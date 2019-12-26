Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Gone For Now…

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Due to technical difficulties with the site, I’ll be logged out of WordPress for ten days to two weeks. I’ve asked that someone send me an all clear email when (if?) they get the problem fixed. But for the next fortnight or however long it takes, I won’t be around as I’m not going to futz around with logging in, making separate journal entries about when I’m logged and what I was doing, logging out, entering that I’m logged out, etc, etc, etc. I expect I’ll be back, provided someone eventually notifies me that it is safe to log back in. It’s just much easier to log out once and stay that way until I get an all clear.

Everyone have a happy and healthy New Year.

Update at 9:15 PM EDT

Just a quick update to clarify in response to some comments. I am not quitting the blog! I am not quitting blogging here! I will be back either on January 5th or sooner if we get an all clear before then. To further clarify: if I can only be logged in when I’m drafting or editing a post or clearing a comment, then it will make posting and commenting difficulty as I have to log off once I hit publish, which means I won’t be logged in to comment. Just think of this as a short vacation.

Open thread!

    27Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      You say you’ll be out, and then Cliven Bundy shows up having dinner with Assad and Lindsay Graham and you’ll find yourself right back here, site issues or no.

      Enjoy New Years regardless, catch you next year!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MomSense

      I’m selfishly hoping your break isn’t starting immediately because I was hoping to read your “hot take” on the Hamas, Netanyahu undisclosed location, Iron Dome, Israeli air strikes on Hamas business.  The favorite branch of my extended family is in Haifa for a wedding and every time they are there for celebrations crises happen.  I have photos of my cousin’s wedding reception with everyone wearing gas masks – even the band!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Patricia Kayden

      Great advice.

      Hey, to those of you without families, let alone supportive parents, you’re doing great. The holidays can be tough, but that’s not a reflection on you. Be good to yourself, and make your own family. ❤️— Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 26, 2019

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Cacti

      Having now seen the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and without giving anything away, I can now say that the whole story arc seems…

      Fairly pointless.

      The films tried to be both something old and something new, and didn’t really succeed at either.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      Adam, in case it was not clear, the tracking was only a request, not a requirement.  The only requirement is that for the next 10 days, you only be logged in when creating or editing a post.

      I hope with that clarification, you won’t feel the need to stop posting!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      Adam, I just noticed something else toward the end of your post:

      …provided someone eventually notifies me that it is safe to log back in. It’s just much easier to log out once and stay that way until I get an all clear.

      Is there any doubt?  Of course you will be notified!

      I respect your decision, but I still hope you’ll post, even if you choose not to post as much.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Cheryl can’t seem to comment, so I’ll share her tweet, while I can comment (it’s been hit or miss)

      Hey Balloon Juicers –

      Watergirl is troubleshooting the site, which means that I probably won’t be commenting until things get fixed. I will try to post occasionally until I get 502’d.
      — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) December 26, 2019

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      I won’t be around

      Does that refer to refraining from commenting as well as refraining from posting?

      Hoping it means a fortnight of joining the huddled masses, yearning to comment error-free. We’ve got cookies.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      J R in WV

      Will miss your insightful commentary, hope if stuff breaks wide open somewhere you will take a swing at telling us what really happened!

      Happy New Year, Adam!

      And thanks for all the information, er, ah, fish! And 42!!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Looking forward to your return, Adam. 2020 is going to be interesting. Hopefully not too interesting… Cheers!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      FelonyGovt

      Adam, I’ve really appreciated your expert information and perceptive posts. All the best for a happy and healthy 2020.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ohio Mom

      I’ll miss you Adam and hope you’ll be back. I don’t know how widely known your behind-the-scenes efforts to track down Juicers in distress, or relay messages between meet-up organizers are, but I’m well aware of them, and appreciate how they strengthen our community.

      I definitely grok your frustrations with the mechanics of the new site though.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Adam L Silverman

      Just a quick update to clarify in response to some comments. I am not quitting the blog! I am not quitting blogging here! I will be back either on January 5th or sooner if we get an all clear before then. To further clarify: if I can only be logged in when I’m drafting or editing a post or clearing a comment, then it will make posting and commenting difficulty as I have to log off once I hit publish, which means I won’t be logged in to comment. Just think of this as a short vacation.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Bumper

      Sorry for the difficulties behind the scenes but I hope you can still comment within other threads. I learn so much from your posts and frequently forward links to the kiddo (who you  helped immensely last spring if you remember). (He just had his most successful quarter at the U, btw)  Anyway, hope it’s all fixed soon

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Cam-WA

      I’m obviously in the minority, but I find Adam’s posts coming across as too self-important. He provides interesting information, but I find the tone off-putting.  That may not be an accurate portrayal of the man, but that’s how the words read to me.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Yarrow

      Sorry to hear this and hope they can get it fixed soon. The 502 errors over the last few days have been challenging. Enjoy your break.

      Reply

