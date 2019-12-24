"You better get dramatic!"@IAMJHUD @StephenAtHome
🎄🎁🎄🎁 https://t.co/CLoJbfiXeL pic.twitter.com/Vx5pd5aQuS
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 20, 2019
It’s my favorite, too.
This post is in: Open Threads
"You better get dramatic!"@IAMJHUD @StephenAtHome
🎄🎁🎄🎁 https://t.co/CLoJbfiXeL pic.twitter.com/Vx5pd5aQuS
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 20, 2019
It’s my favorite, too.
Jerzy Russian
We would probably have a white Christmas here, if it were cold enough to snow. Instead it will be cold(ish) and rainy. I think the mountains to the east will get snow.
NotMax
Prediction is for rain to move in on Wednesday, followed by rain, then a denouement of rain.
Taste testing the sherry prior to adding it to the onion soup simmering on the stove top? Check.
Mary G
Not quite up to SD standards, but still:
Merry Christmas Mr. President.
For you, I give a #Dimerick (A Donald Limerick)
There once was an #IMPOTUS from Queens
Who asked Ukraine to intervene
A quid pro quo he sought
Oh but he got caught
Now he rage tweets from the latrine #MerryChristmasMrPresident
— Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) December 25, 2019
We ate, drank and played games. Christmas dinner was a grazing party with much prosecco served, and a variety of breads, cheese, meat, and a fine smoked salmon. Everyone had a great time eating the loaves and fishes and praising cheeses.
danielx
All the best to all the jackals.
Mike in NC
AMC is showing a new version of “A Christmas Carol”, which they describe as “dark”. Maybe the first Christmas Carol movie where Ebenezeer Scrooge says the word “fucking”, but I should first check it against the Mr. Magoo cartoon from my childhood.
Amir Khalid
Maybe the first Christmas Carol movie where Ebenezeer Scrooge says the word “fucking”
But I thought the F-bomb had yet to be invented in Charles Dickens’ time.
Debbie(Aussie)
Merry Christmas 🎄happy holidays-to all balloon juice front pagers and readers! May you be spending your day in whatever way makes you joyful.
It is just after 3.30pm here in the land of Aus and extended family have all gone home after a wonderful day. This was our first Xmas with our granddaughter, who is 14 months old. There were four generations celebrating together today. And although it may seem amazing, we all get along really well.
Thank you all for being here. 🤗
Mary G
Haunting and beautiful:
Yo-Yo Ma, Alison Krauss – The Wexford Carol (Video) t.co/K90czUtdHf via @YouTube here’s one you almost never hear.— linda nelson (@Lillybellblues) December 25, 2019
JCJ
Merry Christmas to all the jackals except for BruceFromOhio after hooking me with that tale until that “praising cheeses” end.
(Well done!)
Yarrow
Just finished up “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Was on serious delay as I was watching while doing four loads of laundry, emptying the dishwasher and other chores. Such a good film. Every time I watch it I see something new.
Mnemosyne
Will this post bring the site down — again?
Mnemosyne
We just finished watching “Shop Around the Corner,” which is our Christmas Eve tradition.
Now I’m roasting carrots and parsnips in the oven as part of our contribution to tomorrow’s Christmas dinner.
joel hanes
O holy night is of my favorites too, and the one I sing loudly, walking alone on winter roads at night in the snow
Gave me chills as the baritone counter-behind Harry Chapin’s “Mr Tanner”.
youtube.com/watch?v=upZB5VlbC6o
patrick II
You better sing — come on here!
I love Jennifer, a great voice and an extremely likable person.
opiejeanne
We had our Christmas Eve party on Saturday, the 21st because our kids have to be elsewhere for tomorrow. We had the almost-disaster with the standing rib, we ate and played games, had a Secret Santa exchange and raided the stockings. Then I spent until tonight in my pjs because I didn’t feel well, except for a brief period yesterday when I put on clothing and hiked out to the mailbox. I’m feeling a little better tonight, and much better than when I went to see the doctor on Friday.
I love “O, Holy Night” but there are a couple of carols that I also adore: “Joy to the World”, words by Isaac Watts in 1719, and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear”, words by Edmund Sears in 1850, pastor of the Unitarian Church in Wayland, MA.
opiejeanne
We had our Christmas Eve party on Saturday, the 21st because our kids have to be elsewhere for tomorrow. We had the almost-disaster with the standing rib, we ate and played games, had a Secret Santa exchange and raided the stockings. Then I spent until tonight in my pjs because I didn’t feel well, except for a brief period yesterday when I put on clothing and hiked out to the mailbox. I’m feeling a little better tonight, and much better than when I went to see the doctor on Friday.
I love “O, Holy Night” but there are several other carols that I also adore: “Joy to the World”, words by Isaac Watts in 1719, and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear”, words by Edmund Sears in 1850, pastor of the Unitarian Church in Wayland, MA., and Charles Wesley’s “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing!”
randy khan
Colbert is really good in all sorts of ways, but moments like that one are really impressive.
(I know that it had to be planned, for many reasons, but having the guts to sing along with Jennifer Hudson and pulling it off while making sure she’s the star of the segment is really something.)
mardam422
Fall on your knees!!!
Scrape your elbow, cut your finger!!
Just spray on Bactine!!
Stops the pain, and starts the healing.
Spray on….BACTINE
Helps the hurt stop hurting.
debbie
I can’t remember the specifics, but I remember reading it became a thing in the 18th century.
opiejeanne
We had our Christmas Eve party on Saturday, the 21st because our kids have to be elsewhere for tomorrow. We had the almost-disaster with the standing rib, we ate and played games, had a Secret Santa exchange and raided the stockings. Then I spent until tonight in my pjs because I didn’t feel well, except for a brief period yesterday when I put on clothing and hiked out to the mailbox. I’m feeling a little better tonight, and much better than when I went to see the doctor on Friday.
I love “O, Holy Night” but there are several carols that I also adore: “Joy to the World”, words by Isaac Watts in 1719, and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear”, words by Edmund Sears in 1850, pastor of the Unitarian Church in Wayland, MA. and “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” words by Charles Wesley, 1734
tarragon
A pet peeve of mine. But Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah just isn’t Christmas music.
You can find these incredible choral arrangements where many people had to work on perfecting the song and no one stepped back to say “hey this is about a broken relationship and not at all about a the baby hey-seus.”
TomatoQueen
@BruceFromOhio: saw what you did there
Dr. Ronnie James, D.O.
Jennifer Hudson casually slaying that 1st one with just flawless pitch and intonation. Wow wow wow. Colbert underplaying it as a good 2nd fiddle should but his pitch just sounded a little flat, not as good as I expected, I thought he was a trained singer and IIRC had done a Sondheim revival not long ago. It’s gotta be hard to to with a live band and no monitors. Go figure. Anyways Merry Xmas all!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings