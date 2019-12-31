Just to prove I have a heart that isn’t completely made of stone, this was just a nice story:

When Katie Webster began seeking help in her volunteer efforts to canvas for Democrat Nate McMurray in last year’s election for the NY-27 congressional seat, she sent out messages to everyone and anyone she thought could help.

One of those messages was to fellow Clarence resident Steven Harvey, whom Webster had never met in person, though the two shared a mutual friend, Adam.

“Steve very politely turned me down,” Webster says as she tries to control her laughter.

While Harvey told Webster he admired her work, he was in the process of building a business and couldn’t envision himself committing the time necessary to be of any real help.

Harvey’s sentiment soon changed.