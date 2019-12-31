In 1939, the Soviet Union formally allied with Nazi Germany and agreed on how to split up the countries located between them. Immediately after, Germany invaded Poland. It is generally thought to be the beginning of World War II. Russia did not acknowledge the existence of the secret protocol on dividing Europe until 1989.

But that is not what Vladimir Putin wants you to believe. No, it was dastardly France, United Kingdom, the United States, and others who joined up with Hitler first at Munich, leaving the poor Soviet Union with no choice! Putin has mentioned this in several speeches, and in the last several weeks, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has joined in.

The notorious August 23, 1939 Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact was not what triggered World War II. The date for the attack on Poland on September 1 had been designated by Hitler in the Fall Weiss directive on April 10, 1939. pic.twitter.com/1a8lc51lzm — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 30, 2019

It was the Munich Betrayal that was a prelude to World War II. The Munich Agreement by Nazi Germany, the UK, France and Italy not only deformed the entire system of international relations, but marked the beginning of the invasion and re-division of Europe. pic.twitter.com/X40YsnDuiJ — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 30, 2019

On April 17, 1939 the Soviet Union once again proposed signing a comprehensive agreement with security guarantees – a proposal that was declined by its Western partners and rejected by the Baltic countries, which categorically refused to participate in any plans against Germany. pic.twitter.com/IAgRkLnW67 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 30, 2019

At the same time Hitler’s war machine was created with the assistance of leading American companies like #GeneralElectric, #GeneralMotors, #Ford and others. The pro-Nazi German American Bund promoted a view of Hitler without any obstacles in the US in the pre-war period. pic.twitter.com/uhSMCLj2Fj — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 30, 2019

Dear Ambassador, do you really think that you know about history any more than you do about diplomacy? https://t.co/q6IQuwwX1Z — Russian Embassy, PL (@rusemb_pl) December 30, 2019

The nations Russia has accused of starting World War II are pushing back.

Statement by the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki. pic.twitter.com/l0Y2ApEhd9 — Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) December 29, 2019

❝This year, we will commemorate not only 1989, but also the 80 years of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact and the organization of Nazi and Soviet occupations of Europe which occurred simultaneously and successively.❞



￼➖ @JY_LeDrian — France Diplomacy🇫🇷 (@francediplo_EN) December 31, 2019

The position of Federal government is clear: Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact served to prepare the criminal war of aggression executed by national-socialist Germany against Poland. Jointly with Germany, USSR participated in forceful partition of Poland. https://t.co/yRDZmUQTOG — LT MFA StratCom (@LT_MFA_Stratcom) December 31, 2019

And, of course, a lot more from amateur and professional historians on Twitter. If you ever wanted to learn more about the beginnings of World War II, this is your big chance.

It’s hard to know what is motivating this propaganda storm from Russia. Here’s a person I trust.

I presume this is largely for internal consumption. It is hard to believe that he expects to be taken seriously elsewhere. When Russia wants to use WW2 to gain friends tends to divert attention to its sacrifices post-Barbarossa and away from culpability for war's origins. — Lawrence Freedman (@LawDavF) December 31, 2019

That’s a little unclear, but I think the second sentence is intended to say that when Russia wants to use WW2 to gain friends, it usually talks about its sacrifices rather than the war’s origins.

There is speculation, as you see in the Dalsjö tweet, that it’s in preparation for some sort of military action from Russia. I tend to doubt that – Russia doesn’t need that kind of trouble right now. OTOH, Putin has been feeling cocky about his new weapons designed to deter the United States.