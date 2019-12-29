Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Unsquarable Circle (Open Thread)

The Unsquarable Circle (Open Thread)

One time at a fancy cocktail party, I dropped a forkful of marinara-soaked eggplant on my snowy white shirt, square between the boobs. I tried using napkins and club soda to remove the stain, but it was hopeless. I spent the rest of the evening holding my jacket shut or standing around with my arms folded across my chest at an unnaturally high angle. It was awkward.

Republicans have a similar embarrassing stain to conceal, only it’s a braying orange lout with sole control of a terrifying nuclear arsenal. Elected Republicans have been trying to pretend iPOTUS isn’t a compromised nutbag for a few years now. Some say he’s getting worse. Maybe, but he’s always been a crackpot. I think what’s really getting worse is the challenge of keeping Trump’s insanity under wraps. Por exemplo:

In the weeks leading up to their impeachment trial, senators on Capitol Hill are actively avoiding meeting with President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani—partly because they fear he might try to pass off Russian conspiracy theories as fact, according to interviews with more than half a dozen Republican and Democratic lawmakers and aides…

Giuliani updated Trump, according to two individuals with knowledge of their conversation, and said publicly the president asked him to brief Republican senators about the information he gathered.

“He wants me to do it,” Giuliani told The Washington Post in an interview earlier this month. “I’m working on pulling it together and hope to have it done by the end of the week.”

Since then, though, various lawmakers, as well as administration officials and national security brass, have privately expressed concerns about Giuliani’s latest Ukraine jaunt, given that the Trump lawyer’s efforts are what helped create this Ukraine scandal and get the president impeached in the first place. Both Democrat and Republican senators have steered clear of the president’s personal attorney over concern that the information he is trying to disseminate originated from figures in Ukraine known for spinning the truth or spreading outright lies.

“He has not shared any of that information with me,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about the information Giuliani obtained overseas. “My advice to Giuliani would be to share what he got from Ukraine with the IC [intelligence community] to make sure it’s not Russia propaganda. I’m very suspicious of what the Russians are up to all over the world.”

You don’t say, you pusillanimous piss-wank. Anyhoo, good luck covering up that stain!

Open thread.

    143Comments

    2. 2.

      Mandalay

      Maybe this is highly relevant to Graham’s sudden change of heart about Russia?….

      Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is statistically tied with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, with the staunch pro-Trump incumbent seeing his favorability ratings plummet among independent voters.

      Graham can grovel to Trump all he wants so he doesn’t get primaried by a bigger bootlicker, but that won’t save him if the voters want him gone.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      I’m very suspicious of what the Russians are up to all over the world.

      Sure you are, Senator Graham. We believe you.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      debbie

      I think Trump will ditch Fox for OAN (the network that produced Rudy’s doculie). Hopefully, Fox will turn bitter and spiteful.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      germy

      Republicans have a similar embarrassing stain to conceal

      I mentioned in an earlier thread, my local sinclair station is running an exclusive interview special with Rudy.  It apparently was put together by sinclair and then all the local affiliates are compelled to air it.

      So they’ve been advertising it.  I see it every time I check the weather report (the only good thing about my local sinclair affiliate is the weather reporting) and the Rudy interview was scheduled for Sunday 11:35 pm.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      schrodingers_cat

      Hey BTW speaking of Russians, I see them trolling Indian political Twitter and urge Indian Americans to support the Vt Jesus as the one true savior in the primaries.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      scav

      Next time you see the unkempt person constantly muttering to themselves (and their pet louse) on the bus with tin foil on their head?  That’s the unopposed Republican candidate for bus driver.

      Make a poster.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      It’s funny to see them try to not get the Trump/Rudy cooties.  Are they seriously too stupid to know that ship has already sailed?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Mandalay:

      It helps that entire states are harder to gerrymander. The fact that the race is this close in deep red SC, the first state to secede from the Union, is encouraging

      Reply
    15. 15.

      senyordave

      Lindsay Graham was always popular in SC.  He didn’t have to kiss Trump’s ass to be popular.    It just doesn’t make sense from a political standpoint that he is now a complete Trump bootlicker.  He didn’t have to oppose Trump, but he could have positioned himself as an independent thinker type.  I do believe that Trump has something on Graham, it just doesn’t seem possible that he could flip so much.  Maybe Lindsay has been taking dirty money, or is compromised by the Russians.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Yutsano

      First of all, who serves a stain bomb like a marinara soaked anything at a cocktail party?

      Second: Graham got spooked by something. Good. Let’s find out what and see if we can’t use it to our advantage.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      senyordave

      @debbie: OAN doesn’t even pretend to be a serious network.  I read an article somewhere that said the owner of OAN personally spikes stories based entirely on his political opinions.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @germy:

      My local news stations were bought out by a media company (not Sinclair), and all of the on-air talent got canned and new people who keep stumbling over their words took their places. All of the news broadcasts are done in one studio and aired on all of the stations

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie: I used to use the Tide stick thing.  But I may have used these in the past, too, because they look familiar.  Do they actually get the stain out in real time, or do they just make so the stain doesn’t set, so it comes out in the wash.

      Both are valuable, just trying to manage my expectations. :-)

      edit: Spillers unite!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Immanentize

      @Yutsano:  and B. Cracker —

      One of my favorite sayings from my friend from New Orleans:

      I could sell a ketchup popsicle to a fine lady wearing white gloves at a July 4th picnic.

      So fine.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      delk

      Heh. Just googled Lindsey Graham and the ad at the top of the page is for Act Blue’s donation page to his challenger Jaime Harrison.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      @senyordave: According to the polls, Graham’s approval rating with GOP voters in SC dipped below 50% when he was a Trump critic. When he started kissing Trump’s ass, it went up more than 20 points. I don’t know if Graham is compromised or not, but integrity-free careerism seems the simplest explanation.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Immanentize

      @WaterGirl: Stain sticks are all around in my house.  They have saved me from accosting  the Immp on many occasions.  Or more like, saved him from drive by laundry rage.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      feebog

      @senyordave:

      Maybe Lindsay has been taking dirty money, or is compromised by the Russians.

      My money is on the Russians.  Remember they hacked the RNC and other candidates, they just never released the emails.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      @debbie: & @WaterGirl: I carry a Tide stick around now, and it works okay, but it sort of leaves a crease if you have to bear down to get out a tough stain. (Just had to use it yesterday when I slopped soy sauce on my shirt at a pub!) Will give the Shout wipes a whirl. Being less of a slob is completely beyond my capabilities; it’s a running joke in my family, how long it will take me to spill something.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      CarolDuhart2

      @debbie:  I wouldn’t be surprised if OAN becomes Trump TV.  Who watches except true believers?  And it’s small, cheap, with no stars and only a modest reach.  Trump could probably leverage what assets he has into a purchase.

      Fox has to keep in mind that eventually there will be another Republican and has to keep at least some distance for that day.  It needs at least some advertisers and has a budget that is pretty costly, so it can’t become Trump TV quite so readily.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      debbie

      @WaterGirl:

      Yeah, those sticks are so so. I wrestled my down comforter into one of those hypoallergenic white duvet covers, only to turn around and find evidence of a paper cut I didn’t know I had. The blood stain was about a half-inch in diameter. Using the Shout wipe, I very gently rubbed in small circles and watched as it literally totally disappeared before my eyes. Totally. It took maybe a minute at most.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      MattF

      I read somewhere (Twitter, probably) that Giuliani is claiming that George Soros (!) was hangin’ around Ukraine just at the same time that Giuliani was ‘visiting’. So, I can see why people are keeping Giuliani at arm’s length. Finding Soros’ shadow in various impossible places is not a good sign.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mandalay

      @senyordave

      He didn’t have to oppose Trump, but he could have positioned himself as an independent thinker type.

      He couldn’t. Trump would have found someone else, and ended Graham’s career as a politician. Same goes for Ted Cruz.

      There are a few Republicans who can safely play that game (e.g. Romney and Murkowski), but Graham isn’t one of them.

      Ask Flake and Corker what happens if you position yourself as “an independent thinker type” under Trump.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Some say he’s getting worse. Maybe, but he’s always been a crackpot.

      Remember when he moved his mistress– now the soon-to-be third-ex-Mrs-Giuliani– into the mayor’s residence (Gracie Mansion? That doesn’t look right) with the then-2nd Mrs Giuliani and their two young children? (a loudmouth NYer humiliating his wife and young children by carrying on a very public extramarital affair and subsequent divorce? That rings a bell…)  It’s one of those stories that got buried in the mythology of 9/11, but there’s a weird reticence in the media about discussing his personal life, even though, if I remember my LeCarré correctly, an expensive divorce is just the kind of financial straits that would make someone vulnerable to foreign influence, especially if one already had extensive contacts with Russian OC, as I believe Giuliani does, and I imagine Judi is making Rudi pay through the fucking nose before signing a carefully written NDA.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Gin & Tonic

      @senyordave: A while back I was in an auto repair place getting a new battery installed, and that (OAN) was on. I had been unfamiliar with it before, but boy, is that some scary shit. As I was the only customer in the waiting room and the remote was on top of the filing cabinet, I did my civic duty.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      danielx

      From two days after Christmas:

      Conversation over beers with an old friend, simplified:
      Him: I’m in the shit.
      Me: Why?
      Him: Spouse and I agreed we weren’t – didn’t need – to get Christmas gifts for each other, so I didn’t, and Christmas morning she was totally disappointed I didn’t get her anything.
      Me (in utter disbelief): You’re telling me you actually fell for that no-gifts shit? How the hell old are you, anyway?

      Every good story has a moral: know when to NOT go along with an agreement.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ella in New Mexico

      “My advice to Giuliani would be to share what he got from Ukraine with the IC [intelligence community] to make sure it’s not Russia propaganda. I’m very suspicious of what the Russians are up to all over the world.”

      Expecting to hear Chuckles “Conventional Wisdomer” Todd or any of our fine Front Line Sunday News Talk Show Hosts©™  taking the fire to Lindsey on the blatant hypocrisy of saying this mere weeks after declaring he wants to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden cuz they don’t pass the smell test and his finally having to walk back his threat get to the bottom of the Ukraine’s meddling in 2016 with the help of the DNC and Hillary.

      Including the follow up that if he believes that shit over what he’s been briefed by our intelligence agencies then he’s either incompetent or part of Rudy’s conspiracy.

      Yep. Any day now. Just wait. It’ll happen. I have faith.

      Yep.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Eunicecycle

      @germy: one of my favorite characters of all time. Well, Dickens’s descriptions of him, anyway. They always make me LOL. And yes, Lindsey is as obsequious as Uriah was.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      painedumonde

      Ahhhh, I understand their strategy now – it’s to cause head slaps so severe that catastrophic trauma occurs and only the very densest and easily lead will remain.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ruckus

      @laura:

      I can’t recall if I’ve ever seen that pronoun used about those 3  people before.

      ¿Honorable? Really…….

       

      OK I know it’s snark, just messing here.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Butter Emails

      Trump is not the equivalent of a marinara stain on an otherwise clean blouse.  He’s more like an up front and center fecal smear on the garments of someone who has been rolling around in night soil all afternoon.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WaterGirl

      @Immanentize: We call my niece the “stain nazi”.  She can get any stain out.

      Of course, I baby my clothes, so I never wash in hot, or dry at hot, never use harsh detergents, etc.  So even though she got the stain out of my favorite t-shirt, it was never the same.

      I will wear favorite items that are stained if I am working from home and no one will see me!

      Reply
    55. 55.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie: @Betty Cracker:

      The blood stain was about a half-inch in diameter. Using the Shout wipe, I very gently rubbed in small circles and watched as it literally totally disappeared before my eyes. Totally. It took maybe a minute at most.

      Sold!  Sign me up!

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Immanentize

      @WaterGirl: I do that too.  It’s where my frugality meets nostalgia.

      ETA, I am not referring to washing habits!  Hot water!  Bleach!  Kochwashe! They all have their functions.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      WaterGirl

      @mrmoshpotato:  I might even call that a “performance”, except that he seemed truly crazed, possessed by rage, and totally out of control.

      edit:  I wouldn’t let any of these people drive me to the airport, even if the choice was them a cancelled trip.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie: Good to know.  I have lost lots of favorites to stains.  Now if I really like a shirt, I get two.  One for everyday wear, and another for only special occasions, so I will have a stain-free version. :-)

      Reply
    59. 59.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WaterGirl: I wouldn’t.  It was more like “How dare you question the reputation of this blackout-drunk college rapist we’re trying to fast track onto the Supreme Court?!  How DARE you?!”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Ruckus

      @debbie:

      You aren’t.

      But the effect is different. George wasn’t trying to be president, have as large a public life. And while he’s wealthy, he’s given away to charity more than 5 times the wealth he has now. He’s also 89 yrs old.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      bemused

      A few days ago Ben Domenech, married to Meghan McCain, tweeted that “next year the Federalist will be running a series of stories as part of a 1620 Project on anniversary of the pilgrims arriving at Plymouth Rock” adding to “feel free to submit essays but our standards will be much higher than NYT”. Pathetic.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      SFAW

      @Mandalay:

      Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is statistically tied with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison,

      I know you’re just cut/paste-ing the article, but I get tired of that “statistically tied” shit. Graham is leading Harrison by two points, which is within the (theoretical) margin of error for that poll.

      “Theoretical,” as Senator Harvey Gantt and Governor Tom Bradley could tell us.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      tomtofa

      @debbie:

      Betty, I carry these with me. They’ve removed blood, ink, even oil and vinegar from the whitest of white shirts. I no longer ruin clothes.

      If I see you coming at me in the street with a knife, old-fashioned fountain pen, and/or squirt bottle of salad dressing, I’ll just smile and hope you offer a Shout wipe afterward.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      JoyceH

      I’m of the opinion that the Russians and Trump do have kompromat on Graham. Genuine changes of heart are organic and show an evolution of the thought processes. Graham did a 180 in the blink of an eye. They’ve got something on him, for sure.

      And on another subject, I mentioned a few days ago that my new book has been released, but for those who missed that thread, here is Regency Mage, book 4, Mary Bennet and the Shades of Pemberley –

      amazon.com/dp/B08319YFJS/

      Reply
    69. 69.

      JPL

      @Ella in New Mexico: Chuck spoke about the dangers of trump’s propaganda and interviewed both Marty Baron and Dean Baquet.  I must have missed the part where Chuck asked Baquet about Bret Stephen’s column and whether or not is acceptable to use a bogus study from a white supremacist.     yup sure I just missed it.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      I work in a machine shop and have over 35 yrs in them. Add in another 6 working in my bicycle shop where I also manufactured bikes and other products and you’ll see that oil/grease stains, blood from cuts/scrapes/embedded small sharp bits of metal are a normal part of my life. For many years I supported Johnson & Johnson band aid production. And made it profitable! Stains are my life. I wear them proudly, it makes people keep their distance while you are working, so they don’t get extras on themselves.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      WaterGirl

      I’m still getting over my bug, so I’m gonna go take a nap.  If the site does its 502/524 thing… someone who has my phone number, please call me.  If you don’t have my number, email is second-best.  thanks.

      Feeding the guys, then bed.  Later.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Ruckus

      @laura:

      These days most women I know can swear better than me. And that’s saying something. Swear words roll off my tongue like water over Niagara Falls. Lots, continually.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      West of the Rockies

      Is McConnell up for reelection this time?  Is there a decent challenger?  I have heard he has the very lowest approval rating among senators, shelled and otherwise.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      artem1s

      Lindsey Graham is statistically tied with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, with the staunch pro-Trump incumbent seeing his favorability ratings plummet among independent voters.

      I’m really interested to see what happens to the GOP base turnout for the general in those states that decide they aren’t going to have a GOP primary. The MAGA idiots who only turn out to vote for their messiah – how are they going to react to not having their dear leader’s name to tick off on the ballot?  Will their conspiracy heads explode with paranoid theories about how Soros has paid the Ukraine to hack into the voting machines and remove Trumps name from the ballot?  What happens to those down ticket races when word gets around that there is no need to vote because the nominee is already chosen?  What GOP Senators are going to get screwed because of low, uninformed, unmotivated WWC voters who believe the GOP is in cahoots with the Democrats to steal the election for Hillary?

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Ken

      @danielx: Somewhere in there is a riff on O. Henry’s Gift of the Magi. Two people agree not to get each other presents; both secretly buy presents in case the other reveals one; come the day, neither makes the first move.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Here’s a tweet thread from yesterday with interesting links about Trump’s propaganda campaign. It’s even dirtier than you would suspect.

      Not to sound too much like ‘them’ but Trump in the last 24 hours has Re-Tweeted from accounts with less than 10 followers and created a week ago.

      This guy gets @‘d 27,000 a minute.

      So…

      How is he finding these accounts/posts? How would you come across them? 🤔

      — YS (@NYinLA2121) December 28, 2019

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Mr DAW watched that Chuck Todd show about fake news this morning. I know there were problems with it, but it still startled me to hear a mainstream TV guy saying with no cover that things the president is claiming aren’t true.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      patrick II

      I have this picture in my mind of Giuliani high up on a unicycle, peddling with one foot while tossing bowls on top of his head with the other. At the same time he is juggling depositions from Ukrainian crooks, while wearing a red nose and smiling towards the crowd.
      His beautiful assistant stands below ready to do her best to catch Giuliani if he falls.
      The crowd cheers wildly.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Elizabelle

      You guys missed an incredible expose in the overnight threads:  read up on Giuliani’s 20 year old “communications director” traveling around Ukraine and the US with him.  And the OAN “journalist” making the Giuliani documentary in Ukraine:  Chanel Rion.  She’s pretty much a complete fabrication too.

      Both young women have manufactured their pasts and qualifications, a la Mina Cheng without the Time magazine cover (you will recall Mina as the Senior State Department official who had none of the qualifications she boasted and resigned a few months ago).

      Giuliani’s communications director:  Politico:  
      The mystery of Rudy Giuliani’s spokeswoman

      Meet Christianné Allen, the 20-year-old college student who speaks for President’s Trump’s personal lawyer.

      The gatekeeper to the lawyer for the most powerful man in the world is a 20-year-old conservative activist with a thin resume, an inflated biography and an impossible job.

      She was passing herself off as “George [Macaca!] Allen’s niece” until he got wind of it and made her stop.  She shows up at everything she can, whether invited or not.  She was associated with a Virginia chapter of “Women for Trump” which has received two cease and desist letters from the White House.  She dropped out of high school to mingle in Trump politics (when she was not in Las Vegas hoping to star in a reality show); she’s handling her high school and college coursework online via Liberty University.
      Chanel Rion, the OAN “White House Correspondent”:  Wonkette:
      Wonkette Investigates: What Is Up With Chanel Rion, Traditional Dinner-Making Fiancée Of Courtland Sykes?
      and — Chanel was or is engaged to a rightwinger who lost the GOP primary to run against Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill (who was defeated by Josh Hawley in 2018).

      Read about how Chanel comes from a line of grifters.  Her father, whose name might be Dan Ryan but might not be, is an attorney who fleeces out of state investors.  He is not a “developer”, as Chanel claims, and the offices/addresses are hotels.  Long line of court cases; Texas has been on to him ages.  Her father’s mother may have been a psychic from Wichita, Kansas.

      LINK:  a private blog from 2018: (NOTE:  I have not verified this, but if 20% of it is true….)

      Chanel is NOT a Harvard graduate, as she claims.  She seems to have taken some coursework at its extension school.  She met the fiance, Courtland Sykes , at a “CIA recruiting event held at Harvard.”  Uh huh.

      The Ryan family does NOT live on one of their many ranches, one of them carved out of over 4,000 acres previously part of the famous King Ranch in Texas.  Complete fabrication by Chanel’s sister, Channing, a fellow fabulist and alleged Harvard student.  It’s been hard to locate a home for the Ryan family at all.

      Chanel Rion says her family moved to South Korea (her mother’s home country) because they were so disgusted Bill Clinton had been elected.  She’s got a webpage that is so whack I wonder if it’s a parody.  She accuses her first grade classmates in France of being communists.  (Via the Wonkette link.)

      Oh, and she did not start out as Chanel Rion at all.  That’s another layer.

      It’s funny, but also appalling and dangerous, that these legends in their own minds are running around representing the “President’s” lawyer and putting out “journalism.”

      Stops being funny when you realize a lot of the defensive crap your relatives might spew about Trump was likely manufactured by one of these women.  They deal in fantasy, but do not present it as such.  In just about everything they do.

      And they get away with it, in the credulous world of GOP reactionary politics, with a gloss of evangelical fervor in there too.

      How do you stop this?  It’s just peeling away layer after layer after layer of lies, and people like this are shameless.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Amir Khalid

      @Ken:

      I had the misfortune, one night many many years ago, to watch a TV adaptation of The Gift of The Magi. It was padded to movie length, and starred Marie Osmond and some Mormon himbo as the young couple in the story. It was badly written, neither Marie nor the himbo was a talented actor, and you get the picture. I still shudder when I hear the name of that story.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: Yes yes. :P

      But I don’t call her opponent a Republican.  I call him a turtle-faced, fascist sack of shit who doesn’t believe in the United States Constitution.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      MattF

      @Elizabelle:  It’s lies all the way down. One may argue about whether the set of lies is denumerable or actually provides a novel model for the continuum, calling into question the very basis of mathematical truth.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      James E Powell

      Elected Republicans have been trying to pretend iPOTUS isn’t a compromised nutbag for a few years now.

      For whose benefit are the pretending? Trump’s been a lunatic the whole time and Republican voters love him for it. So do the press/media.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      James E Powell

      @MattF:

      I think they love him for being an asshole. ‘Compromised nutbag’, is, IMO, understood to be a negative.

      For us, sure. But for Trump supporters?

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Mandalay

      @SFAW: I get tired of that “statistically tied” shit

      I do as well, and generally roll my eyes when someone pounces on a specific poll result as though it means anything much.

      But the point of posting that quote was to suggest that the reason Graham is moderating is comments on Russia is that he faces real opposition from a Democrat. Whether the poll results were within the margin of error or not was beside the point. Having an opponent within five points of him right now is reason enough for Graham to worry.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Brachiator

      @germy:

      I mentioned in an earlier thread, my local sinclair station is running an exclusive interview special with Rudy. It apparently was put together by sinclair and then all the local affiliates are compelled to air it.

      So they’ve been advertising it. I see it every time I check the weather report (the only good thing about my local sinclair affiliate is the weather reporting) and the Rudy interview was scheduled for Sunday 11:35 pm.

      What a strange world we now live in.  Everyone knows this is nonsense.  And media outlets like Fox and Sinclair can’t even pretend that they are producing influential propaganda.  They are simply producing lies on demand for Trump.

      The GOP and Trump supporters willingly and willfully participate in this sham. Because they have decided to support Trump no matter what.

      Recovery from this right wing nutjob induced madness will be long and difficult.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Jinchi

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Remember when he moved his mistress– now the soon-to-be third-ex-Mrs-Giuliani– into the mayor’s residence (Gracie Mansion? That doesn’t look right) with the then-2nd Mrs Giuliani and their two young children?

      I remember he was basically kicked out of the mayor’s residence, while mayor, and moved into an apartment with a gay couple.

      He declined to attend their wedding a few years later. Apparently he was okay with civil unions, but believes “marriage” is a sacred bond between one man and one woman.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Bill Arnold

      @Yutsano:

      Second: Graham got spooked by something. Good. Let’s find out what and see if we can’t use it to our advantage.

      Now that people are seriously digging, he can’t be sure that whatever it is has not been found. Also, they might find (or have found) something else.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      catclub

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): It helps that entire states are harder to gerrymander. The fact that the race is this close in deep red SC,

       

      ummm, important if true.  Beto O’Rourke probably was neck and neck with  Ted Cruz in the Texas senate race – until it was a poll of actual voters.  Then not so neck and neck.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Bill Arnold: It was my guess. It was a new account followed by 4 people. They dropped in on a heated conversation about what is going in Uttar Pradesh instead of contributing to the topic at hand, started evangelizing for BS in the primaries. When a woman said that she would vote blue no matter who, they said that Vt Jesus was the only answer in the primaries.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      SFAW

      @Mandalay

      Yeah, I understood. I was just airing one of my (myriad) pet peeves.
      I, too, am a little amazed that it’s so close. I guess I should probably send some money to Harrison’s campaign.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      SFAW

      @chopper:

      oxyclean is fuckin’ nuts. i’ve gotten stains out of everything with that stuff.

      My results, however …

      I tried it on my reputation, and oxyclean ran away screaming.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      prostratedragon

      a forkful of marinara-soaked eggplant on my snowy white shirt, square between the boobs.

      Where it belongs. Believe me, I know, so much so that it was worth dropping this onto a dead thread.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie: Up to a week?  Yikes. I would be afraid that it would eat through the clothing.  But I trust you.  Maybe I just haven’t been patient enough.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      debbie

      @WaterGirl:

      No, I spilled vinaigrette on cotton pants that were walnut colored. I sprayed them on a Monday and washed them the next Sunday. I had saturated the stain and had sprayed more a couple times during the week just to keep it all from drying out, so there was an outline around that area after they were washed. Turned out it was just dried spray and a second washing got it all out. Good as new.

      I’ve also sprayed and then rinsed off the stuff after a couple of days when I see the stain is gone.

      I take stain removal very seriously.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      debbie

      @WaterGirl:

      The times I’ve missed a stain, it’s worked, even after they come out of the dryer. I don’t miss many though. I haven’t had any fabric damage (though I pretty much stick to cotton) or color damage.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      debbie

      @WaterGirl:

      ETA: I wore a dark purple cotton pima turtleneck to work on Friday. As I took off my coat, I was dismayed to see about 7 or 8 small oily stains down the front. I don’t remember spilling anything or dribbling, but there they were. I drenched the stains Friday night, let it sit, and just now washed and took it out of the dryer, and it was totally stainless.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Miss Bianca

      @debbie: OK, thank you for that nugget of consumer information! I will look for these!

       

      As for Betty’s broader point, I have to say that I keep imagining a future movie maker taking the basic premise of “Downfall” and turning it into a Trump stuck in the WH movie…dunno what you would call it, tho’. Maybe “Upchuck”?

      Reply
    136. 136.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie: I’ll get the “Max” stuff in the next week or two and will try it on an old stain on a favorite shirt.  Will report back as I’m sure you are waiting to hear with baited breath! :-)

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Miss Bianca

      @danielx: Err…my particular friend and I never give each other birthday and Xmas presents.

      However, his parents not only gifted us with the traditional carton of Pennsylvania pretzels, but other things as well, so we are putting together a care package for *them*.

      Yes, I know it’s after Christmas, but there are 12 days after all!

      Reply
    138. 138.

      MomSense

      Hi! It’s Jon with Bernie 2020. Bernie has spent his entire life standing up to the greed and corruption of the corporate elite and fighting for ordinary working people. Are you in for Bernie?

       

      Got this text tonight. Who can guess how I responded?

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Miss Bianca

      @Amir Khalid: There is, oddly, an omnibus film of O.Henry stories from the 1950s called Full House, narrated by John Freaking Steinbeck (no, really!). It ends with “Gift of the Magi”, because of course it would, and while the stars of that segment don’t give particularly inspiring performances (Jeanne Crain and Farley Granger as Della and Jim), it sounds like it’s 1000 times better than any version starring (*shudder*) Marie Osmond.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      WaterGirl

      @MomSense: Hell no?  Or is that not your style?

      Upon further consideration, I think you would include details in your response, so perhaps you pointed out that Bernie is all talk with little in the way of results to show for it?

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Miss Bianca

      @MomSense: I got something like that, told them never to fucking contact me again with anything about Bernie fucking Sanders, and got a chirpy, “Oh, I understand! Would you mind engaging with us further to tell us why?”

      Reader, I declined to engage further.

      Reply

