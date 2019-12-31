White evangelicals are a fucking plague and scourge. Look at this fucking poll, just look at it:

I guess hating LGBTQ people, the poors, liberals and city dwellers isn’t enough hate for these hateful fuckers. Their hate has no boundaries, it is as deep as it is wide. They hate individually, and when they gather in their megachurches, they hate in unison. Today, they hate the immigrants. Tomorrow, who knows what their imaginary sky king and the fucking grifters who channel His message will tell them to hate. All I know is that when their pastor tells them who to hate, they’ll hate that person or group long and hard.