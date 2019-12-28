Dear Watergirl,

Does Tunch show up on every post, everywhere? It seems like I see him a lot. He’s the perfect choice, so I’m not complaining! I’m just trying to make sense of it.

Dear Just Trying to Understand,

No, Tunch is not on every post. That awesome picture of Tunch is the default for some things, but not for everything.

Dear WaterGirl,

I see images everywhere, even in places where I didn’t know they existed! Imagine my surprise the other day when I saw an image when I clicked on one of the wings to take me to another thread. Where else might I see images?

Dear Surprised,

I may not be able to think of all of them at the moment, but I’ll give it a try. Sometimes there are images in the post. Sometimes there are images that show up in the the wings, and it’s not even a picture that’s anywhere in the post. There are images on Twitter feeds, images on Facebook. Images that show up with a post in a RSS Reader. If I think of any more, I’ll add them in later.

Dear WaterGirl,

What’s up with images on the new site? I don’t understand the logic of what images we see where. Are you using some kind of image randomizer just to mess with us?

Dear What’s Up With Images,

I would never do that! But this is a classic example of a situation where if you know the rules, it makes total sense. But if don’t know the rules? It’s difficult to reverse engineer and figure out what the rules are. The short story is that it’s pretty much up to the front pagers to determine what pictures show up where.

Dear WaterGirl,

If everybody doesn’t have to use the same images, and front pagers can do what they want…

Could Cheryl always use that map I’ve seen a couple of times?

Could Betty use a picture of Badger?

Could Mayhew use an abacus?

Could Tom use a printing press?

Could TaMara use a duck?

Dear My, You Have Given This a Lot of Thought!

Yes, if they wanted to, each front pager could have a standard featured image on most or all of their posts, that could be a brand, of sorts. Their posts w ould be known by the company they keep could be easily recognizable from the image that shows up.

Dear WaterGirl,

I saw that a couple of commenters had added an image directly into their comment, and they weren’t even front pagers. How come they get to do that and I can not?! It’s not fair! Or can we all do that, and I just don’t know how?

Dear It’s Not Fair!

Only front pagers can add images in the comments. That’s the plan, anyway! I turns out that we have some clever commenters who like to test the boundaries, and sometimes they find a way around things. That’s okay, that just helps us make the site more secure. They find ‘em, we block ‘em. :-)

THAT’S ALL THE LETTERS FOR TODAY. I’LL CONTINUE TO DO THIS FOR A BIT UNTIL EVERYBODY IS UP TO SPEED.

Please feel free to snack on some cake while you read.