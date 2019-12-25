— Andrea Jones (@itsanicholle) December 19, 2019
I hope your day is going well. I’m off to walk the dogs on this warm, sunny Mile-high day.
Open thread
This post is in: Open Threads, Come back Shane
— Andrea Jones (@itsanicholle) December 19, 2019
I hope your day is going well. I’m off to walk the dogs on this warm, sunny Mile-high day.
Open thread
Catherine D.
The epitome of class and humanity.
mrmoshpotato
@Catherine D.: Yes.
Baud
One day that baby will be president.
Baud
I just took a walk.
@Baud: As opposed to the baby that’s President now.
@Baud: I’m thinking of taking a drive.
Baud
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Splitter.
RedDirtGirl
Hope everyone is enjoying the war on Christmas.
@Baud: Work, work, work.
Ben Cisco
@Catherine D.: He was so much more than we deserved. Miss him every day. I doubt we will see his like again, and more’s the pity.
Baud
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Ugh. Talk about a war on Christmas.
Baud
@Ben Cisco: Yep.
This is like a movie! Bhim Army chief, Dalit leader dodged Delhi police and addressed Muslims at Delhi’s biggest mosque after last Friday’s prayers. He was arrested thereafter for exercising his right to free speech
# Release Azad
Kattails
Have a merry, everyone, I’m off to eat a lot of good food, as mentioned last night. Thanks for posting this, hope you had an excellent walk TM!
Skepticat
The absolute highlight of my day promises to be my first hot shower since November 23. (I’ve been using Mother Nature’s big, cool bathtub.) Friends in a habitable house have their generator running and offered their facilities; this might have something to do with the fact they’ve invited me for Christmas dinner.
I thought things were basic before, with no refrigeration, not hot or potable water, no stove, and generator power only two or three hours a day. Then the water pump failed on the generator, the supply of gasoline on the island ran out, and the freight barge sank! A friend found a small generator I can use until the crew that had been using it returns after the holidays. It’s awfully inefficient, and we won’t have gasoline until the next barge from Florida in a week or, but I can run it enough to charge my laptop and phone, which is all I really need. We had some very heavy weather, so I have rainwater to flush the toilet.
So all is good here in the debris of the Bahamas, and I hope you all have a blissful holiday season and the new year won’t be as bad as we fear. Many cheers.
O. Felix Culpa
Just back from walking the dog. Time to eat some more. I miss having a president who is a mensch.
CaseyL
@Skepticat: Good lord! Major, MAJOR kudos for taking it all in stride.
As for this:
the new year won’t be as bad as we fear.
…that’s turning out to be a lot like my Post-Christmas/Pre New Year’s greeting: “May 2020 be better than we expect.”
@Ben Cisco: We lucked out, and I don’t know how (well, I DO know: economic collapse, and the GOP grip on the voting apparatus not as hard as they’d hoped). We won’t see that again, because, for one thing, the GOP grip on the voting apparatus is pretty well complete.
You can see the magnificent mosque, Jama Masjid built by Shah Jahan, the builder of Taj Mahal here.
zhena gogolia
We’re in final prep mode. Brisket is in the oven, salmon hors d’oeuvres are ready, husband is taking forever to chop some parsley, and I wish I could now put on my nightgown and go lie down. I feel like this every time. I’m sure it will get better after my first glass of wine.
@Baud: Must take pictures.
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: You should go to Delhi, it has magnificent buildings from the Delhi Sultanate, Mughal and then the British eras.
I don’t think many of us know what to say, but we’re listening.
@schrodingers_cat: Can my Prius take me there? No? Ain’t happening.
MagdaInBlack
I tried to watch “A Christmas Carol” but Scrooge berating Bob Cratchet reminded me a bit too much of work, so thank you, big giant greedy corporation.
Other than that blip it’s been a peaceful day of lounging about the “penthouse.”
Merry Christmas one and all.
Tazj
Obama is so good with babies and everyone else as opposed to the current occupant of the White House.
Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah! I hope everyone is able to enjoy their families and friends and the festivities, or just enjoy some peace and quiet by themselves.
Having entertained last night for Christmas Eve, I get to be lazy today as my sister is hosting dinner.
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Sorry, I should be a bit less snarky with my reply. I don’t have the money to travel any further than my Prius will take me. I don’t anticipate this changing. I enjoy travel, but those days are in the past.
@Frankensteinbeck: Ask me questions. This is significant because Divider-in-Chief was portraying the anti-Citizenship act protests as Hindu vs. Muslim.
When that didn’t work as an elitist thing (University students all over India protested in solidarity with Jamia Milia, and Aligarh Muslim University which are historically Muslim universities)
Chandrashekhar Azad is a Dalit leader, a Hindu who belongs to one of the untouchable castes, I think the cobbler caste. He is saying that this a Dalit fight as well as a Muslim one.
He has named himself after an independence era leader Chandrashekhar Tiwari, who called himself Chandrashekhar Azad (Azad == Free). Chandrashekhar Azad was killed by the British for inciting people against the Crown rule. Tiwari is a Brahmin last name, BTW.
ETA: He had the photograph of Bhimrao Ambedkar who was the Chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution and himself a Dalit. Dr. Ambedkar got his PhD from Columbia was inspired by the Harlem Renessiance. He also got another PhD in econ from LSE. Dr. Ambedkar was a Dalit from Maharashtra. A Mahar, his father was a soldier in the British Indian Army.
ETA2. Long story shrot We the people reject this division is what the contemperorary Chandra Shekhar Azad is saying.
Ben Cisco
Musical absurdity – listening to Boney James – Let it Snow with a current temperature of 68F on the way to a high of 72.
Immanentize
The WR on Christmas has moved to a new front. Starting today (X Day), fighters for the anti-Christmas forces moved against many open businesses, namely Chinese Restaurants. With joy and mirth the forces proved their economic strength and asked their northern and sister laborers to please bring the hot sauce.
The NORPOL forces were completely taken by surprise again, staying in doors and under cover, many ill from too much Xian overindulgences (running dogs). A few NORPOL scouts were spotted driving aimlessly looking for “batteries.”. Others attempted to infiltrate the glorious victorious at the aforementioned new front. They were made to wait.
debbie
@Immanentize:
Puts me in mind of this.
Another Scott
@Skepticat: I’m very sorry that you’re still in such dire straits. :-( I’m glad things are slowly, slowly getting better. Enjoy your dinner and the companionship!
Best wishes for the coming year,
Scott.
Kay (not the front-pager)
I don’t think there has ever been a baby my president has ever met that he hasn’t made smile. Babies (and dogs) can tell about a man.
Betty
@Skepticat: As a survivor of Hurricane Maria who went without electricity for 10 months, some generator eventually, etc., I can sympathize. I am praying for you and your neighbors. This is hard.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings