Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mission Accomplished!

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Good luck with your asparagus.

No one could have predicted…

This blog will pay for itself.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Consistently wrong since 2002

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

We have all the best words.

The revolution will be supervised.

The Math Demands It!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Han shot first.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

This Blog Goes to 11…

I can see Russia from this blog!

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

All your base are belong to Tunch.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Rofer on International Relations / Long Read: The 84-Day Hold On Aid To Ukraine

Long Read: The 84-Day Hold On Aid To Ukraine

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: ,

This is an important article. The broad story it tells isn’t new: Donald Trump held back Congressionally appropriated funds for Ukraine, in contravention of law and recommdations by the Departments of Defense and State. What is new is the detail of how that was done, an attempted legal justification, and who was eager to help him.

News reports about the administration now usually give information about the sources the reports are based on. In this case, it was

Interviews with dozens of current and former administration officials, congressional aides and others, previously undisclosed emails and documents, and a close reading of thousands of pages of impeachment testimony[.]

Here’s a short summary. Lots more details in the article. Basically, Trump decided to withhold the money; White House lawyers tried to construct a justification; civil servants and even some of Trump’s appointees tried to talk him out of it; his messenger boys went to the departments to work it out; and, when the whistle was blown, Trump gave it up. All this time, Rudy Giuliani was meeting with Ukrainian officials and others; this was not known to all participants at the time.

Robert Blair, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, was a key player along with Mulvaney. Mulvaney brought him along when he moved to the White House. On December 23, he was named Special Representative for International Telecommunications Policy, although he will also continue to serve in his previous role.

On June 19, Blair called Russell T. Vought, the acting head of the Office of Management and Budget, and told him to hold up the aid. Trying to understand the reason for the holdup, Vought’s staff searched the internet and found an article in the Washington Examiner that might have set off the President. In a normal White House, a decision like this would have been made in consultation with experts from the Departments of State, Defense, and Treasury. In fact, State and Defense had already certified sending the funds to Ukraine as appropriate.

The career official in the budget office in charge of the funds was Mark Sandy. He phoned other officials in the budget office and Defense Department to try to understand what was happening. It was not a normal request. He was concerned that it might violate the Impoundment Control Act, which prohibits the President from holding up money Congress has appropriated.

A month later, on July 18, William Taylor, acting Ambassador to Ukraine, and other officials learned about the hold in a meeting. Taylor testified to Congress that he was astonished. On the same day, administration sources called four Congressional staffers and urged that they look into the hold.

A week later, Trump famously telephoned Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelinsky and asked for a favor. Ninety minutes after the call, the budget office sent an email to the Pentagon saying not to spend the money. Ukrainian officials were beginning to get word that something was up.

In late July, Sandy’s authority over the funds was removed and given to his boss, a political appointee. Defense Department officials were becoming impatient. Deadlines were approaching by which portions of the money had to be spent, or it would be lost.

Backed by a memo saying the National Security Council, the Pentagon and the State Department all wanted the aid released, Mr. Bolton made a personal appeal to Mr. Trump on Aug. 16, but was rebuffed.

On Aug. 28, Politico published a story reporting that the assistance to Ukraine had been frozen. After more than two months, the issue, the topic of fiery internal debate, was finally public.

Mr. Bolton’s relationship with the president had been deteriorating for months, and he would leave the White House weeks later, but on this front he had powerful internal allies.

On a sunny, late-August day, Mr. Bolton, Mr. Esper and Mr. Pompeo arrayed themselves around the Resolute desk in the Oval Office to present a united front, the leaders of the president’s national security team seeking to convince him face to face that freeing up the money for Ukraine was the right thing to do.

Through this time, White House lawyers were trying to develop a legal justification for the hold. Then came the whistleblower’s report, at the end of August. Shortly after, the hold was lifted.

Many questions remain unanswered, like who knew about Giuliani’s activities and when they knew; how long the shakedown was in progress before the hold; and how Trump came to his ideas about Ukraine. Once again, it was civil servants who tried to hold firm against inappropriate actions.

In addition to Trump’s corrupt use of government funds to force Zelensky into helping his election campaign, holding up those funds and causing uncertainty in the Ukrainian government benefits Russia.

The specifics in this article will be helpful in making a case that Mulvaney and other officials must be called as witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial.

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Another Scott
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Citizen_X
  • debbie
  • Dmbeaster
  • Gin & Tonic
  • jeffreyw
  • Jinchi
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • laura
  • Martin
  • MattF
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Redshift
  • Roger Moore
  • Warblewarble
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    3. 3.

      JPL

      The article shows why the testimony is important, but paints a picture of such incompetence, Mitch will never allow it.

      Even trump’s base would understand that  playing golf with John Daly wasn’t as important as national security.   nah, never mind I jest.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Yutsano

      I’ll take your summary as I still refuse to give FTFNYT anything regarding my information or my money.

      Jeebus what a Charlie Foxtrot! All because a simpering, worthless, inhumane carnival barker got the Russians to change things just enough to win the Electoral College. I don’t know how any country could trust us ever again.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Adam L Silverman

      My favorite part was about Mulvaney leaving the room every time the President met with Giuliani in order to “preserve the President’s attorney-client privilege”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Redshift

      The other questions that remain unanswered are Trump’s and Giuliani’s activities with the previous president of Ukraine. I’ve read reports that he was more corrupt/cooperative, and this whole cluster was in part because they had to scramble after his surprise election loss. But I’d like to see it in a major news outlet.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      There are also plenty of indications that Giuliani and his goons, Perry and perhaps others were looking for a way to cash in on their roles commercially. Now we know Giuliani was also involved in back channel talks in Venezuela, probably to include opportunities to wet his beak. There doesn’t seem to be an end to these people’s corruption and greed. We’ll probably never know about even a 10th of it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Adam L Silverman: Surprised it wasn’t “Mick, Rudy and I need to talk tremendous bigly crime things.  Go to that end of the room, cover your ears and go ‘Lalalallalalala I can’t hear you!'”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MattF

      My immediate reaction on learning that Giuliani was involved in holding up the Ukraine aid was ‘Well, of course he was involved’. But we have to look for the critical points in the Giuliani/Trump timeline– it now seems to me that Giuliani stepped in at the exact time that the argument was Trump vs. everybody. Trump values loyalty above all, and Giuliani offered it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Betty Cracker: There is a whole story line about Rick Perry and Ukraine’s gas company that we haven’t heard much about. Dmytro Firtash, who was paying Giuliani’s friends Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman and others through them, has long wanted to control Ukraine’s gas companies.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Citizen_X

      A month later, on July 18,

       

      A reminder that there was a clock ticking: a deadline in September (the 30th?) by which the money had to be spent, and now an entire month out of the 3 1/2 months remaining had passed before the ambassador heard anything about the hold.

       

      The Trumpers did not give a shit.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      @Gin & Tonic: Oh, he totally was. That’s not even in question. Where Zelenski needs to have his arm twisted to do Trumps bidding, Poroshenko was like Trump – just give him a favorable set of terms and he was on it. Dealmaking is easy when you are utterly amoral.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      laura

      The trumpers have been and continue to be scuzzy shake down artists engaged in questionable/criminal behavior since jump street.

      It’s hard to imagine that any/every country has been subject to massive cronyism since before the inauguration. When the information dam finally breaks and we learn the scope of the president led crime wave, every greasy weasel that’s propped up, supported, covered for, justified this shite show needs a long prison sentence after a series of trials.

      Only then can we as a nation expect to start working to regain a semblance of worth. But then again, all the babies and children we’ve torn from their parents should be old enough to start dishing us out some well deserved blow back.

      We. Are. Fucked.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jinchi

      Once again, it was civil servants who tried to hold firm against inappropriate actions.

      The Trump era is highlighting all the failure points of modern American democracy. The Republican party has collapsed completely. The courts have been a mixed bag, and are showing signs of weakening as more Trump judges get confirmed. The media as a whole appears to be getting marginally better, finally willing to call a lie a lie. And for all the flak they get from the pundits, voters have been pretty solid.

      Civil servants are on the frontline of the fight and have performed honorably and selflessly, but are highly vulnerable to assault from above. People shouldn’t have to risk their careers and face death threats defending the country against their bosses.

      Hopefully the country doesn’t fall into the trap of “looking forwards, not backwards” once Democrats regain power. There’s a lot that needs to be fixed to prevent this from happening again.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      I am a simple man maybe looking at this too simply.  Some questions and observations.

      Did Putin tell Trump that Biden was corrupt?  The “investigation” into the Bidens is pointless.  They did  nothing wrong.  Trump doesn’t seem smart enough to get anyone to manufacture and plant evidence of a crime.  So, why did he bother with this nonsense in the first place?

      Trump himself has raised corruption to new heights. Or lowered it to new depths.

      Trump sincerely believes that the US government is his to do with it as he pleases.  It is an extension of the Trump organization.

      The eagerness with which some of his hires collude in these crimes and eagerly seek to please Trump is staggering.  All these people belong in jail.  But their toadying is pathetic and disgusting.

      These new revelations seem to be an easy to follow trail.  Trump and these people are delusional if they thought that they would not be exposed.

      And yet, the GOP dominated Senate will clear them.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      @laura:

      Speaking of blowback, AlJazeera:

      Iran has said the United States showed its “support for terrorism” by carrying out air attacks on the Shia armed group Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria.

      The Pentagon said on Sunday that it had targeted the Iran-linked militia group in western Iraq and eastern Syria in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor two days earlier.

      […]

      Iraqi security and militia sources said at least 25 fighters had been killed and 55 others wounded in the air attacks in Iraq which the US described as “defensive strikes”.

      At least four Kataib Hezbollah commanders were among the dead, the sources said, adding that one of the raids had hit the Iran-backed group’s headquarters near the western al-Qaim district on the border with Syria.

      “These attacks have once again proved America’s false claims in fighting Daesh… as the United States has targeted the positions of forces that over the years have inflicted heavy blows to Daesh terrorists,” Iran’s government spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, referring to ISIL (ISIS).

      “With these attacks, America has shown its firm support for terrorism and its neglect for the independence and sovereignty of countries and it must accept consequences for its illegal act,” he said in a statement.

      The spokesman said the presence of foreign forces in the region was the cause of insecurity and tensions. “America must put an end to its occupying presence,” said Mousavi.

      US-Iran tensions have soared since Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear agreement with Tehran last year and began reimposing crippling sanctions.

      ‘Violation of Iraqi sovereignty’

      Meanwhile, Iraq also condemned the US attack against the Kataib Hezbollah armed group’s positions as a “violation of Iraqi sovereignty”.

      In a statement on Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi called the move a “dangerous escalation that threatens the security of Iraq and the region”.

      Abdul Mahdi said US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper had called him about half an hour before the US raids to tell him of the US intentions to hit bases belonging to the armed group suspected of being behind Friday’s rocket attack. He said he asked Esper to call off US retaliation plans.

      The statement said Iraqi President Barham Salih, who also condemned the attack, had received advance notice from a US diplomat and asked unsuccessfully for the US to call it off.

      […]

      It’s a good thing that we’re working in consensus with our partners in the region… :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Yutsano

      @Brachiator:

      And yet, the GOP dominated Senate will clear them.

      That’s the biggest scandal to me. Yes President Toadface is committing crimes right and left and his nepotism hires are pretty much lining their pockets with every petty scam they can. It’s the Republicans in general that are the real problem. Every single one to a man is enabling all this. And despite all the speculation no one can say exactly why. The Era of the Orange will end. What do Republicans do then? Keep going in on all alternative facts while hoping rural states keep their power outsized?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      @Another Scott:

      US-Iran tensions have soared since Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear agreement with Tehran last year and began reimposing crippling sanctions.

      This is as pointless as Trump’s trade war with China. There is no coherent policy here, nor any way that Iran could reasonably comply with any US demands short of complete submission to Trump’s will.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Betty Cracker@Cheryl Rofer:

      balloon-juice.com/2019/10/25/black-psyop-la-affair-ukraine-ag-barrs-investigation-and-the-impeachmen…

      2) The Firtash initiative. Firtash wants off house arrest in Vienna and out from under the extradition order to send him to the US to face the Federal crimes he’s been indicted for. The reason Firtash wants this done is because he’s Putin’s man in Ukraine’s natural gas industry. If Firtash can get back to Kyiv he can then once again try to take over Ukraine’s natural gas sector, suck it dry of profits, and fuck up its operations, which will force the Ukrainians to buy natural gas from Russia while removing Ukrainian natural gas as an alternative to Russian natural gas for the rest of the EU market. This all benefits Putin, who is Firtash’s krysha (roof/ceiling) in the Russian mob. Just as he is for every other one of these oligarchs aligned with him.
      A) Firtash’s efforts weren’t going very far, so he fired his US attorneys and hired Toensing and DiGenova. They then hired Parnas to do their translation work despite it being reported that Firtash and most of his staff speaking fluent and/or functional English.
      B) Firtash was laundering manufactured dirt and conspiracy theories about the Bidens, about the Democrats working with Ukraine to steal the 2016 election, etc through Parnas and Fruman and Toensing and DiGenova to Giuliani. Giuliana who was being paid/worked for Parnas, but also somehow also Parnas’s boss.
      C) Toensing and DiGenova are also working for free to assist Giuliani with manufacturing dirt on the Bidens.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Dmbeaster

      @Adam L Silverman:  As a trial lawyer, this canard about using the privilege as some sort of legal omerta is just galling.  I am sure that there is no privilege, or any such privilege would be voided by the crime fraud exception.  But they have to be secret to maintain the pretense.

      Trump learned long ago the utility of lawyers for doing fraudulent business deals, even though the privilege does not apply.  Its just another layer of criminality.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Roger Moore

      @Brachiator:

      Did Putin tell Trump that Biden was corrupt? The “investigation” into the Bidens is pointless. They did nothing wrong. Trump doesn’t seem smart enough to get anyone to manufacture and plant evidence of a crime. So, why did he bother with this nonsense in the first place?

      He doesn’t have to prove anything to get a significant effect.  Just having Ukraine announce an investigation would be enough to get the media into a frenzy.  Even if they eventually concluded there was nothing there, the months of talking about Biden and corruption in the same sentence would convince people that he was corrupt.  This is the essence of the Big Lie approach to propaganda; a lie that’s repeated enough can never be completely debunked in popular opinion.  You have only to look at Hillary Clinton’s reputation to see how effective it can be.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      Good article asking Ivanka Trump grown up questions:

      You said a moment ago that “the fourth person I hired was pregnant when I hired her. So we put a policy [of paid leave] in place for her.” But she disagrees with you, doesn’t she? Your former chief marketing officer Marissa Kraxberger has written that she and her colleagues had to fight “long and hard to get [you] to finally agree to 8 weeks paid maternity leave.”

      If she wants to play senior adviser she should be held to that standard. If she WERE held to that standard there wouldn’t be any more Ivanka interviews, because she would fail in a humiliating way.

      Let her fail! Stop propping her up! It’s not out fault she took a nepotism position she isn’t qualified to hold. We don’t have any duty to play along with her fantasy.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      @Yutsano:

      And despite all the speculation no one can say exactly why. The Era of the Orange will end. What do Republicans do then? Keep going in on all alternative facts while hoping rural states keep their power outsized?

      Because a good chunk of voters support Trump, and another chunk is willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and sit back while he does his thing, the GOP sees that they have an unparalleled opportunity to achieve their dreams.

      And they will lie and gerrymander and suppress votes to try to retain power after Trump is out of office.

      And as a former president with elder statesman status, Trump will continue to be a celebrity. He will be the shitty gift to the country that keeps on giving.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Another Scott@Brachiator: Leaving the fact that at the national strategic level the policy and strategy is all hosed up because the President has hosed it up, as well as empowering people like Bolton and Pompeo to hose it up, this targeting decision was made at the the theater strategic command level. The Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF OIR) Commanding General is my former boss. I was his cultural advisor/senior civilian advisor when he was deployed to Iraq as a brigade combat team commander in 2008. I know him very well. I spent almost a year in targeting meetings with him. I know his decision making process. And I can guarantee that the target selection for this was appropriate.

      Full disclosure: I have been in touch with him since he took command of CJTF OIR, provided some reach back support, and have offered to deploy forward twice if he decides he needs/wants me back in Iraq.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Adam L Silverman: Yep. I still don’t see how it all fits with Perry’s Texas oilmen who want to sell natural gas to Ukraine or maybe be on the national gas company’s board of directors (not clear is this is all the same oil men).

      In some ways, the situation with Firtash is clearer, but I’ll bet there are some surprises there too.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Cheryl Rofer: No arguments from me. The Texas connection, other than Perry just trying to do favors for people that have done favors for him in the past and might do so again in the future, is a bit weird. But Perry isn’t particularly bright. So I’m sure that figures in here somehow.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Brachiator

      @Roger Moore:

      He doesn’t have to prove anything to get a significant effect. Just having Ukraine announce an investigation would be enough to get the media into a frenzy.

      I understand the Art of the Smear, and how Trump tries to use it.  But much of this had already been looked at, and the conclusion was that there was nothing there.

      So, Trump’s continued insistence of an investigation only appeals to his base.

      Even the lazy and idiot part of the media see that there is nothing here.  They can’t work up a media frenzy if there the available information leads nowhere. With Clinton’s emails, people could fill in the gap and imagine damaging emails.  There is not the same thing here.

      This leaves Fox News and Sinclair Broadcast group. They are trying hard, but again, ultimately preach to the already converted.

      Getting Ukraine’s cooperation is not sufficient.  It’s messy and unreliable. They could announce an investigation, but unless they were adept at manufacturing damning evidence, this would go nowhere fast. And being under pressure is not the same thing as being a willing goon.  Good results are not guaranteed.

      Trump had been more successful with a lower level of smear tactics.  He got too ambitious here, and it is biting him in the ass.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.