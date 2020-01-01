On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

As we started off in my last submission with my trip to Leo Carrillio State Park to photograph the Milky Way 3 years ago. While the photo was pleasing in many respects, it was a complete failure at capturing the Milky Way(you can see a bit of the galactic core, but that’s about it). Over the past couple of years I’ve searched for better locations and been mindful of the mistakes I made in the the photo that led my last submission to “On The Road”. I’ve been to the desert, the mountains and dark places along the coast to find the best place to capture the Milky Way on my cameras.

As the opportunity to capture the galactic core began to fade as Fall began, I headed again to Leo Carrillio State Park. Most of my journeys there that resulted in the photos here where not primarily to capture the Milky Way on my camera’s sensor, but for other photo ideas(sunsets, moon rises…). Yet, I did take my tripod and I did take pictures of the Milky Way before it made it’s early departure into the Pacific. Being that my primary motivation for the journey was not astrophotography, these shots sometimes violated “the rules” for shooting the Milky Way that I violated 3 years ago. I’ve included shots of the Milky Way with the Moon in the shot, the Milky Way in the full Moon, and the Milky Way at twilight. While many of these shots are drained of the color that you the viewer has seen in some of my other photos, I think they have a beauty in other ways.

