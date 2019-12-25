Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Aloha Open Thread: The Best President Ever and a Baby

    39Comments

    4. 4.

      ruemara

      About to take a walk myself. I made a ton of food and I’m still stuffed because I had so much carbs at breakfast

       

      @Baud: Why wait, we already have a baby president & I think this one would be much better.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RedDirtGirl

      Hope everyone is enjoying the war on Christmas.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kattails

      Have a merry, everyone, I’m off to eat a lot of good food, as mentioned last night. Thanks for posting this, hope you had an excellent walk TM!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Skepticat

      The absolute highlight of my day promises to be my first hot shower since November 23. (I’ve been using Mother Nature’s big, cool bathtub.) Friends in a habitable house have their generator running and offered their facilities; this might have something to do with the fact they’ve invited me for Christmas dinner.

      I thought things were basic before, with no refrigeration, not hot or potable water, no stove, and generator power only two or three hours a day. Then the water pump failed on the generator, the supply of gasoline on the island ran out, and the freight barge sank! A friend found a small generator I can use until the crew that had been using it returns after the holidays. It’s awfully inefficient, and we won’t have gasoline until the next barge from Florida in a week or, but I can run it enough to charge my laptop and phone, which is all I really need. We had some very heavy weather, so I have rainwater to flush the toilet.

      So all is good here in the debris of the Bahamas, and I hope you all have a blissful holiday season and the new year won’t be as bad as we fear. Many cheers.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      CaseyL

      @Skepticat: Good lord!  Major, MAJOR kudos for taking it all in stride.

      As for this:

      the new year won’t be as bad as we fear.

      …that’s turning out to be a lot like my Post-Christmas/Pre New Year’s greeting: “May 2020 be better than we expect.”

      @Ben Cisco: We lucked out, and I don’t know how (well, I DO know:  economic collapse, and the GOP grip on the voting apparatus not as hard as they’d hoped).  We won’t see that again, because, for one thing, the GOP grip on the voting apparatus is pretty well complete.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      zhena gogolia

      We’re in final prep mode. Brisket is in the oven, salmon hors d’oeuvres are ready, husband is taking forever to chop some parsley, and I wish I could now put on my nightgown and go lie down. I feel like this every time. I’m sure it will get better after my first glass of wine.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MagdaInBlack

      I tried to watch “A Christmas Carol” but Scrooge berating Bob Cratchet reminded me a bit too much of work, so thank you, big giant greedy corporation.

      Other than that blip it’s been a peaceful day of lounging about the “penthouse.”

      Merry Christmas one and all.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Tazj

      Obama is so good with babies and everyone else as opposed to the current occupant of the White House.

      Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah! I hope everyone is able to enjoy their families and friends and the festivities, or just enjoy some peace and quiet by themselves.

      Having entertained last night for Christmas Eve, I get to be lazy today as my sister is hosting dinner.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Frankensteinbeck: Ask me questions. This is significant because Divider-in-Chief was portraying the anti-Citizenship act protests as Hindu vs. Muslim.

      When that didn’t work as an elitist thing (University students all over India protested in solidarity with Jamia Milia, and Aligarh Muslim University which are historically Muslim universities)

      Chandrashekhar Azad is a Dalit leader, a Hindu who belongs to one of the untouchable castes, I think the cobbler caste. He is saying that this a Dalit fight as well as a Muslim one.

      He has named himself after an independence era leader Chandrashekhar Tiwari, who called himself Chandrashekhar Azad (Azad == Free). Chandrashekhar Azad was killed by the British for inciting people against the Crown rule. Tiwari is a Brahmin last name, BTW.

      ETA: He had the photograph of Bhimrao Ambedkar who was the Chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution and himself a Dalit. Dr. Ambedkar got his PhD from Columbia was inspired by the Harlem Renessiance. He also got another PhD in econ from LSE. Dr. Ambedkar was a Dalit from Maharashtra. A Mahar, his father was a soldier in the British Indian Army.

      ETA2. Long story shrot We the people reject this division is what the contemperorary Chandra Shekhar Azad is saying.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Immanentize

      The WR on Christmas has moved to a new front.  Starting today (X Day), fighters for the anti-Christmas forces moved against many open businesses, namely Chinese Restaurants.  With joy and mirth the forces proved their economic strength and asked their northern and sister laborers to please bring the hot sauce.

      The NORPOL forces were completely taken by surprise again, staying in doors and under cover, many ill from too much Xian overindulgences (running dogs). A few NORPOL scouts were spotted driving aimlessly looking for “batteries.”. Others attempted to infiltrate the glorious victorious at the aforementioned new front. They were made to wait.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      @Skepticat: I’m very sorry that you’re still in such dire straits.  :-(  I’m glad things are slowly, slowly getting better.  Enjoy your dinner and the companionship!

      Best wishes for the coming year,

      Scott.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kay (not the front-pager)

      I don’t think there has ever been a baby my president has ever met that he hasn’t made smile. Babies (and dogs) can tell about a man.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty

      @Skepticat: As a survivor of Hurricane Maria who went without electricity for 10 months, some generator eventually, etc., I can sympathize. I am praying for you and your neighbors. This is hard.

      Reply

