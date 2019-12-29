Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: Daft Days

My teenage brothers and their friends used to challenge each other to stunts like mooning drivers on the Major Deegan Expressway from an extremely rickety overpass. But they were teenagers, and mostly working on imagined future careers as alcoholics. They expected to be ‘rewarded’, if caught, with a smack upside the head — the stupid stunting was bonding over their self-professed goals of being public losers. They weren’t highly-educated professional political operatives.

… And such is our degraded politics, I can envision the possibility. Except that Trump would, under such challenge, order his tweet-maker to find pics of someone else’s balls, massive balls, the best balls, that Trump would claim to be his own. And every little larval office drone would be crawling around the West Wing hallways, checking out each other’s undercarriages.

    186Comments

    3. 3.

      West of the Rockies

      Hannity is a stupid man.  Oh, he has a certain cleverness and knowledge, but he’s an example of stupid and powerful.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      My worry, a worry that is always with me and approaches panic, is that they are correct: the (voting) systems ARE so locked down in their favor they can let their stupid flags fly, and still stay in power.

      If the GOP wins in 2020, I will give serious consideration to finding an off-grid dwelling somewhere near a fresh water supply with enough land to grow my own veggies and raise chickens.

      Yes, I would infinitely – infinitely! – prefer to emigrate.  But I’m an Old with Not Much Money.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ruckus

      They weren’t highly-educated professional political operatives.

      Seemingly neither are many of the right’s political operatives.

      They are however easily classified as self serving assholes, many with certificates of completion. Higher education takes all kinds to fill the rooms. Not all of the occupants of said rooms actually learn anything.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      And every little larval office drone would be crawling around the West Wing hallways, checking out each other’s undercarriages….

      And hoping to have the honor of being ImPOTUS’s ball stand-in.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      satby

      @CaseyL: I’m an old with not much money, and it can be way cheaper to live overseas, as long as you live a similar lifestyle as the natives. And it doesn’t have to be some third world existence either.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ruckus

      @satby:

      I’ve looked into emigrating and I don’t see too many places that don’t have restrictions and/or large costs as a deterrent to emigration.

      You got locations? The two I know of are Costa Rica and Panama. Have an acquaintance who lives in Panama, he’s told me to come on down.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      @satby:

      Please tell me more.  I’ve checked out various websites, and it seems my choices are limited to Asia (where I don’t speak the language) or Slovakia (I’m Jewish, so MittelEurope is out).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Bill Arnold

      @CaseyL:

      My worry, a worry that is always with me and approaches panic, is that they are correct: the (voting) systems ARE so locked down in their favor they can let their stupid flags fly, and still stay in power.

      Then why the 2018 election where the Democratic Party won control of the House of Representatives?
      To be clear, I suspect that there is some ability to fix elections put in place by or for Republicans (e.g. Florida and a few Midwestern states, and perhaps Pennsylvania) , but if the polls are pointing to a blowout Democratic Party victory in 2020, a more likely scenario is that election fraud/hacking will be “found” (perhaps “Chinese” or “Iranian” or other not-Russia) and that Republican Party operatives (and the POTUS, who is in it for himself, not the Republican Party) will attempt to invalidate the election “until we find out what is going on”. At which point civil unrest starts, may it remain non-violent except for unavoidable false-flag shit. (Calling out such scenarios in advance is one way to reduce the probability that they are instantiated.)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      What if the overt cretinism of the TrumpCelebs is a deliberate flex — a sort of “fuck you, we’ve got our crowd so locked down that we can use total imbeciles as our leaders and still keep our fans cheering, they’re that loyal”

      I don’t understand this tweet at all.  Their fans aren’t fans despite the imbicility. They’re fans of the imbicility.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      CaseyL

      @Bill Arnold:  Because since then there’ve been news stories about state voting machines, or components of the machines, being supplied by companies owned by Russia or China.

      Plus, as happened in Georgia, the GOP simply doesn’t deploy enough functioning machines so people can show up, but they can’t vote.  Not to mention the entire stink of corruption from the very start: The Secretary of State, which manages the voting apparatus, also happened to be the GOP candidate.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      germy

      “I wouldn’t trust Rudy to represent me in a parking dispute so I’d say avoid,” a senior GOP Senate aide said tersely when asked if it was a good idea for Republican senators to meet with Giuliani to get a Ukraine briefing. t.co/bknyenRIYY

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) December 29, 2019

      Reply
    22. 22.

      germy

      God, this is horrible.

      Newly unsealed papers held at Yale reveal how David Rockefeller and his staff at Chase Bank arranged the Shah’s admission to the US, causing the embassy takeover in Tehran, and then worked to prolong the hostage crisis in order to aid Reagan’s campaign. t.co/1aomRZSQyO

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) December 29, 2019

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Richard Guhl

      @CaseyL: While the thought of escape is appealing, I’d feel a moral obligation to stay and fight.
      My parents both served in the American embassy in Berlin before the war and saw where all this ugliness was heading up close and personal.
      My mom, a naive eighteen-year-old, fresh out of high school, went with two other secretaries to a Nazi rally to try to understand what was going on. She said that what she heard made her hair stand up on her neck and when they got to the final Sieg Heils, which they refused to do, the crowd turned menacing, and they only escaped violence, because someone identified them as Americans.

      So, I’d stay to fight and blow up bridges, if need be.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      CaseyL

      @Richard Guhl: Well, I’m certainly the correct demo for that sort of thing:  no kids, no anchors,* and not averse to violence.

      *Other than my kitties, who I would need to rehome.  You’d be amazed how often their well-being has kept me on the straight and narrow.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      germy

      @Yutsano:
      “[T]he team around Mr. Rockefeller, a lifelong Republican with a dim view of Mr. Carter’s dovish foreign policy, collaborated closely with the Reagan campaign in its efforts to pre-empt and discourage what it derisively labeled an ‘October surprise’ — a pre-election release of the American hostages, the papers show.”

      • “The Chase team helped the Reagan campaign gather and spread rumors about possible payoffs to win the release, a propaganda effort that Carter administration officials have said impeded talks to free the captives.”

      axios.com/newsletters/axios-am-ff948cbd-c63e-465e-a785-9c2e152d50f7.html

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ruckus

      @CaseyL:

      What I’ve heard follows Satby’s concept. Live in the expat enclaves and yes it’s not all that cheap but still not horribly expensive. But live as a native and it’s not that expensive, and a good life.

      I know someone who lived in Nicaragua for 5 yrs, started a small bank that loaned money mostly to women who would borrow enough to purchase a sewing machine, which would allow them to make a lot more money by avoiding the sweat shop scammers who would hire them at pennies on the dollar. Average loan $350, with 100% payback last time I talked to him. The bank has grown along with the customers.

      My friend in Panama says it’s as nice as Costa Rica but costs less.

      But my Espanyol isn’t the greatest and I’m not all that sure I could learn it well enough. And heat/humidity is not my friend. And I have health issues and the VA.

      I’m sort of stuck with the life that I’ve ended up with, it seems past time (and bank account) to look for another one.

      But one never knows what one will find over the next rainbow.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      John Revolta

      @Bill Arnold: This is only too plausible. They’ve been setting us up for it for twenty years, and it’s worked every time……….

      2000: Supreme Court rules “Bush wins, y’all, so shaddup”

      Public: *shuts up*

      2016: “Obama doesn’t get to do a Supreme Court thing ’cause reasons”

      Public: Well, all righty then

      2019: “You don’t have to see the Mueller report because we already did and it says we’re good”

      Public: Whaddayagonna do?

      2020: ?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      hells littlest angel

      Pence doesn’t have to show his balls. They’re on permanent display in a jar on a shelf in Trump’s office.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Baud

      Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are sparring through food metaphors on the campaign trail as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidates inch closer to their first caucus showdown in Iowa.

       

      Biden, asked about Sanders’ claim that President Donald Trump “will eat (Biden’s) lunch,” had a quick response: “Tell him come and I’ll give him some dessert at the White House.”

       

       

      Reply
    39. 39.

      debbie

      @Richard Guhl:

      Did you ever read Erik Larson’s In the Garden of Beasts? It’s about the American Ambassador who served in Germany beginning in the early 1930s. It sounds like your mother was more astute than many of the diplomats who found Hitler either charming, eccentric, or a nothing who would soon fade away.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      schrodingers_cat

      I am loving it, that Indian political Twitter is calling out phony-baloney ass of Padma Lakshmi who will enthusiastically attack Tom Nichols for the sin of generalizing about Indian food but will not use her platform to highlight the atrocities BJP is committing against its citizens.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      debbie

      @germy:

      If you’re surprised, I’m surprised you’re surprised. He was a banker; this is what they do. There was money in it for him by helping the Shah, just like there was money in it for him by helping Reagan. Do you know why FDR wouldn’t accept the refugees on the St. Louis? Because the bankers were afraid the Germans would stop repaying all the money they’d loaned them.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Baud

      Based on my feed, conservatives are making a coordinated push to blame anti-Semetic attacks on liberalism and identity politics.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Mallard Filmore

      @CaseyL: My primary retirement destination is Thailand.  There are moderately large neighborhoods of English speakers.  Some on the beach, some in the mountain foothills.

      You can rent a Motel-6 type of apartment for about $10 a day (with a small fridge and wifi), local food might be as much as $10 a day.  Your Social Security check should cover normal living expenses, and then some.  I have no health issues so never had to investigate health insurance over there.

      You will need a modest sized bank account or retirement fund, so if you are living close to the edge this will not work.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Richard Guhl

      @debbie:  Yes, I did. My parents graduated in 1937. My dad went to Berlin to attend the Berlin Institute of Technology in September; my mom came with her dad in May 1938, and got a secretarial job at the embassy. My dad ended up as an aide to the Naval Attache.

      My mom was evacuated the day after Hitler invaded Poland. My dad was kept on until April 1940.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jinchi

      Trump would, under such challenge, order his tweet-maker to find pics of someone else’s

      I’m sure Trump could convince the guy who photoshopped his head onto Rocky Balboa’s body to work on it.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      satby

      @Ruckus: Costa Rica, Panama, and central Mexico around Aguascaliente are places I’ve considered. The city in Mexico is where my exchange sons come from. I wouldn’t mind Thailand near Chiang Mai either, but it’s too hot most of the year for me, and way too far from my kids.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Bill Arnold

      @germy:
      Still reading that but it seems very much like treason[1]. He’s dead but has children and grandchildren that could be executed shunned. That makes at least 2; Nixon and Reagan. (Perhaps Trump, though not solidly proven yet.)
      [1] or something reasonably close semantically.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      satby

      @CaseyL: Well, Belize and Ecuador are options too. I don’t speak any other languages very well, just a smattering of words here and there, but it’s not been a huge impediment when I’ve gone overseas, even when there hasn’t been a translator. And nowhere is cheaper unless you live more like a local and not like a tourist.

      This magazine is overpriced, but there’s stuff you can read on the website.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Jinchi

      @Bill Arnold: Republican Party operatives (and the POTUS, who is in it for himself, not the Republican Party) will attempt to invalidate the election “until we find out what is going on”.

      I absolutely believe that this time next year, FOX will be debating whether Trump truly lost in a blowout, and agitating it’s viewers into civil disobedience to invalidate the election.

      Trump will not concede. This was literally his plan when he thought he would lose to Hillary in 2016.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      MisterForkbeard

      @satby: I have friends that moved to Puerto Rico and highly recommend it. It’s much cheaper, technically still in the U.S…. though it does get hit by hurricanes :/

      Reply
    58. 58.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jinchi: Conceding isn’t a legal matter.  If Dump loses, once the electoral college votes are cast on January, he can suck the bigliest bag of salted donkey balls while he tries to flee to Moscow to escape NY’s AG and whatever else is going to come down on the Soviet shitpile crime family’s fucking orange fascist pumpkin heads.  And then get punched in the fucking face by Lady Justice.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      patrick II

      @CaseyL:

      you might consider Uraguay in South America.  It is a stable liberal democracy.. They speak  Spanish, with some English for business. Anthony Bourdain  did a show on it.  I watched on CNN on demand not long ago. It may still be on netflix.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are sparring through food metaphors on the campaign trail as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidates inch closer to their first caucus showdown in Iowa.Biden, asked about Sanders’ claim that President Donald Trump “will eat (Biden’s) lunch,” had a quick response: “Tell him come and I’ll give him some dessert at the White House.”

      Guffaw. I don’t even think that counts as “sparring”. Klobachur would rip their heads off. Which is what I like about her.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Patricia Kayden

      A fool’s errand

      *scribbles in journal*Day 1073: The search for a Republican spine continues. Thirst has now consumed me and almost everywhere I look appears to be an oasis of salvation—even as I know such salvation will never come. t.co/lIpQNW60Mr— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) December 29, 2019

      Reply
    70. 70.

      schrodingers_cat

       

      @Kay: and she would do it with a smile and without raising her voice.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      germy

      Joe Biden says the Trump presidency is an aberration, and that he doesn't represent the Republican Party. Some Democrats think that is naive. t.co/ddvwFGq0aj
      — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 4, 2019

      As of the last Gallup poll, Trump has the support of 90+ percent of the Republican Party. How much support does Biden think a representative Republican would have? 95%? 99.9%? 100%? 105%? t.co/MfwSZpDW4s
      — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) May 4, 2019

      Reply
    75. 75.

      BBA

      @mrmoshpotatoif he loses. There’s no guarantee. In fact, going into 2020 with a significantly weaker candidate than we had in 2016 and none of our dystopian prophecies having come true, I’d call Il Douche the favorite.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Mike R

      @raven: Yes, Fuck LBJ, but fuck Nixon also, had a kind first Sargent not intervened and sent me as liaison on a NATO exercise  it was going to be my second go in Vietnam.  So how about a rousing eat shit to both of them.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      satby

      @Richard Guhl: TBH, I wouldn’t be a permanent expat, more of a long term reverse snowbird (I hate hot weather). And fighting for most of us as citizens means voting, which expatriates can do easily. After a lifetime of struggling, some of us elderly and nearly elderly just want to spend our remaining years not worrying about random violence, freezing, starvation, and denial of medical care.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Mallard Filmore:

      I’ve figured I could live really comfortably somewhere on the coast between Hanoi and Danang. My other thought is to bite the bullet and move to Beijing, where I can teach idiomatic Sourhern and Appalachian English dialects to PLA civil government cadres in order to make for a somewhat smoother occupation.

      In other words, a syrupy sweet “bless your heart, Captain Xi” will be met with a truncheon to the face….

      Reply
    86. 86.

      WaterGirl

      If there’s one thing you can say about Mike Pence, definitively, it is that he will never, ever tweet a picture of his balls.

      Has the bar fallen that low?  I guess we’ll know for sure if the Des Moines Register starts asking the question.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      WaterGirl

      Nominated for the coveted “Cracker” award:

      Except that Trump would, under such challenge, order his tweet-maker to find pics of someone else’s balls, massive balls, the best balls, that Trump would claim to be his own. And every little larval office drone would be crawling around the West Wing hallways, checking out each other’s undercarriages.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      yellowdog

      @CaseyL: I don’t  think there is any question that the voting machines will be corrupted/hacked. They only need to flip maybe a couple of dozen precincts in targeted states. Not difficult at all, especially in states with a red legislature. There is NO election security. It is true that all these GOP scum KNOW that they will come out on top and the shitgibbon will be reelected. Papa Putin has promised them, and he delivered the last time.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      BruceFromOhio

      My folks looked at Costa Rica, Panama, and northern Italy. What brought that exploration to a close was healthcare. While there certainly are options in all of the above, access to well-liked providers in relatively close proximity made “age in place” the conclusion. That and a standing 3-month rental every winter by a nice beach in FL. The chickens and freshwater option is close behind. I’m with

      @Richard Guhl

      on this one. MrsFromOhio would never leave her family, and I’d want the TeensFromOhio to go with, and none of us could afford it for long. While always, always wishing, hoping, praying for the sunlight, I plan for the shittiest rainstorm.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      germy

      @yellowdog:  I hope our turnout is so great that the Democratic nominee (whoever she or he is) wins in a landslide.  I’m still impressed by the midterms and I’m hoping that spirit continues.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      germy

      @WaterGirl:

      Someone should publish one of those “all empty pages” books and call it:

      Balloon Juice Rules of Decorum.

      or

      Balloon Juice Criticisms of Nancy Pelosi

      An Appreciation of LBJ, by RAVEN

      Website Re-Design Made Easy

      Reply
    96. 96.

      JPL

      @germy: How does that help?   He used that source to help justify his column, so now has no source.    Is it there way of saying, whoops, he might be wrong but we are keeping him.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      satby

      @A Ghost To Most: aww, blow it out your ass. I began my political activism gathering signatures on the petitions for allowing 18 year olds to vote in 1970, the 26th Amendment allowing that was ratified in 1971. I was 15. I’ve done GOTV, poll watching, acting as an election judge almost every year there’s been an election since, as well as march in most of the demonstrations (anti-war, anti-gun, civil rights) that occurred since then. If I want to drop back to being an informed voter while living a slightly less financially fraught life I think I’ve earned it. If no one else picks up the baton to run with it it’s not a sustainable race.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Richard Guhl

      @Kathleen: My dad died in 2001; my mom in 2010. I only have fragments of stories. I wish I had asked more, but after I graduated seminary and got a call to a church several hundred miles away, I only saw them on visits and the grandkids were the focus of conversations.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      WaterGirl

      @germy: One book, with 5 chapters!

      We have to come up with 3 more, though, ’cause I’m not a fan of your last one.  Personally, I thought the redesign part went really well.  It’s FYWP and it’s f-ing ass backward queries that I have a beef with.

      Perhaps one of the chapters could be: Things I Love About WordPress.  Now we just need one more.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      WaterGirl

      @germy: Normally you would have to actually nominate it with the form, but since I have the spreadsheet from this week and I haven’t shared it with Cole yet, I add this directly to it.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Kathleen

      @Richard Guhl: I’m sorry you lost your parents. I wish I had spent more time asking my parents/grandparents about their lives when they were alive.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Gin & Tonic

      @satby:

      more of a long term reverse snowbird (I hate hot weather).

      I met a woman on a ski lift in New Zealand who did just that. Originally from Philadelphia, she was retired, and didn’t like summers. So she’d go to New Zealand in April or May and return to Philly in October.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      yellowdog

      @germy: I believe I read somewhere that Dems would need about a 15 percentage point lead to overcome the hacking. We need about an 8 percentage point lead just to overcome gerrymandering.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      WaterGirl

      @Kathleen:

      Baud 2020!  “Beating Treasonous Motherfuckers since 2020!”

      REJECTED:  (I knew I should have run those by Baud first!)

      Up Against the Wall, You Treasonous Motherfuckers!”

      Baud 2020!  “Trumps Balls, or Bust!”

      Baud 2020!  “Trumps Balls on a Platter”

      Reply
    121. 121.

      hitchhiker

      In a bold attempt to reclaim what’s left of my time, I zorked my twitter account this morning.

      That’s it. That’s the comment.

      (Also removed reddit from my phone and logged out of it on my laptop, but I’m hanging on to that one for now. No fb for years, no instagram ever, most of the podcasts unsubscribed.)

      Wake me up in 2021, if the news is good … I can’t stand to watch anymore.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      germy

      @yellowdog:  You’re probably right.  Which is why my wife and I have been helping young people register to vote.  And why, despite all my complaining about Mayor Pete or Joe Biden, I’ll vote for the Democratic nominee.  I don’t want to fall into pessimism.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      WaterGirl

      Is it take a nap day today?  BJ is very quiet.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      satby

      @JPL: um, not sure? I added Masterpiece as a channel on Prime Video. I watch most of the PBS stuff through that. It’s an additional 4-5$/ month, but I watch it often enough for it to be worth the cost. I cancelled both Britbox and Acorn until they have something I just can’t get anywhere else.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      NotMax

      @satby

      New one on me. Shall make a point to peek in.

      Currently have an extremely creaky British comedy from 1933 running in the background. Don’t think I’ve ever seen such a collection of people with bad teeth in one film.

      Reticent about giving a mention as it is such a cornucopia of over the top bloody violence mixed with gratuitous nudity that wouldn’t want it taken as a tacit recommendation, yet some of the characters are fascinating case studies and the regular cast doesn’t miss a beat in laboring to give them presence and multiple facets. Hoon Lee as “Job” deserves special mention for managing to simultaneously underplay and dominate in his scenes. All four seasons of the (originally Cinemax) series Banshee, on Prime.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Richard Guhl

      @Kathleen: When my older brother died five years ago, I became the custodian of family archives of letters and papers. I am now in possession of my paternal great grandfather’s work papers when he was 17.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      WaterGirl

      @mrmoshpotato: Wait, you said it was the first one, but then you included two more options.

      Is this like Good, Better, Best?

      Or alternate options than can be called upon when necessary?

      Reply
    160. 160.

      JPL

      @WaterGirl: DIL could not come to the X-Mas eve festivities because of the stomach crud.   X-Mas day she was feeling better and the grans went over to watch the little one open presents.   Anywho DIL opened her present from me and was so excited she jumped up and gave me a big hug.   Yup.. Thursday like clockwork, I got it.   It zapped me.

      edit to add that I was thankful it was not the viral cough that is going around.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Kathleen

      @Richard Guhl: Have you had time to read them? Have you thought of compiling family history for your children? I’ve been thinking about doing that for my grandsons. I  have some documents my dad’s sister (who just died recently) gave me about her mother and father. My mother’s mother kept meticulous notes in her bible which I now have. My dad wrote an unpublished manuscript about his early life and his start in radio when he was 14.  The more I type the more I think I should do this. Thank you for sparking this train of thought.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax:

      Currently have an extremely creaky British comedy from 1933 running in the background. Don’t think I’ve ever seen such a collection of people with bad teeth in one film. 

      Whatever.  Don’t care.

      It’s not Famous Boners. :)

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Kathleen

      @John Revolta: See comment 168. I couldn’t figure out how to add a reply to you and Baud at the same time.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Ruckus

      @satby:

      This.

      We are a diverse group and we should be. Not everyone is capable of constant electoral warfare. Nor is everyone desirous of it.  Even if it is necessary. I’m 70 and have been working, with a SS account for over 57 yrs now. I started working before Medicare. I’m not sorry that I’m tired – and still working, on my feet in a physical job, because of republican economic bullshit.

      Everyone deserves a restful retirement. And there are only a few places I could escape/run to anyway as I lost everything in the last republican recession and am just making headway to being able to retire in 12-18 months. I want someone younger than Biden, democratic – unlike BS, prefer a woman because too many old white men have fucked up the place for so long and I figure that she wouldn’t be a chickenshit when it came to telling the truth instead of going with the money answer every damn time. But it looks like once again I’m not getting the better life we all deserve.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Kathleen

      @WaterGirl: Thank you and yes, I believe you are correct, WG. What saddens me is both of my parents and all their siblings have passed on so I don’t have them to talk to anymore. I took that for granted for too long, that they would always be here with their stories.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      Ruckus

      @Kathleen:

      You get to your 70s and you’ve most likely lost your parents as they are likely to be in their 90s or above. I’m the youngest and my dad has been gone for 18, almost 19 yrs, mom has been gone for 7 and she was 94. That’s the way it goes for most all of us at this age.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      WaterGirl

      @Kathleen: To reply to more than one person at once:

      click Reply on the first comment, click X to close the box.

      click Reply on the second comment, you’ll see that the first @nym is still in there.

      If I want to say the same thing to everyone, I take out the extra spacing between the @nyms, and then type my comment.

      If I want to say “yay!” to satby and “I don’t blame you” to someone else, I leave the spacing and type each comment next to their @nym.

      You can have up to 7 links in a comment, so you can reply to way more than two people in one comment if you want to.  asiangrrl was the queen of that!

      Does that makes sense?

      Reply
    179. 179.

      WaterGirl

      @Kathleen: Yep.  We learn so many things out of order in terms of when we learn them vs. when it would have been helpful to learn them.

      In one sense, moms are totally wasted on the young, who don’t have the slightest idea of what they’ve got.  Either that, or we need moms at two or three points in our lives.

      And some things we need to learn the hard way because they’re not learnable any other way.  Life is complicated.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      All of what is being said about stupid twits is true, group identity, and mass acceptance, and repetition making for reasonableness;  it’s also intended to waste time. Sure, argue against the stone-cold stupid position – it gives it more airtime when they *want* it to have airtime.

      Strategically, consider that the trick is, as always, time, and context.

      “Y’all remember Katrina? Remember the GOP’s big complaint? Good old Ray, School Bus, Nagin. Yeah, he didn’t take school buses, drive people out of New Orleans,  and LEAVE THEM BY  THE SIDE OF THE ROAD IN THE PATH OF A FRICKIN’ HURRICANE! Seriously, here are the tweets! “Then, they wanted to debate school buses, “why weren’t they used?” Now? Not only do they not want to discuss it, it would be a sucker punch – they don’t even remember how the heck anyone could be stupid enough to think the school buses were anything but a distraction, and you’ve already pointed out the rank *stupidity* that is so *obvious* when people aren’t  screaming “what about the school buses?”Retweet some of the “Dear Leader” Trump-fan twits, asking how anyone could worship the man like this, just because he’s disrespectful enough to dry hump the  flag in front of an audience (include video). Retweet some of his twits about who the REAL criminals are. Retweet some of his twit-fans that are hateful – “this is what we’re fighting against.” Or, just remind yourself you have a life; do something fulfilling and return to the battle when you’re feeling better, ignore the tantrumy hooligans for a bit.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      lexilis

      @Mallard Filmore:

      I am 65, retired,  living in Chiang Mai, Thailand. You need more money here than you indicated. The Thai government is making the visa requirements much stricter now to prevent older expats from coming here attempting to live on the cheap. You need a minimum foreign currency transfer into Thailand every month of more than US$2200.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Miss Bianca

      @A Ghost To Most: Yeah, those Jews, Communists, and others deemed undesirables who fled Nazi Germany were just fucking cowards, all of them. Why didn’t they all just stay and fight?

      Maybe because, unlike, say, you and me, they didn’t spring from Master Race stock and they would have ended up dead. If you feel like running away is your best option for staying alive, well…sometimes it *is*.

      @satby: Or what you said.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      Sasha

      It’s also a way for the in group to signal their commitment. By publicly embracing stupidity they demonstrate their willingness to abandon their dignity for the group. Kind of like how you have to kill someone to join the crips.

      See: birtherism

      Reply
    185. 185.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Ruckus: But it looks like once again I’m not getting the better life we all deserve.

      TrumpBiden won’t be President forever.
      A new generation of leadership is on the way.

      Reply

