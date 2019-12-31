On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Good Morning, Everyone!
This last day of 2019, we’re off to Brazil! What a treat, and there’s more coming next year.
Have a safe and enjoyable New Year, 2020 will be a hard slog to push these bastards out and to accommodate to what we don’t succeed in.
After we left Dakar, we sailed for four days across the Atlantic and landed in Recife, Brazil, where it was unbelievably hot. We did a walking tour there. The city has the oldest synagogue in the Americas, but I don’t seem to have taken a picture of it. Then we went to Rio, which has an absolutely gorgeous harbor. You sail past all these islands. It was foggy, which made it even lovelier, but also made it impossible to see the statue of Christ the Redeemer. (To be perfectly truthful, I think a giant statue of Jesus is tacky. YMMV).
The guide talked a lot about carnival, stressing it as central to their culture. This giant rooster is apparently a carnival symbol. Who knew?
The walking tour took us along the harbor and then down this long pedestrian street where she said everything happened. The houses are charmingly pastel.
The first think you see when you get off the ship in Rio is these wall paintings. Rio encourages street art like this and sees it as beautification.
The building on the left that looks like a pyramid is a cathedral. It was designed to look like Inca buildings. The bell tower is to the right.
We took a walking tour in Rio and saw many lovely buildings. This is the Municipal Theater, which is modeled after the opera house in Paris.
