Unironically think that the Dems should give Soros a position somewhere if they win in 2020 and he's still alive.
Ambassador to the UK would be a hilarious power move to own the cons and the limeys.
— Starfish Who Sold Out Botswana to the French (@IRHotTakes) December 24, 2019
I mean, yes, the Brits are some of the only actually loyal and reliable allies we have and I confess to being a bit of an Anglophile. But it would be really fucking funny.
— Starfish Who Sold Out Botswana to the French (@IRHotTakes) December 24, 2019
imagine being more offended that the tents have some arbitrary words that dont have to mean anything to her kid than happy the homeless people wont freeze.
— me???r?? ???hri?st??as (@ragingstrikes) December 24, 2019
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings