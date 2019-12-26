Everyone else has spoken about Chuck Todd, so let me chime in. It was clear the moment he stepped away from running numbers on precincts after the 2008 election that he was simply another beltway boy ala Cilizza, peddling stale “conventional wisdom” with no real insights, no real experience, or no real understanding of politics or the way Washington and Republicans work. So it is unsurprising and somehow fitting that the last person to figure out how utterly fucking worthless Chuck Todd is is, in fact, Chuck Todd, and it’s fucking perfect that he is now passing on this common knowledge as a revelation.

That’s just how it is in our awesome meritocracy.