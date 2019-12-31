On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

After we left Dakar, we sailed for four days across the Atlantic and landed in Recife, Brazil, where it was unbelievably hot. We did a walking tour there. The city has the oldest synagogue in the Americas, but I don’t seem to have taken a picture of it. Then we went to Rio, which has an absolutely gorgeous harbor. You sail past all these islands. It was foggy, which made it even lovelier, but also made it impossible to see the statue of Christ the Redeemer. (To be perfectly truthful, I think a giant statue of Jesus is tacky. YMMV).