Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just a few bad apples.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Lighten up, Francis.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Mission Accomplished!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

We have all the best words.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

An almost top 10,000 blog!

The revolution will be supervised.

Also, too.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

The Math Demands It!

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

No one could have predicted…

What fresh hell is this?

You are here: Home / Election Year / Election 2020 Open Thread: Joe Biden Is Fortunate in His Enemies

Election 2020 Open Thread: Joe Biden Is Fortunate in His Enemies

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , , , , ,


In New Hampshire? I’d give 50/50 odds it was a capital-L Libertarian, willing to ratfvck the primary in favor of whichever candidate offered them personally the most entertainment.



Would I have sex with Donald Trump, if it would force him out of the presidency? Sure, I’d sacrifice three minutes of my life for that worthy goal. Two problems, though: Trump wouldn’t be interested, and if he were, the bargain wouldn’t actually force him out of office. It’s fanfic for politics junkies.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.