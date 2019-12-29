.@JoeBiden’s release of his bundlers at 9:30 on a Friday night during the dead period between Christmas and New Year’s is one of the most epic news dumps in recent memory. https://t.co/wvRQxgtwyS — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) December 28, 2019

I was looking for a less entendre-friendly title, but… Joe is what he is. And proud of it, bless the man.

It still feels to me like he’ll blow up his nomination, because that’s been his track record. But this is a brave new century, so maybe my cynicism is misplaced!

As long as he picks a decent younger candidate for his VP (psst: KAMALA HARRIS, Joe), I’ve steeled myself to cheer for President Biden. Joe 2020: YOUR CHOICE COULD BE SO MUCH WORSE

#BREAKING VIDEO OF @JoeBiden praising HRC “Hillary Clinton was the single most qualified person on the fact of it to run for president that we’ve had, period. It wasn’t that she didn’t have all these ideas. She did. But the press, you didn’t cover it.”pic.twitter.com/7NDqgSokCa — BidenExpress (@biden_express) December 29, 2019

Politico, at the beginning of December — “Biden struts as his rivals bite the dust”:

… The chest-thumping two months before the Feb. 3 caucuses is a risky approach for Biden, given the fluidity of the race, especially in Iowa, where Biden has steadily lost ground in polling since January. And historically, Iowa voters have demonstrated their willingness to make last-minute shifts, falling away from a safe bet or getting behind a relative unknown, just before the caucuses. But despite his wobbly debate performances, lackluster fundraising and verbal mishaps, Biden is still standing. And nationally, he’s still leading in the polls… “Biden’s been in the race since April, and despite ups and downs, and many gaffes and missteps, and attacks by many of the other candidates, he’s still standing as the overall frontrunner,” said Garry South, a Democratic political consultant from California who long expressed doubts about his home state senator’s presidential bid. “So there’s something to crow about, I would say.”… Biden’s confidence also rests on his position in South Carolina and a raft of Southern Super Tuesday states that include more diverse populations and more conservative Democrats. To that end, Biden said Monday, if he faltered in Iowa, he could still win the nomination. But if he won Iowa, Biden argued he’d be almost unstoppable. And Biden said he doesn’t see anyone even close to him in South Carolina polling who could surge even if they won Iowa. “There is no one else who is in a position to all of a sudden to do what Barack [Obama] was able to do,” he said. “I think even if we didn’t do well in Iowa, we’re still way in the game in terms of where we are on Super Tuesday and where we’ll be in South Carolina and Nevada. I feel confident about those two, and I don’t see something fundamentally shifting.”…

1. @randallwoodfin said it. 2. My parents are in Atlanta with me. SC supervoters. I asked about the primary. Their respose: we don't talk about it anymore since Kamala left. It's all Joe. Copy and paste through Super Tuesday and thru late March. — Jarrod Loadholt (@JarrodLoadholt) December 23, 2019





Cause I gotta say, as a Hillary supporter, it’s pretty weird to be completely, utterly ignored the past year while the people who hate Democrats get lavished with promises. — Malarksist Revolutionary (@agraybee) December 29, 2019

Biden has a special appeal to the center-right at this juncture thanks as much to the Warren-Sanders foil as his endearing persona. By the time he goes through the partisan ringer, he's going to read like a generic Dem, and many of the same folks will be pining for the old Joe. — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) December 27, 2019

Yep, and he isn't Bernie Sanders, a disqualified creep who made choices in 2016 to put Trump in the WH and works today to keep him there. As long as Bernie isn't the nominee we have a path to beat Trump. https://t.co/KrPuUSRYJs — dengre (@denngree) December 26, 2019