”

      Melania (thinks this whole gig is a pageant): “Peace in the world.”

      DJ (has no frontal cortex): “Peace is right. But I’m not sure you’re supposed to say resolutions out loud. I don’t want to say what my resolution is because I think we jinx it. But I can tell you we really have a good resolution. And it’s a resolution for our country. We love our country. Our country has never done better than its doing right now.”

      Video clip

      Reply
    52. 52.

      mrmoshpotato

      This is your friendly reminder that Trump lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016.

      “How stupid are the people of Iowa?”

      Stupid enough to vote for a Soviet shitpile mobster conman in large enough numbers to give him all its electoral votes.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Bruuuuce

      @WaterGirl: I’ve seen all three. It will help to see the last two if you’ve seen all of the first set.

      Today’s TV has been Doctor Who. The daytime was the run-up to tonight’s new series premiere. Without spoiling the episode, it’s the James Bond parody DW has always wanted. (So far. It ends on Sunday, which will be the usual day for the series going forward.)

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Another Scott

      @CaseyL:

      They’ve done it since the first cabinet meeting in 2017. VanityFair (June 12, 2017):

      […]

      “Never has there been a president, with few exceptions . . . who has passed more legislation, done more things,” he began, hailing his purported accomplishments, even though Congress has yet to pass any major legislative bills. “We’ve achieved tremendous success. I think we’ve been about as active as you can possibly be and at a just about record-setting pace.”

      The public portion of the Cabinet meeting would, in more ordinary times, have ended at that point. Instead, the event remained open as each member of the Cabinet attempted to outdo the president’s praise for himself, thanking him profusely and occasionally genuflecting before the press as they described what a humbling, life-changing privilege it was to be a part of Trump’s efforts to Make America Great Again. It was, New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush tweeted, “the most exquisitely awkward public event I’ve ever seen.”

      “Start with Mike,” Trump said, referring to Vice President Mike Pence, after instructing each Cabinet member to say a few words about the good work his administration is doing. Pence set the tone for the bizarre 11-minute spectacle that followed, heaping praise on the president while he sat quietly nearby, smiling. “It is the greatest privilege of my life to serve as the vice president to a president who is keeping his word to the American people,” he said.

      […]

      It’s all the Big Lie stuff. It’s transparent what he’s doing, but the press is, in general, too cowed to call it out.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      JaneE

      In the straw poll at the county fair in our very very red county, Trump came in third, with about 27% of the vote.  By primary time, he got 75%, even though the nomination was a foregone conclusion by then.  In no way were the Republicans enamored with Trump then.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Anne Laurie

      @PsiFighter37: Melania is as smart as a bag of hammers.

      She was smart enough to escape her despised home town, first for Italy, then NY.  And she was smart enough to impress Trump into negotiating an actual contract with her, which led to her ‘Einstein’ visa and an anchor-baby son, and allowed her to bring her parents over, so they can raise her kid at a safe distance from his (official) sperm donor.

      It makes more sense if you think of Melania in terms of a medieval daughter of the nobility negotiating with the local baron to become the wife of his old age.

      She may not be book-smart, but she’s made a brilliant career working her chances so far.   I suspect she’s also smart enough to have her own ‘escape account’ funding safely stashed well away from the Trump ‘family’ accounts, along with one or more passports (which the Secret Service may or may not know about; Putin almost certainly does).   Right now, the question is whether Big Don lasts until Barron turns 18 and/or finishes his education — my guess is she’s mostly sticking around in a job she obviously finds boring, if not distasteful, to keep an eye on the ‘first family’ kids and their legacy lawyers.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Bill Arnold

      @Anne Laurie:

      It makes more sense if you think of Melania in terms of a medieval daughter of the nobility negotiating with the local baron to become the wife of his old age.

      Thank you. I watched the video where she was booed in Baltimore and was not seeing the dumbness. (Have seen plenty worse, including with her husband.)

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Anne Laurie

      @CaseyL: TrumpCult is a few tens of millions. A society simply can’t function with that many biological robots willing to do anything, and I do mean anything, their masters tell them to.

      They’re mostly infinitely reprogrammable, for better or worse. When the Trump machine breaks to pieces, a tiny fraction of his off-base followers will go down with him, a larger fraction will withdraw from our reality into semi-closed communes, but most of them will just turn on Fox News and wait for their New Messiah to be announced… and lauded.

      All hail… Mike Pence? Tom Cotton? Trey Gowdey? Whomever, just paste the new cameo up on all the old posters!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.