Good morning, everybody, I hope this finds you well.

Sorry about last week, each time I logged in, I had issues and often couldn’t even login, and with limited time, I focused on family and all the good stuff.

Looks like things are more stable, good!

Just a handful of pics from La Canada 10/9. Believe it or not we do get a kind of fall color even here in Los Angeles. But it’s usually in the beginning of December. For anyone interested, these pics are mostly from Viro Street (across from LCHigh School) by JPL. But there’s a decent amount of color throughout the San Gabriel Valley.