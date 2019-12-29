You guys missed an incredible expose in the overnight threads: read up on Giuliani’s 20 year old “communications director” traveling around Ukraine and the US with him. And the OAN “journalist” making the Giuliani documentary in Ukraine: Chanel Rion. She’s pretty much a complete fabrication too.

Both young women have manufactured their pasts and qualifications, a la Mina Cheng without the Time magazine cover (you will recall Mina as the Senior State Department official who had none of the qualifications she boasted and resigned a few months ago).

Giuliani’s communications director: Politico:

The mystery of Rudy Giuliani’s spokeswoman

Meet Christianné Allen, the 20-year-old college student who speaks for President’s Trump’s personal lawyer. The gatekeeper to the lawyer for the most powerful man in the world is a 20-year-old conservative activist with a thin resume, an inflated biography and an impossible job.

She was passing herself off as “George [Macaca!] Allen’s niece” until he got wind of it and made her stop. She shows up at everything she can, whether invited or not. She was associated with a Virginia chapter of “Women for Trump” which has received two cease and desist letters from the White House. She dropped out of high school to mingle in Trump politics (when she was not in Las Vegas hoping to star in a reality show); she’s handling her high school and college coursework online via Liberty University.

Chanel Rion, the OAN “White House Correspondent”: Wonkette:

Wonkette Investigates: What Is Up With Chanel Rion, Traditional Dinner-Making Fiancée Of Courtland Sykes?

and — Chanel was or is engaged to a rightwinger who lost the GOP primary to run against Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill (who was defeated by Josh Hawley in 2018).

Read about how Chanel comes from a line of grifters. Her father, whose name might be Dan Ryan but might not be, is an attorney who fleeces out of state investors. He is not a “developer”, as Chanel claims, and the offices/addresses are hotels. Long line of court cases; Texas has been on to him ages. Her father’s mother may have been a psychic from Wichita, Kansas.

LINK: a private blog from 2018: (NOTE: I have not verified this, but if 20% of it is true….)

Chanel is NOT a Harvard graduate, as she claims. She seems to have taken some coursework at its extension school. She met the fiance, Courtland Sykes , at a “CIA recruiting event held at Harvard.” Uh huh.

The Ryan family does NOT live on one of their many ranches, one of them carved out of over 4,000 acres previously part of the famous King Ranch in Texas. Complete fabrication by Chanel’s sister, Channing, a fellow fabulist and alleged Harvard student. It’s been hard to locate a home for the Ryan family at all.

Chanel Rion says her family moved to South Korea (her mother’s home country) because they were so disgusted Bill Clinton had been elected. She’s got a webpage that is so whack I wonder if it’s a parody. She accuses her first grade classmates in France of being communists. (Via the Wonkette link.)

Oh, and she did not start out as Chanel Rion at all. That’s another layer.

It’s funny, but also appalling and dangerous, that these legends in their own minds are running around representing the “President’s” lawyer and putting out “journalism.”

Stops being funny when you realize a lot of the defensive crap your relatives might spew about Trump was likely manufactured by one of these women. They deal in fantasy, but do not present it as such. In just about everything they do.

And they get away with it, in the credulous world of GOP reactionary politics, with a gloss of evangelical fervor in there too.

How do you stop this? It’s just peeling away layer after layer after layer of lies, and people like this are shameless.