In 18th century English, the period around Christmastime—and in particular, the days between Christmas Day and New Years—were known as the ‘Daft Days’. pic.twitter.com/YWXBl2kS2w — Haggard Hawks 📚🦅 (@HaggardHawks) December 28, 2019

What if the overt cretinism of the TrumpCelebs is a deliberate flex — a sort of “fuck you, we’ve got our crowd so locked down that we can use total imbeciles as our leaders and still keep our fans cheering, they’re that loyal” https://t.co/70ehTrjhGG — TwoArticleHat (@Popehat) December 28, 2019

It's also a way for the in group to signal their commitment. By publicly embracing stupidity they demonstrate their willingness to abandon their dignity for the group. Kind of like how you have to kill someone to join the crips. — Fyodor (@Fyodor32768) December 28, 2019

My teenage brothers and their friends used to challenge each other to stunts like mooning drivers on the Major Deegan Expressway from an extremely rickety overpass. But they were teenagers, and mostly working on imagined future careers as alcoholics. They expected to be ‘rewarded’, if caught, with a smack upside the head — the stupid stunting was bonding over their self-professed goals of being public losers. They weren’t highly-educated professional political operatives.



At the risk of offending everyone (because, you know, it's been a couple of hours), if Biden did this there is half a chance that Trump would tweet out a picture of his balls. That might be enough for a bunch of GOP Senators to say "fuck this, it's time for President Mike Pence." https://t.co/oPuAjeDxNp — Liz Mair (@LizMair) December 28, 2019

If there's one thing you can say about Mike Pence, definitively, it is that he will never, ever tweet a picture of his balls. Trump? Totally possible on any given day. — Liz Mair (@LizMair) December 28, 2019

… And such is our degraded politics, I can envision the possibility. Except that Trump would, under such challenge, order his tweet-maker to find pics of someone else’s balls, massive balls, the best balls, that Trump would claim to be his own. And every little larval office drone would be crawling around the West Wing hallways, checking out each other’s undercarriages.