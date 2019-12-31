Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

My Sinuses Done Blowed Up

      Another Scott

      Azelastin HCl does wonders for me. I would get sinus infections every winter before I started using it.

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.
      (Hmm. No tabs visible in the Comment box again – defaulting to Text mode.)

      Mike in NC

      After living on a golf course with a million pine trees for 12 years, I no longer get an annual sinus infection from pollen that my doctor always treated with antibiotics. Yay, me.

      NotMax

      Stuffed up sinuses (as opposed to a real infection) and post-nasal drip? Welcome to my world.

      Expelled enough stuff out the nostrils earlier today to make my father’s sinuses open up.

      trollhattan

      Decided one of several things robbing me of sleep was sinuses, so I’m repeating junior high and am in year three of allergy shots, plus nightly saline irrigation before bed.
      It’s helping, that’s all I can say. Plus, the scratch tests may help discover things planted in the yard that contribute to the problem. For me: goodbye lawn, and good riddance. I can’t legit cut down the neighbors’ sycamores, though.

      Martin

      I have a similar problem. Aggressively treat the allergies, go to sudafed as soon as the sinuses start to get congested. I do the fake sudafed since the real stuff turns my anxiety up to 11.

      And lots of hot beverages. And I’ll sleep in the recliner just to stay somewhat inclined when I’m struggling with the congestion. Haven’t had an infection in 6 years now.

      SWMBO

      Have you tried black eyed peas?  It seems to loosen the congestion some. Also pineapple juice helps with the post nasal cough too. Stay away from milk/dairy for a while. We use generic musinex at the first sign of drippiness. Good luck.

