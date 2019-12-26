Lots of news about disinformation coming out now. Let’s tackle the most imminent threat first, especially since TaMara has already told you to read the articles.

Chuck Todd.

He was interviewed in Rolling Stone and seems to have issued a mea culpa on his “naivete” about Republican disinformation. He is planning a program on December 29 to talk about it. I fear this program will be disinformation of another sort.

Disinformation is information that is intended to mislead. Misinformation is information that is wrong. So misinformation includes disinformation. The interviewer asks about disinformation. Todd consistently replies about misinformation. He is suspending judgment on whether that information is intended to mislead. The US intelligence community left no doubt about whether the Internet Research Agency had that intention. It is hard to believe that Republicans repeating Russian talking points on Meet The Press lacked that intention.

So, by saying “misinformation” rather than “disinformation,” Todd is adhering to the both-sides standard and marking his intentions for the December 29 debacle.

He also refers to social media as the problem. His comments allow for the possibility that mainstream media are the problem, but I think I know where to expect his emphasis to be.

He says his guests will be “such as”

Marty Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post; Dean Baquet, executive editor of The New York Times; The New Yorker’s Masha Gessen; and former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

We. know. what. Dean Baquet. thinks. And it’s not good.

Marty Baron may have more useful things to say, but he is also likely to try not to offend his colleague.

Masha Gessen writes an interesting column and knows Russia well, but I’ve found her takes on disinformation jumping to 1984 a bit too quickly or dismissing the whole thing.

Michael McFaul is on the dreaded social media, so Todd probably thought he could be helpful. When McFaul was Ambassador to Russia, he talked to everyone – people in the street, dissidents. It was a good thing to do, and Putin hated it. It is why Putin persuaded Donald Trump to say he’d send McFaul over to Russia to give testimony. Fortunately, that was rescinded, but it gave McFaul a scare. I have personally tweeted at McFaul that he was engaging with a bot, as have many others. He’s gotten better about that.

And we have the qualifier “such as,” which gives Todd wiggle room to change the lineup.

I’ll watch, if it’s possible for a non-cable person to do that, but I expect the whole thing to be an exercise in the MSM’s own brand of disinformation, so that Chuckie can say later, “I’ve dealt with that,” as he rolls out more from both sides.

Now if one of the guests were Jay Rosen…