Open Thread: Xmas Tidbits

(Really.)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Kayla Rudbek

      Reposted from below: At my mother-in-law’s watching the extended Rudbek family playing Monopoly, and realizing that my circular knitting needles are going to break at the joints between cord and needles. So I need to dig a project out of hibernation or start another one tomorrow, so that I don’t get into a big fight with my eldest brother-in-law.

      Martin

      Watching Freemans Mind (one of our holiday traditions) and doing a holiday Dwarf Fortress playthrough, something that used to be a tradition of mine until an annual work project required me to work through the holidays every year, but this year, I can’t do that project because of reasons. So I’m digging out a fortress, and it’s not going great because I’m a bit too ambitious and everyone is unhappy.

      Martin

      @Gin & Tonic: Generally by the time a holiday come by, we’re so fucking sick of the commercialization of the holiday that we want nothing to do with any of the traditional activities. So, we build our own traditions. They’re weird, but we like them.

      I am drinking eggnog, though.

      Mainmata

      Anne Laurie, always my favorite poster. I was genuinely surprised about the “Do You Hear What I Hear” relationship to the Cuban Missile Crisis. Yeah, the Cold War was the background noise and regular worrisome issue of the first 40 years of my life.

      And now we have Putin: a thoroughly corrupt resource capitalist but every bit a danger to this country since he owns our president who is practically an acknowledged traitor. Bad times but if we work hard, we might defeat this monster and the awful party that supports his corruption and treason.

      Happy Holidays.

      Yutsano

      @NotMax: Don’t tempt me. :P

      Family gathering is winding down. Gonna jaunt home here soon. Glad I had today off to relax instead of being all tense rushing to the folks after work.

      Mele Kalikimaka y’all!

      JPL

      Little ten month old imp got a tambourine and hooked up with the neighbor who has a bass.  Good times.    Oh before it is reported, the imp did steal the Santa hat from the bass and wore it proudly

      Tony Jay

      Merry Christmas, assorted Juicers of All Nations.

      Last night was the now traditional viewing of Arthur Christmas followed by the QI Christmas special. Currently watching the boy play WiI Resort (retro 6 year olds for the win) while slow roasting a lamb shoulder.

      Death to Tories. Gruesome maiming to their enablers. And a fantastic jolly bolly wobbly Holiday Season to the rest of Y’all.

      J R in WV

      Last, I guess, also.

       

      Merry Xmas and Happy New Year to all, and to all a good day!

      We don’t have Tories over here, but our home-grown fascists are bad enuff…

