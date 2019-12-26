Due to technical difficulties with the site, I’ll be logged out of WordPress for ten days to two weeks. I’ve asked that someone send me an all clear email when (if?) they get the problem fixed. But for the next fortnight or however long it takes, I won’t be around as I’m not going to futz around with logging in, making separate journal entries about when I’m logged and what I was doing, logging out, entering that I’m logged out, etc, etc, etc. I expect I’ll be back, provided someone eventually notifies me that it is safe to log back in. It’s just much easier to log out once and stay that way until I get an all clear.

Everyone have a happy and healthy New Year.

Update at 9:15 PM EDT

Just a quick update to clarify in response to some comments. I am not quitting the blog! I am not quitting blogging here! I will be back either on January 5th or sooner if we get an all clear before then. To further clarify: if I can only be logged in when I’m drafting or editing a post or clearing a comment, then it will make posting and commenting difficulty as I have to log off once I hit publish, which means I won’t be logged in to comment. Just think of this as a short vacation.

Open thread!