On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Good morning and Happy New Year!
We start with a special Wednesday submission from you-know-who!
And this where I break All The Rules…
As we started off in my last submission with my trip to Leo Carrillio State Park to photograph the Milky Way 3 years ago. While the photo was pleasing in many respects, it was a complete failure at capturing the Milky Way(you can see a bit of the galactic core, but that’s about it). Over the past couple of years I’ve searched for better locations and been mindful of the mistakes I made in the the photo that led my last submission to “On The Road”. I’ve been to the desert, the mountains and dark places along the coast to find the best place to capture the Milky Way on my cameras.
As the opportunity to capture the galactic core began to fade as Fall began, I headed again to Leo Carrillio State Park. Most of my journeys there that resulted in the photos here where not primarily to capture the Milky Way on my camera’s sensor, but for other photo ideas(sunsets, moon rises…). Yet, I did take my tripod and I did take pictures of the Milky Way before it made it’s early departure into the Pacific. Being that my primary motivation for the journey was not astrophotography, these shots sometimes violated “the rules” for shooting the Milky Way that I violated 3 years ago. I’ve included shots of the Milky Way with the Moon in the shot, the Milky Way in the full Moon, and the Milky Way at twilight. While many of these shots are drained of the color that you the viewer has seen in some of my other photos, I think they have a beauty in other ways.
As always, the photos for all of my submission to “On The Road” are available for purchase on my website: https://www.billinglendaleca.com/
I hear they make excellent holiday gifts!
If you like my work and want to support it on an ongoing basis I’ve set up a Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/billinglendaleca
I’m not sure if Alain is going to post “On The Road” for Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, so I’ll take this opportunity to thank you all for your support this year.
Just after sunset at Leo Carillio State Park.
The sun has just set behind Santa Cruz Island and casts a warm glow over Sequit Point.
Twilight Milky Way by the sea.
This photo was originally a test shot. Pictures of the sunset were complete since the sun set and light was fading in the west. The Milky Way was fainly visible in the sky, but it wasn’t quite completely dark. Here, the last light of the sun is at the far right under the lifeguard station. The Milky Way is in the center with a meteor streaking past Jupiter and the bright light to the left? Los Angeles.
Milky Way at Sequit Point
This is a recreation of my first shot at Leo Carrillio shot correctly; without the moon and after astronomical twilight. The bright yellow light to the left is from Los Angeles.
Milky Way Over Lifeguard Station.
I stepped back a bit and captured a shot of the Milky Way’s galactic center directly over the light on top of the lifeguard station at Sequit Point.
Milky Way and the Moon at Twilight.
The Moon shines in the western sky at twilight as the Galactic Center of the Milky Way becomes visible in the fall southern sky in this shot at Leo Carrillio State Park.
Milky Way and Moonlit Lifeguard Station.
I went out to Leo Carrillio to get some shots of the rising moon and thought I’d try a shot of the Milky Way to see how’d it look in the light of the full moon.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings