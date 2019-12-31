Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Jesus Wept

White evangelicals are a fucking plague and scourge. Look at this fucking poll, just look at it:

I guess hating LGBTQ people, the poors, liberals and city dwellers isn’t enough hate for these hateful fuckers. Their hate has no boundaries, it is as deep as it is wide. They hate individually, and when they gather in their megachurches, they hate in unison. Today, they hate the immigrants. Tomorrow, who knows what their imaginary sky king and the fucking grifters who channel His message will tell them to hate. All I know is that when their pastor tells them who to hate, they’ll hate that person or group long and hard.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    125Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Tomorrow, who knows what their imaginary sky king and the fucking grifters who channel His message will tell them to hate.

      The Democratic nominee for president of the United States.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MattF

      The point about hating who their pastor says to hate is true. My encounters with WEPs generally ended up there— ‘Pastor says XXX’, and that’s all there is to say.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Comrade Scrutinizer

      The group labeled “Evangelical Christians” have nothing to do with Christianity or evangelism. They are a white supremacist group who hide behind a religious label to obscure and obfuscate their beliefs. They use “freedom of religion” as a screen to stifle criticism. Matthew 7:15-20 applies here. This is a secular group with secular aims, and they need to be confronted as such. Religious arguments don’t apply, and only confuse the issue.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Hildebrand

      ”You can safely assume you’ve created God in your own image when it turns out that God hates all the same people you do.” – Anne Lamott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      germy

      From the thread below:

      If kicking God out of schools is the primary cause of school shootings, what is the cause of church shootings?

      — David James Peterson (@DavidJPeterson) December 30, 2019

      Reply
    9. 9.

      germy

      Remember the “Jesus with suitcases” meme from the conservatives? They cropped and distorted the original meaning of the photo:

      This is the story (and original photo) behind the disgusting Instagram post by our President. t.co/Wu1XkDXyD7— David James Peterson (@DavidJPeterson) December 29, 2019

      Reply
    10. 10.

      joel hanes

      They feel strongly that their way of life is the only good and right way to live, and that their tribe comprises the only true Americans.   All others are wrong and bad.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ruckus

      And what is the point of it all?

      Someone has to be getting something out of it and to me it looks like money for the grifting evangelical leaders. Of course creating hate and devision has been a power and money trip for many throughout history. And now we have a political party that does exactly the same thing and willingly accepts the same people because that political party is/has become primarily exactly the same, only wanting power and money above all else, good government and democracy be damned.

      It’s no wonder they idolize the nazi party, they are two peas in the same pod.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      PenAndKey

      Today, they hate the immigrants. Tomorrow, who knows what their imaginary sky king and the fucking grifters who channel His message will tell them to hate.

      That’s easy, and they’ve already started. Their next target is the homeless. They’re already talking among themselves about rounding them up and putting them in federal camps. Hell, based on what I’ve seen on Fox News and heard through the local grapevine it’s not a stretch to think it’s only a matter of time until some genius decides all homeless people need to be ID’d with a black triangle.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      glory b

      @germy: I’m not on Instagram, so I’m not sure of Trump’s meaning, but I’ve seen that before and know the passage it references is this: “Come to Me all who labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest… For My yoke is easy to bear, and the burden I give you is light.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Richard Guhl

      The white evangelical churches are the descendants of the ones that vociferously defended slavery and secession. Just google Waco lynching and look at all the grinning white faces.

      A certain first century Jew observed that a bad/evil tree cannot bear good fruit.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Barbara

      Megachurches are masking the material decline in church attendance among all populations but especially young people.   Please remember that “Evangelical” is a self-assigned category, and that the bigger the delta between the entire sample and Evangelicals means that they aren’t just outlier in their views, but increasingly marginal in numbers.  Of course,  they aren’t marginal enough to ignore, and actually predominate in some places.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Brachiator

      White evangelicals are a fucking plague and scourge. Look at this fucking poll, just look at it

      The poll shows a shift towards fear and nationalism by many groups.  Trump and the GOP have tapped into and exploited a viciousness that did not exist to the same degree 5 or ten years ago.  More people were neutral to or supportive of DACA, for example. And I don’t think many people thought much about the nuances of family based immigration programs.

      I haven’t had a chance to look at the entire article, but I am curious who the “next most conservative group” is.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      This gives me some hope:

      For the first time “No Religion” has topped a survey of Americans’ religious identity, according to a new analysis by a political scientist. The non-religious edged out Catholics and evangelicals in the long-running General Social Survey. …23.1% of Americans now claim no religion. Catholics came in at 23.0%, and evangelicals were at 22.5%.

      When I was a child, religious “nones” were 5% in that same long-running survey.
      Reply
    20. 20.

      germy

      @glory b:

      I’m not on Instagram, so I’m not sure of Trump’s meaning,

      They cropped the photo so that only Jesus with the suitcases was visible, and captioned it  “Obama kicked me out!”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      germy

      @PenAndKey:  I saw a photo of some policemen posing and grinning with homeless peoples’ signs they’d confiscated.  They made one big poster out of all the signs.  Sadly, many of the signs said “God Bless”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @germy:

      “Obama kicked me out!”

      Good.  I don’t want the US government or American culture to be friendly to hate-based religions.  I don’t want ‘Jesus made me do it’ to be a valid justification for any government action.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      ThresherK

      @Barbara: “Of course, Hillary Clinton voters aren’t marginal enough to ignore, and actually predominate in some places.”*

      The distortion of reality as covered by our media leaders holds true for “real American voters” as it does for “real Christians”. FTFNYT will stop their Cletus safaris when they stop their Evangelical Crusades.

      (*Hate to explain my own joke but: I’m not insulting you, rather I’m commenting on our press corps.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      danielx

      Tomorrow, who knows what their imaginary sky king and the fucking grifters who channel His message will tell them to hate. All I know is that when their pastor tells them who to hate, they’ll hate that person or group long and hard.

      If not tomorrow, then soon: anyone not willing to plummet to their knees in awe of the awesomeness of Donald Trump. Never mind that constitutes the majority of Americans.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Roger Moore

      @Betty Cracker:

      It’s encouraging, but there’s one problem: no religion is growing primarily at the expense of mainline Protestants.  Evangelicals and Catholics have both declined a bit since the Reagan era, but it’s only by a few percent.  In contrast, Mainline Protestants have cratered from up around 30% in the 1970s to barely above 10% today.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      PenAndKey

      @Betty Cracker: I grew up nominally Catholic but stopped attending church when my parents moved us to a new town. Both my brother and I are stongly in the scientific worldview atheist camp now. My wife? she grew up an a household where religious stories and beliefs weren’t really a point of discussion, to the point where when she took a university course on mythology her professors was amazed that anyone could take the course not knowing the standard biblical stories.

      We now have two kids of our own. They’re both growing up a second generation atheists. Not because I’m pushing them towards the view, but because we never treat religious beliefs as any different than the stories of Hercules or Thor. As the millennial and later generations continue to not pass on religious traditions the percentage of nones is only going to increase.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Mike in NC

      We were introduced to some white evangelicals when we moved to this development over ten years ago. Quickly learned to avoid them (assuming they are still around/alive). Nothing good about people who believe in a literal interpretation of the bible, and that the earth is 6000 years old, and that Jesus rode to Sunday school on the back of a dinosaur. Apparently Fat Bastard and Mike Dense have hired hundreds of these folks to destroy our government (Barr, Pompeo, etc.). Also, too: FOX News talking heads.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Another Scott

      Nancy LeTourneau at WaMo is again channeling the FPers here:

      […]

      Initially we heard a lot about Barr being part of a group of Republicans who are dedicated to the concept of a “unitary executive.” That was affirmed by the attorney general’s recent speech to the Federalist Society. It was, however, Barr’s speech at Notre Dame that led many of us to look at little deeper into what motivates this attorney general. He blamed “secularists” for moral chaos and posited that “free government was only suitable and sustainable for a religious people.” Stewart and Fredrickson point out that these views are foundational for Barr.

      This form of “religious liberty” is not a mere side issue for Mr. Barr, or for the other religious nationalists who have come to dominate the Republican Party. Mr. Barr has made this clear. All the problems of modernity — “the wreckage of the family,” “record levels of depression and mental illness,” “drug addiction” and “senseless violence” — stem from the loss of a strict interpretation of the Christian religion.

      As Joan Walsh recently pointed out, a look at Barr’s history demonstrates that he has been “neck-deep in extremist Catholic institutions.” One of the more interesting is the Catholic Information Center.

      As recently as 2017, he was on the board of directors of the DC-based Catholic Information Center, led by the ultraright and secretive group Opus Dei. He’s not alone in being tied to that center. Its board includes the Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone is a former board member. “The small center—its members and its leaders—continue to have an outsize impact on policy and politics,” The Washington Post wrote this year.

      Larry Kudlow is another fan of the center. Its longtime president, Father John McCloskey, converted Kudlow from Judaism when he was struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. “I’d like to unleash him on Capitol Hill,” Kudlow told The Washington Times in 2001. “A few doses of Father McCloskey, and we’ll turn this country around. In some ways, the Catholic Church has fallen short in its evangelizing mission, and I think Father John is awakening that.” McCloskey also baptized modern ultraright stalwarts like former Kansas senator Sam Brownback and über–GOP fixer Newt Gingrich, whose wife is now the ambassador to the Vatican. (I kid you not.)

      McCloskey left the center in 2003 after two credible allegations of abusing women who went to him for pastoral advice, and the center settled at least one of the complaints for almost a million dollars.

      Reading the Washington Post article Walsh linked to about the Catholic Information Center, it became clear that this group appears to be the Catholic version of the Protestant group Jeff Sharlet wrote about in his book, “The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power.” It is especially worth noting that the Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo serves on the board of the Catholic Information Center. He is the person featured in a Washington Post report by Robert O’Harrow and Shawn Boberg titled “A conservative activist’s behind-the-scenes campaign to remake the nation’s courts.” All of those extremist judges being nominated by Trump and rushed through confirmation by McConnell are being fed into the system by Leonard Leo, who joins Barr in being affiliated with an extremist Catholic organization.

      […]

      Scary stuff.

      TJ, being a student of history and having knowledge of the religious wars in Europe, warned us about this:

      Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between Man & his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legitimate powers of government reach actions only, & not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should “make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,” thus building a wall of separation between Church & State. Adhering to this expression of the supreme will of the nation in behalf of the rights of conscience, I shall see with sincere satisfaction the progress of those sentiments which tend to restore to man all his natural rights, convinced he has no natural right in opposition to his social duties.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      ThresherK

      @Barbara: We aren’t. ETA: Just the fact that you’re a regular in this space shows you (the individual you) aren’t.

      But too much of Your Daily Paper and My Local TV is made up of assignment editors and managing editors who take NYT as the Paper of Record (If A Bit Too Liberal) and Fox News as legitimate.

      It infects everything.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Betty Cracker: If they go from being hateful Christians to hateful atheists, it does no good. And the prominent names in the New Atheism all went in heavily for anti-Muslim xenophobia. I tend to think theology isn’t the fundamental issue here.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      @PenAndKey: My husband and I raised our kid as a second-generation atheist too, and in school, she ran into the same issue your wife did — she didn’t always immediately identify Christian motifs in literature, art, etc. In retrospect, we should have probably schooled her a bit more on that. We didn’t shield her from it, and we did talk about it some, especially since the rest of the family are Christians and we celebrate Christian holidays in the cultural sense. But it turns out it really is useful to have a grounding in the stories when you analyze Western art and literature.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      West of the Rockies

      @Comrade Scrutinizer:

      I disagree.  You’re being too reductionist.  These evangelicals also worship wealth (prosperity gospel).  And they do worship a weird form of God–as the all-powerfyl, angry, “righteous” judgmental sky daddy who will smite their enemies.  They truly believe they are the chosen few, the born-again golden babies.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JanieM

      @Mike in NC:

      people who believe in a literal interpretation of the bible

      It’s beyond me how anyone can be so stupid as to believe that there can be just one “literal” interpretation of anything, never mind the Bible. I wouldn’t trust them to take my trash out. That they’re now, in effect, running the country is something I have to get used to all over again every time I get out of bed in the morning.

      Martin Luther has a lot to answer for. ;-)

      Then again, they don’t really give a flying banana about the Bible. If they did, each little pastor’s flock would be fighting with all the other pastors’ flocks about whose interpretation was really the one and only right one.

      Edited to get rid of unnecessary tags. Still getting used to the new system….

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ruckus

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Because people are self interested first and foremost. It’s called survival. And not everyone sees that if we all survive together it’s better.

      And conservatives seem to all fit into that glove like it was made for them. They hate because someone else might be getting something they aren’t, some special privilege, like being bussed to a far better school.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Humdog

      @Roger Moore

      You may have old news here. I just read yesterday, and will try to find, that Evangelical numbers are down to 15% of the population while mainline Protestants are around 14%.

      However, Evangelical vote percentage is about 25%, higher in many locales where people are scarce. About the only thing that they are faithful about, voting.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Betty Cracker

      @Matt McIrvin: No argument from me about the “New Atheists,” some of whom are misogynist pricks in addition to being Islamophobes. But my sense is they’re a tiny percentage of people who identify as atheist and not all that influential among nonbelievers.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      ThresherK

      I have seen some would-be meme images on Twitter where a subset of people idolize Barr the way that one hack cartoonist draws Trump as a beefcake superhero.

      What are Barr-worshippers going to do when Trump throws Barr under the bus? When the shit hits the fan they’ll have to make a choice. I don’t expect sense, but I want to see their faces, like when one pretends to throw a tennis ball and a dog can’t find it.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      West of the Rockies

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Perhaps they’re getting warm fuzzies about how awesome they are for being “God’s Own”.  My sister is/was a prosperity gospel mega-church goer with Saddleback Church (Rick Warren, the guy who delivered Obama’s first inauguration prayer).

      She and her husband took great pride in thinking themselves awesome.  True story:  Warren announced that the Christmas service would be broadcast live.  He said, and I quote, “We need the beautiful people to sit up front by the cameras.  You duds will have to sit in the back.”  My sister, of course, thought they were among the pretty-prettys.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ruckus

      @Roger Moore:

      Protestant religions were founded because the previous religions were too controlling and demanding. They came about because a lot of people wanted something not quite so stringent. They attracted people who were willing to question, not willing to blindly obey. Which of course is a perfect group to be attracted to conservative politics and more stringent religions.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Hungry Joe

      @Betty Cracker:  Of that 23.1 percent claiming “no religion,” how many (I always wonder) simply mean “religious/believer but no longer affiliated with a particular church”? Because no way are 23.1 percent of Americans atheists; I’ve seen stats indicating that (declared) atheists comprise 5-10 percent.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Brachiator

      @Matt McIrvin:

      And the prominent names in the New Atheism all went in heavily for anti-Muslim xenophobia. I tend to think theology isn’t the fundamental issue here.

      New Atheism. Is that like New Coke? I’ve never been much of a believer, but never much cared for any notions to herd atheists, or to make them into any kind of sect or “community.”

      Also, for example, I could never abide libertarian atheists.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Hildebrand

      @JanieM: Don’t hang literalism on Luther – that is most definitely a 19th century reactionary freakout over modernity and Continental theologians (mostly German) who argued that the Bible must be read like any historical text – taking historical and literary contexts into account.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Betty Cracker

      @Hungry Joe: Here’s Pew Research, which is a different study from the one cited above:

      The religious landscape of the United States continues to change at a rapid clip. In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade. Meanwhile, the religiously unaffiliated share of the population, consisting of people who describe their religious identity as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular,” now stands at 26%, up from 17% in 2009.

      I think you’re probably right about the percentage of people who say straight up that they’re atheists; there’s still a bit of a stigma attached to that.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Matt McIrvin: No, it isn’t. A friend and I got into an argument about Richard Dawkins. I said he was an asshole. My friend said he was just trying to “give us the tools with which to defend ourselves.” I replied I felt no need to defend my atheism by attacking other’s beliefs and that Dawkins was just another proselytizing asshole.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I recall a lit professor talking about teaching Marvell’s “To His Coy Mistress,” which includes “I would love you ten years before the flood.” He was taken aback the first time a student asked, “What flood?”

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Brachiator

      @Betty Cracker:

      But it turns out it really is useful to have a grounding in the stories when you analyze Western art and literature.

      One of the best college courses I had was “Literary Use of the Bible,” which focused exactly on the types of issues you raise.  Of course, I also was interested in the larger idea of myths and literature, stuff like Northrop Frye’s “Anatomy of Criticism,” etc.

      Oddly enough, much of my early interest in this was fueled by comic books and Greek/Roman/Norse mythology.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Amir Khalid

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I agree that religion is not the fundamental problem. People all too often look to religious scripture, or whatever is authoritative in their culture, to justify what they really believe and do, rather than to guide them towards what is right. From what I’ve seen of New Atheists, they believe their atheism makes them superior to the white Christians they came from, let alone nonwhite heathen.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Humdog:  Yeah, for a while the loss was mostly in the old mainline denominations, but evangelicals are having a terrible time retaining the young because youth associate evangelicals mostly with homophobia, which they do not go for. That *is* a hopeful sign. Not sure it correlates with anti-racism though.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      West of the Rockies

      @Betty Cracker:

      I will say this… I can see how an atheist would detest violent fundamentalists of any religion, and Islamic fundamentalists have “enjoyed” a lot of press since about 2001.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      jimmiraybob

      I guess hating LGBTQ people, the poors, liberals and city dwellers isn’t enough hate for these hateful fuckers.

      Basically, they despise anything to do with American liberal constitutional democracy with all of its promise of egalitarianism and social, political and religious pluralism.  Literally, they officially hate the world and the secularism that being in the world entails.

      Take for instance the idea of constitutional rights not being limited to white evangelicals waiting for the Jesus train to take them to their rightful golden mansion in the sky.

      I’d be keeping a close eye on Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights.  This smacks of a roll back to the Old Testament concept of limited rights in accordance with the white European Jehovah.  Fun fact, there was a time when America was great when, in some colonies, their published law concerning capital crimes was to quote Biblical ‘thou shalt be put to death’ passages as would be appropriate.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      JanieM

      @Hildebrand: It was mostly a joke, and maybe unclear.  I didn’t mean to hang literalism on Luther, I meant to hang on him the notion that everyone should be able to read the Bible on their own. I stick by my utter bemusement (to put it politely) that the people who believe this sh!t don’t see the contradiction in the notion that everyone gets to read the Bible, but there’s only one true reading of it. Again, I wish they’d just fight with each other about it and leave the rest of us alone.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Brachiator

      @Amir Khalid:

      Is that two categories, or one?

      Comic books, probably a genre. Greek/Roman/Norse mythology is a category.

      I read all kinds of comics, from superhero stuff to Richie Rich and Classics Illustrated.  Some novels, like I think, “Ivanhoe,” I first new from a comics version.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Roger Moore

      @Matt McIrvin:

      If they go from being hateful Christians to hateful atheists, it does no good. And the prominent names in the New Atheism all went in heavily for anti-Muslim xenophobia.

      You have a point here, but I think the “New Atheists” are largely irrelevant.  They exist and have a platform, but they represent only a tiny sliver of the people reporting “no religion”.  As far as I can tell, most of the people who report “no religion” are rejecting membership in an organized denomination rather than rejecting all religious belief.  Even among actual atheists, there are far more people who just don’t care about belief one way or another than ones who actively hate on religion.

      That’s not to say the hateful beliefs of the New Atheists should be ignored.  Anyone preaching hate is dangerous and deserves to be watched.  But they aren’t leading a broad anti-religious movement; they’re leading a tiny sliver of what is probably the least organized part of American religious life.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      West of the Rockies

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Catholicism led to my agnostic-leaning-atheism stance, too.  I can recall in 5th grade listening to the nun discussing Noah and realizing it sounded like hog spittle high-lighting a vengeful, sociopathic god.  (At 11, I would have used different words, of course.)

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Roger Moore

      @Humdog:

      You may have old news here. I just read yesterday, and will try to find, that Evangelical numbers are down to 15% of the population while mainline Protestants are around 14%.

      I’m going off the link Betty Cracker provided, which is based on the Pew General Social Survey.  Pew is the gold standard for this kind of stuff, though if I understand correctly the chart Betty linked to was based on somebody else’s processing of Pew’s data.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Brachiator

      @Ruckus:

      Protestant religions were founded because the previous religions were too controlling and demanding. They came about because a lot of people wanted something not quite so stringent.

      Uh, no. Puritans thought that other denominations were not strict enough.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      germy

      @Matt McIrvin:

      evangelicals are having a terrible time retaining the young

      Which explains why those megachurch services are so busy with loud crappy rock music.

      I see TV commercials for an evangelical church in our area, and the pastor or whatever he is actually rides a motorcycle onstage.  And of course, loud hard rock with cymbals crashing and guitars blazing.

      I would never attend, but would advise anyone who did to bring earplugs.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Roger Moore

      @West of the Rockies:

      I can see how an atheist would detest violent fundamentalists of any religion, and Islamic fundamentalists have “enjoyed” a lot of press since about 2001.

      That’s not what’s going on with the New Atheists, though.  The ones I’ve paid attention to are tarring all Muslims with the beliefs of the most extreme fundamentalists, claiming Muslims are incapable of participating in a modern democracy, etc.  They are clearly treating Islam as fundamentally different (and worse) than other religions.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Hildebrand

      @JanieM: Yep – the biggest problem with fundamentalists is their inability to have an actual conversation about, well, anything.  I used to teach an ‘Intro to Religion’ class at a university in Texas – a general survey course about the major world religions – and the worst students to have in class were fundamentalists and right-wing Catholics.  Mainline Protestants, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, most Atheists/Agnostics  – awesome to have in class, great discussions, big questions, and a lot of willingness to be open to differences of opinion and going in new directions.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      trollhattan

      @germy:

      “The Righteous Gemstones” is a documentary, down to the matching white Range Rovers and jets.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      germy

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Speak American, dammit. Like Jesus did.

      My wife and I like watching the TV comedy Superstore.

      A regular character is an evangelical.  One day he’s in the breakroom talking to the other employees about Jesus and all the troubles he endured:  “It wasn’t easy for a white man in the middle east!”

      Reply
    85. 85.

      trollhattan

      @Hildebrand:

      “Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the [Republican] party, and they’re sure trying to do so, it’s going to be a terrible damn problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can’t and won’t compromise. I know, I’ve tried to deal with them.”
      –Barry Goldwater

      When Barry was right, he was right.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      grandpa john

      Also you can add verses 21-23 to complete the description of fate of these false Christians who expect to be allowed past the pearly gates and  to meet the required standard to do so

       

       

       

       

       

       

       

      also

      Reply
    88. 88.

      trollhattan

      When you think you’re engaging in bad parenting because your kid is spending too much time playing Minecraft, rest easy that it could be far worse.

      A 14-year-old girl led Northern California police on a wild car chase that reached speeds of 114 mph over the weekend — and children as young as 11 were riding with her, authorities said.

      The teenage driver was first spotted around 11 p.m. on Saturday, driving a blue Dodge Caravan with headlights off through the parking lots of closed businesses near the Mt. Shasta Mall in Redding, local police said in a news release Sunday.

      An officer who “suspected the occupants were engaged in criminal activity” checked the van’s license plate and discovered it had been reported stolen to police in Red Bluff, authorities said.
      sacbee.com/news/california/article238848558.html#storylink=cpy

      Am I the only one impressed a minivan can crack 110?

      Reply
    89. 89.

      West of the Rockies

      @Roger Moore:

      I was unaware.  They sound dreadful.  I respect Sagan’s position.  I heard an interview where he said he was agnostic because he could neither prove nor disprove the existence of a good.  There was no hating on the religious though he knew about “the rivers of blood” spilt in the name of religion and power.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I spent my childhood in the rural South, surrounded by white Evangelical Christians.  Most of the different Churches were basically Evangelical, though I don’t remember that word being used as much then.  Their interpretation of the separation of church and state was that a single flavor of Christianity didn’t get favoritism by government (such as Nazerenes vs Baptists).  However, there was no separation of Christianity from any aspect of life, including public school and other parts of government.  The culture was overwhelmingly homogenous, reasonably prosperous, intensely proud, and pretty suspicious of outsiders.  That community is very much in decline.  Most people leave and those that stay behind have a lot of problems.  They feel like their culture is under attack (i.e. their view that gender is determined by God, not individuals).  Basically, their world is crumbling and they can’t even conceive that maybe their culture is part of why they aren’t thriving.  The genius of Fox is that it speaks directly to these people, telling them it isn’t them, its those OTHER people that are the problem.  Trump is yelling the same message… blame the liberals, the city people, the immigrants, the LGBT+!  They are after you!  They are stealing your future!  They were ripe to believe it.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      coin operated

      @Matt McIrvin:

       

      I suspect most of them are in the “don’t think about it much and don’t care” category.

      From one of my psych classes in college: Athiests don’t believe…Agnostics don’t care. Labeled myself as agnostic from that point on as it perfectly sums up my feelings on religion.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Baud

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: Most Republicans, whether evangelical Christian or not, think that their culture is under attack.

      And it is! At least the large parts of it that we think are wrong and that harm other people.  And add to that ongoing cultural change that is not part of our agenda. We aren’t really pushing atheism or veganism politically, but those things are increasing and we would oppose attempts to repress the freedom of people to make those choices.  It’s all just as scary to them as the rise of fascism is to us.

      This is one reason why I am skeptical that economic populism is the wholly grail of winning a majority.  It doesn’t address all these other things.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Matt McIrvin

      @trollhattan: Goldwater’s movement and the white evangelical movement were both, at the bottom, fueled by opposition to civil-rights advances. Goldwater was just upset that his libertarian style of doing so wasn’t as politically effective as theirs.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Baud: Exactly!

      And by the way, I agree with you concerning your skepticism about economic populism, at least as conceived by the Sander’s Left.  I don’t think it will fix what is ailing rural America.  At the end of the day, rural America needs fewer people because of corporate farming and the move away from coal.  They can’t compete in the information economy, not just because of infrastructure, but also because they feel higher learning is a threat to their culture (because it is).  These are much more fundamental issues than a higher minimum wage and rich people paying fairer taxes.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: In India too its the privileged who are the base of the BJP

      (It used to be called the Brahmin-Baniya party)

      Baniya is a trading caste, they are pretty wealthy in general, M K Gandhi was a baniya, as is the current PM.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Baud

      @schrodingers_cat: Pretty much as a rule, right-wing parties have the privileged as their base.

      ETA: I suppose in theory it can get more complex if you have two privileged groups in society that each have their own parties who fight each other for dominance, rather than the privileged vs. the up-and-comers.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Another Scott:

       

      All the problems of modernity — “the wreckage of the family,” “record levels of depression and mental illness,” “drug addiction” and “senseless violence” — stem from the loss of a strict interpretation of the Christian religion.

      The Philippines is a very Catholic country, yet has many of the problems listed. Along with an elected president that approves of police murdering druggies.

      Somehow being a very religious country is not working.

      Naw, they are simply doing it wrong.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Roger Moore: Yes.

      While I agree that they most certainly don’t speak for atheists, agnostics, and free thinkers as a group (like anyone could…), the Islamophobia of these “new atheists” should absolutely be denounced. Especially by atheists, agnostics, and free thinkers of conscience.

      Exhibit A: Bill Maher – why does he still have a TV show on HBO?

      (Fact Sheet from Georgetown University Diversity Initiative, re Bill Maher’s history of Islamophobic statements and actions.)

      Reply
    108. 108.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: The Brahmins are pretty influential but they are minuscule in number, they cannot win elections on their own. Their numbers vary from 1% to 20% depending on the state.

      ETA: They have somehow convinced enough people that Brahmin identity is the default Indian identity.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @trollhattan: Shit. Those kids are lucky to be alive, and that they didn’t kill or maim anyone else.

      About a year ago, one of my colleague’s children was in a group of other young teens in a joyriding situation involving a high-speed accident. Thankfully, no one was killed, but my colleague’s child has spent the past year learning to walk again. Her life has completely changed.

      A year before that, my father was killed by an impaired driver during a highway cleanup event. Fuck unsafe drivers.

      I’m not sure what’s the best way to get there, but we need to make cars and driving a lot safer. (Add it to the list of big changes we need to make somehow…)

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Suzanne

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:

      Their interpretation of the separation of church and state was that a single flavor of Christianity didn’t get favoritism by government (such as Nazerenes vs Baptists).
       

      My experience with many of these kinds of people is that they also loooooove to tell other Christians that they aren’t really Christians and that they’re going to hell.

      I will also note that the only overarching theme even remotely theological that I see among these people is the idea of a “personal relationship with God”. It’s amazing how they take the Bible and turn it into self-help shit.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Dear Baud,

      That is a lot of words for you to spend in a single comment.  Not for most of us, but definitely for you!

      Maybe everybody got you the same thing this year, and you received an abundance of words as Christmas gifts?

      Crossing my fingers that you still have enough words in your pocket to allow you to regale us with pithy comments throughout the day and New Year’s Eve, as we have come to expect!

      Reply
    114. 114.

      germy

      WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) – The man who opened fire inside a Texas church, killing two people before being shot to death, visited the church several other times this year and was given food but got angry when officials refused to give him money, the minister said.

      Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, brought a shotgun into the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement during Sunday services and opened fire, killing church members Richard White and Anton “Tony” Wallace, according to police. Witnesses said he was wearing a fake beard, a wig, a hat and a long coat, which drew the attention of the church’s security team.

      Minister Britt Farmer told The Christian Chronicle that he recognized Kinnunen after seeing a photo of him without the disguise.

      “We’ve helped him on several occasions with food,” Farmer said in the interview. “He gets mad when we won’t give him cash. He’s been here on multiple occasions.”

      wnyt.com/news/minister-texas-gunman-grew-angry-in-past-over-cash-requests/5594538/?utm_source=zetagl…

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon: And of course, I neglected to address the misogyny of folks like Maher and Dawkins.

      They’re just not representative of the kind, loving atheists I’ve known in my own life. However, they are rather representative of the privileged and powerful.

      These “new atheists” are just another spin on white male elite power.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      trollhattan

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:

      I’m so sorry to hear about your father. It feels like thievery to lose somebody close, for absolutely no good reason whatsoever.

      Some fancy-schmancy performance cars have valet modes that greatly limit their performance (I blame “Ferris Bueller”). There’s no reason the technology couldn’t migrate to any new car, so vastly computerized they are, and a teen driver’s key could carry the same limitations. Stolen cars (presuming it’s known they have been stolen) could be remotely disabled in the same fashion cars now get firmware updates wirelessly.

      Definitely agree the fleet can be made safer, with time. It’s improved a ton since I was a kid–today’s nostalgiamobiles are fooking death traps compared to, say, a 2020 Civic.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      hitchhiker

      @Roger Moore:

      Evangelicals are currently 23% of the population, and they’re not, uh, evangelizing. They’re not winning new converts. They have to count on their young to keep their numbers current, but that’s not happening, at least not to the extent it was.

      In 1972, evangelicals were 27% of the population, so they’ve lost some ground — but not nearly as dramatically as mainline protestants. Since 2010, their trendline is falling at just about the same rate as the catholic one, slowly but steadily.

      The line that jumps off the page now is No Religion. It’s rising fast, because the new generations of adults are just not into it. Some were raised by all those fallen away mainliners, and some were raised by people who never had a religion at all.

      If you’re not raised in a faith, you have to be converted. If you’re not successful at attracting converts and your kids don’t buy in, your faith is going to die eventually. When christianity was the “public religion” of the USA, in the time boomers were children, it was easy to assume it would always be like that.

      It won’t. In my kids’ lifetimes, the USA will become like Europe in terms of religious participation.

      Doesn’t help us now, but reading those numbers, remember that evangelicals are less than a quarter of us. If 75% of them agree with some statement, that’s only 1 in 6 Americans.

      We outnumber them now, by a lot. We need to vote in massive waves until they enjoy exactly the amount of power they deserve: none.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Oh, no, is right!

      Did it appear, disappear, and then appear WITHOUT refreshing in between?  If there were refreshes in there, please let me know where they were in that sequence.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @germy: What an awful situation. What a fucked up thing to do.

      Helpful to have some clarification on the motive, however. Thankfully, this was not an incident where the church or the parishioners were targeted due to their religious identity. Unlike what the headlines, and their conflation of this event with the Hanukkah attacks in NY, would have you believe…

      Reply
    122. 122.

      trollhattan

      @germy:

      They really are now the Texas ideal of the perfect church, where the good guy with a gun finally gets his bad guy. Too bad about the deaths, but what are you gonna do?

      Freedom!

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Kent

      @Ruckus:Protestant religions were founded because the previous religions were too controlling and demanding. They came about because a lot of people wanted something not quite so stringent. They attracted people who were willing to question, not willing to blindly obey. Which of course is a perfect group to be attracted to conservative politics and more stringent religions.

      Not true.  Early protestant sects were MUCH more religiously demanding than Catholic.  They were really founded because the Catholic church had grown MUCH to corrupt and secular.  It’s called the Reformation for a reason.

      Reply

