Tiny New Hampshire town may have to ditch traditional midnight voting https://t.co/ptq2t4bjEz — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) December 23, 2019

The loss of Dixville would chip away at New Hampshire’s very identity. Around the country, around the world, if anyone has heard of New Hampshire, it is largely because of its presidential primary. If they have an image of what that looks like, it is probably Dixville Notch #fitn — James Pindell (@JamesPindell) December 8, 2019

Me, I think our nation will somehow survive the media’s loss of BREAKING NEWS about the opinions of a handful of aging white mostly-male voters in one of the more isolated and unrepresentative areas of the country.

Dave Weigel’s latest Washington Post Trailer has a pretty good summary of the Granite State’s voters:

… New Hampshire is 92 percent white, the least racially diverse of the early states, with most of its black, Latino and Asian voters concentrated in a few mid-sized cities. New Hampshire has a semi-open primary, giving voters who have not registered with the Democratic Party their loudest voice of any of the first four states. Four years ago in Iowa, 78 percent of caucusgoers identified as Democrats. In Nevada it was 81 percent; in South Carolina, 82 percent of primary voters were Democrats. But just 60 percent of New Hampshire primary voters who pulled a Democratic ballot were registered with the party. The independent streak helped Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) win by a landslide; he won registered Democrats by a single point and crushed Hillary Clinton by 45 points with independents. He won key local labor endorsements, too, especially helpful in the only early-voting state that isn’t “right to work.” … … The last primary had an obvious direction and momentum that simply hasn’t been replicated in 2020. By this point in 2015, Sanders led Clinton by eight points in New Hampshire and never looked back. This year, no Democrat has built a lead outside the margin of error since July, before the bounce from former vice president Joe Biden’s announcement had faded. In an average of polls, the lead has switched three times since October, from Biden, to Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, to South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and back to Sanders… There are plenty of voters here who aren’t too liberal but will pull a Democratic ballot. Since January 2017, when the president was sworn in, Democratic registration has shrunk by 3,071 voters, Republican registration has shrunk by 15,554 voters, and 9,529 new voters have climbed onto the rolls with no party registration. They’re in high demand. This is a primary, after all, with none of the time or organizing demands of a caucus state. Late-breaking voters, people who maybe paid attention for only the final week of the contest, can change everything…

What Weigel is too polite, or too partisan, to say explicitly is that NH is a notorious haven for professional Repub ratf*ckers and capital-L libertarians (ex: The Free State Project). The Venn diagram between those groups has, shall we say, a considerable overlap.

It’s worth reading Weigel’s whole explainer on the various regions of the state and its voters. But I personally will find it delicious if the Live Free or Die Trying Staters manage to throw away their treasured #FirstInTheNation status just as — because, really — the factors that make “old-fashioned” face-to-face politicking and media so white-conservative centered are eroding due to attrition!