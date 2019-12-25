Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Lazy Evening Open Thread

Lazy Evening Open Thread

95 Comments

This post is in: ,

Enjoy, no matter what your circumstances…

Aussie-slang joke:

    4. 4.

      Nicole

      My 3 brothers and their families were not supposed to all arrive at my stepmom’s until tomorrow, but plans changed and they are all here tonight.  I’m so happy for my stepmom, and for our kid, who now has 7 cousins to play with, but… it’s loud.  Very, very loud.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Patricia Kayden

      The truth is, nobody knows what's going to happen in 2020.Trolls, trumpers, and Russian bots want us to feel doom and despair.But we have a CHOICE: Keep a positive outlook, help register voters, and VOTE BLUE in record numbers like we did in 2018.We can do it.AGAIN.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 25, 2019

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NotMax

      Seven uninterrupted hours of sleep! Now that’s a present I can live with.

      Winds outside infiltrating the closed jalousie windows enough to rattle the blinds. Rain lightly pattering on the roof. Coffee awaits.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      Spawn the Youngest is asleep on my arm. It’s wonderful and charming, but, uhhhh… nature calls.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gin & Tonic

      In what seems at first reading to be another stroke at hollowing out the US Foreign Service, the US has recalled its Ambassador to Zambia. He criticized Zambia’s president for that country’s record on gay rights and on corruption.

      But here we’re being told repeatedly that Trump is *concerned* about corruption, and that’s why he withheld assistance to Ukraine. One would almost suspect that the Trump administration is lying.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      @Raven: Most of the annoying 502s and CloudFlair errors I’ve seen have always been when I tried to post something.  As long as nobody says anything, the site works fine!!11ONE.

      ;-)

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ohio Mom

      @Suzanne: The last time I saw you in a comment thread, you-were considering several job offers in faraway cities. Can you catch me up? I want to know if congratulations are in order (or, commiserating)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mai naem mobile

      @Gin & Tonic: Lusaka is a fairly booming city and it seriously would not surprise me if Trumpov et al is trying to get a hotel in Lusaka. Too many Americans think of Africa as still some Tarzan and Jane continent and don’t realize how fast a lot of the continent is moving ahead.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mai naem mobile

      @Another Scott: I just listened to the last couple of his podcasts( guess not the one you’re talking about.) The Dems fucked up so bad not defending him. What a loss. He would have been so good arguing for the Dems in this environment . Fuck Gillibrand and the initial accuser who was a friend of Hannity.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      NotMax

      Bread machine doing its thing. Anxious to sample the paté picked up at Costco as a special holiday time treat on freshly baked bread.

      After that, shall drag out the big mixer to put together the dough for mandel brot. Perennially leery of running multiple big appliances at the same time.

      Planning on three small batches. All three with raisins; one with almond, one with coffee swirled in, one with cocoa swirled in.

      Good day to use the oven for baking, as weather is on the damp and chilly side.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      hilts

      Excerpt from Rolling Stone interview with Chuck Todd

      Rolling Stone: Let me bring you back a little bit. Were you surprised by the consistency that the Trump administration was willing to spread disinformation with Sean Spicer’s initial press briefing when he lied about the crowd size at the inauguration? Were you surprised that the president and other administration officials and their allies just kept it going?

      Chuck Todd: I fully admit, listening to you ask that question now, and me giving you the honest answer of, yeah, I guess I really believed they wouldn’t do this. Just so absurdly naive in hindsight. Donald Trump’s entire life has been spent using misinformation. His entire life. I’ve spent years studying him now on trying to figure out how did this guy even learn politics? Where did he learn?  And the more you learn, you realize he learned at the feet of a master of deception in Roy Cohn, who learned at the feet of the original master of deception of sort of the modern political era in Joe McCarthy. So I mean, look, if people want to read my answer to your question, “Boy, that Chuck Todd was hopelessly naive.” Yeah, it looks pretty naive. I think we all made the mistake of not following Toni Morrison’s advice, which is when people tell you who they are, believe them. (Ed note: Maya Angelou is the author of this quote.)

      h/t rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/how-disinformation-spreads-according-to-chuck-todd-interview…

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Yarrow

      @Raven:  Been happening all day. Site works great so long as no one comments.

      Even weirder, I was looking the thread in such a way that the circle with the number of comments in it (at the top of the comments) was visible. It said 11 comments. I refreshed the page and it said 10 comments. So one disappeared? WTF?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Yarrow

      @hilts:  Dayum. Is our Chuckles Toddler learning? He’s a very slow learner, if so.  But hey, if he’s going to start questioning the disinformation peddled by Trump and his henchmen (Republicans in general) even some of the time, I’ll take it. Any sort of questioning along these lines is better than what we’ve had.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Mike G: for “failing” to hold accountable Trump and other Republicans.

      Fixed.  Now do Morning Joe Blows and Mika!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mai naem mobile

      @mrmoshpotato: it’s in Honolulu. I only know this because I follow a guy on twitter who had a pic of the Costco Thanksgiving Eve. Yeah, it’s as bad as everywhere else. I considered going to a Costco here in Phx on Thanksgiving Eve . The entry area into the  parking lot was so bad I just turned around and left.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      schrodingers_cat

      From the last dead thread.

      This is like a movie! Bhim Army chief, Dalit leader dodged Delhi police and addressed Muslims at Delhi’s biggest mosque after last Friday’s prayers. He was arrested thereafter for exercising his right to free speech

      # ReleaseAzad

      My parents don’t want to discuss politics with me, is this victory or defeat? I have been trying to deprogram them of their Modi support. They are marginal supporters not Bhakts but still. In the past they supported center left parties till those died off and kinda became irrelevant.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      JAFD

      Good evening, jackals and jackalettes !

      Am visiting friends in exurban Philadelphia, near Valley Forge. Their cat would never wear holiday decorations.

      Was mid 40’s here today, started sunny then cloudedover.

      If you and your friends or family are boardgame players, regularly or occasional, would strongly suggest you check out Fantastic Factories – fantasticfactories.com/ for info. Easy to learn (I won my first game, against the owner). Good balance of skill and luck. Finishes in an hour or so. Not ‘cutthroat’. Good dash of whimsy in the illustrations.

      Hope you all have, or have had, a happy Solistice, Hannukah, Christmas, Boxing Day, Mummers’ Day, Twelfth Night, and whatever else you’re celebrating. And that 2020 brings you health, happiness, blessings, good luck, peace and prosperity.

      I hope to be spending Election Day 2020 at the Congress Street Firehouse, again, 5:15 AM to 9:30 PM, get home dead tired and crash, and wake up to good news on Wednesday morning (afternoon?).

      Need your help with that ;-)

      Tried posting the above about five times before dinner, got messages like this:
      “This page (balloon-juice.com/wp-comments-post.php) is currently offline. However, because the site uses Cloudflare’s Always Online™ technology you can continue to surf a snapshot of the site. We will keep checking in the background and, as soon as the site comes back, you will automatically be served the live version. Always Online™ is powered by Cloudflare | Hide this Alert

      Error 502 Ray ID: 54ae5b578f38ea1c • 2019-12-25 22:47:26 UTC

      Bad gateway”

      Well, here goes nuttin’…

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Emerald

      Just finished my annual listen of A Christmas Carol read by Tim Curry. I hear something new in it every year, and did again this year. Perfect timing, as I’m on my own for this Xmas (just bad family timing).

      Gonna make a fire and watch either The Muppet Christmas Carol or The Man Who Invented Christmas, or both. I *will* have a Christmas!

      On the other hand, have just started The Watchmen, which I’m finding really intense and interesting. Finished the third episode, and am greatly wondering what Jeremy Irons has to do with everything.

      Or, for those of you into Nordic crime drama, I found a wonderful one on Amazon Prime called Trapped. It’s in Icelandic! The second season features neo-Nazis, one of whom complains, “before you know it we’ll be speaking English in our own homes.”

      Happy yule!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      NotMax

      @Mai naem mobile

      Can only compare experiences at the Maui store and the one on Long island I’ve been to.

      Actually the lion’s share of prices identical. Different mix and selections of items in each location, of course. Those prices that are noticeably higher on Maui are so by maybe 10%, tops. Still lower than comparable prices at non-Costco outlets (of the items I shop for). Do easily 90% of my grocery shopping at Costco.

      Cannot compare prices for booze and wine as those aren’t available at the NY store, but from what I’ve seen online the prices for Kirkland brand the same here as on the mainland, perhaps a buck or two higher for other brands.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Yarrow

      @schrodingers_cat:

      My parents don’t want to discuss politics with me, is this victory or defeat? I

      Probably both. Victory in that they know you’re right and have no response but defeat in that they won’t listen to anything you’re saying.

      If your current tactic of using facts to discuss the situation with them is failing have you tried another tactic or strategy? You’ve mentioned how WhatsApp is being used in India for spreading of disinformation. Maybe discuss disinformation in general, who is spreading it, who benefits from its spread, ask how they’re dealing with disinformation and propaganda. Is there a plan in place for that. Etc. Come at it from another angle.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Suzanne

      @Ohio Mom: Well, I accepted a great job in Pittsburgh. Then I resigned my current position. Then my boss said, “Uh, hey, Suzanne…. we actually had selected you for something you may want to hear about….”. So I caught up with the COO yesterday, who told me what the current plans are and how I fit in there. (Very confidential, can’t talk about it, but very exciting and a major ego boost.) Anyway, it could potentially change my plans, in an even more auspicious way…though the details may not work out. I will know more in a week. So 2020 will be a year of change, for the better, no matter what happens.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Nicole

      My son and his cousin, both 9, decided to show off their skills on keyboard and saxophone, respectively, to the family.  Eight bars into “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”  my son thought his cousin came in too soon and it degenerated from there.  I felt like I was watching Oasis break up.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      NotMax

      @Emerald

      Watched it a couple of years ago. Engaging, albeit on the dour and moderately gory side.

      Third season of the Norwegian series Occupied coming up next week. Enjoyed the first two.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Gin & Tonic

      A very quiet day here, as one daughter (and her husband) left long before dawn to get to his parents’, and the other one, with husband and kids left before noon to get to his parents’, and my son is 5,000 miles away and absent for the first time. After some kitchen cleanup, some time was spent in a horizontal position, and some time was spent assembling the Lego lunar lander model. An early bedtime probably awaits.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Brachiator

      Yep.  A lazy evening. The holiday has largely been politics free, magnified by not being able to view or post comments here because of periodic bad gateway errors (and a humble bow to those trying to address all these tech issues).

      My niece interviewed my mother, her grandmother, for a class project.  And even though my mother’s memory is getting spotty, she recalled some wonderful details about her own youth.  At one time she lived in her grandfather’s big house.  Apparently, there was a well on the property that the family used for fresh water.  My sister thought this was very cool, but I reminded her that this meant that they had to heat the water, ’cause no hot water tap.

      My mother was also taller than her grandfather, and this astonished my niece.  Many of the relatives on my mother’s side were short, but my sister, my brothers and I are all pretty tall.  However, my niece got the petite genes.

      My nephew and I have been commiserating over the relative disappointment of Rise of the Skywalker. Enjoyable in parts, but lacking coherence and a true “wow” factor.

      Hope that everyone had, and will have, happy holidays.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Steeplejack

      I misread the title as “Late Evening Open Thread.” I feel like it should be about 10:30 already. Just got home a little while ago from an excellent afternoon and dinner at Sighthound Hall: roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, garlic green beans, salad. Cheesecake with strawberries and whipped cream for dessert.

      The conversation flowed freely, and we managed to avoid politics. (One of the guests was a not-quite-never-Trumper—despite being gay and married to a Brazilian. 🙄 But, hey, ex-military, government job and tax cuts. 🙄🙄)

      And tomorrow afternoon I’m going to see The Rise of Skywalker with a couple of friends, so I’ll get that knocked out and can stop avoiding spoilers.

      My internal calendar is all messed up. Feels like it’s Sunday night.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      JMG

      Just finished dinner, a collaborative effort between the three of us (Me, Alice, daughter Hope) that turned out splendidly. Rib roast (reverse sear method), roasted potatoes and shredded brussel sprouts (Ian Garten recipe). Wines were Bollinger for cocktails and Chateauneuf-de-Pape for dinner. There are advantages to having a child who’s a French wine merchant.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Steeplejack

      @NotMax:

      LOL, I think I may actually have seen that. Maybe when TCM runs interstitial shorts when the feature doesn’t come up to the hour. I just looked at the first few minutes, but I’ll look at the rest. And I love that jazzy music. Thanks!

      Reply
    70. 70.

      WaterGirl

      I am away for Christmas, and will be returning tomorrow (Thursday).  Between being away with family and getting strep on Monday, I have been a bit down for the count.  The good news is that the antibiotics my doctor prescribed for me over the phone are doing exactly what we hoped, and I am happy to say that I started turning a corner at some point this morning.  I no longer have the chills within 2 hours of taking Advil and no longer require a 20-minute hot shower for that to stop.

      All that is a long way of saying that since Sunday morning I have not been on the site enough to know when it is hiccuping (a temporary 502 error that fixes itself when you refresh) or puking (a 524 error, followed by an extended 524 error).

      So until Thursday night when I am hopefully home and back in the game, I would greatly appreciate it if all of you who care enough would take the time to jot down a personal note each time you experience either the site hiccups or the virtual puking.  I’ll put out a call for you guys to share that information tomorrow night.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Ohio Mom

      @ Suzanne: That all sounds very promising — I’ll keep fingers, toes, etc. crossed that it all works out just the way you want it to.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Steeplejack

      Re Obama tweet at top: LOL, the first comment is from Three Year Letterman:

      Thank you for this, Governor. America invented Christmas. And this is coming from a youth football coaching legend who makes his players practice without water, not some random clown.

      — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 25, 2019

      This guy is the GOAT of parody accounts. Highly recommended!

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Brachiator

      @schrodingers_cat:

      My parents don’t want to discuss politics with me, is this victory or defeat?

      Hard to say.  Things seem to be really intense in India just now. I hope that people can find a way to reject Modi and those who cultivate a pernicious narrow vision of the country.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Steeplejack

      Re Obama tweet at top: LOL, the first comment is from Three Year Letterman:

      Thank you for this, Governor. America invented Christmas. And this is coming from a youth football coaching legend who makes his players practice without water, not some random clown.

      — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 25, 2019

      This guy is the GOAT of parody accounts. Highly recommended!

      Reply
    80. 80.

      schrodingers_cat

      Another heartening video from the India, Kanaihya Kumar leads a chant of Azadi at Jamia Milia university which was targeted by Delhi police last weekend with tear gas, lathi charge and worse.

      Azadi == freedom. These brave students are trying to protect the Constitution and its spirit from the government of Modi and Shah animated by the Sangh ideology of exclusion and hate.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Duane

      @NotMax: $200 a month and a trout lake in the backyard.  Good times. Bette Davis as the blissful homemaker and mom is rich. What a quiet and well-behaved child. Hmmm. Seems too perfect.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      TomatoQueen

      Call the Midwife Xmas special set in the outer Hebrides, actually gorgeous as opposed to Shetland, always looking like it’s raining, just stopped raining, or about to start.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      J R in WV

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Love the kitty in the manger… so funny!

       

      Merry Xmas, everyone!!

       

      ETA:

       

      Holy Cow — IT WORKED!!! First comment I’ve posted that didn’t throw a 502 or some such BS error. Now to see if the Edit works…

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Mary G

      Had a delicious dinner with friends who came home early, probably for me. 🧡

      Also yesterday afternoon, my housemate’s parents left their prep for their big celebration that they have at midnight Christmas Eve, to drive across Orange County bring me a little chocolate cake and sing Happy Birthday. I am very lucky.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      J R in WV

      Did lamb chops last night, made lamb stew this evening. This afternoon did a pecan maple pie, with local vanilla ice cream for dessert.

      Puppies really happy with bits of lamb in the kibble. Got things done this afternoon. Invited to neighbors for New Years, annual gathering.

      Merry Christmas, everyone! Lost count of 502 errors this afternoon, probably every one glad I’ve been so quiet.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      frosty

      @Suzanne: Wow! A counteroffer. I’ve never had one of those. I’ll look forward to the continuing saga, whenever there’s something you can disclose.

      I guess the Pittsburgh meetup is off for now. :-)

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Suzanne

      @glory b: I think the odds are still very good that that is what will happen! The other opportunity depends on some other stuff happening that is out of my control. But if it all shakes out, it would be amazing. But my boss’s boss, who is the COO, said that they love me and absolutely don’t want to lose me, and he’s going to push it to the CEO this week. Honestly, either option would be great.

      Reply

