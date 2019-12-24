Apparently everyone is on vacation or something, so it looks like you all are stuck with me tonight. Poor fools.

Not much going on here. Had some leftovers for dinner, and am now debating whether I should watch the last two episodes of the Witcher on Netflix or go level my horde Warlock on WoW Classic.

Speaking of Warcraft Classic, man, what a blast. For those of you who do not know, World of Warcraft is an MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Roleplaying Game) that was released in 2004. Since then, it has had 7 or 8 expansions, and it changes dramatically in each expansion, so the game today is much different than the game 15 years ago. At any rate, I used to play a lot in 2004-2009, and sort of lost interest in later iterations of the game.

Blizzard re-released it, so all the folks I played with back then with whom I kept in touch came back to the game, and we have been playing together a couple nights a week. It’s great fun. It’s also a stunning indictment of the the WoW developers since 2010 or so, as people are flocking to the old version, which was just so much better.

Many people don’t understand why I like it, but these same people have no problem with book club or bridge night/game night, and it’s the same damned thing, just online.

Oh well. Their loss.

This is the least Christmasy I have ever felt. Just not feeling it this year. Hopefully you all are more in the spirit, or at the very least on them. My Christmas present to myself came, though:

Hillbilly fancy.