Things are bad in Baghdad…

It’s always unfortunate when an incompetent malignant narcissist is in charge of a powerful country. Even a remarkably stupid and transparently corrupt leader can cause incalculable damage at home and abroad when backed by a pack of sniveling, careerist cowards.

But while Trump’s penchant for embracing tyrants and stiff-arming allies and general bumbling idiocy on the international stage has calamitously degraded U.S. prestige and endangered and/or killed vulnerable populations in the regrettable position of depending on U.S. protection, we’ve been lucky enough to avoid a major, organized and direct violent attack on the U.S. itself or its properties abroad.

Events like that are fraught no matter who’s in the White House, as the pressure toward bellicosity too often proves irresistible, even to ostensibly reasonable presidents. But it’s potentially catastrophic when the person making military decisions has the intellect and impulse control of a concussed cane toad licking its way out of an exploded meth trailer. Our luck in avoiding such a scenario may be running out:

BAGHDAD — Hundreds of angry supporters of an Iranian-backed militia shouting “Death to America” attempted to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, trapping diplomats inside in response to U.S. airstrikes that killed or wounded scores of militia fighters.

President Trump responded angrily Tuesday to the protesters’ action, charging that Iran was behind a deadly militia attack that led to the airstrikes and blaming Tehran for the embassy siege.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many,” Trump tweeted from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. “We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

The ill-fated misadventures of W. Bush and his cadre of foreign policy geniuses empowered the very Iranian-backed militias that are threatening the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. According to a WaPo phone alert I just received, the embassy has been breached, and U.S. diplomats are hiding in a safe room.

Let’s hope cooler heads prevail for their sakes — and ours. Because if anyone could out-do the ruinous stupidity and hubris of W. Bush, it’s Donald J. Trump.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Patricia Kayden

      Wouldn’t be surprised if Trump sends additional troops and we end up with Part Two of Bush’s unnecessary war on Iraq. Will end the same.

    4. 4.

      debbie

      Boy, this was crap news to wake up to. Trump’s incompetence has managed to bring  even Iran and Iraq together in common opposition to the U.S. There’s nothing he can’t do to fuck this nation over.

    5. 5.

      PaulWartenberg

      I’ve got a library worker who’s a Reservist currently deployed over in the Iraq/Kuwait area. The likelihood he’s going to get caught up in a shooting fight just went up big time. This is not good.

    8. 8.

      James E Powell

      The ill-fated misadventures of W. Bush and his cadre of foreign policy geniuses empowered the very Iranian-backed militias that are threatening the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

      Absolutely true. But only a very small percentage of Americans will see it that way. I predict that whatever bad things happen, Obama will be blamed.

    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Ohio Mom: IIRC, Bush-Cheney poured billions into building a fortress of an embassy, so hopefully it can withstand the assault.

    16. 16.

      japa21

      But it’s potentially catastrophic when the person making military decisions has the intellect and impulse control of a concussed cane toad licking its way out of an exploded meth trailer.

      Mrs. Japa always gets great enjoyment when I read her Betty Cracker quotes. This was no exception.

    18. 18.

      Viva BrisVegas

      Greetings from 2020 to all the Jackaltariat.

      May the New Year bring happiness and prosperity to everybody except Trump and his lackeys.

      May the next election clean out the white house stables. An augean task if ever there was one.

      Give a little thought to those of us suffering our first real Climate Change summer.

      Remember, in less than six months it will be your summer. Brace yourselves, it’s quite surprising how much of a country is flammable.

    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      This is a genuinely alarming and serious situation, and I have no business laughing, but JFC, Betty, you don’t make it easy:

      the person making military decisions has the intellect and impulse control of a concussed cane toad licking its way out of an exploded meth trailer.

    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @Viva BrisVegas: I’ve seen some horrifying images of the fires in Australia on Twitter — y’all are in my thoughts.

    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      aljazeera.com/news/2019/12/iraqi-protesters-attempt-storm-embassy-baghdad-191231090526066.html

      Dozens of protesters broke into the US embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday, smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.

      Witnesses reported [smoke?] rising from inside the compound and said they saw at least three US soldiers on the roof of the main building inside the embassy.

      More:
      US attacks Shia militia: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Russia, Israel react
      Are the US and Iran heading for a confrontation on Iraqi soil?
      US targets pro-Iran militia bases in Iraq, Syria raids

      It was not clear what caused the fire at the reception area near the parking lot.

      A man on a loudspeaker urged the protesters not to enter the compound, saying: “The message was delivered.”

      The US ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from the embassy.

      Earlier, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the embassy to decry US air attacks in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shia group.

      Shouting “Down, Down USA!” the crowd hurled water bottles and smashed security cameras outside the embassy grounds.

      Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi called on the protesters to leave the compound “immediately”.

      “We recall that any aggression or harassment of foreign embassies will be firmly prohibited by the security forces,” Abdul Mahdi’s office said several hours after the attack began.

      […]

      This sounds exactly like what happened in the late ’70s.

      Jimmy Carter is still around, if anyone sensible wants to ask him what he learned about his experiences…

      (sigh)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    22. 22.

      Immanentize

      @Another Scott:
      Just for those keeping score at home:
      We now conflate all Shia Militia with the phrase “Iran Aligned” or “Iran Supported.” That is the successful? result of our relationship with Saudi Arabia.

    23. 23.

      TS (the original)

      So all best wishes for the New Year from down under – it seems they will be needed.

      Meanwhile, I will never understand politicians spending millions around the country for 10 minutes of fireworks displays when most of our country is going up in flames. Surely just once, they could give the money to the victims of the fires, rather than watch it go up in smoke.

    24. 24.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Baud:

      According to the spreadsheet, Hillary gets embassy storming, while Obama is responsible for ebola and other infectious diseases.

      Oh, no.  Hillary only got the congressional investigations on the embassy storming.  It was about Obama, and that’s certainly how the base viewed it.  She was the stepping stone to get proof Obama deliberately allowed the ambassador to be killed because Obama is an America-hating Muslim.  When that didn’t happen, they branched off into Emails, which took hold much better because the NYT hates Hillary and was willing to push the story endlessly no matter how boring and unsubstantiated it was.

    25. 25.

      gene108

      @Shalimar:

      So we get to see how Benghazi would have played out with a bellicose idiot in charge.

      Nope.

      Democrats are too professional to immediately politicize an international issue, like Republicans did with Rice’s comments a day or two after the Benghazi attack, as facts were still being gathered

      Downside of being the good guys

    26. 26.

      debbie

      @JPL:
      I’m listening to a BBC interview. Apparently, the U.S. ambassador was never at the embassy. Also, the interviewee insists the protestors haven’t gotten past the reception area and that this was not a spontaneous demonstration.

    28. 28.

      gene108

      @Another Scott:

      Thought Trump said we’re withdrawing from the area.

      Another lie.

      Russia’s foreign ministry on Monday described the “exchange of strikes” between Hezbollah and US forces in Iraq as “unacceptable”, and called for restraint from both sides.

      Russia gets to be the voice of reason.

      Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he congratulated US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “on the important operation by the United States against Iran and its proxies in the region”.

      In his remarks, Netanyahu praised the US for “important action against Iran and its militias in the Persian Gulf region,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

      While we carry out Likud’s dirty work

      aljazeera.com/news/2019/12/attacks-shia-militias-reactions-region-191230175140132.html?utm_source=we…

    29. 29.

      Ken

      @gene108: Democrats are too professional to immediately politicize an international issue

      True that. We’ll have to wait for Trump to blurt out a confession while bragging how well his phone call with Putin went.

    30. 30.

      Barbara

      @debbie: It sounds like there has been a strategic response by the Iraqi government, to appease people who are angry that US is using Iraq as a staging ground for military actions.  Apparently, the entire “green” zone is normally heavily secured,  but protesters entered the area with no security in sight.  Only a few hours later did Iraqi police or security show up, perhaps because protesters didn’t heed calls to stay out of the embassy.   Responding to a protest in Iraq is infinitely trickier than responding to actions in Syria.   Other people think a lot more strategically than Trump does, an obvious understatement.

    33. 33.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo expat)

      As this is an open thread, Happy New Year from Japan. May 2020 prove brighter for us all!

      Many thanks to all the BJ jackals. As a mostly lurker, I want to delurk to say how much I appreciate this community.

    40. 40.

      PAM Dirac

      @japa21:

       

      Mrs. Japa always gets great enjoyment when I read her Betty Cracker quotes.

      Yes, I didn’t need to look up to the header to know where this gem came from.

    42. 42.

      MJS

      Hold on. Trump is expecting Iraq to protect the embassy? Didn’t we learn from Benghazi that the proper response to such a situation is to scramble troops from hundreds of miles away who have no hope of reaching the location in a timely fashion? When do the hearings begin? I want to see Pompeo grilled for 12 hours.

    45. 45.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: One can blame trump for a lot of things but in this case it was all W’s doing. Iraq has always been predominantly Shiite and it was completely foreseeable that any elections would be dominated by Shiite candidates who would be all too likely to align with Iran and that is exactly what happened.

      Remember the Surge? That was in response to attacks from Sunni militias against the by then Shiite Iraqi govt. We bribed the Sunni leaders to not attack and they didn’t. Until the money ran out anyway. I suspect most of them are now under the umbrella of Islamic State.

    46. 46.

      germy

      I made a bet with a friend that even though the entire staff of the US embassy in Baghdad was evacuated this morning, the compound breached and run over by Hezbollah, potus would start his morning tweeting about his impeachment. I won. t.co/F2T2YqjJ6C

      — toomas hendrik ilves (@IlvesToomas) December 31, 2019

    48. 48.

      Jay C

      @Immanentize

      Actually, it seems Trump’s quotes about the Baghdad embassy situation have been to simply blame “Iran” for everything: it’s obviously the Admin’s one-boogeyman-fits-all response…..

    50. 50.

      trollhattan

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      What little I’ve heard from Iraqi journalists indicates this event is an Iranian production and I suspect is their attempt at spinning up a proxy war v the US on Iraqi soil.

      We’re too smart to fall for that!

      Right?

    51. 51.

      feebog

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I’m quite sure Iran has more than just a hand in this.  The question is whether the situation gets completely out of hand and the Shitgibbon decides the New Year is a good time to declare war on Iran.  He will have Israel and Saudi Arabia egging him on.  Plus the added bonus of a distraction from his impeachment trial.

    54. 54.

      Joe Falco

      I bet you the Republicans will take a page out of the NRA’s playbook and warn that “we must not politicize this horrible event” because they are as shameless as they are corrupt.

    56. 56.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Betty Cracker:

      IIRC, Bush-Cheney poured billions into building a fortress of an embassy, so hopefully it can withstand the assault.

      Yes, they poured billions from our treasury. Who knows where it landed, though. Recall, the contractors built showers that weren’t safe to shower in due to risk of shocks from poor electrician work.

    60. 60.

      clay

      @debbie: Are you kidding? For Trump, the only thing worse than CNN talking about him, is CNN not talking about him.

    62. 62.

      chopper

      @feebog:

      nope. as much as he talks tough, trump is deathly afraid of an actual shooting war, because he’s afraid that if it goes badly he comes off as a loser.

      if anything he’ll launch a few cruise missiles at some bullshit target (after letting russia know, who will inform iran to clear the area out) and strut around like he’s fucking john rambo. maybe he’ll invite what’s his fuck face the murdering navy seal to hold his hand when he gives the official order.

