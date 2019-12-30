Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Word salad with all caps

Mission Accomplished!

Han shot first.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

The revolution will be supervised.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Consistently wrong since 2002

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Just a few bad apples.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Verified, but limited!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

You are here: Home / Politics / Proud to Be A Democrat / The AOC of the Washington State Senate

The AOC of the Washington State Senate

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: 

The piece, about State Senator Joe Nguyen, is better than the headline:

A week before he announced his run for office, he sat down for drinks with Seattle City Councilmember Lorena González. He apparently didn’t have his shit in order. González told him as much.

González also reminded him that people of color carry a heavier burden than others because they represent a broader set of communities of color. So, if he really wanted to run, he “better not fuck it up,” González said, “because if he did it would make it harder for the next person of color to successfully run and win.”

Nguyen says he agreed with her and delayed his announcement for a week to “shore up some stuff.”

“We don’t have the luxury of a narrative,” Nguyen says. “In a lot of cases, we’re the first and only impression people get.”

With that in mind, Nguyen didn’t just want to win his first ever election to anything. He wanted to win big.

And he did. He crushed Shannon Braddock, deputy chief of staff for King County Executive Dow Constantine, by over 16 points.

“People still tokenize. They still say I won just because I’m a person of color,” Nguyen said. “But I’m just like—scoreboard.”

What comes out of the story loud and clear is Nguyen’s immense energy, dedication, hard work, and willingness to do things differently because they make sense. Worth a read.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Chyron HR
  • germy
  • GoBlue72
  • opiejeanne
  • PJ
  • Wapiti
  • WhatsMyNym
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      PJ

      Eh, it’s a hagiography.  Dude is “super cool” and says “fuck” a lot.  He’s proud of sleeping 4-5 hrs a night.  It reads like an Onion parody.  I have no idea what this guy is really like, but I would be very skeptical if I lived in his district.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      germy

      Because lawmakers only have a finite amount of floor time, Republicans have added 14 bad faith amendments to the bill. The longer they debate the merits of one bullshit amendment or another, the fewer Democratic bills get passed. Nguyen estimates that Republicans had killed 5 or 6 bills before lunchtime. This common parliamentary play pisses Nguyen off, but he also sees Republican obstructionism as a chance to get some work done.

      Interesting that he knows what they’re up to, but doesn’t despair.  He’s an optimist, and a hard-working one.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Wapiti

      @PJ: It’s The Stranger, Seattle’s alt-weekly paper. A free paper whose business model depends on ads for dope, tattoos, and escort services. “Fuck” is mundane for them.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Yutsano

      Paging H.E. Wolf. H.E. Wolf please come to the white courtesy phone for an important message.

      I find it kind of surprising I’ve never heard of this guy until just now. Then again news out of Olympia has been kind of quiet. Or I haven’t been paying attention.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WhatsMyNym

      Braddock has picked up several significant endorsements, including one from the 34th District Democrats.

      But that organization also endorsed candidate Joe Nguyen, a Microsoft senior manager, who points out on his voter statement, if elected he would be the first legislator of color from the 34th.

      via King5 TV

      ETA: there were 11 candidates running, 7 of them Democrats.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      opiejeanne

      @Yutsano: I find it surprising too. Who is this guy? I didn’t realize Dow Constantine lost his race.

       

      mistermix, if you want to write about a real WA state senator whose election actually broke the deadlock in our state senate, then you should at Manka Dhingra. With her election the Democrats have a majority of one, and a slew of bi-partisan bills were passed that had languished in the state senate.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      GoBlue72

      @PJ: Well its a good thing you don’t live in his district then, ain’t it bub?

      Meanwhile the folks in White Center are gonna re-elect this guy in 4 years by another wide margin.  Book it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Amir Khalid

      The initials AOC can confuse me. To you they mean Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but to me they mean Liverpool FC’s Alexander Oxlade-Chamberlain. A bit like Alison Becker/Alisson Becker.

      Seriously, I’m not sure why seemingly every rising young Democratic pol gets compared to the American AOC. Is there a reason they all have to fit into a type?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Chyron HR

      The AOC of the Washington State Senate

      How so, is he going to go on a spite tour around the country claiming that the Rigged Neoliberal DNC Rigged The Election Against Him?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      GoBlue72

      @opiejeanne: It was Dow’s deputy chief of staff, Shannon Braddock, another milquetoast white moderate Democrat that the WA Senate did NOT need another one of.

      Was really great to see Nguyen thoroughly kick her ass in the GE.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Yutsano

      @opiejeanne: Eh. It’s his schtick.

      I do have to say I love the energy Washington is getting from our South Asian politicians as well. Personally a Senator Jayapal would not be a bad thing to me.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.