You normally don’t see a snowman with this type of core strength!
Also, who wants to tell him about the ritual circumcision requirement?
off to get some chinese- as an atheist I am almost Jewish so good enough
— John Cole (@Johngcole) December 25, 2019
I hope that everyone who is celebrating has been having a very merry Christmas. And those that aren’t are enjoying the time off without the religious/festive trappings.
Here’s some music for the evening.
Open thread!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings