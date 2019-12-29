One time at a fancy cocktail party, I dropped a forkful of marinara-soaked eggplant on my snowy white shirt, square between the boobs. I tried using napkins and club soda to remove the stain, but it was hopeless. I spent the rest of the evening holding my jacket shut or standing around with my arms folded across my chest at an unnaturally high angle. It was awkward.
Republicans have a similar embarrassing stain to conceal, only it’s a braying orange lout with sole control of a terrifying nuclear arsenal. Elected Republicans have been trying to pretend iPOTUS isn’t a compromised nutbag for a few years now. Some say he’s getting worse. Maybe, but he’s always been a crackpot. I think what’s really getting worse is the challenge of keeping Trump’s insanity under wraps. Por exemplo:
In the weeks leading up to their impeachment trial, senators on Capitol Hill are actively avoiding meeting with President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani—partly because they fear he might try to pass off Russian conspiracy theories as fact, according to interviews with more than half a dozen Republican and Democratic lawmakers and aides…
Giuliani updated Trump, according to two individuals with knowledge of their conversation, and said publicly the president asked him to brief Republican senators about the information he gathered.
“He wants me to do it,” Giuliani told The Washington Post in an interview earlier this month. “I’m working on pulling it together and hope to have it done by the end of the week.”
Since then, though, various lawmakers, as well as administration officials and national security brass, have privately expressed concerns about Giuliani’s latest Ukraine jaunt, given that the Trump lawyer’s efforts are what helped create this Ukraine scandal and get the president impeached in the first place. Both Democrat and Republican senators have steered clear of the president’s personal attorney over concern that the information he is trying to disseminate originated from figures in Ukraine known for spinning the truth or spreading outright lies.
“He has not shared any of that information with me,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about the information Giuliani obtained overseas. “My advice to Giuliani would be to share what he got from Ukraine with the IC [intelligence community] to make sure it’s not Russia propaganda. I’m very suspicious of what the Russians are up to all over the world.”
You don’t say, you pusillanimous piss-wank. Anyhoo, good luck covering up that stain!
Open thread.
