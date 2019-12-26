Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Impeachment Inquiry / Impeachment Inquiry Open Thread: The Reason for the Season

Impeachment Inquiry Open Thread: The Reason for the Season

by | 20 Comments

    20Comments

    2. 2.

      TaMara (HFG)

      If we spend all of 2020 working hard and working smart, Donald Trump will spend next Christmas hiding under his desk and crying, because he’ll know his arrest is coming the minute the next president is inaugurated.

      Here’s to 2020. Now get to work!

      I’m in.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Less than a year from now, we’ll have a clearer picture of our future.  Or at least a picture that is muddled in a fundamentally different way than today.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      debbie

      Did you hear him telling someone on Christmas Eve that he hadn’t bought his wife a present yet, that he was “still working on it,” but he had bought her a nice card? Five bucks says he ended up going through Kellyanne’s regifting box.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geoduck

      I wonder if the Shaitgibbon is aware of how brittle his support in the Senate must ultimately be. I suppose he’d be totally shocked if Moscow Mitch does see a disastrous series of polls and turns on him.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jay C

      What’s interesting about that red-and-blue graph is that there is a sudden jump in opinion (significantly AGAINST Trump) on/about Dec. 17 or 18. Which I think was the date of that insane 6-page letter to Nancy Pelosi. Which I’m guessing, he released (or more likely and accurately, went against probably-universal advice NOT to release) in the hopes of boosting his “position” with the public; but, as with Most Things Trump, ended up  making it worse for himself.

      Stable genius, indeed.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Jay C:

      as with Most Things Trump, ended up making it worse for himself.

      Nothing the Democrats do seems to affect Trump’s polls at all.  It was the ‘transcript’ confession that hit his numbers and started the impeachment.  He can’t stop self-impeaching.  I honestly don’t know whether to give Pelosi credit for spotting he had a gun in his mouth and would pull the trigger eventually or not.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chris T.

      @Jay C: That’s “stable” as in What you scrape out of the stable after the horses have been in there a while, eating and, well, doing the thing animals do after they eat.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lgerard

      @debbie:

      Did you hear him telling someone on Christmas Eve that he hadn’t bought his wife a present yet, that he was “still working on it,” but he had bought her a nice card? Five bucks says he ended up going through Kellyanne’s regifting box.

      There is always that painting of himself

      Some people say it is worth $10,000

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Bex

      @debbie: Doesn’t he have People who do that sort of gift shopping?  How about a new jacket with no writing on the back?  Maybe a make-over of Marian Robinson’s old White House rooms?  Oh, wait, a gold frame for her Einstein visa.  A knock-off pair of Manolos because he won’t spring for the real thing?  The possibilities are endless…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      If we work hard and well we should have him hiding under his desk long before next xmas.

      Either that or maybe he’ll pull a real life Mr. Creosote. He’s not quite that portly but we shouldn’t quibble about such a minor issue.

      Reply

