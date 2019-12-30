Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

New Years Eve Eve Open Thread

New Years Eve Eve Open Thread

This chart set is amazeballs:

It’s not sustainable long term, having one party in a two-party system representing the country and the other repping a shrinking demographic. But thanks to the structure of Congress, it’s going to drag on a lot longer than it should.

Open thread.

  • a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio
  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Ascap_scab
  • Betty Cracker
  • chris
  • debbie
  • Duane
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • feebog
  • FelonyGovt
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • hitchhiker
  • Hungry Joe
  • jeffreyw
  • Joe Falco
  • John Revolta
  • JPL
  • Kathleen
  • Kattails
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mary G
  • Mike in NC
  • Miss Bianca
  • Mo MacArbie
  • Ohio Mom
  • Patricia Kayden
  • Percysowner
  • piratedan
  • Roger Moore
  • ruemara
  • satby
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Splitting Image
  • The Dangerman
  • The Golux
  • TomatoQueen
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    61Comments

    1.

      FelonyGovt

      It’s remarkable how graphically the pie chart shows the difference. The Republican Party is the party of cranky old white men.

    3.

      Yutsano

      You’re right about it not being sustainable. The problem is what can be done about it? Unless the country cracks there’s no way the empty middle is going to release its grip on power in this country.

    5.

      Joe Falco

      And the GOP is going to lose the one black guy they have due to him deciding not to run again. The Party of Lincoln, indeed.

    9.

      Hungry Joe

      Whoa! The Dem distribution almost mirrors the national. Still a ways to go, but not bad. Not bad at all.

      What’s with ”whinge” for “whine” all of a sudden? (Seems sudden to me, anyway.) “Whinge,” as I understand it, is British, and it differs from “whine” in that it applies only to a human over-complaining; an engine, for example, can’t whinge.  But to my ear it sounds affected.

      Sorry if I’m whinging.

    10.

      feebog

      Pretty damn damning.  If your’e a Republican.

    14.

      Kent

      The GOP’s largest and most loyal constituency, the Evangelical Right, was born as the religion of slavery and white supremacy. And they still don’t believe that women should hold positions of power.  This is the intended result.

    16.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Speaking as a white guy and looking at those charts, no wonder majority of none California changed nothing in my life when white males are only 30% of the population, not 50% like the press likes to imply.

      I think piratedan on to something that the press likely will show similar demographics to the GOP. 

    17.

      The Golux

      “GOP” is an outdated acronym.  “WMP” is much more on point, and has the advantage of being able to be pronounced “wimp”.

    20.

      Roger Moore

      It’s not sustainable long term, having one party in a two-party system representing the country and the other repping a shrinking demographic.

      That’s true.  OTOH, it’s an improvement over the situation a generation or two ago, when almost all elected officials from both parties were white men.

    22.

      hitchhiker

      The R chart reflects exactly what their position is:

      White men are natural leaders, and they’re supposed to be in charge. Yes, there are a few exceptional women and people of color, but generally speaking, white men are just smarter and more qualified to hold authority.

      Period.

    27.

      Duane

      With Trumpov in charge of the upcoming census it’s likely the data will be unreliable. Intentional or not, he’ll screw it up.

    29.

      Ohio Mom

      I’m always proud to be Democrat — these pie charts make my pride feel super-validated.

      That is an amazingly close correlation. It’s probably as close to a perfect match as is possible, really.

    30.

      Joe Falco

      @Yutsano: Yep. Reported as far back as August and was a BJ thread around that time.

    33.

      Yutsano

      @SiubhanDuinne@Joe Falco@debbie:

      I was a hair hopeful Scott was quitting too and we might end up with two plays for Senate in South Carolina. Now that would be royal flush territory as far as the election is concerned, but the way this environment is going it could happen. I could even see a couple choosing to retire after the sham Senate trial regardless of their election time.

      I tend to forget Hurd is AA. I thought he was half Hispanic because of his district. Stupid of me to assume. I also know almost nothing about him.

    35.

      chris

      On Impeachment Day (which should become a national holiday) a wag on twitter remarked on the diversity on the Republican side, the diversity of their neckties.

    36.

      Yutsano

      @Miss Bianca: His VP candidate choice is CRUCIAL. It has to be someone much younger (Sorry Elizabeth!) and preferably someone not white. I would love Kamala or Stacy Abrams, but I could also see him picking Andrew Gillum. Or Julian or Joaquin Castro. There’s so many good VP options.

    38.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Senator Doug Jones, in a Washington Post op-ed, calls for a “full, fair and complete” Impeachment trial in the Senate, because the American people deserve to know the truth.

      Procedures in prior impeachment trials set no precedents because each is unique to its particular set of facts. Unlike the investigation of President Bill Clinton, Trump has blocked both the production of virtually all relevant documents and the testimony of witnesses who have firsthand knowledge of the facts. The evidence we do have may be sufficient to make a judgment, but it is clearly incomplete.

      Time to send him some more money… But I’m having trouble finding what looks like a dedicated ActBlue link. There are so many, and they are all splitting between Doug and another party – like AmericaBlog, or Senator Ron Wyden.

      This one looked pretty good, so I sent them some cash: Re-elect Doug Jones, elect Jamie Harrison, and take win both Georgia Senate Seats – Act Blue

    41.

      Patricia Kayden

      The gunman who fatally shot two worshippers inside a church had an arrest record in Arizona, New Jersey and Texas, including domestic violence.Texas does not require a background check or permit on the long gun he used in the shooting. #txlege t.co/mUOkmD9QUI— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 30, 2019

    42.

      Mo MacArbie

      I was favorably inclined toward Harris, but I don’t see her checking any boxes that Biden needs to check, save perhaps old guy insurance. He’s already looked upon favorably by women of color, and locking down California isn’t really a problem.

    44.

      Kattails

      Nice charts, thanks for posting!

      Bernie surging?? Saw that somewhere else as well, perhaps it’s just BS. Sincerely hope so. If the best the Democratic Party can offer me for a Presidential candidate is a shouty, old (and I’m not young), white, finger-wagging, non-Democrat male quasi Russian asset heart attack victim* who effectively helped Trump to office, and I have to vote for that against Trump, I may do so but mark my X in blood. Not to be melodramatic or anything.

      *And yes, I know people who are alive and quite well years after a heart attack, but you know Hillary fainted…

    45.

      Mike in NC

      @chris: It’s like the retirement community on a golf course that we live on: old white men with gray hair, old white men with no hair, old white men with brown hair. The diversity is amazing.

    47.

      Mike in NC

      @Kattails:  Bernie Sanders did about as much as Putin to give us Trump in 2016. Barring a fatal heart attack or stroke, he will run again in 2024 and possibly 2028 if he has good genes. Perennial spoiler.

    48.

      Splitting Image

      I notice that the yellow section of the Democratic pie representing hispanic women and the blue section representing white women are both considerably smaller than they are in the pie representing the population as a whole, and that there are twice as many white men in the Democratic caucus as white women.

      In short, both sides are equally to blame.

      In other news (and I’m not supposed to tell anybody this), but I’ll be replacing Bret Stephens at the New York Times when he moves on to other projects after a decent interval.

    50.

      Kent

      @Mo MacArbie:I was favorably inclined toward Harris, but I don’t see her checking any boxes that Biden needs to check, save perhaps old guy insurance. He’s already looked upon favorably by women of color, and locking down California isn’t really a problem.

      Thinking rationally, Klobuchar would make some sense if she could bring along MN, WI, MI, and maybe put Iowa in play.  If Biden carries PA, that’s the election.

    52.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio

      On my way home, I heard a local radio announcer remind us that at midnight tonight The Ramones Hour begins, as we will be at the point where it’s 20-20-24 hours to go…

      youtu.be/bm51ihfi1p4

    54.

      Another Scott

      @Mike in NC:

      Bernie Sanders – Early Life:

      Sanders was born on September 8, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York City.[5][6][7][8] His father, Elias Ben Yehuda Sanders (1904–1962)[~ 58],[9] was born in Słopnice, Galicia, in Austria-Hungary (now part of Poland),[10][11] to a Jewish family. In 1921, Elias immigrated to the United States, where he became a paint salesman.[10][12][13] His mother, Dorothy Sanders (née Glassberg, 1912–1960) [~ 48], was born in New York City[14][15] to Jewish immigrant parents from Poland and Russia.[16][17]

      Bernie can’t count on “good genes”…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    58.

      Ascap_scab

      So as an old white male, it could be said that voting for any Democrat is “voting against my own self interest”, except that I’m not “billionaire” rich, never have been, never will be.

    59.

      Ken

      @Percysowner: Obviously Biden is hoping a bunch of Republican Senators will vote to remove Trump from office, hoping to be seen as “non-partisan” and thereby get picked as Biden’s running mate.

      This plan depends on Republican Senators being absolute idiots interested only in personal self-aggrandizement, but how far wrong can you go with those assumptions?

