Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Mission Accomplished!

How has Obama failed you today?

Peak wingnut was a lie.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

The revolution will be supervised.

I personally stopped the public option…

We still have time to mess this up!

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Also, too.

This blog will pay for itself.

Just a few bad apples.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

What fresh hell is this?

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

You are here: Home / Politics / Media / It’s Disinformation, Stupid!

It’s Disinformation, Stupid!

by | 106 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

To continue Betty’s theme.

This article this morning  by Jay Rosen was a scathing rebuke of Chuck Todd and the inside-the-beltway media crap:

‘Round midnight on Christmas eve, Rolling Stone posted a short interview with Chuck Todd, host of “the longest running show on television,” NBC’s Meet the Press. 

Its contents were explosive, embarrassing, enraging, and just plain weird. 

Three years after Kellyanne Conway introduced the doctrine of “alternative facts” on his own program, a light went on for Chuck Todd. Republican strategy, he now realized, was to make stuff up, spread it on social media, repeat it in your answers to journalists — even when you know it’s a lie with crumbs of truth mixed in — and then convert whatever controversy arises into go-get-em points with the base, while pocketing for the party a juicy dividend: additional mistrust of the news media to help insulate President Trump among loyalists when his increasingly brazen actions are reported as news.

I honestly didn’t even know what to highlight for you. It’s all damning. Click here to read the entire piece at PressThink.org

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • AnonPhenom
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Ben Cisco
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • Brachiator
  • brantl
  • BruceFromOhio
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • cope
  • different-church-lady
  • Doug R
  • Dr. Ronnie James, D.O.
  • Emerald
  • Fair Economist
  • Fleeting Expletive
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hells littlest angel
  • Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]
  • Immanentize
  • J R in WV
  • James E Powell
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JMG
  • joel hanes
  • laura
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mike J
  • Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)
  • mrmoshpotato
  • nyrobbin
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • painedumonde
  • pamelabrown53
  • Patricia Kayden
  • piratedan
  • Ruckus
  • Scamp Dog
  • sdhays
  • Shakti
  • sukabi
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • ThresherK
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • Warblewarble
  • wvng
  • Yarrow
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    106Comments

    1. 1.

      Yarrow

      Fuck Chuck Todd. That being said, if he wants to start talking about disinformation, I’m all for it. It’s far past time for Americans to be better informed about disinformation and how it’s weaponized against us.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JMG

      I may have said this on this site before, but Chuck Todd only makes sense if you think of him not as a journalist, but as an unregistered lobbyist for Comcast Corp., handing out airtime instead of campaign contributions.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      Chuck Todd’s entire brand is based on the claim that he understands politics. Since 2007 he has been NBC’s political director, which means he has influence over all coverage. He is literally the in-house expert on the subject. You don’t get to claim you are naive about politics when you have these kinds of positions. It would be like a chief risk officer saying, “I didn’t understand the gamble we were taking.” Well, that’s your job.

      When I watched the impeachment hearings on NBC, they featured Todd with some other experts.  His analysis was so shallow, but he was aggressive enough to constantly interrupt and speak over the other panelists.

      It occurred to me that if someone didn’t know who Todd was, they’d assume he was a fidgety random citizen pulled off the street for an amateur perspective.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      wvng

      @JMG: Not just Todd but really almost all of msm reporting.  In a variation of the same clueless theme, Jon Stewart described this pattern long before Trump became a political actor. He described it using examples of how Fox spreads misinformation using its opinion hosts as “some people are saying” sources for “news” stories that republicans would then use on the stump and in interviews. I’m sure the Balloon Juice community remembers when, in 2009, President Obama tried to get the msm to acknowledge that Fox was serving as a propaganda arm of the republican party and the media responded by circling the wagons around Fox.  It was disinformation then too.

      The only thing new here is the extremity of Trump’s behavior.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      About a year ago, Todd published a piece in The Atlantic talking about the Wingnut Wurlitzer (Fox, Limbaugh, etc.) and how it had lured MSM figures like himself into the “false equivalency” trap. Then he resumed dealing in false equivalencies as if he’d never admitted his doing so degraded American journalism. He’s at it again, I see.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]

      Waiting  for Driftglass’ take on all this, it should be amusing.

      As for Chuck Todd, unless he starts burning anonymous “sources”, and starts actually treating who repeatedly lie to his face on his show with ejection, banning, and curated specials showing how bad the republican hacks lie to the media for the rest of his life he’s still dead to me.  No forgiveness without serious penance, and discovering that the republican party is full of republicans ain’t going to cut it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Major Major Major Major: Here’s his initial impressions:

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mike J

      Cheryl pointed out on her twitter feed that in the interview, Todd refers to misinformation over and over again, and never once to disinformation.

      Also note that Todd said he was doing this special show because of what he saw on social media, not because of broadcast.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      Paul Krugman was making a similar point about the Bush campaign in 2000 — they don’t spin, they flat-out lie.  The news media has had 20 years to come to terms with this, and they chose not to because of access and nicknames and tire swings and whatever else made them feel as if the cool kids at school liked them.  If any of them are waking up now, it’s just because Trump has made things difficult and sometimes dangerous for them personally. 

      Reply
    14. 14.

      laura

      So much infotainment! It is killing our democracy and it’s making metric shit-tons of money for the Andy Lacks and Jeff Zuckers and that Murdock filth. And so even if Chuckles lets slip a wee bit of truth well off the beaten track of MTP, he’ll be warned and chastened and go back to disinforming viewers for his 30 pieces of silver.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      Tried to edit to add this — not sure what happened.  But anyway:  During Scooter Libby’s trial it came out that Cheney’s office thought Meet the Press would be a good outlet to push the Iraq war because Tim Russert wouldn’t challenge them.  So Chuck Todd’s blindness isn’t anything unusual for MTP.

      Not saying anything people here don’t already know, obviously, but still felt like saying it because damn these people are useless.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      germy

      Chuck Todd is an unqualified mediocre WM who’s failed upward in life. We all suffer for it while he acts “surprised”. Too many Chuck Todd’s in the media, government, the judiciary and the police force. 2020 is time we break the fever of mediocrity. t.co/V4qdDbl7ke

      — Kurt Nice (@KurtNiceHHL) December 25, 2019

      Reply
    22. 22.

      sukabi

      Todd said he was doing this special show because of what he saw on social media, not because of broadcast.

      So the interview and the “special” are just his / managements way of creating “buzz” and “staying relevant”. It’s an end of year “fresh start” for the new year that won’t change a thing in how his show is run, he’ll just point to the special endlessly over the next 6 months and say “we point out misinformation at every turn” while continuing to invite known liars on to lie without nary a blink or a fact check.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      AnonPhenom

      The disinformation is just another manifestation of the same corruption.

      When news centers were turned into profit centers corruption took root.

      The same corruption that saw our institutions for policy and regulations as low hanging fruit when the ‘decision makers’ became the people with access to deep pockets.

      It’s Our Corruption. And all it took for us to see it was for one Russian billionaire (who has access to nuclear bombs) and a handful of his kleptocratic friends to weaponize it and turn it against us.

      But we created it. It’s ours.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Dr. Ronnie James, D.O.

      This is correct. The crucial functions of journalism are to 1) fact check and 2) place facts (or “alternative facts”) in context so their significance can be understood.

       

      What NYT and many others have done lately is to invert 2) into “this person/ institution is important,” and invert 1) into “let’s document what they say.” It’s stenography of the rich and powerful, with access as the selling point. They’ve gone from “The Paper of Record” to “Vanity Fair Daily.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      germy

      He's literally been part of the disinformation. A conservative friend once insisted that "Hillary is just as hateful as Trump. Chuck Todd said so!"

      I had to Google it. Sure enough, on two separate occasions he declared that Hillary and Trump were "in a race to the bottom."

      — (((VirginiaJeff))) (@VirginiaJeff3) December 25, 2019

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Fleeting Expletive

      Well, I just subscribed to the Washington Post.  This shit’s just too damn important for me not to, and 30 bucks for a year actually does work on a social security retirement.  The Jay Rosen piece is so, so accurate an assessment of Chuck and all his ilk.  They never listen.

      And, to be absolutely petty, he is an ugly critter and whoever told him the little beardie thing would look good…hell, maybe they were right, come to think of it.  He has a tell, though.  His lower lip sort of does a swan dive when he starts to utter some “challenge” question.  Also he blinks.  I don’t even play poker, but it isn’t that hard and never has been to tell when people lie. People paid to ask questions should know how.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      germy

      He graduated from Miami Killian Senior High School in Kendall, an unincorporated suburban community in greater Miami. Todd attended George Washington University from 1990 to 1994. He declared a major in political science and a minor in music, but never graduated.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      germy

      Chuck Todd only completed HS.
      Never completed undergraduate degree in journalism. Nope.
      And yet his student internship transitioned directly into actual paid work. So, with only a HS diploma he gets to be on tv & got to ruin @MTP.
      I resent how not up for the job he gets to be. t.co/nCaSYyobuY

      — Artemis Green (@ArtemisionGreen) December 26, 2019

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Fair Economist

      Contra Kasparov, I don’t find it intellectually exhausting to deal with their propaganda. It’s all nonsense so I don’t pay attention to any of it. Treat it like a crazy person raving on the street because that’s the level of meaning.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Adam L Silverman

      @germy: Yes, let’s put the guy who couldn’t make it through the undergrad polisci core at GWU in charge of politics news for a major broadcast network. What could possibly go wrong?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I can’t remember where it was that Norm Ornstein recently (within the last year, or five– aging and trump have skewed my sense of time) talked about the Beltway’s reaction to his and Thomas Mann’s initial op/ed in 2012, the precursor to their book “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks”, about asymetric polarization and, basically, the Republicans being worse. It was the most read piece in the history of the Washington Post website, which crashed several times because of all the people reading it. Ornstein and Mann waited for the phone to ring to be invited on Sunday shows. It did not. Ornstein at some point brought it up with Bob Schieffer, then still soporifically hosting Face the Nation, who was both confused and offended by the notion that Both Sides Are Equally To Blame could be questioned.

      This from Media Matters describes the original op/ed and subsequent TV blackout, but I can’t find the piece where Ornstein talked about his personal interaction from Schieffer, which I am fairly certain is a thing that happened and that I read or heard on a podcast or something. But I am tired.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      hells littlest angel

      I may be … uh, naive … to think that this upcoming MTP story could become a turning point in the way the press handles Republican propaganda and disinformation, but I think dismissing it out of hand and aforehand is conceding to hopelessness and despair — you know, that thing Democrats do too often and should never do at all. I don’t like Chuck Todd much, but he’s not Grima Fucking Wormtongue, either.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Fair Economist

      @Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA):

       

      The news media has had 20 years to come to terms with this, and they chose not to because of access and nicknames and tire swings and whatever else made them feel as if the cool kids at school liked them.

      The problem is not the reporters, it’s the owners and editors. There are plenty of reporters who see through this, they just don’t get jobs. It’s the enablers who get hired.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      zhena gogolia

      @hells littlest angel:

      I’m kind of with you. Todd has actually been doing better in the last few weeks. I’m not willing to say too little, too late, because I’m hoping it really isn’t too late. We need this in the coming months, desperately.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Bill Arnold

      Related, has anyone done a decent vivisection of the new GOP “snowflakevictory.com” site?
      It was/is billed as concise, easy-to-remember talking points for arguing AKA reciting GOP talking points during Christmas and other holidays.

      How to win an argument with your liberal relatives
      Paid for by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

      I’ve started looking at it (giving it clicks but over a VPN in a private browsing window) and it’s full of lies.
      The top level points are[1] the following. Everyone here can vivisect these, but probably not so tersely:

      The Trump Economy is Strong
      It is important to enforce immigration law & Build the Wall
      Other countries are finally paying their fair share
      Trump is improving our trade deals
      Trump approach to healthcare much better than Dems, who would kill employer-provided healthcare
      Trump is expanding his reach to beyond just his base – Women, Latinos & Black support is growing
      Trump tax cuts fueled the economy, Dems would raise taxes on everybody by repealing the Trump tax cuts
      There was no quid pro quo, Democrats always obsessed with impeachment
      BIG GOVERNMENT SOCIALISM
      Trump is proving it’s possible to have a strong economy and a clean environment at the same time

      I heard a few of these at a Jewish Chinese Restaurant yesterday evening.
      I deliberate sat away from the wingnuts to avoid a food fight or worse, which was probably a wise move.
      Re the clean environment one, Republicans are officially for causing brain damage in babies causing lifelong inteligence reduction, by allowing chlorpyrifos pollution:
      A controversial insecticide and its effect on brain development: Research and resources (David Trilling, April 7, 2017)
      The studies are strong.
      Various other deregulation moves are making our air and water more deadly. (Active opposition by the Trump administration to doing anything about global heating will numerically make the Holocaust look trivial to future historians. etc. etc.)

      This is war. Making it official Republican election strategy to break up families and social gatherings is EVIL

      [1] Seem deliberately hard to copy and paste; had to scrape html.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Damn, TaMara, we’re sharing brains today! I had the Jay Rosen article (which I read after Betty’s post) open and was going to try linking it. It deserves your front page treatment though.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Brachiator

      Trump declares the press to be an enemy of the people, and Chuck Todd’s response is to imitate Elmer Fudd with “I wuz naive.”

      This is the best we’ve got?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I met a bunch of friends out the other night.  We never talk politics.  I used to argue on book of faces a bunch with one particular “friend” but I finally realized it was a waste of my time.  We used to converse face to face but I no longer bother.  I said hello when he showed up and that was it until he left.  I then gladly told him to go fuck himself.  It made my week.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Bill Arnold

      @Fair Economist:

      It’s all nonsense so I don’t pay attention to any of it.

      Are you sure you don’t pay attention to it? A lot of it gets washed into the MSM and can become hard to recognize. It’s fucking embarrassing to be taken in by a propaganda narrative, but we’ve all been fooled at least briefly.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      pamelabrown53

      @Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA):

      My memory finds you missed a step re: Cheney’s office using Meet the Press to further support for the Iraq war. First Cheney’s office would plant a story (unnamed source) in the New York Times, then appear on MTP where they would quote the Times story.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Ruckus

      @Dr. Ronnie James, D.O.:

      Is that fair to “Vanity Fair Daily?”

      The msm doesn’t want to have to figure out the truth, that takes time and money. And they are trying to make MONEY, not be news organizations. It doesn’t even have to be politics, plain old greed explains it. Not that they might not be republicans, just that greed comes first. Of course it does seem that republicans are greedy as fuck.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Another Scott

      @Major Major Major Major:

      BooMan at WaMo:

      […]

      [Uncle Joe and St. Bernard] are still in a great position because they will almost definitely be winning delegates even in the states that they lose. But neither of them is assured of winning a majority of the delegates and securing the nomination. They haven’t really grown their advantages as much as maintained them even as some of their more potent opponents have faltered or dropped out.

      It will be extremely hard for anyone else to win a majority of the delegates so long as both Biden and Sanders remain in the race and gathering delegates in every contest. If someone can repeatedly come in first place, they might be able to pull it off, but a plurality might be the best an inconsistent winner can do, and that would send the decision to the floor of the convention.

      A lot will change over the next month as we gear up for the first contest in Iowa, but it’s unlikely that anything will change this basic dynamic of the campaign. The impeachment trial of Donald Trump will present risks for Biden, and a new health setback for Sanders could be devastating, but these things have not done enough damage to date to make me change my initial assessment of the race.

      I would be very, very surprised if things turn out that way. Biden has a history of being a bad candidate. Bernie is Bernie.

      But who knows….

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Emerald

      The show’s euphemistically been called “Meet the Republicans” for years.

      I think it started in the Reagan administration. The Reaganites schmoozed with the beltway press, made ’em into friends and frankly, colleagues. The beltway press has been strongly Republican ever since (or was it even earlier, because of their newfound wealth).

      And of course FTFNYT has always been Republican. Thus was the national coverage driven in one direction.

      And frankly, I don’t know how we get it back.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      mrmoshpotato

      Got to Chuckles’ “confessions” in Rosen’s piece.  I’ll continue later.  As the saying goes, can’t have too much of an infuriating piece at once.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      BruceFromOhio

      From the linked article, this is the one that stood out for me.

      Four years before Trump was elected, Tom Mann and Norm Orstein wrote, “The GOP has become an insurgent outlier in American politics. It is ideologically extreme; scornful of compromise; unmoved by conventional understanding of facts, evidence and science; and dismissive of the legitimacy of its political opposition.” Chuck Todd as NBC’s political director, and Meet the Press as its premiere politics show could have taken seriously what these exemplary members of the Washington establishment were saying back in 2012. They chose not to, but not because of their naiveté. They thought they knew better than Mann and Ornstein.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      No wonder Chuck Todd can unironically say something so utterly jackass and unselfaware. It’s not just that pundits don’t face job consequences for being wrong. They are more insulated from the consequences of their mistakes than even Trump has been all his life. To the extent Todd is even aware that people think he’s a dumbass, he lives in a world where everyone agrees that means he’s a genius speaking hard truths. It’s a bubble where he never has to take responsibility for anything, ever, and is always patted and assured that he is a great journalist whose wisdom guides America.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      joel hanes

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I wish driftglass and BG did transcripts.

      I hate the podcast format (I’m too impatient/arrogant to listen, even to people I like), and can read a transcript in 1/20th the time it takes to listen to the podcast.

      I really miss driftglass’s longer pieces of writing.  During the reign of Bush the Lesser, he sometimes achieved incandescence.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      mrmoshpotato

      @germy: LOL It’s funny because it’s so damn true.

      “Be nice to your conservative relatives.”

      (Conservative relatives show up wearing Fuck Your Feelings shirts)

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Major Major Major Major: WOW. That’s really something.

      With that kind of stability, I’m feeling better about the Pres. race. All the better to focus on running up the score in Congress next year. That’s where the “achievable policy boundaries” will be set anyhow.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      germy

      @joel hanes:

      I hate the podcast format (I’m too impatient/arrogant to listen, even to people I like), and can read a transcript in 1/20th the time it takes to listen to the podcast.

      I’m the same way.  I can’t listen to someone clear their throat for an hour.  I prefer the written word.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Another Scott

      @Major Major Major Major:

      It seems to me that Biden should be having a much larger lead if he really is going to be the front-runner. Him falling from ~ 40% shortly after he announced to where he is now doesn’t give me the feeling that he’s inevitable.

      It looks like things might be interesting if there is no majority at the convention:

      The new reforms also regulate how the Democratic National Convention shall handle the outcome of primaries and caucuses for three potential scenarios:[1][3]

      * If a single candidate wins at least 2,268 pledged delegates: Superdelegates will be allowed to vote at first ballot, as their influence can not overturn the majority of pledged delegates.

      * If a single candidate wins 1,886–2,267 pledged delegates: Superdelegates will be barred from voting at first ballot, which solely will be decided by the will of pledged delegates.

      * If no candidate wins more than 1,885 pledged delegates: This will result in a contested convention, where superdelegates are barred from voting at the first formal ballot, but regain their right to vote for their preferred presidential nominee for all subsequent ballots needed until the delegates reach a majority.

      Imagine the butt-hurt if the Superdelegates don’t give St. Bernard the nod this time either. :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @mrmoshpotato: They’re just playing to their respective audiences.

      “Fuck your feelings” doesn’t play as well on our side (although it has gained significant favor in the Trump era, to our detriment…)

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Doug R

      @joel hanes:I’m not a huge fan of sitting through hours of conversation-however a lot of players let you crank up the speed and when you’re between radio stations, the infill conversation is more tolerable.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Shakti

      @germy:

      See, this is why even though plenty of dumbasses have elite credentials I’m automatically suspicious of the narrative that “credentialism is bad.” Because the people who got to these positions without credentials are never people who look like me. Ever.

      The magical time when credentialism wasn’t rampant only applied to a certain class of people.  :/

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Ruckus:

      Greed does not explain it.  As 2016 demonstrated, the national press will ignore exciting Republican scandals right in their face to dig for one more excuse to pretend a tedious anti-Democrat story is exciting.  Emails was BORING.  They still rode it relentlessly.  Ebola didn’t magically stop being exciting news after that election, it just magically stopped being good for Republicans.  There is no greed need to Both Sides But Democrats Are Worse, only a political motivation.  At best, you could say that political motivation was greedy because Republicans serve rich interests.  I don’t buy that one, but it’s a good argument.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Another Scott: I think we’ll see more movement to Biden as 1) more candidates drop out, and 2) Biden starts winning states like SC by big margins.

      With results in Iowa and NH likely to be close, and unlikely to produce a breakout star, Biden’s victories (and margins) in SC and NV will attract attention in mid-Feb, giving him momentum heading into Super Tuesday.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Shakti@germy: As someone with a lot of credentials, I think the real issue is between credentials and expertise. There are people with both. There are people with credentials that really don’t have much expertise or their credentials and expertise are not in the same area as where they’re being used as experts. And there are people with expertise without credentials. The latter often have the hardest time of it because the credentials are usually the invitation to the party.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      germy

      @Adam L Silverman:

      There are people with credentials that really don’t have much expertise or their credentials and expertise are not in the same area as where they’re being used as experts.

      Yes, I was surprised to learn recently that Emptywheel’s degree is in Comparative Literature.  I read her for years assuming she had a law degree.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Baud

      @Major Major Major Major:

       

      Generally agree, but I think it gets interesting if coalitions form where, for example, the Warren and Sanders delegates join together and exceed Biden’s delegate count.

      But if Biden (or another candidate) has a clear plurality and no one else has a respectable claim to the nomination, then the Supers will put that person over the top.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Adam L Silverman

      @germy: What she’s good at in regards to legal analysis is actually applying deep textual reading and analysis to the legal documents she reviews. She’s thorough and tenacious and meticulous. When she’s doing that stuff she’s usually spot on. But that, and the experience and expertise she’s developed as a result, is not equivalent to having a law degree and significant experience in national security law. Or intelligence and national security. Or national security.

      But she’s not really the issue, nor really where I was targeting my comments. Rather, it is to people like Brett Stephens and Bari Weiss and Charles Krauthammer and folks like that. They have neither the credentials, nor the experience, nor the expertise to do the work they are doing. But they’re doing it. And we’re all worse off for it.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Immanentize

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Why do you believe that? Just a feeling? In fact, as pointed out, Supers (now called automatic delegates) don’t get to vote in the first ballot unless a majority of non-automatic delegates are committed to a winner. Then and only then they may pile on to end the voting early. Again:

      Superdelegates will no longer vote on the first ballot at the convention unless there is no doubt about the outcome. To win on the first ballot, the frontrunner must secure the majority of pledged delegates available during the nominating contests (primary and caucus) leading up to the Democratic Convention. We estimate^ 3,979 total pledged delegates, with a majority being 1,990.

      All delegates become unpledged and superdelegates will also vote if the convention is contested (i.e., more than one ballot is needed to select a nominee). For those subsequent ballots, a majority of all 4,745 delegates (2,373) will be needed to secure the nomination.

      The whole point is to NOT allow automatic delegates to exert any influence beyond committed delegates in the first round. Then, anything can happen.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      sdhays

      It’s not a problem for us if you stagger from the room in disbelief. We’re not trying to “win the news cycle,” or win you over. We’re trying to demonstrate independence from and power over you people.

      This crystalized an angle that I hadn’t fully been conscious of. These political journalists have gotten addicted to being treated like “make you or break you” power brokers. In the 90’s and early aughts, they were the people to be flattered and won over. And they still think they have that kind of power. To some extent, they still do (see, Harris, Kamala), but not anywhere near the level that they did before.

      The idea that political actors don’t give a shit what they think or what they will do is inconceivable for them. I knew this, but this quote made that fact stand out extra clear for me.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      sdhays

      @germy: To be fair, I don’t think Chuck Todd “ruined” MTP. It was already shitty when he took over.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      ThresherK

      I read Jay Rosen’s Twitter all the time, but whenever there is a new PressThink article, it really is just like Christmas for me.

      PS I see that comments for this new article are off. There are very few trolls who try to Bobo-ify their way onto that site, but Rosen may be tired of fkcing around with them.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      sukabi

      @Adam L Silverman: fortunately for us, Krauthammer can’t bridge the gap between the afterlife and reality. His former editors may try and pass off his old work as relevant, but he’s not pushing new bullshit.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      J R in WV

      @hells littlest angel:

      I don’t like Chuck Todd much, but he’s not Grima Fucking Wormtongue, either.

      Ya think?

      You’re entitled to your opinion, but my opinion is that he is an off-spring of Grima Wormtongue, a smaller wyrm squirming in the waste of Papa Grima, and spreading lies as it squirms. Or things to that effect!

      Reply
    101. 101.

      J R in WV

      @Ruckus:

      Republicans have been lying a lot longer than just the last 20 years. It may not have been as obvious as it is now, but they were still lying. A lot.

       

      Senator Joseph McCarthy from “”this day in History”  on Feb 9, 1950:

      Speaking before the Ohio County Women’s Republican Club in Wheeling, West Virginia, Senator McCarthy waved before his audience a piece of paper. According to the only published newspaper account of the speech, McCarthy said that, “I have here in my hand a list of 205 [State Department employees] that were known to the Secretary of State as being members of the Communist Party and who nevertheless are still working and shaping the policy of the State Department.” In the next few weeks, the number fluctuated wildly, with McCarthy stating at various times that there were 57, or 81, or 10 communists in the Department of State. In fact, McCarthy never produced any solid evidence that there was even one communist in the State Department.

      So there’s a big bunch of lies Republicans were spinning 70 years ago. Of course they called the fabulously wealthy FDR a commie for decades as well, starting something like 85 years ago.

      Ya know how to tell a Republican is lying don’t ya? They lips iz moving!!!

      Reply
    102. 102.

      J R in WV

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Rather, it is to people like Brett Stephens and Bari Weiss and Charles Krauthammer and folks like that. They have neither the credentials, nor the experience, nor the expertise to do the work they are doing. But they’re doing it. And we’re all worse off for it.

      Not only that, Dr Krauthammer is still DEAD…!      ;-)

      And never had any credentials as far as foreign policy, or any government policy goes.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Ruckus

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      l’m looking at the bigger picture, not just the editorial slant, but why the particular media entity is run as a republican mouthpiece rather than a actual journalistic operation. The owners demand that, and the employees get paid far more than they should to play the game. Most of us do at least some things we’d rather not have to, to hold a job, a lot of the msm front line seem to do mostly what they like and get paid rather nicely for that.

      That’s greed. Or they are just money whores who, from the looks of it couldn’t get any kind of honest work.

      That’s also greed.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Ruckus

      @germy:

      Decades ago I helped a buddy study for the bar exam. I often knew the answer to the study question that he struggled with and he’d been to law school, which I hadn’t. Emptywheel could be like that, reasonably well read but without the degree/credential. And having read her stuff I’d go with that.

      BTW it hasn’t been a secret for a lot of years that she isn’t a lawyer.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.