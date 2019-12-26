The Biden campaign dropped this tough ad on Christmas Eve Eve:

Donald Trump should release his taxes or shut up about corruption. pic.twitter.com/5G8VwWsyx0 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 23, 2019

I dread a general election that features two old white men shouting at each other. Sadly, it looks like that’s where we’re headed. But if that is to be our fate, it’s good to see Biden leaning into the anti-corruption theme. It will be necessary as a defense and offense.

The Trumps really are grotesquely and ostentatiously corrupt — the entire bunch, from Trump and his kleptocratic cabinet to his bribe-ingesting offspring to the lowliest greed-head political appointees. The Democratic nominee needs to hammer them on that, so kudos to Biden for going there.

Switching gears abruptly, belated holiday greetings to everyone who is celebrating! I was super-busy with holiday prep and cooking, plus I experienced the same technical issues with the site everyone else had, so I missed checking in with you all.

Weirdest holiday incident so far: I got the mister a wheelbarrow for Christmas (it’s what he wanted), and I hid it in my car for a week (thank you, tinted windows!). After he fell asleep Christmas Eve, I unloaded the wheelbarrow from the car, attached a giant bow to it, and parked it at the foot of the outdoor stairs.

On Christmas morning, I let the dogs out to pee, and Badger reacted to the presence of the wheelbarrow the way a normal dog might respond to a hostile alien space craft. He growled and barked incessantly with hackles raised and would not go down the stairs for the longest time.

Daisy, meanwhile, brushed right past the object and went on about her business. When the mister went onto the landing to investigate Badger’s carrying on, he expressed delight at the gift. That alleviated Badger’s anxiety enough that he finally went down the stairs, circled the wheelbarrow and then peed on it!

Anyhoo, Merry Christmas? Open thread!