On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – "Fall" Color in SoCal

On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – “Fall” Color in SoCal

27 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Good morning, everybody, I hope this finds you well.

Sorry about last week, each time I logged in, I had issues and often couldn’t even login, and with limited time, I focused on family and all the good stuff.

Looks like things are more stable, good!

 

Just a handful of pics from La Canada 10/9. Believe it or not we do get a kind of fall color even here in Los Angeles. But it’s usually in the beginning of December. For anyone interested, these pics are mostly from Viro Street (across from LCHigh School) by JPL. But there’s a decent amount of color throughout the San Gabriel Valley.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - "Fall" Color in SoCal 2
La Canada, CADecember 9, 2019

Fall Colors In SoCal

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - "Fall" Color in SoCal 1
La Canada CADecember 9, 2019
On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - "Fall" Color in SoCal
La Canada CADecember 9, 2019

    27Comments

    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      The one time I saw autumn foliage was from a distance, while on a bus ride upstate from New York City to Ithaca. It looked gorgeous then. Up close, where you can see individual trees, this looks even gorgeouser.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JeanneT

      Those are beautiful colors – sweet gum and maple trees, I’m guessing?  Anyway, it’s good to see those sunlit photos on this dark December morning.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: We usually go up to Mammoth or someplace else in the Sierra for fall color every year (I’m from New England so I love that little feeling of home) but this year we went a little late and the leaves all fell the week just before we went up :(

      But yes, there’s a surprising amount of fall color that we get in December in and around LA.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      ThresherK

      What kind of tree is the first photo?

      I tried searching “prickly nuts” and now I’m not allowed to use the library’s computer.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HinTN

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      That Sycamore looks like Sweet Gum.  Around these parts, those are usually a deep coppery red. All of those trees are beautiful. Thanks for sharing.

      Welcome back Alain.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Rob

      Sycamore is Platanus and sweetgum is Liquidambar. The first photo, the one with the ‘fruits’/’nuts’, looks like a sweetgum to me.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ohio Mom

      Every winter, I look at the bare trees and can’t picture what they look like with leaves. Thanks for the reminder photos.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sab

      @ThresherK: They aren’t native to Ohio, but they can survive this far north, so we plant them. I think they are native to the southeast as far north as Kentucky  and Delawar, and west into Texas and Missouri.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Achrachno

      @UncleEbeneezer: No sycamores or Pistachia chinensis among the things in your photos.  You were given a generic answer listing 3 of the most conspicuous fall color trees in S CA, but yours are all Liquidambar.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      Alain

      Hey Alain, sorry to hear that.  If you ever have  trouble logging in, or trouble commenting on the site when not logged in, or with anything else, please let me know.

      I can’t fix what I don’t know about.

      A couple of other font pagers had trouble, and there was a specific reason for each that was easily resolved.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Martin

      Liquidambar trees are quite common here. They are relatively fast growing hardwood trees. (it’s a nice craft wood, btw – woodworkers: get to know your local tree clearing company) Their seed pods are a real pain in the ass though. They drop a million of them and they’re just hard enough round spiky balls to be a bit of a menace.

      A lot of SoCal cities were built so rapidly that they went with a strategy of planting the fastest growing trees they could and then would replace them over time with slower-growing or more indigenous trees. You can spot the old farming regions by the miles long strip of old oak trees that separated farms or marked a road that cities incorporated. But the trees that were planted were various pines, liquidambar, eucalyptus. The pines and eucalyptus present a pair of problems now that they’re fully grown out – one, they catch on fire really fucking easily, and two, without sufficient water they get fragile and their limbs break, which now weigh a few hundred pounds and are 40′ in the air and likely overhang your fence, your car, the road, etc. Every storm sends a decent number of them crashing to the ground. Cities like mine which planted them in the tens of thousands are struggling to keep up with the maintenance and replacement now that we’re in a semi-perpetual drought, and it was a future expense that they never really budgeted for. Something they could ignore for decades, and now that everyone is old and rich they don’t want to have to suddenly pay for.

      Reply

