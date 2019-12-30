I was out of town for a few days. Apparently Joe Biden is going to nominate Barack Obama as a 10th Supreme Court Justice under the Garland Rule? Did I miss anything else? Open thread.
Welcome back, Mr Jefferson.
What’s up with Joe Biden promising to nominate people for jobs without asking them first if it’s okay with them? He did this to Stacey Abrams last year also.
Greetings from Portland, Maine. Decompressing with friends after a week with family downeast. Borrowing a dog for a walk in the snow, then enjoying reciprocal privileges at the local YMCA.
@sab: Jesus Christ, he didn’t promise to nominate Obama. He responded to a stupid question about whether he would nominate Obama by saying that he would if Obama would accept.
@sab: He was asked in an interview if he would nominate Obama for the SC. He replied that of course he would, if Obama was willing.
So don’t blame Joe for the inanity.
Although I think that Obama wouldn’t be interested (particularly for an Associate Justice slot), we could do a lot worse.
Is Biden making promises unbidden, or just answering the questions put to him? I’m guessing the latter, and I figure his intention with giving the answer is anything but replying to the question. I’m confident that when the next court appointment is nigh, we will be given a short list of names we don’t know from Adam yet will have strident opinions about.
Kinda like vice president picks. I think it’s cute how people construct their dream tickets around their favorite two candidates, but It’s more likely to be some pol we’d never given any thought to who gets the nod. Of course, I’m strictly for Ham Sandwich/Swiss in 2020.
@randy khan: I can just see the veins bursting on Kavanaugh’s forehead as Obama schools him about constitutional law.
@Mo MacArbie: Not Ham on 5, hold the Mayo?
You’re unduly focused on pre-social media reality.
If we’re nominating Obamas, I say let’s take a chance on Sasha. She’s still a teenager, so I suppose it’s possible she could go rogue, but given the good parenting, the chances of that are small. She could shape the court for decades! And when Gorsuch or Kavanaugh ask a dumb question during a session, she could roll her eyes and say, “Okay, Boomer.”
@OzarkHillbilly: Let’s face it: coalitional politics being what they are, it may wind up Ham Sandwich/Jelly. But if we’re talking Apple Butter, hmm…
@OzarkHillbilly: There were three possible answers to that question. One, the answer he gave which some will misinterpret. Two, saying no which would become a rejection of Obama and everything he stands for and thus Biden is a secret [whatever the person believes to be the worst thing on earth]. Three, refuse to answer because he doesn’t do bullshit speculation which would be interpreted as a refusal to disclose his plan to [do something awful]. He chose the best option.
15 flush mistermix is comin’ hooooooome!
@Baud: Well, that’s just me all over, isn’t it? What can I do?
@Betty Cracker: Neither Gorsuch or Kavanaugh are Boomers.
@Omnes Omnibus: Seriously. I find the laser focus on reliving and second guessing every throw away Q&A to be really tedious.
@Mo MacArbie: Is Biden making promises unbidden, or just answering the questions put to him?
He was explicitly asked if he would appoint Obama.
At the event, Biden was reportedly asked by a supporter whether he would nominate Obama to serve on the bench if he were elected president next year.
Biden reportedly responded, “If he’d take it, yes.”
I’d be all for putting Obama on the Supreme Court, but Joe better clear it with Michelle, first.
Three, refuse to answer because he doesn’t do bullshit speculation which would be interpreted as a refusal to disclose his plan to [do something awful].
After the rigging of the investigation into Kavanaugh’s predilection for sexual assault, I’m having a hard time envisioning something “awful” he might do.
Wait a minute…. Presidenting while a Democrat.
If I were Biden, I would have planted that question. Buttigieg is now attacking Biden on his Iraq War vote, what better way to remind the voters that he is down with the Obama coalition?
PS I do not think the Buttigieg attacks will make any difference to anyone. Many have come for Biden….
As you well know, Hillary Clinton alone was responsible for the Iraq War.
This is done to Buttigieg as well.
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Gorsuch looks old for only being 52
@zhena gogolia: You know all too well who it’s not done to.
@Baud: But that was only after the Iraqis fired on her in Sarajevo.
@Immanentize: I agree, was a bit surprised how young he is.
@Omnes Omnibus: He chose the best option.
The only really smart move Trump made during his 2016 campaign was declaring that he’d let the Heritage Foundation pick all his judges. It sent the all clear, allowing reluctant evangelicals to give him their unreserved support.
I don’t think there’s any downside to Joe suggesting that he’d nominate a beloved former president who has a 63% approval rating.
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: It means “generic old person” to the Zoomers of my acquaintance. I’ve stopped arguing with them about it.
I’m strictly for Ham Sandwich/Swiss in 2020.
Swiss can’t be VP, I’m going with a good Wisconsin Cheddar.
Neil Innes has died.
Monty Python, The Rutles, Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band….
@Betty Cracker: “Don’t trust anyone over 30!”
Gen Z is just the Boomers all over again.
Yes, I do.
- 33.
Has TONY JAY been around? I have a serious post-election Northern Ireland subsidies question for him (or anyone else who might know or be able to opine in an informed way) — Will the new Johnson majority start cutting Northern Ireland subsidies? If not, why not? I would if I ware primarily representing the disgruntled older white core of Britain/Wales.
@Formerly disgruntled in Oregon: Yes, maybe. But that is pretty much one thing the boomers got right.
I, for one, welcome our new dog overlords t.co/wSp57HTJpC— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 30, 2019
@Betty Cracker: Or as commenter Martin put it, any whose older than I am that I disagree with is a Bommer and anyone younger than I am and I agree with is a Millennial.
@OzarkHillbilly: Sadly, I think Kavanaugh would treat Obama with the same level of respect he treats the law.
@germy: The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band was in The Beatles Magical Mystery Tour movie.
@zhena gogolia: As someone who is highly skeptical of Buttigieg, I suspect there is some of that, but I also think that some of what he is being taken to task for is not the throw away answers to impromptu questions, but the content of speeches and events that were planned. He gives the impression of having lived in a certain kind of cultural bubble, and not realizing it.
@germy: I am repeating from the earlier thread:
Ugh. I just read his recent tweets. The newsfolks say he died “suddenly.” He was in a dark place for sure.
RIP
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Their first single (Urban Spaceman) was produced by Paul McCartney.
@Immanentize: Tony Jay said that he was taking a break for a little bit. He’s still lurking, just taking a commenting break post Referendum.
- 44.
- 45.
@Leto: I suspected as much. Still, he is needed here. Bat signal!
- 46.
- 47.
We need an odd number of justices so he should put both Obama and Hillary Clinton on the Supreme Court.
John Harwood
@JohnJHarwood
· 4h
Giuliani, Parnas, shadow foreign policy, wealthy-business executive linked to money-laundering through Miami real estate sales…
…no, not Ukraine
Venezuela
So incredibly corrupt. It’s a white collar crime spree. You would need a whole dedicated division of investigators and prosecutors. Just SHOVEL thru the crime.
Biden is a pandering horse’s ass. Given his advanced age, he needs to stop screwing around and realize his damn medical records. Throughout this campaign, Biden has shown himself to be undisciplined, tone-deaf, and mentally out of it. He’s an elderly buffoon who supported the Iraq war and the 90’s crime bill. I don’t give a damn about his connection to Obama. His Senate record sucks and being 77 years old, he’s too big a liability to be the Democratic Party nominee.
@Immanentize: That’s the song they play in ‘Magical Mystery Tour’.
- 51.
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: A college friend had all the Bonzo Dog albums. Thanks to “Mr Apollo” I can’t pass a gym without hearing “No unpleasant bending!” in my head.
Here comes the twist,
I don’t exist!
Biden had released his records. I believe Bernie has not.
- 54.
That Manafort is in prison and Giuliani is not is a travesty. I mean, come on. What does he have to do?
He said Barr won’t prosecute him, which I think explains the increasingly blatant criminal activity. They think they’re untouchable.
@Baud: nyms like that one and +kamala.some year+ seem to be particularly misinformed and purposefully divisive,,,,
@Baud: It’s not like Bernie has had any health issues…oh wait…
- 57.
@germy: Oh, no! Loved his work. : (
- 58.
@Kay:The sad sad thing is Giulliani might be right about Barr not prosecuting him.
I generally avoid debating suspected trolls, but if there is a misstatement of fact I can help correct, I try to do so.
- 60.
No discussion here of Trump’s phone call with Putin yesterday?
I figured it was just DJT’s monthly review with his manager, with topics of discussion including Russian help in rigging the 2020 election, and a brief discussion about what Putin wants in exchange and an informal verbal contract outline. And/or Putin applying some thumbscrews. And/or something nefarious.
- 61.
@Immanentize: So sad. Wasn’t he also the lead minstrel in “Holy Grail”? The one who got to sing the “brave Sir Robin” songs?
- 62.
Agreed. There’s a reason he’s so confident that he spends the whole day on cable tv bragging about his crimes. He thinks the fix is in. It’s like living in some crap 1980’s movie. All of these ancient, corrupted gargoyles are reliving their Glory Days. We won’t be rid of any of them until they actually die of old age.
He could have had an extremely comfortable life as a 9/11 “security” grifter, leaching off public contracts, but that wasn’t enough. He has to grab and grab and grab until he literally drops dead. More. It’s greed. It’s never enough- enough power, enough fame, enough hearing himself talk. He’s out there drooling but he won’t go away.
Given [Biden’s] advanced age, he needs to stop screwing around and realize his damn medical records.
I get that you mentally diseased freaks sincerely believe that Bernie Sanders is a luminous being composed of pure socialism, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s older than Biden.
- 65.
@Lock Trump Up: jk, Is it you?
- 66.
Wow, I never heard of this Neil Innes before but he looks amazing.
- 67.
Good, but sometimes it’s not easy to separate misinformation from disinformation.
- 68.
@Omnes Omnibus: I was thinking the same thing.
- 69.
come on, tell us how you really feel.
- 70.
@zhena gogolia: Russia has released a call readout. The US has not. Perfectly normal behavior now.
- 71.
@Kay:
AG Sessions was comically bad while Barr is cunningly bad. And his belief in an American king weaponized Trump to a more dangerous level than ever.
- 72.
Ham Sandwich is a tool of the corporate oligarchy!
- 73.
I’m leaning tuna and sourdough.
- 74.
Zoomers
Every time I see that it trips me up. There’s a Canadian magazine for zoomers, all about the joys of upper middle class retirement. I don’t qualify on the class front but I sure like not working so I’ve graduated from working poor to zoomer poor.
edit: forgot link. everythingzoomer.com/tag/zoomer-magazine/
- 75.
@Omnes Omnibus: You really need to start a political consulting business. You have mastered the game.
- 76.
“OK, boomer” now just means mocking people older than you.
- 77.
@Bill Arnold: Putin tells us what we need to know.
- 78.
David Gura
@davidgura
· Dec 22
On Instagram, we learn President Trump welcomed Eddie Gallagher, who posed for photographs with a prisoner’s corpse, to Mar-a-Lago last night.
John wrote that he’ll kill again, and maybe he will. What I would bet on is he’ll be involved in some sleazy Right wing grift that will involve financial fraud of one kind or another. He has taken to the Trump Administration lifestyle like a duck to water, and he’s gonna want his piece of the pie. I give it 12 months before we read about “angry investors” or a phony charity. The one consistent thing among all the low quality Trump hires is a self-serving financial angle. It’s what they really believe in.
- 79.
@Lock Trump Up: So, jk, you have a new nym?
- 80.
@Immanentize: Not TJ and I haven’t read any other responses yet, but I would assume BoJo would pretty quickly cut the $1£ that Theresa May gave the DUP in NI for their votes. He doesn’t need the DUP any more and AFAIK doesn’t really care what NI (or Scotland or Wales) thinks.
Looking forward to other comments.
Cheers,
Scott.
- 81.
I’ve wondered about such names, also, too. A bit like Wily in an Acme female roadrunner costume trying to lure that scrawny beep-beep to his doom.
- 82.
@zhena gogolia: We only learned of Trump’s call with Putin because the Kremlin issued a read-out. I’m out of words to describe just how outrageous and disturbing this is.
- 83.
Gorsuch looks old for only being 52
A life of hard boofing will do that.
- 84.
@Kay: True. Remember that grifter fake veteran who started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for Trump’s multi-billion-dollar wall that Mexico was supposed to pay for? IIRC, he actually amassed several million before someone figured out it was a scam. I’ve often thought that donor list would be pure fucking gold — a list of the dumbest saps in the US with disposable income.
- 85.
They actually make AG Gonzalez look professional.
- 86.
Rosalind Helderman
@PostRoz
·55m
On one end of the call: The socialist president of Venezuela. On the other: Trump’s personal attorney. When word filtered to the WH, there was worry. “We didn’t know why Rudy was involved.” How Giuliani got involved in w/ back channel talks with Maduro.
I wonder if Pelosi will pursue this. It fits nicely with the Ukraine criminality – a pattern and practice idea- and we all knew there were other shoes to drop. I suppose we need a whistleblower though.
- 87.
Who was JK? I was guessing it meant Jared Kushner. It’s certainly not Harry Potter JK.
- 88.
Vociferous anti-Biden commenter.
- 89.
@Kay: Isn’t there some law against private citizens conducting US foreign policy?
- 90.
I would bet on it. I think the only question is whether he becomes a kind of A List member of the grifter club or if they use him for the 2020 campaign and then ditch him when he gets too embarrassing.
Some of them make careers out of it- but not all. One funny thing is how they never just take JOBS after their celebrity turn. They basically never work again- not in a real job, anyway- where you have to apply and compete and things. They never just quietly go on with their lives.
- 91.
No, but thanks for floating your tinfoil hat conspiracy.
- 92.
You’re the one all bent out of shape about Biden’s failure to release something he’s already released.
- 93.
I don’t know but I always assumed so. What happened to security clearances, BTW? This drooling gargoyle who runs around with his fly unzipped seems to be privy to some very classified information.
Can you imagine being a world leader, whether hostile or friendly? Even if you’re friendly your job is to advance your country’s interests, and the US is led by a bunch of addled old men who think they’re in a 1980’s organized crime movie. I personally would think I died and went to heaven – RIPE for the taking!
You can’t blame them for taking advantage. It would be malpractice not to.
- 94.
Utterly dismayed to hear about Neil Innes. Right out of the blue…A very sweet man, much too nice for his own goodLovely writer and performer. When he worked with Python on our stage show, I listened every night to "How sweet to be an Idiot" on the tannoyVery sad…..— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 30, 2019
- 95.
Oops, conflated my Gorsuches with my Kavanaughs there.
- 96.
I’m equally opposed to Biden and Sanders. No person over 75 should be President.
When this campaign started, we had 4 great female candidates: Warren, Harris, Gillibrand, and Klobuchar.
It’s beyond pathetic that most Democratic voters would rather support 2 old, retread white males than 4 accomplished female candidates.
- 97.
I’m not a fan of Biden either but I think one has to recognize he’s in first place. Either peoples primary preferences matter or they don’t, and if they don’t why bother with a primary at all? We’ll do a series of interviews, resume review, and health screen and pick the nominee that way.
They know he’s old. They know Bernie’s old too. Yet there they are, Number One and Two in polling. They don’t seem to care.
- 98.
Wait… Anne Laurie?
I jest, I jest!
Seriously, her enthusiasm for EW (and for a time Kamala) produces solid posts. It does seem though like Joe is starting to appear more likely now.
- 99.
@Gin & Tonic: From the wiki: The Logan Act (1 Stat. 613, 18 U.S.C. § 953, enacted January 30, 1799) is a United States federal law that criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized American citizens with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States. The intent behind the Act is to prevent unauthorized negotiations from undermining the government’s position.
So the obvious question: is Giuliani authorized?
- 100.
@Gin & Tonic: laws are for
little peoplenot Republicans
- 101.
@Gin & Tonic: Laws are for little people, as we know. It’s a corollary to Cleek’s law:
Frank Wilhoit: “Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition …There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.” This seems increasingly true.— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 31, 2018
It would be nice if more of the Greatests and the Silents would recall their love of Gunsmoke and Dragnet and Matlock and all the rest and maybe not be so willing to support Donnie and his incompetent gangsters…
Cheers,
Scott.
- 102.
@Kay: War criminal Gallagher will do just fine finding a comfortable place in the Wingnut Wurlitzer. Maybe as a frequent guest on “Fox & Friends”, or as a senior associate with the company formerly known as Blackwater (founded by a deranged former SEAL). Might be working on a memoir even now.
- 103.
The January sprint to Iowa will be something else.
- 105.
Totally off topic, but this trip (long version, lots of stops) just went into the bucket list.
- 107.
Biden is a fumbling, bumbling dope who has a constant struggle to keep his foot out of his mouth. I prefer a nominee who can speak in complete sentences and paragraphs without getting lost in his own word salad.
- 109.
@Mike in NC: He and his wife have created a clothing line. They’re selling shirts and things with various “patriotic” slogans. They’re probably making millions.
- 110.
@Betty Cracker: Trump and his complicit goons in the senate have created a roadmap on how to nominate unqualified judges so why not. At least there is a possibility Sasha won’t do any harm and might be a brilliant choice.
- 111.
OT
Google rewarded Nunes with a check for $5000 to help him get reelected. The donation was revealed in a little-noticed FEC report that was filed on December 20.
h/t popular.info/p/googles-holiday-gift-to-devin-nunes-afd
Free Nunes’ cattle!
- 112.
@West of the Rockies: Anne’s had a few good Biden posts now.
And for those frustrated by the polling and the direction of the primary race… tough shit. This is a Democracy – where you let other people in on the decision making. Even if they make the wrong one from time to time :)
Democracy is not fun for control freaks.
This primary only matters to the extent that it helps ensure a Democratic victory in November. Everything else is subservient to that end. We can sort the rest out AFTER we defeat the immediate fascist threat.
- 113.
@satby: Those open-plan sleeper cars (“platzkart” in Europe) are, um, not to everyone’s taste.
- 114.
@WaterGirl: no
- 115.
@WaterGirl: well, since I won’t trash any primary candidates but Sanders and Gabbard, I’m OT to the “Biden is an old” part of the thread.
- 116.
@WaterGirl: Oh, so they’re gasbags now? Can they still be a Supreme Court injustice and a blackout drunk college rapist as well?
- 117.
So who DO you want? Give us your elevator pitch.
- 118.
@Gin & Tonic: I think they have seats too. Either way: adventure! And there’s another train that goes from Bangkok to Chiang Mai. I think I’ll need to plan on a solid month in Thailand to see it all. Plus catch up with old friends in country. Goals.
- 119.
@Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:
This primary only matters to the extent that it helps ensure a Democratic victory in November. Everything else is subservient to that end. We can sort the rest out AFTER we defeat the immediate fascist threat.
I feel sorry for Swing Staters and the deluge of shit (and, by shit, I mean the commercials, not members of the Trump Family) they are going to experience in 2020. In sunny CA, the Democrats could nominate a stale bag of chips and it’s beating Trump handily (as long as it has some decent salsa and guac). 2020 is going to be comparatively boring here. Thank goodness.
- 120.
Now Gallagher has announced his plans for the next chapter of his life.
According to his lawyer, Tim Parlatore, Eddie plans to fight for other warriors facing similar situations to what he endured.
“He intends to continue this on behalf of other service members with fundraising, with education, awareness, advocacy, and hopefully congressional action to reform the system and provide our service members, who put their life on the line to protect us, with the protection they need,” Parlatore said.
“A year ago, this time, Eddie was in jail surrounded by sex offenders, facing potential life imprisonment without parole for a crime he didn’t commit. A year later, he’s getting a call from the president of the United States and the vice president,” Parlatore told the Washington Examiner. “It’s an absolutely surreal experience.”
As we reported here, an important part of Eddie’s efforts on behalf of veterans will include his powerful collaboration with Nine Line Apparel.
Both the fundraising scam AND the apparel line scam. Ambitious! How many family members are on the payroll, do you think?
- 121.
@satby: Just going by the photo at the top of your link. If you’re on a train for 30+ hours, I think you want a sleeper, but if you have a choice, I advise a compartment as opposed to what you see in the photo. I’ve done both. If you’re not in Western Europe, I’m pretty sure the prices will be negligible.
- 122.
OT – Amazon yes ma’amazon has apparently improved delivery windows. A three hour window this afternoon instead of “today by 9PM.”
What would be better would be USPS delivery because they have a key to my building’s front door.
- 123.
Oh, God. What’s horrible is how predictable it is:
Now Nine Line is launching an exclusive line of apparel in collaboration with Eddie called Salty Frog Gear (SFG), “a coastal lifestyle brand with an edge. With specialty garments flexible enough for a fishing trip at sea or a weekend afternoon on the range, SFG provides functional, versatile, and affordable apparel solutions for your next outdoor adventure.”
- 124.
@Kay:
“what he endured.”
Fuck this guy with a rusty chainsaw.
- 125.
@Gin & Tonic: Good advice, thanks. Long range dreaming though, hoping to do some travels next winter.
- 126.
Jeez, the dog’s steadier than I am! Isn’t that a border collie?
ETA: The clip of them dancing together is also amazing.
- 127.
@Immanentize: I’ve been a huge fan of the Bonzos since hearing “Ali Baba’s Camel” on WNEW FM in NYC in the late 1960’s. Still occasionally play the LPs if have from my high school days. So many great songs.
- 128.
@The Dangerman: You vote for that stale bag of chips, and we can talk guacamole and salsa after its inauguration. :)
As for ads, baseball season is going to be a hoot.
- 129.
@Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:
Every generation is just the 2 before it, rinse, repeat.
Eons this has been going on. The think they know more and learned from their predecessors on how things work and how to best do whatever. And they have all those mistakes to show that they are right. So they make other mistakes, which aren’t new, just from a different generation than the one they are against, and the cycle continues. Animals learn very slowly and from the facts in front of them at the time. It is only in very recent overall time that even has the chance of changing, the last 4 or so generations because we have easily reviewable history, which mostly wasn’t before that. Except of course that history is never concrete, because that would be too easy. Just like not all politicians are horrible or worse than useless, history that can be easily recorded can just as easily be manipulated to say whatever someone wants about it.
- 130.
Are you saying the Kavanaugh doesn’t respect anyone but Kavanaugh?
- 131.
@Kay:
Trump has said he expects him to campaign for him.
- 132.
That wouldn’t have happened if he’d been in D.C. Too many prying eyes. In his fevered imagination, Trump thinks everyone is a whistleblower.
- 133.
Cpt. Oveur is on the red courtesy phone with the Mayo Clinic when the operator breaks in:
OPERATOR: Captain, I have a call for you from a Mr Hamm on the white courtesy phone, do you want to take it?
OVEUR: I’ll take Hamm on white, hold the Mayo.
:^D
- 134.
@randy khan: “….we could do a lot worse.”
I think with Brett “I like beer” Kavanaugh, we already did.
- 135.
@Lock Trump Up: Go fuck yourself, whoever you are.
- 136.
I do as well, but Biden is the top choice of two key voting blocks in the Democratic coalition. He has the older, more moderate voters looking for a return to normalcy and he has a pretty commanding lead with African Americans.
- 137.
@Lock Trump Up: While you’re busy fucking off, be so kind as to die in a fire. I’m confident you can handle the multitasking.
- 138.
I don’t have Prime, and I just got something I ordered on Saturday night! And it was with free shipping!
- 139.
As an early boomer I can say that as people age into retirement time they often are less secure because of lack of positive action – often they really can’t work at anything productive, no matter if they want to or not. So they try to protect what they already have or think they have and want any real or perceived threat to be eradicated. Their future no longer looks the same as it did 5 or 10 yrs ago. That downhill slope steepens a bit every day. And the more they look around the more the world seems to change, so that it is unrecognizable. They want stability more than anything, and that isn’t available to really anyone. People with money are the same way, it’s not the amount that’s critical it’s the stability of the situation. That’s why 50 or 100 billion isn’t enough for some, they are afraid that what they have will end and they won’t be able to do anything about it. It’s illogical but it is reality.
- 140.
@Lock Trump Up: Thank you for your sincere heartfelt opinion o nym I have never seen before. As long as you vote for the damn primary winner when he/she wins we cool. Also vote for every Dem you can.
Can’t pledge to that? Feel free to kindly fuck off. We’re already full of cynics here.
- 141.
A lot of my Amazon stuff is delivered by USPS, who does have a key to my building. In fact, I just received a little pedometer that I ordered after the discussion here on Saturday.
- 142.
@Kay:
“Bloodstains wash right out!”
- 143.
So the obvious question: is Giuliani authorized?
and who is paying him? Rudy can’t afford to work for nothing. the orange con man never pays for anything he can grift for free or con someone else into paying for. So are the funds coming from campaign money (illegal) or a foreign agent (treason)?
- 144.
@Steeplejack: Okay, boomer.
- 145.
Why, I oughta—😾🤛*
* Smack in the puss.
- 146.
@jeffreyw: I’d go with California colbyjack.
- 147.
@artem1s: Rudy doesn’t care. Rudy needs bread. He’s going through a very expensive divorce plus he needs dosh to keep the 20 year old possible side piece around. Plus as long as Barr is AG he’s untouchable. I’m not sure what’s going to bring him crashing down, but it better happen soon. He’s undermining the State Department at the very least.
- 148.
@Steeplejack (phone): Wow, it works.
- 149.
Only in the unlikely event that Democrats gain a Senate majority will President Warren/Sanders/Biden get any SCOTUS nominee onto the court even as a replacement, let alone be able to stack the court (and stacking would almost certainly be a bridge too far even with a Dem Senate and President).
- 150.
It’s beyond pathetic that most Democratic voters would rather support 2 old, retread white males than 4 accomplished female candidates.
Actually, no Democratic voting has yet taken place, at all.
I am surprised that you, experienced political commenter that you are, wasn’t aware of that!
- 151.
I don’t understand why people are so cynical. The nick says that they want to lock Trump up so they’re obviously on our side. People can’t lie in nyms!
- 153.
3DFitBud A420S, in tasteful black. Will report.
- 155.
@J R in WV: I see this condescending answer all the time whenever someone shows any incredulity at Dem voter preferences. We know people haven’t voted yet but they’re showing their preferences through polls and donations. This is why candidates are invited to the debates or they drop out when they don’t meet that threshold so can we dispense with the condescending replies.
