BREAKING: “Lev Parnas Pushes to Share His Info With House Intel”

Happy New Year’s Eve, political journalists!

Lev Parnas, a former Rudy Giuliani associate charged with financial crimes, is looking to share more material with congressional investigators, according to a letter his lawyer has sent to a federal judge. The letter, filed in court on Monday evening, indicates that the committee first tasked with helming the impeachment inquiry is gathering additional evidence about Trump World.

In the letter, Parnas’ lawyer Joseph Bondy said the Justice Department will share materials with his client on Tuesday that it seized from his home and at his arrest. The materials include documents and the contents of an iPhone. Bondy then asked Judge Paul Oetken of the Southern District of New York to allow him to share those materials with the House Intelligence Committee; a court order currently bars him from sharing them with anyone. The Justice Department has said it does not object to him giving the material to Congress…

Trump’s relationship with Ukraine—in particular through his intermediary and personal lawyer Giuliani—is at the center of the impeachment process. Parnas had a front-row seat to much of Giuliani’s Ukraine-related activity.

Federal authorities arrested Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman at Dulles Airport in October and charged them with conspiring to illegally funnel money from a foreign national into an American election. For many months before their arrest, the two worked with Giuliani to investigate allegations about former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who served for a time on the board of a scandal-dogged Ukrainian energy company…

Parnas and Fruman, both Soviet-born U.S. citizens, made hefty political contributions through an entity they started called Global Energy Partners. And they built connections on Capitol Hill; after then-Rep. Pete Sessions sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling for Yovanovitch’s removal, a PAC the pair supported shelled out a huge sum to boost his re-election bid. Sessions’ name was also batted around within the Trump administration as a potential replacement for Yovanovitch, though any efforts to install him there didn’t get traction.

Parnas and Fruman have both pleaded not guilty. And Parnas indicated he would cooperate with the congressional impeachment inquiry. Because of his close proximity to Giuliani, he may have significant visibility into Giuliani’s actions that other witnesses lack. For instance, a senior Zelensky aide confirmed to The Daily Beast that Parnas was present for a meeting he had with Giuliani where they discussed the U.S.-Ukraine relationship…

Guess we’ll know from the Oval Office Occupant’s tweet-stream — or Giuliani’s — how successful efforts to hide this news from him have been. As if the festivities at Mar-A-Largo weren’t fraught enough already.

Credit for Individual-1’s obsession with appearances, though; Parnas looks exactly like the bumbling minion in a spy caper who inadvertently betrays Mr. Big, doesn’t he?

    2. 2.

      opiejeanne

      a court order currently bars him from sharing them with anyone.

      It doesn’t say, but who is responsible for this court order?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gvg

      I don’t remember why this guy changed from ardent Trump supporter, to trying to bring him down? I am not sure I believe him. He was arrested, I recall, but that doesn’t explain a change of sides. Also I had the impression this guy was linked with Russian mobs and …betraying those is not usually safe. What is going on with him?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Biff Longbotham

      Lev, baby, yooze a day late an a dollah short wit de inside scoop stuff. Wut dey gonna do, open up dem impeechment hearins agin?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kay

      Can he tell us more about this?

      Erik Prince, a major Republican donor and founder of controversial security firm Blackwater, has been referred to the U.S. Treasury Department for possible sanctions violations tied to his recent trip to Venezuela for a meeting with a top aide of President Nicolas Maduro, two senior U.S. officials said.

      They had a whole other crime ring running In Venezuela at the same time.

      * It’s Trump’s (corrupt) Treasury Department so the fix is in, but there’s probably more involved than Prince and Guiliani, don’t you think?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Credit for Individual-1’s obsession with appearances, though; Parnas looks exactly like the bumbling minion in a spy caper who inadvertently betrays Mr. Big, doesn’t he?

      I rewatched Midnight Run last week to recover from a family party: “Is this idiot number one? Put idiot number two on the phone.”

      I’ve been traveling all day– did we cover the judge dismissing Bolton’s cats-paw lawsuit? I’m wondering what happens now

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Gvg: Yeah, I’m not counting any chickens.

      I saw a twitter thread today suggesting that Pelosi may be holding up the referral of the articles to the Senate so that the apparatchiks can’t dismiss it before the SOTU and give The Beast a chance to gloat for the MAGAts. I think stuff like this gives her talking points for further delays.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      It may matter, but won’t they just say what they said with Cohen? “Everyone we hire is a liar so therefore no one can believe anything any of us say, whether it’s exculpatory or incriminating”?

      That was the Cohen defense. I don’t know what to do with that- does anyone?  It’s certainly true they all lie constantly. I admit I didn’t anticipate it as a defense, but it seems to work.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      “Parnas looks exactly like the bumbling minion in a spy caper who inadvertently betrays Mr. Big, doesn’t he?”

       

      As Dump would say, he’s straight out of Central Casting.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      patrick II

      @Gvg:

      He changed over when Trump said he didn’t know him. Parnas thought they were friends.  When that happened Parnas probably decided he was on the wrong side of the pardon/non-pardon wall.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      This is how Trump’s low quality hires spend whole workdays:

      On the evening of July 10, 2017 staffers at the U.S. embassy in Brussels—the official office for the ambassador to the European Union—received an unusual call from the seventh floor of the State Department back in Washington. The office of then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was irate. Someone in Brussels with access to the mission’s Twitter account had liked the wrong tweet. It had set off alarm bells in Foggy Bottom.
      The tweet wasn’t just any tweet. It was one written by Chelsea Clinton and directed at President Donald Trump in a public spat that took the Internet by storm.

      They interviewed ten people – spent God knows how much time and money hunting down the Tweeter who wasn’t loyal enough to Dear Leader.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Biff Longbotham

      Hmm…seems my patois got me moderation hell.  So…It seem to me that Lev is a day late and a dollar short with this upswell of desperately offered info.  What are they going to do, have Round Two of House impeachment hearings?  This wont see the light of day in the Senate.  I just don’t see what his angle is.

      BTW, BJer since 2002, mostly lurker, last commented about 10 years ago.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      frosty

      @Biff Longbotham: Welcome back! See you in ten years, if we’re all still around!*

      *No, seriously, comment away. It’s not like you’ll be Idiot 1 on this blog, there’s already serious competition.**

      ** Present company included.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Gvg: He turned because the President said he never met him. Despite all the photographic evidence on Parnas’s Twitter and Instagram feeds. This pissed Parnas off and he got himself attorneys that are willing to cut a bitch.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Kay: Xi and Putin. Maduro is being protected by Wagner mercenaries. Wagner is owned by “Putin’s Chef”, who also runs the Internet Research Agency (IRA), which is the one step removed from the GRU Russian disinformation, misinformation, agitprop, and troll farm. Xi owns Prince. So that’s who else is involved.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Patricia Kayden: It’s a combination of several things. The first is that for some reason I’m not aware of/haven’t seen anyone explain, the Black Hebrew Israelites have gone operational again in the greater NY metro area. The second is that the decades long inter-communal hostilities between the Ultra Orthodox and Chasidic communities and the African American communities in the outer boroughs are becoming very salient and contributing to the violence. The third is the stochastic terrorism element in this. By pulling the white supremacists, neo-NAZIs, anti-Semites, Islamophobes, homophobes, and xenophobes into the spotlight and providing them some form of cover through his rhetoric and that of his surrogates, the President has become a primary ideational vector for stochastic terrorism.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      I snuck a small bowl of my chicken and dumplings soup just now, and it was most excellent.  First time I have ever made homemade chicken soup that actually had flavor.  I separated the dumplings before refrigerating the soup.  I confess I did not have high hopes for reheated dumplings, but I think even the dumplings might be better than they were this afternoon.  I’m calling this one a win.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Anne Laurie

      @Gin & Tonic: Lev is clearly uninterested in spending time in prison. He may look like he’s out of Central Casting, but seems a lot smarter now than a lot of these other assholes.

      Honest to Murphy, it passed through my twisted mind that Trump trusted Rudy’s new ‘friends’ Parnas & Firtash because they looked like Russian mobsters out of Central Casting.  “How can they not be the guys we need, when they look exactly like the guys I imagine us needing?”

      If they’d been more generically grey Bidnizguys, Donald (or Rudy) would’ve mistrusted them as potential FBI decoys.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      japa21

      To be honest, there are times I think we are all being setup for a major let down, if not worse.  After all, no group of people could really be as dumb as this gang of crooks.  We are going to end up the victims of a major con.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Biff Longbotham

      If Lev is straight out of Central Casting, let him have a Boris Badenov-like hokey Russian accent. A man can dream, right?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: Consider the post title:  break, broke, broken, breaking.  By analogy, it should be “I snoke a bowl of soup.”

      BTW I am not getting any of the promised 502s, 524s, or any error codes at all.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott: I loved that until I went to Google translate.  It says I have SUCKED, not SNUCK.

      While it is true that I have sucked at various moments in my life, that still feels a bit harsh. :-)

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Adam L Silverman

      @WaterGirl: If you are being held hostage by people that will only let you eat at certain times, please blink twice into a comment box and we’ll send hostage rescue.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WaterGirl

      @Adam L Silverman: Well, a girl’s gotta have standards rules, but rules are made to be broken.

      Perhaps next time I sneak a bowl of soup before bedtime I should stride into the kitchen and say “Fuck You, Food Police!” as I put the soup in the bowl.

      edit: I’ll let you know how that goes later this week.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      NotMax

      Way OT.

      Okay, Steam, chalk up a victory for managing to wring a grand total of twelve bucks and change out of me for purchasing three of the games lazing on my wishlist which are significantly reduced in price during your end of year sale.

      @WaterGirl

      Follow the link I provided. Not wrong so much as, let us say, unfashionable.

      ;)

      Reply
    58. 58.

      WaterGirl

      @Ken:

      I am not getting any of the promised 502s, 524s, or any error codes at all.

      I am going to pretend that you didn’t say that, lest we conjure that up.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Anne Laurie

      @Adam L Silverman: The second is that the decades long inter-communal hostilities between the Ultra Orthodox and Chasidic communities and the African American communities in the outer boroughs are becoming very salient and contributing to the violence.

      The Ultra-Orthodox need cheap housing in walkable communities, and in the current housing market, that puts them in direct conflict with largely African-American/Hispanic enclaves that are a little too “risky” for upper-middle-class gentrifiers.   Way I’m seeing it, the GOP’s media enablers are only too happy to point the most desperate members of the AA ‘ghettos’ (Hebrew Israelites living in a van, the reputedly schizophrenic Monsey attacker) at extremely visible members of the most historically stigmatized religious group (those weird Chabads who don’t/won’t even speak English, and who avoid contact with ‘outsiders’).

      When bad things happen, well — time to start policing those no-go areas a little harder!   There will be no broken windows in this district… (except for the ones properly broken by the appointed authorities, of course).

      Reply
    64. 64.

      WaterGirl

      Closing the computer and SNEAKING off to watch some TV.  If we get the dreaded error, someone who has my number, please call me.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      debbie

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Decades long and even longer. Back in the 1980s and 1990s when I was living there, there was serious mistrust on both sides (and you can add the Korean community into the mix). Both the Jews and Koreans were sure AAs were shoplifting their stores, and the AAs were sure the Jews and Koreans were overcharging them on everything.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Anne Laurie

      @Adam L Silverman: The tensions between the two communities are deeper than that. Some of it are longstanding grievances over what would normally seem petty.

      Oh, I believe you.  (I also remember the Koreatown/LA standoffs back in Rodney King’s day.) But the weaponizing by the GOP is… timely.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      MisterForkbeard

      @NotMax: And what were they, sir? :

       

      I picked up a few things earlier this week on steam, a couple things off the nintendo eShop, Mechwarrior 5 from Epic, and.. one cheap game for my PS4.

       

      No one bought me any games for Christmas, okay? :)

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Adam L Silverman

      @debbie: Yep. And that all got enflamed every time there was a car accident: non-lethal or otherwise. Or some other unintentional mishap. The bad blood is so thick at this point, and has been for decades, that it is hard for cooler heads to prevail because no one is willing to give anyone else the benefit of the doubt.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: It tells me “to have nibbled”, but touche’.

      Sorry!  :-)

      geschlichen zu haben is probably the correct version of what I was aiming for, but my German is so rusty that that never would have moved out to my typing fingers without help.

      [edit:] BTW, I still remember having to give an answer in a high school English class where I froze when “snuck” came out of my mouth as part of the response.  Ack!!

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      NotMax

      New mini-series dropped today on Netflix, Bonfire of Destiny. Looks like it’s best described as a French telenovela, but since it features an actress I liked in Spiral (she played the redheaded lawyer) will give it a whirl. Although definitely not the dubbed version as in the linked trailer – shall switch it to original French, with English subtitles.

      @MisterForkbeard

      Honestly, off the top of my head don’t recall the names.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      debbie

      @NotMax:

      Merriam-Webster disagrees.

      The original past tense of sneak was sneaked, following the pattern of other regular verbs. However, in the 19th century snuck started appearing, and is now the more common version for the past tense of “sneak.” Most irregular verbs become regular over time, but sneak has become irregular, and no other word like sneak (peek, creak, etc.) follows a similar pattern.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      JoyceH

      @Anne Laurie: Thing is, I don’t think Lev and Igor are “Rudy’s friends” – I think they are Trump’s friends. You see pictures of Rudy with these guys over the past year or so, but pictures with Trump go back YEARS. I think Trump is the one who assembled this team of hotshots.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      H.E.Wolf

      I had this posted on my fridge for years:

      Quis potest sine offula vivere?
      (“Who can live without a snack?”)

      Post Scriptum: I just googled it, and apparently offula (offla) was as outrageous a neologism, back in the day, as “snuck”. :-)

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Jean

      I read on TPM that Joe Biden told a New Hampshire crowd that he’d consider a Republican running mate, but he couldn’t think of one “just now.” WTH?

      Reply
    90. 90.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Jean: We’ve been over that one already. He basically said ‘no’ nicely.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Gravenstone

      @MisterForkbeard: I pre-ordered MW5, and was none too pleased when they went Epic exclusive. Still need to figure out how to make it play nice with my HOTAS. The default set up in game is bone stupid, and I’m hoping they’ll push something different via patch one of these days.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      tomtofa

      A little OT, but a reminder today that Heather Cox Richardson is a valuable observer and commentator on current events.

      Her post today explains that Judge Leon’s rendering moot the Kupperman suit, portrayed by the MSM as a dead end, is in fact a major victory for the impeachment inquiry, since it leaves Judge Jackson’s ruling from late November intact and the final word on the subject – that ruling said T’s ‘absolute immunity’ argument is BS, and that people like Bolton must testify.

      Nothing is ever the final word, of course, but this was big.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Ruckus

      @japa21
      And the person pulling off the con is a very wealthy owner of a foreign country with a nuclear generating plant that blowed up and an ego the size of said country and probably the same mental disease that our shit for brains president has more than his share of.

      Reply

