You became the very same thing you swore to destroy pic.twitter.com/dhLUCYz0wy — Say Mistage (@sayomgwtf) December 2, 2018

Five-year-old girl gives audience middle finger for 20 minutes while starring as angel in nativity play https://t.co/6sYPlbzrzC — The Independent (@Independent) December 17, 2019



(Her mom says the girl was innocently complaining about ‘a little hangnail’.)