In case you were wondering, I have been battling a sinus infection for about 4 days. You all are in good hands, though.
Fuck Trump.
by John Cole| 13 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
In case you were wondering, I have been battling a sinus infection for about 4 days. You all are in good hands, though.
Fuck Trump.
Another Scott
Azelastin HCl does wonders for me. I would get sinus infections every winter before I started using it.
Good luck!
Cheers,
Scott.
(Hmm. No tabs visible in the Comment box again – defaulting to Text mode.)
Ruckus
And I’ve got both 2 min after you.
ruemara
Wow, I’m sorry.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
I think I’ve come down with a sinus infection too. Sudafed has worked wonders for me, John
Mike in NC
After living on a golf course with a million pine trees for 12 years, I no longer get an annual sinus infection from pollen that my doctor always treated with antibiotics. Yay, me.
MobiusKlein
Fuck Trump also.
NotMax
Stuffed up sinuses (as opposed to a real infection) and post-nasal drip? Welcome to my world.
Expelled enough stuff out the nostrils earlier today to make my father’s sinuses open up.
trollhattan
Decided one of several things robbing me of sleep was sinuses, so I’m repeating junior high and am in year three of allergy shots, plus nightly saline irrigation before bed.
It’s helping, that’s all I can say. Plus, the scratch tests may help discover things planted in the yard that contribute to the problem. For me: goodbye lawn, and good riddance. I can’t legit cut down the neighbors’ sycamores, though.
At midnight, it’ll be 2020, 24 hours to go. I wanna be sedated.
Martin
I have a similar problem. Aggressively treat the allergies, go to sudafed as soon as the sinuses start to get congested. I do the fake sudafed since the real stuff turns my anxiety up to 11.
And lots of hot beverages. And I’ll sleep in the recliner just to stay somewhat inclined when I’m struggling with the congestion. Haven’t had an infection in 6 years now.
NotMax
it’ll be 2020
The Year of Hindsight?
;)
SWMBO
Have you tried black eyed peas? It seems to loosen the congestion some. Also pineapple juice helps with the post nasal cough too. Stay away from milk/dairy for a while. We use generic musinex at the first sign of drippiness. Good luck.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings