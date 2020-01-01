Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Happy (Fingers Crossed) New Year!

Happy (Fingers Crossed) New Year!

Happy New Year - Drew Sheneman

(Drew Sheneman via Gocomicscom)

And yet… Adam Gopnik, at the New Yorker:

In the midst of such unease, we tend to seek out moments of cheer or just consolation, and suddenly we have found one, in a cave. The cave is in Indonesia—the limestone cave of Leang Bulu’ Sipong 4, on the island of Sulawesi, to be precise—and it was occupied, according to recent findings, more than forty thousand years ago, by early modern humans. Inside it for all that time has been a fourteen-and-a-half-foot-wide image, painted in dark-red pigment, depicting about eight tiny bipedal figures, bearing what look to be spears and ropes, bravely hunting the local wild pigs and buffalo. The discoverers of its antiquity, a team of archeologists at Griffith University, in Australia, including Maxime Aubert, the chief author of an article about the painting in Nature, call it “to our knowledge, currently the oldest pictorial record of storytelling and the earliest figurative artwork in the world.”

The very first storytelling picture! The first narrative, and it tells one of the simplest and most resonant stories we have: a tale of the hunter and the hunted, of small and easily mocked pursuers trying to bring down a scary but vulnerable beast. What’s more, the hunters appear to be what people whose business it is to decipher cave paintings call therianthropes, humans with animal elements, like heads. These eight, then, are the earliest known examples of this mysteriously durable manner of mythical depiction, which runs forward to Egyptian wall paintings and, for that matter, to modern animation. Therianthropes, it seems, reflect the symbolic practice of giving to humans the powers of animals, a shamanistic rite that seems tied to the origins of religion, and here it is, for the first time, a startup.

The detailed resolution of the images in the Nature article is at first disappointing. Though the buffalo, called anoa, are distinct enough, one of the human figures, we’re told, has “a tapering profile that possibly merges into the base of a thick tail and with short, curved limbs splayed out to the side. In our opinion, this part of the body resembles the lower half of a lizard or crocodile. It is thus possible that [the therianthrope] represents a composite of at least three different kinds of animals: a human, an anoa and a quadrupedal reptile.” To this chimerical composite, one might add the trained eye of an Australian archeologist, which seems necessary to ascertain the full effect.

And yet it’s impossible not to feel a shudder of communion with these ancient beings, recounting their hopeful stories of abundance in a time that was, certainly, even more unstable than our own. (We worry daily about the next good leader; they worried daily about the next good meal.) Nor would the storytelling have been the product of a merely male hierarchy of hunting. The patriarchy had little place in caves. A study sponsored by the National Geographic Society in 2013 suggests that three-quarters of the hand stencils found on the walls of dozens of European caves were made by women, and that the paintings alongside them likely were as well. Early man may have thrown the spears, but early woman made the pictures telling how…


(We have that cat, and I need to know where to get that exercise wheel… also a cage to keep him in it!)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    123Comments

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      That’s a great comic.  Welcome 2020 – The year Lady Justice beats the shit out of the Soviet shitpile traitorous Trump trash mobster crime family.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      eclare

      @mrmoshpotato: Here’s hoping.  I’m still rattled over gunfire tonight, I have never heard it so loud, close, and rapid, one gun in particular.  I’m fine, I’ll check around the house tomorrow, but I seriously considered getting in the tub.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      2020 report, 12:01 a.m. – so far, so good.

      (Other than the sound of expended fireworks litter clattering like hail on the metal roof of the cottage.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      They interviewed a guy camped out for the Rose Parade, he said it was a family tradition to sleep out for the parade going back 40 years when his dad took him. I then realized I was one of the folk camped out with him 40 years ago for the one Rose Parade I saw in person.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jim: We all knew who you were talking about. :)

      How pathetic is it that you can tweet about “the demented shitweasel” and absolutely everybody on Twitter instantly knows who you’re talking about.— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 26, 2019

      Reply
    12. 12.

      spudgun

      Happy New Year, everyone! I am SO looking forward to a fresh new year and extremely glad to see the back of 2019, which was a complete shitshow for me.

      Here’s to a healthy, happy 2020 for all you wonderful jackals!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mrs. D. Ranged in AZ

      Hello Insomnia my old friend, I’ve come to speak with you again….

      At least the fireworks and gunfire ceased here by around 12:30 am AZ time.  I honestly don’t know what to do with myself because I’m full of worry and anxiety.   The kitty video made me laugh so there’s that.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      @mrmoshpotato

      So loud outside that had to pause what was on the TV as even with the volume cranked to max could not hear it.

      Retreated to the recliner with a pillow wrapped around to cover the ears. It was THAT noisy outside for over 20 minutes. Neighbors right next door literally blew up a fortune. Sheesh.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      Military Bowl, eh?  Nice to see Northrup Grumman jerked off in public.

      “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the militaryindustrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.” -Ike

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax: Damn.  Don’t they know there are volcanoes that go boom for free?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      NotMax

      Whew. Explosions petering out now. Been in this cottage 36 years and only during earthquakes have felt if shaking so much on its piers.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

      Yes.  This is an actual bowl game.  Watch Ohio and Nevada throw potatoes at each other Friday afternoon.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      raven

      @mrmoshpotato

      Father and son have thrown their fair share of marshmallows and tortillas over the years. Police frown on it, but flinging squishy missiles into the windows of passing cars is a Pasadena tradition, Rose Bowl veterans say.

      The crowds that camp along the Rose Parade route get restless as the night before the parade wears on. Tortillas start to fly, sometimes with a squirt of shaving cream.

      “They’re soft, they’re light, they’re pretty harmless,” Aaron Alvarado said. “Then you just wait for the police to um, not be around.”

      Early Tuesday morning, the gutters of Colorado Boulevard were littered with silly string, marshmallows and tortillas the size of CDs.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      From Leang Bulu’ Sipong 4 to Balloon Juice: the Evolution and Devolution of human expression.

      Happy New Year, everyone.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Sloane Ranger

      Happy New Year everyone!

      I heard loud bangs and crackling sounds very close by starting just after Big Ben sounded midnight and went out to have a look, as did half the rest of the street.

      Neighbours a couple of houses down had commandeered the road and were giving a free fireworks display. The smoke at the end was like an impenetrable fog.

      I don’t know what would have happened if a car had driven down during and just after the display. Fortunately none did.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      NotMax

      @mrmoshpotato

      When we used to have New Year’s Eve gatherings of our friend/gaming group, one fellow always brought along his homemade hand-forged harquebus, along with a canister of black powder, to set off a charge or three. Similar in design to this medieval example.

      Sound was nothing like the sheer volume of the boomies tonight.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      satby

      Happy New Year everyone! Every year seems like more gunfire and less fireworks, so each year I get more convinced that guns should be confiscated, at least from the kind of idiots who shoot them off as a celebration.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      @raven: What kind of lens did you have on the DSLR?   a regular 18 to 55 mm lens would have been perfect for that float.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Ecco Homo isn’t quite there; the if the restoration turned up a Wafu Anime suffering Jesus about the power up and leap off the cross, that would be the 2010s.

      I think the Downfall Hitler in the Bunker Rant scene mems my personal 2010s in a nut shell. Something powerful  that accurately showed how batshit insane the Nazis were, that ended up being Disneyfied by the internet into something safe to point it made Nazis cool.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      arrieve

      Happy New Year to all. I actually heard the cheering from Times Square last night (I live three blocks away). Or to be more precise, I woke up, heard some screaming and thought, It must be midnight. And it was. I’m going to walk over shortly and take pictures of the aftermath — old confetti, and party hats in the gutters. Glad to see 2019 in the rear view mirror and hoping for a better 2020 for us all.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      debbie

      @eclare:

      Here it lasted 35 minutes, a new record. Not as close as yours, I think, but I’d bet plenty of people were worried about where all those bullets landed.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Living in the country, gunfire is a common occurrence, except on New Years. That it’s as quiet as a tomb.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      geg6

      Do all you people live in Iraq or something?  Guns going off to celebrate New Year?  Not a thing here in Western PA, which seems weird because if anyone clings to their guns like they are artifacts of their religion, it’s Yinzers.

      Anyway, happy new year from me, my John, Koda, Lovey and Cleo.  We had a nice dinner of lobster risotto (John and I) and three small langostino tails, one each, for Koda, Lovey and Cleo.  Everyone went to bed early, fat and happy.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      Meh sounds pretty good to me.  I guess my new year is already above average since the gun nuts and fireworks enthusiasts all seemed to be far too exhausted from the snowstorm to make any noise last night.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      debbie

      Yowsa. This happened last NYE and I don’t know where on the street it happened, but the street is only two blocks over from my apartment.

      Debbie Kuskowski was standing in the front yard of a relative’s home in Bexley when she was struck by celebratory gunfire shortly after midnight last New Year’s.

      “All of a sudden, I felt a little twinge in my back, a little sting,” Kuskowski said. “I reached back there and I put my hand up under my shirt and pulled it out and my hand was completely covered in blood.”

      The bullet lodged in her back.

      “It didn’t hit any of my organs, it didn’t fracture my rib or hit any arteries, so I was very, very, very, very blessed that there was no internal damage,” Kuskowski said.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      satby

      @Baud: honestly, me too. But it’s not destined to be, obviously. It’ll almost be 2021 by the time we know for certain that we’ve been able to overcome the forces of evil. It’s going to be another tough year and we probably shouldn’t imagine otherwise.

      I wasn’t in a particularly celebratory mood as a result.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie:

      Betelgeuse is a semi-regular variable star with multiple periods of variation. The primary pulsations repeat every ~425 days, but the star also shows additional changes in brightness with periods of 100-180 days and 5.9 years. Dark patches that resemble monstrous sunspots as well as bright blobs of upwelling gas are behind some of these fluctuations. Betelgeuse is clearly in upheaval and will continue to surprise us before it eventually runs out of fuel, collapses, and explodes as a Type II supernova.

      While the supergiant’s current behavior is out of the ordinary, it doesn’t necessarily mean an eruption is imminent. Astronomers predict a star-shredding blast sometime in the next 100,000 years or so.
      ……………………………………….
      Meanwhile, astronomers Edward Guinan and Richard Wasatonic (both at Villanova University), along with amateur Thomas Calderwood, have been monitoring the star for more than 25 years. They reported a decline to magnitude 1.29 on December 20th using precise V-band photometry, making this the faintest minimum since the star was first monitored electronically in the early 20th century.

      In Astronomical Telegram #13365 Guinan writes: “The current faintness of Betelgeuse appears to arise from the coincidence of the star being near the minimum light of the ~5.9-yr light-cycle as well as near the deeper than usual minimum of the ~425-d period.” In effect, the star’s overlapping cycles have created a sort of superminimum. Guinen encourages observers to closely monitor the star during this unusually cool and faint state.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Barbara

      Late to the thread, but if you ever get the chance to see cave paintings you should take it.  We visited Les Eyzies in France and it still stands out for me as one of the most profound experience I’ve had with a work of art.  Most caves like this have to remain closed to the public to preserve the drawings.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Baud

      @satby:

      It’ll almost be 2021 by the time we know for certain that we’ve been able to overcome the forces of evil

      Not really. The primary will be over by early June.

       

       

      Oh, you meant Trump.  Never mind.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      debbie

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I was Googling around yesterday and opinions ranged from it having no effect on Earth to deep, scary shadows. I don’t know; I’d hate to think there will be people who will not see it in the Orion constellation.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Searcher

      There are a surprising number of cat treadmills on the market; I’ve been contemplating getting one for awhile (there was a study that involved putting hamster wheels in the great outdoors, with a camera, and apparently wild rodents would come up and run on it for a bit).

      This looks most like the Go!Cat!Wheel?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      germy

      I wonder if those old cave paintings were created by women.

      Most people always imagine men painting the caves, then going out hunting.  But who knows how those prehistorical societies were set up?  Maybe women were the artistic trailblazers.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Baud

      @germy:

       

      That’s what the article says.

      A study sponsored by the National Geographic Society in 2013 suggests that three-quarters of the hand stencils found on the walls of dozens of European caves were made by women, and that the paintings alongside them likely were as well.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: At 700 light years away, when it does finally go supernovae, it will have no effect on earth. As far as it disappearing from the Orion constellation, nothing is forever, not even the stars. The constellations we see now were not to be seen 10 or20,000* yrs ago because the earth was then in a different location in the galaxy as were the stars. If it does blow up I will count myself as lucky to able observe it and it’s expanding nebula. It would be a sight to see.

       

      *to pull a number out of my ass

      Reply
    80. 80.

      germy

      @Baud: Well, this is what happens when one comments without clicking on the link first.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Immanentize

      Report from one quiet nerd New Year’s.
      The Immp decided we had to watch Lord of the Rings so that he could set it up this:
      We started the second CD of Twin Towers (the second movie in the series) at exactly 10:56:08. This allowed Theoden, King of Rohan, to say,
      “And so it begins”
      exactly at the stroke of midnight (just as the Orcs and Uruk Hai charge at Helms Deep). It was perfectly timed and a perfect metaphor. We clinked our fine crystal glasses filled with good champagne. No gunfire at all, at least none heard over the battle….

      Then again, maybe you had to be there …

      Reply
    87. 87.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A Kansas police officer has resigned after he admitted to making up a story that a McDonald’s employee wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup, the police chief announced Monday.

      Brian Hornaday, the Herington police chief, said at a news conference that the now former officer “completely and solely fabricated” the allegations. Hornaday said the officer told him the incident was “meant to be a joke”.

      Hornaday did not name the 23-year-old officer, but said he had been with the department about two months after spending approximately five years in the Army.

      I know you all are every bit as surprised as I am.

      But he (the police cheif) told WIBW-TV that his reaction after the initial report was based on believing that a police officer has integrity “and it would be foolish of any law enforcement agency or professional to not take the word of their police officer until they can be proven otherwise”.

      Because everybody knows cops are truthful and honest to a fault.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Immanentize: That your son actually took the time to figure that out tells me he really needs to get back in school.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Talk about cold cases:

      A headless torso that was found in a remote cave in Idaho 40 years ago has finally been identified as belonging to an outlaw who killed his wife with an axe and was last seen after escaping from jail in 1916.

      Clark county sheriff Bart May said on Tuesday the cold case will remain open because investigators do not know who killed Joseph Henry Loveless. But they were able to notify one of Loveless’ surviving relatives, an 87-year-old grandson, of his fate.

      The mystery began in 1979, when a family hunting for arrowheads in Buffalo Cave near Dubois found remains wrapped in burlap and buried in a shallow grave. Few additional clues turned up until March 1991, when a girl exploring the same cave system found a mummified hand. Investigators found an arm and two legs nearby, also wrapped in burlap. Anthropology students and staffers from Idaho State University worked on the case. Experts from the Smithsonian Institution and the FBI were recruited to assist. But no other remains were found.

      The scientists were able to determine the man’s hair was reddish brown, that he was of European descent, that he may have been around 40 when he died, and that his body had been there for at least six months and possibly as long as 10 or more years. They weren’t able to tell what killed the man, though they could determine that his body was dismembered by a variety of sharp tools.

      Earlier this year ISU and Clark county authorities asked the DNA Doe Project for help. A nonprofit, it uses DNA testing to identify John and Jane Does – unidentified bodies – in hopes of returning remains to families.

      He was quite the winner this Joseph Henry Loveless:

      Loveless’s second wife, Agnes Octavia Caldwell Loveless, was murdered on 5 May 1916 by a man named Walt Cairns, according to news articles and a wanted poster created by local law enforcement at the time. But according to another local news article on Agnes’ funeral, one of her children said it was his father in jail for the murder, not Walt Cairns. The child also remarked that his dad would be escaping soon because he never stayed in jail long.

      The DNA Doe Project team unraveled the truth: Joseph Henry Loveless was born on 3 December 1870 in the Utah Territory to Mormon pioneers. He married twice – his first wife Harriett Jane Savage divorced him for “abandonment”, according to Salt Lake City court records – and became a bootlegger, counterfeiter and general outlaw in Idaho. Loveless used aliases including Walt Cairns and Charles Smith. He was notorious for escaping custody, Bingham Redgrave said, sawing through jail bars with a blade he kept in his shoe and once managing to stop a moving train.

      Investigators believe he died shortly after he escaped from the St Anthony jail on 18 May 1916, where he was being held for Agnes’ murder.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      For the New Year, I’d been thinking about taking some of Trump’s more ridiculous tweets or rants and rearranging them to form little poems that I could post on twitter. But I have discovered the flaw in my plan. I have to read the tweets or rants. I don’t think I can.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Kay

      As the country faces unprecedented rancor between the branches of government in the midst of impeachment proceedings, Chief Justice John Roberts urged his fellow federal judges Tuesday to promote confidence in the judiciary and maintain the public’s trust.
      Americans, Roberts said, have in the modern era come to “take democracy for granted,”

      Says the man who gutted a historic civil rights law protecting the right to vote, which, despite his arrogant and completely unsupported prediction that doing so would NOT have this effect, led to state law after state law designed to stop certain Americans from voting. He was proven wrong almost immediately- remove federal protections, some states will suppress AA votes and therefore AA political power.
      That’s his legacy. Voter suppression. He could not have been more wrong.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Kay

      and the chief justice lamented the fact that civic education has “fallen by the wayside.”

      Civics education- like how federal civil rights laws protect citizens from state laws that violate their rights. No matter which state they live in.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay:

      A federal judge formally blocked North Carolina’s new voter identification law on Tuesday, ruling that discriminatory intent was likely a motivating factor in how the measure was crafted.

      The decision from US district judge Loretta Biggs could have big consequences in North Carolina, a key state in the 2020 presidential election that is scheduled to hold its presidential primary on 3 March. Donald Trump carried the state in 2016, but Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, won in 2016, by just over 10,000 votes.

      This week’s ruling was a blow to state Republicans, who overrode a veto from Cooper to enact the law last year. The measure came two years after North Carolina’s previous voter ID law was struck down as part of a host of voting restrictions a federal appeals court said targeted African Americans “with almost surgical precision”. African Americans make up about one-fifth of registered voters in North Carolina. Turnout among African Americans dropped six percentage points from 2012 to 2016.

      Roberts would do well to read some of the opinions issued by the lower courts where actual facts are more important than philosophical purity.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      debbie

      @satby:

      I like that others not included in these pardons can still petition to have their records cleared. That sounds, I don’t know, almost enlightened.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      satby

      Was supposed to meet my dear friend for breakfast today, but had to cancel because I’ve caught whatever bug is going around. I’m going to try and shake it off by the weekend, because on Sunday I’m escorting the family of my young market assistants to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. Parents are probably as excited as the kids to see it; they’re ex Old Order Mennonites (horse and buggy variety) and were only schooled until the 8th grade. I’ll be subtly steering the group to exhibits on evolution 😉

      Reply

