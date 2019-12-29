Along with everything else, for this morning’s respite:

If I had enough space, I would have tree peonies everywhere! Except it would be sad to do that, because they last such a short amount of time, and it always seems like we get a hard rain and the blooms are destroyed. I may have to rig up some sort of umbrella this spring to protect them when the inevitable rain comes the day after the blooms open!

The tree peonies are all from the same plant. The blooms seem to open all at once – there’s none of this a few blooms open at a time stuff.

The darker pink peony cost me $4 at an “it’s the end of the season and these perennials are all very sad so please buy them at this ridiculously low price” sale one year. The tag didn’t say what color it was, how big it would get, or anything. In fact, I’m pretty sure there was no tag at all. But how can you go wrong for $4?

***********

A gardening philosophy after my own heart!

Already starting to get Spring 2020 catalogs in the (snail) mail, and trying to resist their charms. Got a few perennials reserved from last Fall already, and I really want to concentrate on digging up & replanting all my irises and daylilies, because they need it badly. (Especially the raised bed where the species irises have out-competed the expensive named hemerocallis.)

What’s going on in your garden (planning), this week?